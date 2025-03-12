Booking a holiday is incredibly exciting, but sorting out all the essentials that come with it can be a lot less fun. Once you’ve confirmed your dream trip, there’s holiday insurance to think about, transfers on the other side, and of course, airport parking. It’s well known that airport parking doesn’t come cheap, and you’ll usually even be charged for driving into drop-off zones.

Heathrow Airport is home to 11 car parks in total, and there’s a wide range of options when it comes to budgets, distance from each terminal, and the length of time that you’re planning to stay. For example, each 24-hour stay at one of Heathrow’s short-stay carparks will cost you £94.50, and upwards of £32.90 for every day that your vehicle is left in a long-stay car park. These huge costs can eat into your budget and feel like a bit of a nuisance.

So that you can save more of your hard-earned cash to spend when that plane touches down, our deal-hunting experts have gathered the best deals and discounts for Heathrow Airport parking. We’ve found ways to save over 70 per cent and get meet-and-greet parking for less. Here’s how.

Meet and greet parking at Heathrow Airport starts from just £138.60. Perfect for travellers who are short of time or have lots of baggage in tow, this service is the easy breezy experience that you need to kick-start your holiday. As soon as the team meet you, they'll take photos of your car using damage limitation cameras, before parking your car in a secure and on-site car park. You'll fly away with peace of mind, knowing that your car is being well looked after. The cost of your meet and greet parking caps, so once you hit four days, each additional 24-hour period is just £37.40.

If you prioritise low cost over convenience when it comes to your airport parking, you can save more than 70 per cent with Heathrow’s park-and-ride service, which starts at just £40.80 for the first 24 hours, and £32.90 a day after that. Once known as long-stay parking, Heathrow's park-and-ride option is the cheapest, making it great for budget-friendly trips and those enjoying long holidays. Your vehicle will be kept safe in a car park with round-the-clock security patrols, and the shuttle bus will take you directly to the terminal doors in just 15 minutes.

If you’ve booked a week-long all-inclusive holiday that you’ve been dreaming of for years, you can enjoy seven days of parking costing as little as £96 when using Heathrow’s park and ride service and keep more of your cash for excursions and souvenirs.

