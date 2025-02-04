Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When you think of Paris, the word ‘budget’ does not usually spring to mind. You don’t tend to scrape together loose change from the back of the sofa and think, ‘Hey, why don’t we go to Paris this weekend?’.

It’s the most expensive city in France by a long way, and among the destinations priciest in Europe. However, it’s possible to do just about anywhere on the cheap — think school trips to Paris, herded on and off a coach like cattle. At the youth hostel accommodation, the dodgy wiring would inevitably fry someone’s hair straighteners and you were never quite sure whether the grime in the shower was years worth of dirt or mould, although is one really better than the other?

Marie-Antoinette cover your ears: at these hotels and hostels it’s possible to have your cake and eat it. All of the following have double rooms for €150 or under, depending on when you book, but now that the secret’s out, make sure you snap up your place early.

Best budget-friendly hotels in Paris

At a glance

1. Urban Bivouac Hotel

open image in gallery Urban Bivouac offers rooms for people who want to avoid the shared dorms, but still pay an affordable price ( Urban Bivouac )

Hôtel Urban Bivouac doesn’t try to market itself as anything fancy, but it offers spotlessly clean, minimalistic accommodation at rock-bottom prices. Solo travellers can opt for rooms with a single bed; tiny at just 9m2, or upgrade to a suite at a spacious 20m2. The pine, large windows and light furnishings are reminiscent of an IKEA showroom. There’s a slap-up all you can eat breakfast buffet, and giving foodies further reason to rejoice, it’s on the edge of Paris’s Chinatown.

Address: 1 Rue Sthrau, 75013 Paris

2. Hôtel Passy Eiffel

If you’re a first-timer to Paris and you’re travelling on a shoestring, there’s no better place to stay than Hôte Passy Eiffel. The Eiffel Tower, Trocadero and the Champs Elysées are all under a 20 minute walk away, and it costs a fraction of the price of most of the grand old hotels in the area. Breakfast is included in the room rate, served in an atrium-like dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows and more pot plants than a florist shop.

Address: 10 Rue de Passy, 75016 Paris

3. Mama Shelter Paris East Hotel

open image in gallery Mama Shelter Paris East is a great space for those travelling for work, with plenty of coworking facilities and ping-pong tables for the all-important downtime ( Mama Shelter Paris )

Of course the colourful brand Mama Shelter was going to establish a base in Paris’s most colourful quartier, Belleville. The plant-bedecked rooftop feels like a year-round garden party and is worth stopping by for a sundowner even if not staying. This is a place designed to work hard and play hard. There are plenty of coworking facilities for digital nomads, but also table football, ping-pong, DJ sets and live music, making it the ideal spot to mingle with fellow travellers.

Address: 109 Rue de Bagnolet, 75020 Paris

4. The People Belleville Hotel

open image in gallery The People Hostel’s convenient dorm rooms allows travellers to make the most of the city by hopping on a nearby metro station ( The People Belleville )

Proving that you don’t have to pay big bucks for the best views in Paris is The People Hostel, whose roof terrace takes in the entire Parisian skyline, including the Eiffel Tower and La Défense. Choose from dorm rooms (sleeping four to eight) or doubles, in a hostel squarely between Belleville and Couronnes metro stations. It’s a sociable place, regularly hosting everything from live concerts to art classes, and the (extremely affordable) bar is lively any night of the week.

Address: 59 Bd de Belleville, 75011 Paris

5. Hôtel Orphée

open image in gallery You can’t get a much better location coupled with these room prices in Paris than Hôtel Orphée ( Hervé Goluza )

Exceptionally well located, Hotel Orphée is just across the river from Gare de Lyon, the Jardin des Plantes (home to the Natural History Museum, and Paris’s Grand Mosque. The 44 rooms are beautifully designed, minimalistic to best utilise the space, and have extremely comfortable beds. Many come with small balconies. No-one goes hungry, the continental buffet breakfast spread is extremely generous and there’s complimentary cake in the lobby 24/7. There’s even a hammam (reserve a spot when you book).

Address: 4 Bd Saint-Marcel, 75005 Paris

6. Hôtel Henriette

open image in gallery Hôtel Henriette offers guests brightly-coloured and stylish rooms ( Hotel Henriette )

Possibly Paris’s best kept secret, this fashionable little boutique hotel on the Left Bank offers exceptional quality for price and picture-perfect rooms. The walled courtyard, bedecked with plants, makes for the most peaceful and un-Parisian of breakfasts before tackling the city sights. An underrated perk, but one that makes all the difference is the check-in/check-out. Check-in is from 2pm and check-out isn’t until 11.30am, meaning that you get several more hours for your money than at most hotels.

Address: 9 Rue des Gobelins, 75013 Paris

7. Le Village Montmartre Hotel

open image in gallery Le Village Montmartre has private rooms, dorms and women-only rooms to choose from during your stay ( Le Village Montmartre )

In the heart of Montmartre, Le Village has private rooms and dorm rooms sleeping between four and 12 (including women’s only dormitories). Particularly good for digital nomads and freelancers, there’s superfast Wi-Fi and computers, so you don’t even need to take your laptop away with you. The pretty little patio has hammocks, cocoon chairs and plenty of sofas to hang out after a busy day of sightseeing. Book breakfast in advance when you reserve online for as little as €6.

Address: 20 Rue d’Orsel, 75018 Paris

8. Hôtel Joke

open image in gallery Hôtel Joke’s eclectic decoration will please younger members of your family ( J.B. Clevenot and G. Grasset for Hotel Joke*** - Astotel, Paris )

The rooms at Hôtel Joke, with their crocheted decor, are a little gaudy and reminiscent of a five-year-old’s bedroom (guaranteed to keep the younger members of the group happy!), but they’re clean, comfortable and full of character. In the heart of the 9th arrondissement, there are plenty of great restaurants and bars within easy walking distance. Perks include free gym and sauna use at a nearby hotel, complimentary soft drinks from the minibar which is restocked daily, and complimentary snacks.

Address: 69 Rue Blanche, 75009 Paris

9. Hôtel Darcet

In spite of recent renovations, the rooms look a little dated (there’s a lot of lime green), but they’re spotlessly clean and nothing is too much trouble for the excellent hotel staff. It couldn’t be easier to get around Paris: Place de Clichy metro is 100m away, and Montmartre and Pigalle, with their eclectic mix of restaurants and bars, a short walk. Choose from single, double or triple rooms, making it equally convenient for solo travellers and groups of friends.

Address: 4 Rue Darcet, 75017 Paris

10. Hôtel Joyce

open image in gallery Hôtel Joyce’s interconnecting accommodation is great for families ( J.B. Clevenot for Hotel Joyce*** - Astotel, Paris )

Exposed stone walls, stencil drawings of bookshelves and a spiral staircase with star print wallpaper — the decor is anything but boring, even if it has struggled to settle on a theme. Families are well catered to, with interconnecting rooms, family suites and an apartment, and plenty of the rooms have bathtubs. Microwaves in the communal areas make it easy to stretch your budget a little further and avoid eating at restaurants for every meal, and the midday check-out is luxurious.

Address: 29 Rue la Bruyère, 75009 Paris

FAQ

What currency do I need in Paris?

Paris uses the euro (€).

When is the best time to visit Paris?

The Parisian weather is at its best in June, when temperatures reach mid-20s maximums, there are eight hours of sunshine on average and rainfall is kept to a minimum.

The peak tourist time is the summer season, so for those who would prefer Paris a little quieter or have less of a budget to work with, it may be best to avoid June, July and August.