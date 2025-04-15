17 best women’s wide-leg trousers that will never go out of style

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Whether it’s jeans or tailored trousers, voluminous is always in vogue
Wide-leg trousers are the ultimate capsule wardrobe mainstay. Cool yet timeless, they’re also incredibly versatile – you can dress them up with heels and loafers or dress them down with trainers and a boxy T-shirt for elevated street style.
Whether you’re on the hunt for the perfect pair of wide-leg jeans or a floaty linen option to sport this spring, they’re hard to beat when it comes to feeling comfortable – whether you’re going ultra-wide or opting for a subtler silhouette.
Sporty designs (think the it-girl Adidas tracksuit), utility trousers, and oversized suiting (à la Bella Hadid for Saint Laurent) have been big this season. Gucci’s belted baggy suit trousers made a strong case for a low-waist, while other major fashion labels, such as Acne Studios, went with high-waisted and cinched designs. As for denim, Stella McCartney recently brought voluminous dark wash jeans to Paris Fashion Week.
We recommend choosing colours that slot into your existing wardrobe. With that said, brown continues to dominate the runways, and designers are going big with pastels, pops of colour and loud patterns, from butter yellow to tomato red and plaid (think Burberry and Vivienne Westwood).
Based on the most recent trends, we’ve selected the best wide-leg trousers from high street favourites and lesser-known labels.
For this review, we were looking for trousers that could be worn season after season. In other words, while we let street style and the biggest recent runway trends steer our search, we also wanted to find timeless pieces. We wore each pair and considered the quality of their fabric, comfort, ease of movement, styling versatility, value for money and sizing considerations (our tester is 5ft 5in, with an inside leg measurement of 28in, and wears a size 8).
Lois Borny has written a plethora of tried and tested reviews for IndyBest. When it comes to recommending what to add to your wardrobe, style is subjective, but Lois factors recent trends into her final edits. Items are chosen from a range of high-end and more affordable high street brands, while prices are weighed up against the quality of the garments. If Lois doesn’t think an item is worth buying, it won't make the final cut.
Tap into the oversized suiting trend with these trousers from River Island. Resembling trousers from Gucci’s spring/summer collection (£1,050, Gucci.com), they have a fashion-forward belted and baggy look that oozes style. The pinstripe design and slouchy leg are a cool twist on officewear, but these trousers are so versatile that you can easily dress them down with a vest and lightweight knit for a chic off-duty ensemble.
The thin belt with silver buckle adds interest, looks smart, and breaks up an outfit, but the trousers look just as good without the belt. Plus, we love the deep pleats, which create movement and dimension. However, the mid-weight fabric might not be ideal for the height of summer. Overall, these trousers come at a good price for the quality, and we found they fit true to size.
We keep reaching for these comfortable trousers - the material is stretchy and cosy. We think they’re a good choice for changeable spring days, as it’s on the warmer side. While this pair is incredibly purse-friendly at less than £20 (with a discount at the time of writing), a word of warning: the fabric pills a little bit, and the cuffs of the trousers curled up slightly after washing.
These trousers are ideal if you prefer a straight fit rather than a baggy cut. They look great dressed up with a trench or an oversized blazer or dressed down with a jumper on a leisurely Sunday coffee run. This is a great pair of trousers that will make you feel put together without sacrificing comfort.
M&S’s fashion department has been making waves of late. The high street staple excels at stylish everyday basics at great price points, and these wide-leg jeans are a case in point. They're wide without being baggy, so they don’t drown the wearer – and they're more fitted around the hips than some other wide-leg jeans, which we found rather flattering.
These jeans come in different shades, including brown, indigo, and the light denim version we tried. On top of that, these trousers are available from extra short to long, so they work for a range of different heights and figures.
Striped tracksuits have become a street style staple, and you can stride into the sporty trend with these Adidas track joggers. Characterised by the brand’s signature three-stripe design and a very loose fit, they have a high waist that can be cinched in with a hidden drawstring, exaggerating the flowing silhouette. The slinky satin material arguably makes these trousers more wearable than tracksuits made with nylon or thicker materials. We found this pair supremely comfortable, and the quality feels excellent.
