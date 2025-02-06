While spring is on the horizon, if the winter weather has you dreaming of a getaway, you’re not alone. Whether you’re looking to experience the hustle and bustle of New York, want to release your inner The White Lotus season three character and take a trip to Thailand or you’re simply looking to book a cheap hotel in Tenerife, the world really is your oyster.

While adventures further afield are an exciting prospect, they naturally come with a rather hefty price tag, but, of course, The Independent’s deal-hunters know exactly where to look when it comes to sourcing you a saving on your next holiday.

True to form, we have spotted a number of discounts available at travel site Expedia (who recently revealed the cheapest time to book flights was on a Sunday), including 10 per cent off package holidays. Whether you’re a couple looking for a cheap holiday or an affordable stay in Paris, we’ve selected some of the best deals and discounts Expedia is currently offering.

If your next weekend getaway can’t come soon enough, we’d recommend taking a look at Expedia’s last-minute deals section. This lesser-known section of the travel site will see you save at least 20 per cent on upcoming trips to numerous destinations, including Barcelona, Paris, Lisbon, Dubai and Istanbul.

Soak in the Portuguese culture on the terrace ( Expedia/AlmaLusa Baixa & Chiado )

Another way to save is with Expedia’s OneKeyCash, a free travel rewards programme where you can earn and redeem points on eligible hotels, holiday rentals, car hire, activities and flights. The more you book through the online agent the better the perks will be and by moving up the membership status, from blue to silver, gold and platinum, you’ll unlock more benefits.

Members can currently save 25 per cent when adding a hotel after booking a flight. This could mean a luxury stay at the AlmaLusa Baixa and Chiado Hotel in Lisbon or a city break in Paris, staying at Hotel Bassano, will cost a fraction of the price.

If you’d like everything to be taken care of (flight, hotel and car rental, included), we’d recommend looking at Expedia’s package holidays. Not only is it a hassle-free way to book (and ATOL-protected), but you can save up to 10 per cent right now.

If a sun-soaked escape is on your radar, consider Santorini, where Expedia’s package deals include stays at the five-star Secret Suites and Spa. With breathtaking views, infinity pools and luxury suites, it’s the perfect spot to unwind. Plus, bundling in a car rental is a great way to explore the island at your own pace – drive to hidden beaches, old towns and iconic sunset spots in Oia. All of this, plus a 10 per cent discount? Sounds like the dream getaway.

Enjoy picture-perfect views from every angle ( Expedia/Santorini Secret Suites & Spa )

If you’re a tight-pocketed student looking for a getaway, study sessions can be replaced with sightseeing thanks to Expedia’s student discount, which is available through Student Beans or Unidays. Whether you’re in need of some well-earned relaxation after exams (the stunning Croatian islands are calling) or looking to experience Ibiza’s legendary nightlife, the discount code can be applied to select hotels, flights and package holidays.

Another smart way to save is by downloading the Expedia app, which will see you unlock even more travel savings. With up to 20 per cent off hotels, along with price tracking for flights, you’ll always know the best time to book.

When is the best time to book a holiday with Expedia for optimum savings?

Expedia recently revealed the best time to book a holiday, recommending that Sunday is the cheapest time to book flights, while Friday is the cheapest day to travel on. The travel site also warned against booking too far in advance and instead noted that booking international tickets around 13 to 21 days before your trip is usually the magic window for savings.

Why choose Expedia?

“For an easy all-in holiday, it’s hard to beat Expedia. With flights, hotels, and – usually complicated – car rentals all bundled in one it’s a convenient choice for last-minute holidaymakers. Better still, the travel search engine shows the best return flight offers from a combination of airlines, has broad filters for multi-city browsing and flexible cancellation policies,” says junior travel writer Natalie Wilson.

See the Expedia website for full terms and conditions for all offers featured on this page. Information verified and correct at time of last publication date.