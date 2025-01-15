11 best women’s white T-shirts, reviewed by a fashion writer

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
From Cos to Asos and Me+Em, these styles will be staples of any wardrobe
A classic white T-shirt is a must in any sartorial arsenal. Just as versatile as your favourite pair of jeans, staple trench coat and go-to black boots, the best white T-shirt styles can become the most hardworking items in your wardrobe.
Synonymous with masculinity in the late 20th century, a white cotton crew neck became a standard military issue during the Second World War, before actors Marlon Brando and James Dean cemented its style status in the Fifties.
Karl Lagerfeld was one of the first to put a feminine spin on the white T-shirt in the Nineties when he styled one under Chanel’s iconic tweed blazer. Meanwhile, in Friends, Rachel and Monica regularly made a case for a white T-shirt with blue jeans or dungarees, while Kate Moss paired her white tee with vintage Levi’s or black mini skirts.
As for contemporary inspiration, Kendall Jenner often plumps for printed baby white tees; Bella Hadid styles hers with baggy jeans, and Victoria Beckham wears relaxed iterations with flared jeans.
A garment that will come in handy year-round, pair one with a midi skirt in spring or layer one under knitwear during winter. Whether you’re rushing to the office or getting ready for the pub, a white tee is the perfect throw-on-and-go piece.
Not all white T-shirts are made equal, though. Some are structured, heavyweight and boxy (see Cos and Arket’s hero styles), while others are designed to be more skin-tight, thin and lightweight for layering (look to Adanola and M&S). Material-wise, seek out pure cotton and polyester cotton blends, which will be breathable during the summer and temperature-regulating during winter, so, you’ll get good cost per wear. Keep scrolling for my pick of the best women’s white T-shirts on the market.
In my search for the perfect white T-shirt, I considered material, structure and comfort, while assessing how each style fared in the washing machine and after multiple wears. From statement investment pieces to affordable everyday staples, I’ve sought out skin-tight styles, relaxed fits, crew-neck cuts and cropped silhouettes. These are the best white T-shirts you’ll wear again and again.
Daisy Lester is a senior eCommerce writer at The Independent. She specialises in reviewing clothing, so she knows what makes a great garment, keeping a close eye out for comfortable materials. Where white T-shirts are concerned, she knows the brands to turn to for high quality designs yet still keeps budget firmly in mind.
Arguably the most reached-for item in my wardrobe, Cos’s white T-shirt is a hero piece. The boxy cut elevates this classic style, while the cotton fabric is thicker than most, meaning it keeps its silhouette all day and, importantly, through multiple washes. Acting as an insulating layer when worn with cosy pieces during colder weather but I also found it to be breathable and airy during the warmer months. In terms of fit, it has a slightly long-line shape and loose sleeves, both of which give the T-shirt a high-end feel. Perfect for leaning into a quiet luxury look, style the Cos tee under an oversized blazer and pair it with wide-leg jeans or opt for a mini skirt and ballet flats.
If you’re looking to stock up on wardrobe essentials on a budget, head to Topshop. The label excels at affordable but well-crafted basics. Case in point: this crew-neck tee. Cut into a classic shape for everyday wear, it’s the perfect companion for mid-rise jeans, with the hem falling onto the hips. I found the crew neck and slim fit to be really flattering – but best of all, the soft and stretchy cotton fabric makes it a dream to wear. If you love the style as much as me, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s available in 22 other colourways, too.
I’d say this is perfect for those who prefer a lightweight style – this is the perfect layering staple for wearing under knitwear and blazers, but it will also come into its own during the winter months. The fabric is soft and breathable, but slightly see-through, so, I’d recommend wearing a neutral-coloured bra underneath. The regular cut means it can easily be tucked into high-rise jeans or it can sit on the waistline of low-rise bottoms. Complete with the AllSaints logo at the back of the neck, it’s excellent value for the mid-range label.
Considering its price, I was really impressed with the quality of this white T-shirt from New Look. The cotton fabric feels weighty and structured and is soft and comfortable against the skin. Owing to its thickness, I found that it kept its shape well after washing, but, I did find that it started to loosen after multiple spins in the machine. Nevertheless, it’s a stellar budget basic for layering throughout the seasons.
