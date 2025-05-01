The world of trainers can be hard to navigate, with cult pairs (we’re looking at you, Adidas samba) known to sell out within minutes. But don’t worry, as we’re here to help you find the best women’s white trainers to complete your 2025 outfits.

From celebrity favourites to a slip-on pair inspired by martial arts, our comprehensive guide has a range of styles to suit different tastes and budgets.

While there are plenty of colourful trainers out there, a decent white pair will go with most outfits no matter the season, so you’re bound to get good value when it comes to cost per wear.

Whether you want to pair white trainers with a floaty dress for a brunch date, tailored trousers at the office or with laidback athleisure attire while running errands, the best white trainers are versatile enough to slot seamlessly into your wardrobe rotation.

Keep scrolling for our picks of the most stylish – and most comfortable – trainers this summer.

How we tested

We slipped into several pairs before selecting our favourites ( Harriet Davey )

Putting each pair of trainers to the test by wearing them over the course of a few weeks, we tried more than 20 different styles before whittling down the options to a refined edit of our favourite top-scoring sneakers. We wore each pair multiple times to ensure they remained comfortable – no one wants to splash cash on shoes that result in blisters. We also wore the trainers with a range of outfits to find out which sneakers offered the most versatility. Design, quality and value for money were also taken into consideration during testing.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Harriet Davey is a fashion editor, stylist and writer with years of experience covering wardrobe staples and fashion trends. Her work has included hand-picking edits for major fashion publications, interviewing celebrities for their style takes, and much more. Harriet has her finger on the pulse when it comes to the latest trends, but she will only recommend the clothes and footwear she believes are truly worth your money.

The best women’s white trainers for 2025 are: