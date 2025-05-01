Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The world of trainers can be hard to navigate, with cult pairs (we’re looking at you, Adidas samba) known to sell out within minutes. But don’t worry, as we’re here to help you find the best women’s white trainers to complete your 2025 outfits.
From celebrity favourites to a slip-on pair inspired by martial arts, our comprehensive guide has a range of styles to suit different tastes and budgets.
While there are plenty of colourful trainers out there, a decent white pair will go with most outfits no matter the season, so you’re bound to get good value when it comes to cost per wear.
Whether you want to pair white trainers with a floaty dress for a brunch date, tailored trousers at the office or with laidback athleisure attire while running errands, the best white trainers are versatile enough to slot seamlessly into your wardrobe rotation.
Keep scrolling for our picks of the most stylish – and most comfortable – trainers this summer.
Putting each pair of trainers to the test by wearing them over the course of a few weeks, we tried more than 20 different styles before whittling down the options to a refined edit of our favourite top-scoring sneakers. We wore each pair multiple times to ensure they remained comfortable – no one wants to splash cash on shoes that result in blisters. We also wore the trainers with a range of outfits to find out which sneakers offered the most versatility. Design, quality and value for money were also taken into consideration during testing.
Harriet Davey is a fashion editor, stylist and writer with years of experience covering wardrobe staples and fashion trends. Her work has included hand-picking edits for major fashion publications, interviewing celebrities for their style takes, and much more. Harriet has her finger on the pulse when it comes to the latest trends, but she will only recommend the clothes and footwear she believes are truly worth your money.
Move over, samba, there’s a new Adidas trainer we’re wearing non-stop: the Japan. Originally created in 1964 for the Tokyo Olympics, the sleek style is back for 2025, and this white trainer is set to be the new cult shoe in the sneaker world. With its streamlined shape, slim sole and unfussy details, this design is similar to the samba style, but we love the Japan’s perforated leather mixed with a suede T-bar toe. We’ve also found the samba to be slippery when worn during wet weather, but the zig-zag sole on the Japan style seemed to give us greater grip.
We found sizing up by a half size created the perfect fit, as this pair is slightly narrower than a lot of the chunkier styles we tested. They’re immediately comfortable, too. These needed no time to break during testing thanks to the supportive inner sole and the soft satin lining around the heel. These white trainers, complete with monochrome accents, will go well with all manner of outfits, too.
While there are many sportswear brands churning out the latest must-have styles, when it comes to white trainers, sometimes you just want a classic pair that’ll do the job without breaking the bank. This pair from M&S is brilliant if you’re on a budget or you just have minimalist taste, as the simple style will go with pretty much any outfit.
As soon as we put on these faux-leather trainers (which we found to be true to size), they felt a bit firmer than some other pairs we tested but after two weeks of wearing them, they softened up just like real leather would. Meanwhile, the sole has been designed to make sure your feet are in the correct position and ease pressure on the soles of your feet, making the shoes comfortable from toe to heel.
We also love the fact that these shoes feature M&S’s FreshFeet technology, which the brand claims will help keep the trainers smelling fresher for longer. Although we haven’t worn these trainers for long enough to really test this claim, we’ve previously had other M&S FreshFeet shoes, and have found odours were indeed minimised.
This brand is loved for its dad-style chunky sneakers. Originally launched in the 2000s as a super comfy running trainer, the signature style has made a comeback for 2025. The chunky sole is made with the brand’s Abzorb technology, so when you walk or run in them, they feel cushioned and extra comfy. This is also meant to offer compression resistance, and we can confirm the sole remained supportive, no matter how fast we went or how much impact we put on them during testing.
The mesh style also gives that sporty vibe that works well with baggy jeans or tailored trousers – it’s one of those styles you’ll want to wear as part of your everyday uniform. The lightweight material also helps the shoe to be more breathable (and therefore less sweaty and smelly over time). With an extra-squishy inner sole, heel and tongue, every part of this trainer creates comfort as soon as you start wearing them, unlike some of the other technical sporty trainers we tried, which needed breaking in to feel their best.