Aussie label Realisation Par’s viral baby tees have led to copycats cropping up all over the high street, but you can’t beat the original. For something a bit different, try this playful style, which is slightly less ubiquitous than the label’s other designs. Adorned with a 1980s Ferrari on the front and the brand’s eponymous typography on the back, it adds real interest when styled with a rather plain outfit. The cropped T-shirt is fitted and I found it to be super flattering – I’d recommend styling it with high-rise jeans or a skirt. The tee washes well, without the print losing its colour.
If you like a textured finish, this Asos Design white T-shirt is a steal at just £12. The classic cut falls just above the hips and has a slim fit. The ribbed finish elevates the plain top and gives it more stretch (this also helps it retain its shape in the wash). The tee is made from a polyester, elastane and cotton blend, so, it isn’t as soft as a pure cotton design. It is also slightly see-through but the vertical ribbing has a lengthening effect on the body, making it a flattering, laidback pairing for jeans.
Combining comfort and style, Adanola’s off-duty staples are favourites of many a fashion editor and A-lister (Kendall Jenner has even launched her own edit with the Manchester-based brand). I love both the short-sleeve and long-sleeve (£36.99, Adanola.com) versions of the brand’s cotton tops. Not only is it super soft against the skin, but the design is stretchy and flattening. Thanks to the skin-tight fit, the T-shirt is the ultimate basic. The slightly cropped cut sits at the perfect length for high-waisted jeans, while the tight, short sleeves help lengthen the look of your arms.
If you prefer a bit of structure, make a beeline for corset-style T-shirts, such as this Asos Design number. Characterised by ruching detailing on either side, the tee boasts a cinched-in waist for a more flattering silhouette. Owing to the defined waist, I’d suggest styling with a contrasting wide-leg trouser or jeans.
A graphic tee can make a plain outfit more fun. A steal at just £22, River Island’s take on the trend looks like it’s been dug out of a vintage market (in the best way possible). The faded print features a red lobster and Italian-inspired blue typography. Crafted from pure cotton, it’s soft against the skin, comfortable and the perfect thickness for spring and summer days. I found the slim-fitting shape to accentuate my figure. It comes out just as soft in the wash, too.
Me+Em is unrivalled on the high street when it comes to timeless wardrobe essentials. A sophisticated take on the classic white T-shirt, this top is cut into a slim-fit silhouette with short sleeves and a relaxed cut. The V-neck is both a style statement and excellent for layering, and I found that it actually prevented excess bulking when worn under knitwear or vests. As you’d expect from the premium brand, it’s comfortable to wear, but it also has a slightly rib detailing for extra stretch. This is a staple you’ll layer right through winter and into spring, before styling with shorts in the summer.
Available in a range of prints and colourways, Ganni’s relaxed T-shirts have achieved cult status over the years. This peach graphic design is perfect for everyday wear, injecting some colour into your wardrobe. The fruit graphic, typography and signature Ganni logo are finished in a vibrant yellow hue. Designed with the brand’s laidback aesthetic in mind, the tee is cut into an oversized silhouette with loose short sleeves. Whether you size up for an even more relaxed fit or size down for tucking into jeans, it’s an investment piece you’ll wear time and time again. However, for the price, I would have liked it to be a little more heavyweight – although, some people might prefer the lightweight organic cotton fabric.
I’ve tried a lot of white T-shirts over the years, and would highly recommend Cos’s style. It’s the perfect boxy, comfortable cut for styling with just about everything, whether tucked into high-waisted jeans, worn loosely with low-rise jeans or layered under knitwear and blazers. Plus, the heavyweight cotton design is long-lasting and keeps its shape throughout multiple washes. Elsewhere, Topshop’s classic crew neck is the ultimate bargain basic, and I love Realisation Par and River Island’s printed tees for adding character to a simple outfit.
Looking to update your night attire, too? We’ve rounded up the best women’s pyjamas
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in