Travelling with rubbish luggage (we’ve all been there) can be a real hassle. You don’t want to be dragging a squeaking suitcase around the airport, wrestling with an unreliable zipper or hauling a suitcase off the floor that’s fallen over in the check-in queue.

In short, it really does pay to find dependable luggage that’s right for your trip. Whether you’re looking for a large check-in suitcase, a smaller cabin bag or a weekend duffle bag, there’s a luggage solution for every travel scenario, and with a wealth of brands to choose from, you shouldn’t need to compromise on style or stretch over budget.

Apart from looking incredibly chic on the luggage carousel, a case needs to keep belongings organised and safe, while being easy to move around. Then, there are airline regulations. The last thing you want before your holiday is your mood dampened by excess baggage fees, so it’s always best to check whether your luggage is the right size and weight that will be accepted before you fly. Luckily, many big-name luggage brands make it easy by letting us search the range by the airline we’re travelling with.

Those looking for the best budget buys should check out Tripp, Aerolite and M&S (which has its own range of luggage). While Samsonite, Carl Friedrik and Antler are some of the premium names to look out for. And, if you’re sorting luggage for the whole family, Trunki is great for kids’ suitcases.

Love or loathe packing, our guide to the best luggage brands will make the process as hassle-free as possible, from Eastpak to Thule and more.

The best luggage brands for 2025 are:

Tripp – cheap and cheerful basics, Tripp.co.uk

– cheap and cheerful basics, Tripp.co.uk Antler – a veteran of premium , well-considered design, Antler.co.uk

– a veteran of premium , well-considered design, Antler.co.uk Samsonite – luggage solutions for the whole family, Samsonite.co.uk

– luggage solutions for the whole family, Samsonite.co.uk Kipling – fun and functional, Kipling.com

– fun and functional, Kipling.com Thule – utilitarian designs that mean business, Thule.com

Amazon

It’s hardly a surprise that Amazon is home to an overwhelming range of luggage brands, from Ted Baker to Bellroy. Beyond big brands, though, look to the Amazon Basics range. The price of its suitcases sit comfortably below the £100 mark, and while the retail giant’s own range is pretty limited, it could be a good port of call for shopping essentials on a budget, from packing cubes and luggage sets to this wheeled cabin bag, which should fit beneath most airline chairs and in overhead compartments.

open image in gallery Antler is home to some seriously swanky designs ( Antler )

Antler

Having been around for 100 years (almost exactly), premium luggage label Antler specialises in swanky, sophisticated and, let’s be honest, quite expensive luggage solutions. From matching sets to expandable cabin bags, everything has a lifetime warranty. The colourways are lovely if you don’t love bright colours and, having taken the Clifton large suitcase for a spin ourselves, we can tell you that you’re in for a smooth ride. We were very proud to wheel ours around the airport.

It Luggage

You’ll be able to find affordable luggage sets, bags and hard and soft shell cases at It Luggage, but it’s the variety of kids’ luggage that caught our attention. How cute is this scratch-resistant Daxie the sausage dog design? As for the adults, the over-packers will make good use of the brand’s expandable options, and those in the market for a glam, flashy find won’t be disappointed, from its leopard print and high-shine to metallic finishes, you’re in for a treat.

Samsonite

Samsonite is one of the oldest and most recognised names in the game, just mind the price range, which spans from £125 to £1,000. From lightweight to personalised and recycled features, there’s something for everyone. You can expect everything from business-appropriate designs to ride-on suitcases for little globetrotters.