If you’re looking for the best white trainers for your gym session, stop the search. Whether it’s for cardio or weights, we found this pair meant we didn’t have to worry about achy feet during our workouts. Although this pair has laces, the shoe is actually a slip-on style – the laces are just there to tighten everything up, if needed. It sounds like that might be a little loose, but the shoes fit incredibly well. We never had to adjust the laces, which is a big improvement compared to some other running and workout trainers we tested.
The brand says these shoes are made from at least 50 per cent recycled materials, and the style is wonderfully lightweight – we didn’t feel like we were wearing shoes at all. We liked how the mesh upper has a lot of stretch, so it moves with you as you work out and prevents blisters. This pair also has cleverly placed cushioning in the soles, which is designed to keep you comfortable and stable. After wearing these shoes for more than 10 workouts, we can confirm they live up to that promise. All in all, these are among our favourite workout trainers of all time.
This is another trainer style fashion fans (including celebrities) are obsessed with right now, and we can see why. After getting our hands on the sell-out style, we were sold by the timeless silhouette that makes these sneakers work so well with anything from denim shorts and a shirt to a tailored trouser suit. Originally created in 1999 for F1 drivers, the motorsport style, complete with thin soles, is now a major trend. While the suede versions (£90, Puma.co.uk) have been extremely popular, this white trainer in leather is a more durable option. With beige, silver or black detailing, these trainers look sleek.
When it comes to comfort, the thin outer and inner sole isn’t the most padded compared with, say, the New Balance 740 chunky style, but the speedcats still feel nice to walk in. The mesh lining also feels soft, and the laces are made from a textured material, so they’re less likely to come undone as you wear them. However, you’ll have to be quick to buy this pair before it inevitably sells out again. This style is set to be as popular as the Adidas samba or gazelle designs.
If you’re looking for a fuss-free pair of white trainers that’ll stand the test of time, this classic style could be the one you’ve been searching for – it’s been popular since it was first produced in 1911. Made from breathable cotton, the canvas style is super easy to work into your everyday wardrobe. We would say these shoes are true to size and, because of the soft canvas material, they didn’t rub during testing.
We also found these shoes easy to clean – we were able to remove some marks by gently rubbing the area with a white cloth soaked in warm water. The sturdy gum soles in matchy-matchy white give the simple tennis shoe style a sleek look, but there are 40 other colourways to choose from if this particular pair doesn’t take your fancy.
Adidas is behind some of the most popular women’s trainers at the moment, including the samba, gazelle and SL 72, and here’s another to add into the mix: the taekwondo. One of the latest launches from the sportswear label, it’s set to be another popular style for 2025. What sets it apart is the fact it’s a slip-on trainer rather than a lace-up, so it looks completely different to other ‘it’ styles we’ve all been wearing lately.
Taking style notes from martial arts trainers, the pull-on pair is trickier to get on than a lace-up style and it doesn’t have a tab at the back to make it any easier, so this is something to keep in mind. We also found the leather felt a lot firmer compared with the samba or gazelle, and this took some getting used to. Although, after a week of wearing them daily, they felt a lot comfier. We also want to point out that the rubber sole is completely flat, so we wouldn’t recommend wearing these during wet weather, as they don’t have a lot of grip. Perhaps not the most practical option, compared with other, sportier styles, we still loved how these white trainers looked when paired with everything from baggy jeans and a T-shirt to a mini skirt worn with socks, for a preppy feel.
Asics is one of the many brands coming back from the Noughties and being worn as part of the Y2K trend for 2025. The gel-kayano 20 style was first launched in 2013 as a specialist running trainer loved by athletes. Now, the shoes are among the cool-girl pairs of choice. Whether you intend to wear them for running, working out or meeting friends for brunch at the weekend, these trainers are wonderfully versatile.
In strong competition with the New Balance 740 trainers we tried, this chunky Asics design is also one of our favourite statement pairs. The mesh upper has a ‘fluidfit’ cage design that’s made to make these trainers fit to perfection, and we can confirm they stay put as you run or walk, without being too tight. Gel inserts and cushioning make sure the impact of your step is absorbed, and we found this pair extra comfy. With a retro look about them, we think they’ll work perfectly with the baggy 1980s suiting trend, too.
Activewear brand Lululemon launched these trainers in 2025, and we were among the first to try out the style at a HIIT class organised by the brand. We’ve since worn this pair multiple times during workouts and when running errands at the weekend. We were struck by the lightness of these trainers. They are made from a mesh material while the upper has a sock-style stretchy design, so you can slip your foot in with ease. There’s also a tab on the back, making it even easier to pop this pair on. Once inside these trainers, our feet felt instantly supported by the extra padded heel clip that keeps your feet in place as you move. We’re prone to blisters, so this extra cushioned material at the heel was a welcome feature.
These sleek trainers have quite a wide fit but the stretchy material means they’ll stay snug around narrower feet, too. We don’t have wide feet, but we found we needed to go up a size in these trainers, as they run small compared to the Nike metcon and New Balance 740 pairs we tested.
Featuring the colour of the moment, this pair comes with butter-yellow detail, offering the ideal chance to dip your toe into the trend, if you wouldn’t normally opt for yellow. Meanwhile, the off-white base of this pair will work seamlessly with tan, beige and other soft shades this season. Unlike the viral Mexico 66 style from this Japanese brand, these California kicks have a slightly chunkier sole – we found the ridged design gives this pair more grip. The slight platform near the heel also makes the foot feel supported, and the OrthoLite sock liners add extra comfort to the heel, so there was no need for us to break in this pair. Whether you wear these trainers with a white linen dress, light-wash jeans or butter-yellow separates, there’s so many styling opportunities for this pretty pair. Our only concern is the mixed materials (leather, suede and canvas) will require some careful cleaning.
No white trainer round-up would be complete without a pair of Chucks. Once worn in, they become easy throw-on-and-go shoes you can rely on. With celebrities such as Alexa Chung wearing hers again this year, we predict they’ll be a throwback trainer trend for 2025. They will always look good with a pair of straight-leg jeans, or you can team them with a mini dress for a festival or night out.
However, if you’ve owned a pair of these before, you know that the canvas design with rubber sole requires a bit of wear for a few weeks to make them comfortable (we wore thicker socks for the first few weeks, to help keep blisters at bay). If you haven’t bought a pair before, you’ll also want to size up if you’re in between sizes, because they run very narrow.
White trainers are incredibly versatile. Traditionally, trainers have been saved for off-duty days, but they’re now worn everywhere, including to the office. When styling white trainers for work, we recommend making sure your shoes are box-fresh, as it will make styling them a lot easier. White trainers can be styled with wide-leg work trousers and a shirt, and you’ll also still look pulled together when you pair them with a full suit.
Keeping white trainers box-fresh is hard, even when you’re trying your best. Cleaning them will depend on the fabric. If they’re leather – faux or otherwise – we recommend The Pink Stuff (£4.70, Amazon.co.uk). Work a small amount of the pink paste into the trainer with a slightly damp microfibre cloth and wipe it off with another damp cloth. It’s a fairly easy cleaning job, but it will leave your sneakers looking as good as new. For non-wipe-clean trainers, try putting them in a pillow case before slinging them into the washing machine on a slow cycle.
The best white trainers will go with practically everything in your wardrobe, but certain pairs will work better than others. For us, however, the top spot goes to the Adidas Japan, which we found to be a versatile style that was comfy from the first wear. We also loved the Onitsuka tiger California 78 EX with butter-yellow details, as it offers an ideal way to add the colour of the moment to your wardrobe.
If it’s workout shoes you’re looking for, the Nike metcon 6 trainer is a great choice, while the Lululemon chargefeel 3 is a lightweight option that’s great for running. We also found the chunky New Balance 740 style is one you can wear for working out, weekend walks, as well as with tailoring.