When it comes to styling, practically anything goes. Dress the joggers down with metallic trainers, slides or Uggs, or pair the trousers with a blazer and pointed kitten heels or ballet pumps for a bang-on-trend evening look. We love that this design incorporates recycled materials, but it's worth noting that the fit runs a little big, so you may want to size down.
Victoria Beckham’s luxury label sent wide beige trousers down the runway in the spring/summer shows, and this pair from Urban Outfitters will help you get the look for less. The colourway nails the utilitarian look, but these chinos also come in navy blue. This low-rise design looks relaxed and comfortable.
The corduroy-esque material is soft and subtle, and the waistband sits comfortably on the hips. You can team them with low-profile trainers or loafers and neutrals, such as an oversized white shirt. These trousers come up quite large, so we would recommend sizing down. It’s also worth keeping in mind that this pair was on the shorter side for our 5ft 5in tester, who has an inside leg measurement of 28in.
Using manufacturers that also work with designer brands, Rise & Fall garments can cost significantly less than their big-name alternatives. From merino wool to linen and silk designs, the brand offers quality pieces made from luxury natural fabrics, and these wide-leg cashmere trousers are no exception.
Made with 100 per cent grade-A cashmere, these trousers are comfortable and cosy, have a good level of stretch throughout, and the chocolate-brown shade is on trend and easy to style. They may still be a little pricey, but you can feel the quality as soon as you slip into them. However, they’re hand-wash only, so you may find that they’re a little frustrating to clean.
From Burberry to Tommy Hilfiger, plaid has been a common feature in recent runway collections. Leaning into the pattern’s resurgence, these check trousers from Jigsaw are on-trend yet timeless. This pair looks very smart because of the high waist and classic tailoring features.
The quality is impeccable - they feel as premium as they look. The fabric is durable but breathable and lightweight, while the lining is satin-soft and slides against your skin as you walk. These trousers (paired with a shirt) work as well for the office as they do for evenings out when paired with strappy, pointed kitten heels. They aren’t cheap, but we think you’ll hold onto these for a very long time.
Float around the office in these breezy trousers from Uniqlo. Part of the brand’s AirSense range, which focuses on practical workwear, these trousers are designed to be breathable and quick-drying. The material feels lighter than air and swishes nicely as you walk.
They were a great fit for our tester, and the mid-rise silhouette sits comfortably on the waist. Style-wise, the pleats are a smart touch. Opt for these trousers in all three colourways for a stellar base for a workwear capsule wardrobe. However, although this material looks crisp, bear in mind that we found it felt very synthetic - it’s 100 per cent polyester.
Made from 100 per cent cotton, these green and white wide-leg trousers from Omnes are preppy, crisp and fresh. We love the bright pinstripes, which are perfect for spring and add a subtle colourful element to an outfit.
Just as stylish with an oversized jumper and white trainers as a cropped knit and heels, these will be at home in a pub garden but could also be dressed up for special occasions, too. The cotton feels lightweight and breathable, while the labels are made from recycled plastic bottles. However, these came up a tad large on our tester, so you might want to size down.
These high-rise jeans may be baggy, but they still looked like a nice fit on our tester. They're made with lightweight denim, which was supple and comfortable from the get-go. What’s more, the bleached shade will be relatively cool on warm spring days.
Finished with low-contrast stitch detailing, silver-colour hardware and a branded brown leather label, they may be on the pricey side, but they feel like a premium, well-made investment piece. The fit is true to size, and most of the shades come in two lengths.
Blending the breezy feel of linen with subtle, smart tailoring, these are the perfect everyday trousers for mild days. The linen is lightweight and cool, but we felt this pair was more substantial than other linen trousers. The material creases easily, but we think this affords a relaxed and lived-in look (in other words, you’ll get away with it). The waistband is elasticated at the back, but it doesn’t offer much give.
Whether dressed up with a bandeau and heels, a shirt for the office, or dressed down with a cropped T-shirt, these trousers lend themselves to lots of different occasions, so you’ll get great value for money with this pair.
These trousers are the definition of elevated loungewear – in fact, we wouldn’t hesitate to wear them to the office. Tala nails chic, comfortable workwear. These knit trousers are made from a soft material and have a comfortable, elasticated waistband. The contrasting panels down the side of the legs create clean lines and look quite striking. The stripe feels like a nod to the luxe athleisure trend of the past couple of seasons, too - like the Adidas joggers abov but more elevated.
The thickness of the knit means these trousers hold their shape well, so we felt neat and put-together while wearing them. We love to see that this pair is made with recycled materials, too. However, the thick knit probably won’t work in the summer.
From Oscars outfits to cover shoots and celebrity street style, butter yellow is everywhere at the minute. Embrace the colour of the season with these trousers from Nobody's Child. For an on-trend springtime wedding outfit, you can team it with the matching waistcoat (£75, Nobodyschild.com) and blazer (£149, Nobodyschild.com), but when we styled it with a blue jumper and metallic trainers, the yellow really popped.
The mid-weight material has some texture, and because there's a lot of it, there’s a striking flow as you move. Though they feel a little rough and synthetic, we love that they're made with 100 per cent recycled polyester.
Oh-so-chic, these super-wide culottes create the illusion of an A-line skirt. The 100 per cent organic cotton is crisp and high quality and holds the shape of the trousers well. They’re comfortable and cool, thanks to their breezy silhouette, and their ankle-grazing length looks just as stylish with low-profile trainers as they do with clogs.
We’ll be teaming ours with boxy tees and vests, and we can imagine them looking elegant with kitten heels, too. These are a fashion-forward choice that will certainly get some compliments. However, you might need to size down - they run a little large.
Stella McCartney brought ultra-baggy dark wash jeans to Paris Fashion Week, and if you're looking to try the ultra-wide look, opt for these jeans from budget-friendly Pull & Bear. They're certainly a statement.
We’ve seen turned-up styles popping up all over socials and the high street of late, and, as the turn-ups on this pair are so deep, they add to the overall exaggerated look of these trousers. The indigo denim shade with contrast stitch detailing looks polished and chic, but our tester found this pair came up a little large in the fit.
Every wardrobe needs a pair of linen trousers, and you won’t regret adding these to your rotation. Sitting high on the waist, M&S’s linen-blend trousers are on the slimmer side of wide (more of a straight-wide leg) and feature a comfortable drawstring design. Breezy and lightweight, this pair was a little chilly when we wore them on an early spring day, but they’ll be ideal for floating around the garden come warmer weather.
Yet again, we’re pleased to see M&S covering inclusive sizing, with these trousers available in different leg lengths. Unfortunately, there’s little stock left of the vibrant tomato-red shade we tested, but the trousers are still available in other colourways, including bright blue and a striped design. At less than £30, they offer great value for money.
Tala has impressed us again with these body-skimming, yoga-inspired trousers. This pair feels buttery and luxe against your skin, boasting the stretch of leggings with the everyday wearability of a wide, flared leg. The trousers have a ribbed contour and wrap-style waistband, which helps create the illusion of a cinched waist.
What’s more, there was no VPL while wearing these, which is down to the brand using a double-layered material. We tried the black pair for this review, but we’ve also got our eye on the light-brown pair. Whether for yoga sessions, weekend walks or lounging on the sofa, the comfortable style and considered design means you’ll be wearing these on repeat.
Ultimately, personal style and budget will play a factor in your choice of wide-leg trousers. That said, we think River Island’s belted pinstripe trousers make for an enviably chic addition to any outfit. You can't go wrong with M&S’s wide-leg jeans, either – they won’t break the bank, and we appreciate that they come in different lengths. Alternatively, Adidas’s satin track joggers and Jigsaw’s plaid trousers are right on trend.
For more sartorial inspiration, read our review of the best women’s jackets
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in