Tripp

When cheap and cheerful is what you’re going for, affordable brand Tripp should be on your radar, with many of its suitcases costing less than £100. You won’t be missing out on colourful designs, from its metallic champagne to banana yellow suitcases, and, whether it’s a holdall, duffle bag, hardshell suitcase or carry-on, everything comes with a five-year guarantee (so, if it’s faulty, it’ll be replaced). Attention, over-packers; take note of expandable options, such as this bestselling hardshell, four-wheel suitcase, which is just £39.50.

open image in gallery Sleek, minimalistic and utilitarian by design, you can trust Thule luggage ( Thule )

Thule

Sweden-born brand Thule was founded in 1942 and means business. Sleek, minimalistic and utilitarian by design, the range is tested to the extreme to ensure it’s tough as nails. In fact, Thule’s Aion carry-on spinner was the toughest carry-on case we tried in our review. You’ll also find checked luggage options, as well as duffle bags, travel organisers and backpacks.

M&S Collection

You can count on M&S to stay within budget. Think suitcases, vanity cases and weekend bags to boot (but the line isn’t huge). Expect TSA locks, packing straps and a decent pastel and earthy colour range. The Oslo is a tried and tested favourite for packing light. All M&S cases have a five or 10-year guarantee.

Eastpak

Eastpak may be famous for its ubiquitous backpacks, but it also stocks luggage with a 30-year warranty, so rest assured, you’re getting your money’s worth. From rainbow-accented backpacks to denim-feel cabin bags and water-resistant, vegan check-in luggage, bright colourways are available, but this black tarp duffle looks particularly swish. Prices start around £100 for suitcases, but if you’re splurging, this business travel suitcase comes with built-in sleeves for your tech.

open image in gallery ( Briggs and Riley )

Briggs & Riley

If you’re in the market for something a little more premium, Briggs & Riley is one of the brands to look into. Appealing to frequent travellers who take their packing seriously, the designs feature compression-expansion technology, so you can fit in extra clothes. The brand offers rolling duffle bags and extra large trunks, and while it’s pricey, we think the garment spinner – with its compact, crease-free way to transport clothing – could be worth the splurge. For especially glam jet-setters, go for the monogram personalisation.

Kipling

Beyond its monkey mascot, Kipling focuses on fun (think patterned or pastel pink) and functional luggage solutions. From its wheeled duffle bags to two and four-wheel suitcases, the brand’s price points start at around £100 and for its larger cases reach upwards of £270. We’ve got our eye on this weekender bag and its protective place to pop your laptop while you’re on the move.

Victorinox

This Swiss brand designs great hard-sided suitcases. Take, for instance, the Spectra 3.0 expandable large case. We were particularly impressed with its innovative features too, not least the tweezers hidden in the Victorian logo. Pricey, yes, but a great investment (indeed, our tester thought it was worth every penny). Discover travel gear for every kind of trip, including carry-on, backpacks and briefcases.

Carl Friedrik

Look to this luxury brand for enviably chic design. The quality of its luggage was made evident when we reviewed the Carl Friedrik the check in suitcase. Choose from timeless overnight and workbags, and more contemporary silhouettes and materials – think leather weekenders, utilitarian trunks and weather-proof nylon backpacks. The brand also designs limited-edition collections, most recently, with the men’s clothing brand Hackett.

open image in gallery ( Carl Friedrik )

Trunki

A luggage solution for younger travellers, you may have seen ride-on suitcases from this kids’ travel brand scooting around. Trunki’s fun and functional range features backpacks and ride-ons a la Una the Unicorn, Peppa Pig, Percy the police car and other characters. Upon reviewing Dudley the dinosaur, our tester dubbed the suitcase best for toddlers.

Aerolite

Make sure this affordable brand is on your list if you're after lightweight design. Its hard shell suitcase lived up to its name when we put it to the test. Its cabin bags start from around £30, while its adults’ suitcases begin at around £60, but can plummet to half this during sale periods.

Katie Loxton

You can tell that Katie Loxton designs jewellery as well as luggage. Exemplified by an IndyBest pick, the Katie Loxton Oxford cabin case, its travel essentials look a hint less utilitarian than others in this list, with pastel tones and golden detailing. There’s even an option for embroidered personalisation. Complete your travel set-up in style with any of the jewellery and makeup storage selection, passport holders and more.

