17 best women’s wide-leg trousers that will never go out of style

Wide-leg trousers are the ultimate capsule wardrobe mainstay. Cool yet timeless, they’re also incredibly versatile – you can dress them up with heels and loafers or dress them down with trainers and a boxy T-shirt for elevated street style.

Whether you’re on the hunt for the perfect pair of wide-leg jeans or a floaty linen option to sport this spring, they’re hard to beat when it comes to feeling comfortable – whether you’re going ultra-wide or opting for a subtler silhouette.

Sporty designs (think the it-girl Adidas tracksuit), utility trousers, and oversized suiting (à la Bella Hadid for Saint Laurent) have been big this season. Gucci’s belted baggy suit trousers made a strong case for a low-waist, while other major fashion labels, such as Acne Studios, went with high-waisted and cinched designs. As for denim, Stella McCartney recently brought voluminous dark wash jeans to Paris Fashion Week.

We recommend choosing colours that slot into your existing wardrobe. With that said, brown continues to dominate the runways, and designers are going big with pastels, pops of colour and loud patterns, from butter yellow to tomato red and plaid (think Burberry and Vivienne Westwood).

Based on the most recent trends, we’ve selected the best wide-leg trousers from high street favourites and lesser-known labels.

How we tested

We were looking for markers of quality and value for money ( Lois Borny )

For this review, we were looking for trousers that could be worn season after season. In other words, while we let street style and the biggest recent runway trends steer our search, we also wanted to find timeless pieces. We wore each pair and considered the quality of their fabric, comfort, ease of movement, styling versatility, value for money and sizing considerations (our tester is 5ft 5in, with an inside leg measurement of 28in, and wears a size 8).

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Lois Borny has written a plethora of tried and tested reviews for IndyBest. When it comes to recommending what to add to your wardrobe, style is subjective, but Lois factors recent trends into her final edits. Items are chosen from a range of high-end and more affordable high street brands, while prices are weighed up against the quality of the garments. If Lois doesn’t think an item is worth buying, it won't make the final cut.

The best wide-leg trousers for 2025 are: