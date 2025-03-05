Whether your heart calls out for a trip to the bustling Big Apple, or you’re dreaming of sipping a pina colada on a sunny beach somewhere far, far away, the world really is your oyster. And The Independent’s travel section has a whole host of inspiration for your next escape.

It is no secret though that any trip can make a dent in your savings. New analysis has shown that European package holidays are up to 11.5 per cent more expensive this year compared to last, so you may feel that your dream trip is a little more out of reach.

But that’s where we come in. Our team of deal experts has spotted some impressive discounts at online travel agent, Travel Republic, which could help you find a holiday that you love, for an affordable price. Below you’ll find out how you can save up to £500 on your next trip, as well as more money-saving tips.

Right now, you can get up to £500 off your next holiday with Travel Republic. If you’re planning ahead for your summer getaway, take a look at package deals to Majorca, for example. You can book a self-catered apartment or a busy seaside hotel with the packages costing as little as £233 per person for seven nights, including flights.

For a real bargain, we’d recommend taking a look at a number of holiday packages for less than £250 per person. Some of the holidays cost as little as £124 per person for seven nights in Turkey, making a holiday for two just £250.

You can set up flexible payment options, which can make it a little cheaper. When booking, you’ll pay a low deposit, with a second payment due 28 days later. Then, any remaining balance will then be due 28 days before you fly.

If you don’t manage to find the holiday you’ve been looking for within Travel Republic’s dedicated deals section, you can still save on your next trip.

When you subscribe to the newsletter, for example, you’ll get a discount code for £25 off, which you can use on bookings that cost more than £1,500.

Students can also save on bookings made through Travel Republic, with £35 off bookings over £1,000, when you verify your status through Student Beans.