Spring is fast approaching. If, like us, you just can’t wait to welcome in sunnier days, you’ll likely already be thinking about how you’ll style your midi dresses, incorporate florals into your wardrobe, and find a transitional jacket for the unpredictable weather.

If there’s one place that we can always count on for a much-needed wardrobe refresh, it’s Nobody’s Child. The British fashion brand is on a mission to create quality pieces that will last for years to come, by using high-quality materials from reduced-impact sources.

Not only is Nobody’s Child a brand that’s conscious in its approach, but its clothing has been designed to be accessible and affordable. And naturally, we’re always on the lookout for ways to make spring wardrobe refreshes even more pocket-friendly – so you’ll find the best Nobody’s Child offers below, including The Independent’s exclusive discount code, which will get you 15 per cent off everything (including sale), plus our top picks.

If you’re looking for a real bargain, you should make a beeline for the Nobody’s Child sale. Currently, you can get up to 60 per cent off skirts, dresses and knitwear, offering you the chance to shop the brand for less, plus if you use our exclusive discount code above, you’ll get an additional 15 per cent off.

One of the best-selling styles is the blue denim embroidered mini dress (was £120, now £58.60, Nobodyschild.com), which features soft gathering, puff sleeves, pockets and a flattering neckline and has been reduced by 43 per cent, with an extra 15 per cent off at checkout. It’s the perfect piece for spring and summer, but could easily be styled in the winter months with thick tights and boots.

The leopard print quilted jacket is a statement piece ( Nobody's Child )

With leopard print set to be hugely popular once again this season, we’d recommend snapping up this leopard print quilted jacket (was £125, now £53.12, Nobodyschild.com), which is currently half-price, plus the additional discount. It will see you through slightly chilly spring days while keeping you stylish – and better yet, it has pockets.

Should you be in the market for new denim, Nobody’s Child has you covered too. For example, this pair of mid-wash wide-leg jeans (was £59, now £40.12, Nobodyschild.com) are currently reduced. Finishing just above the ankle, it’s the perfect pair to style on a sunny day.

( Nobody's Child )

It’s not just sale items that you can save on because our exclusive code gets you 15 per cent off new-in designs too. Print was huge news on the autumn/winter catwalks, but why not get ahead of the trend and inject some into your wardrobe now? These black gingham capri trousers (was £69, now £58.65, Nobodyschild.com), for example, off a super cute, retro look.

Other trend-led items that we love include this butter yellow drop waist Cora midi dress (was £79, now £67.15, Nobodyschild.com), which has a fitted bodice and floaty skirt, making it a top pick for weddings.

