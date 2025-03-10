Spring is teasing its arrival and, if the shifting seasons have you pining for a beach-side holiday with blue skies, much hotter climes, and perhaps a pina colada, The Independent’s team of shopping experts has been looking for the best deals on travel, and here, we’re diving into the offers at Love Holidays.

Whether you're looking to book a family-oriented holiday or a relaxing adults-only retreat, the travel agent boasts hundreds of hotels and flights to destinations such as the Canary Islands, Jamaica, Egypt, Morocco and the Greek Islands, and offers its convenient package holidays too, taking the stress out of planning your holiday.

There are some impressive deals on the Love Holidays site, with up to 30 per cent off holidays. Whether you’re planning a city break to the Big Apple or an escape to a five-star resort with spa treatments to help you truly unwind, here, we’ve picked several of these stellar discounts. Also, it’s worth keeping in mind that if you’re a student, you can save £30 when the deal is accessed through UniDays or Student Beans.

Is a beachside holiday in Tenerife calling your name? There’s money to be saved on a stay at the Las Piramides hotel. A three-star resort, it's characterised by its contemporary style and has a buffet-style restaurant, outdoor pools and a poolside bar. Evening entertainment is also on offer, and there’s a water park nearby, making this an easy choice for a friendly holiday.

When it comes to savings on five-star hotels, there’s a lot of cash to be saved. One of the offers that caught our eye is The Cleopatra Luxury Resort, a beachfront hotel located in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt. Try your hand at snorkelling while you're there, and make sure to check out the gym and spa. For an incredibly stylish trip, jet off to the Cook's Club Corfu, an adults-only destination in Gouvia, the Greek Islands, with its pilates, sauna, live music and more – what more could you want from a relaxing coastal getaway?

For those flying further afield, you can save up to £450 on your long-haul holiday packages, whether it’s on a hotel near the Universal Orlando Resort in Florida, a three-star stay in the heart of New York, Manhattan or a five-star hotel in Dubai.

