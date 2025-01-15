11 best women’s white T-shirts, reviewed by a fashion writer

A classic white T-shirt is a must in any sartorial arsenal. Just as versatile as your favourite pair of jeans, staple trench coat and go-to black boots, the best white T-shirt styles can become the most hardworking items in your wardrobe.

Synonymous with masculinity in the late 20th century, a white cotton crew neck became a standard military issue during the Second World War, before actors Marlon Brando and James Dean cemented its style status in the Fifties.

Karl Lagerfeld was one of the first to put a feminine spin on the white T-shirt in the Nineties when he styled one under Chanel’s iconic tweed blazer. Meanwhile, in Friends, Rachel and Monica regularly made a case for a white T-shirt with blue jeans or dungarees, while Kate Moss paired her white tee with vintage Levi’s or black mini skirts.

As for contemporary inspiration, Kendall Jenner often plumps for printed baby white tees; Bella Hadid styles hers with baggy jeans, and Victoria Beckham wears relaxed iterations with flared jeans.

A garment that will come in handy year-round, pair one with a midi skirt in spring or layer one under knitwear during winter. Whether you’re rushing to the office or getting ready for the pub, a white tee is the perfect throw-on-and-go piece.

Not all white T-shirts are made equal, though. Some are structured, heavyweight and boxy (see Cos and Arket’s hero styles), while others are designed to be more skin-tight, thin and lightweight for layering (look to Adanola and M&S). Material-wise, seek out pure cotton and polyester cotton blends, which will be breathable during the summer and temperature-regulating during winter, so, you’ll get good cost per wear. Keep scrolling for my pick of the best women’s white T-shirts on the market.

How I tested

open image in gallery I put a range of T-shirt styles to the test ( Daisy Lester/The Independent )

In my search for the perfect white T-shirt, I considered material, structure and comfort, while assessing how each style fared in the washing machine and after multiple wears. From statement investment pieces to affordable everyday staples, I’ve sought out skin-tight styles, relaxed fits, crew-neck cuts and cropped silhouettes. These are the best white T-shirts you’ll wear again and again.

Why you can trust us

Daisy Lester is a senior eCommerce writer at The Independent. She specialises in reviewing clothing, so she knows what makes a great garment, keeping a close eye out for comfortable materials. Where white T-shirts are concerned, she knows the brands to turn to for high quality designs yet still keeps budget firmly in mind.

The best women’s white T-shirts for 2025 are: