12 best women’s trench coats that will never go out of style

From high street to high end, these are the coats to wear this season and beyond

Maisie Bovingdon
Monday 23 September 2024 12:42 EDT
This classic outerwear style has been on the fashion scene for more than 100 years
This classic outerwear style has been on the fashion scene for more than 100 years (Maisie Bovingdon/The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Trench coats are timeless outerwear staples we can rely on year in, year out, season after season. The classic trench coat reportedly first hit the fashion scene during the First World War, thanks to the late Thomas Burberry, who’s iconic design became the cornerstone for trench coats that followed over the decades, and the brand continues to be a go-to.

Trench coats have specific features, though some brands may play with their designs. Generally, trench coats are light or midweight, midi length, and often come in neutral tones, such as camel, sand or beige. Other stylistic features include wide lapels, a double breasted button-down fastening, as well as a buckle or tie waistbelt.

However, the iconic trench coat has been adapted over the years, with the most recognisable difference being the length, which can range from maxi to cropped, as well as the colour and texture.

Trench coats, or macs, are the ideal lightweight jackets for every occasion, whether you wear one to the office, on off-duty days out, or to run errands.

Whether you are styling your trench coat over a fail-safe white T-shirt, denim jeans, and trainers combination, a bohemian midi dress and boots, or loungewear, I have searched high and low to bring you my selection of the best trench coats for women, from high-end and high street brands.

How we tested

We assessed these coats on their fit, insulation level and durability
We assessed these coats on their fit, insulation level and durability (Maisie Bovingdon)

Over the past few weeks, I have tried and tested a whole host of designs, to find the very best trench coats for women. I opted for long-sleeve options, as well as maxi, mid-length and cropped creations, in an array of fabrics, colours, and densities, to see how well they fitted (I’m a size 10 and 5ft 11in), how much insulation they offered, as well as their ability to stand up against the unpredictable British weather. I experimented with different styling options for each trench, and assessed the weight of the coat, as well as any other noteworthy features, such as the lining, branded details, and secret fastenings.

The best women’s trench coats for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Mango double-breasted trench coat: £139.99, Mango.com
  • Best budget buy – River Island beige double collar belted trench coat: £79, Riverisland.com
  • Best weatherproof trench coat – Free People rain and shine trench: £268, Freepeople.com
  • Best lightweight trench coat – John Lewis Anyday lightweight trench coat: £69, Johnlewis.com
  • Best alternative trench coat – Maje long trench coat: £459, Maje.com

Mango double-breasted trench coat

Best women’s trench coats IndyBest review Mango double-breasted trench coat
  • Best: Overall
  • Colourways: Medium brown, black
  • Size: XXS to XXL
  • Material: Cotton and polyester blend
  • Why we love it
    • Water-repellent fabric
    • Classic design
    • Adjustable belt around the waist and sleeves
    • Midi length
    • Available in wide selection of sizes
  • Take note
    • Must hand wash at up to 30C
    • Cannot tumble dry
    • Size up if you prefer a more relaxed fit

Mango’s selection of trench coats is impressive, from the classic designs to the water-repellent material, shoppers are spoilt for choice.

This coat tipped it for me, however, thanks to its mid-length, straight fit, large lapels, double-breasted front, and the adjustable buckle waistbelt. The coat is lined, yet still lightweight, and I love the fixed structure, as it makes Mango’s trench look more premium. It’s also water-repellent, which is an added bonus.

While it is true to size, if you prefer a relaxed or oversized fit, or want to wear thick knitwear underneath, I would recommend sizing up, so as not to feel restricted in those layers.

River Island beige double collar belted trench coat

Best women’s trench coat IndyBest review River Island beige double collar belted trench coat
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Colourways: Beige
  • Sizes: UK 6 to 18
  • Material: Cotton and elastane blend
  • Why we love it
    • Classic style
    • Double collar
    • Large lapels
    • Longline
    • Soft
    • Structured
    • Available in petite
    • Partially lined
  • Take note
    • Dry clean only

It’s undeniable this trench coat looks far more high end than its price tag lets on. The coat is midweight, which I prefer, as it is perfect for all seasons, whether I pair it with just a T-shirt and jeans in the spring or knitwear in the winter. It boasts all the details you hope to find from a trench coat, including the double-breasted front, the buckle waistbelt, side slip pockets, and partial inner lining with River Island branding. One standout feature is the double collar, which is a subtle twist on the classic style, though, it won’t impact how timeless this design is.

I also tried the Khaki belted longline trench coat, which has some slight stylistic differences, mainly the length and double collar, but I can’t fault either designs.

Free People rain and shine trench

Best womens trench coat IndyBest review Free People rain and shine trench
  • Best: Weatherproof trench coat
  • Colourways: Camel
  • Sizes: XS to XL
  • Material: Nylon
  • Why we love it
    • Waterproof
    • Ultra-lightweight
    • Numerous large pockets
    • Reinforced seams for protection
    • Concealed hood
    • Breathable
    • Adjustable cuffs
    • Compact to fold away
  • Take note
    • Not insulated
    • Expensive
    • Quite long in length

If you are looking for a reliable trench coat to wear every day, particularly for wet and windy walks, this Free People offering is the perfect find. While it may not resemble the formal cut of a traditional trench coat style, it delivers on practicality.

This design caters for outdoor wear as it is waterproof, it features fully sealed seams to protect from the elements, combined with the durable ripstop fabric, and adjustable cuffs, to prevent any draughts or droplets creeping in. It also boasts reflective zips, and a hood that can be packed away into the collar. This trench coat is not lined, which means it is quite thin, and while it is appropriate for all seasons, layering in those colder months is essential. What I love is the extra attention to detail, as it features back ventilation, as well as mini vents under the armpit, to regulate your body temperature. While it is practical and a unique design, it may be better suited for dog walks and hikes, rather than smart occasions.

Tala multiway belted trench coat

Best women’s trench coat IndyBest review Tala multiway belted trench coat
  • Best: Multifunctional coat
  • Colourways: Light beige, black
  • Sizes: 2XS to 4XL
  • Material: 73 per cent cotton and 27 per cent polyamide
  • Why we love it
    • Can be worn longline or cropped
    • Showerproof
    • Lined
    • Deep pockets
    • Large lapels
    • Back vent
    • Sustainable
    • Breathable
    • Available in numerous sizes
    • Super lightweight
  • Take note
    • Would have prefered a zip to join the top and bottom sections

Tala’s belted trench coat is multifunctional, lightweight, and breathable. It features deep pockets, as well as large lapels, a back vent, an adjustable and detachable waistbelt, as well as branded lining.

This two-in-one coat can be worn as a traditional midi-length trench coat or a cropped trench, and both are equally as flattering. To convert the trench from midi to crop, simply unfasten the buttons around the waist. Personally, I would prefer a zip fastening to attach the upper and lower body of the coat together, as the buttons can be a little fiddly, and it causes gaps between the two sections, which allows unwanted gusts of air to sneak through. However, I am impressed by the ingenuity of this design.

Asos Design cropped trench coat

Best women’s trench coat Indybest review Asos Design cropped trench coat
  • Best: Cropped trench coat
  • Colourways: Black, beige, olive, charcoal grey, black pinstripe
  • Sizes: UK 4 to 18
  • Material: Polyester and cotton blend
  • Why we love it
    • Wide collar and lapels
    • Side pockets
    • Slightly oversized
    • Boxy fit
    • Partly lined
    • Sturdy fabric
  • Take note
    • Size down if you’re in between sizes

Asos has an abundance of trench coats to shop, including its own brand’s. This cropped trench coat and Asos Design short twill trench coat (£55, Asos.com) both shone out, but the cropped design scored top marks as it provides a youthful twist on the classic.

Boasting the same features synonymous with a traditional trench coat, including a notched collar, shoulder epaulettes, large lapels and double-breasted button fastening, it is the perfect length for a cropped design, in my opinion. A personal pet peeve are cropped jackets that barely cover the chest (which I guiltily wore circa 2008), as they are unflattering for many. However, this version sits just below the waist and on the hips, it also has a slightly dropped hem at the back.

Nobody’s Child khaki single-breasted trench coat

Best women’s trench coat IndyBest review Nobody’s child
  • Best: Single-breasted trench coat
  • Colourways: Khaki
  • Sizes: Extra small to large
  • Material: Organic cotton
  • Why we love it
    • Short collar
    • Midaxi length
    • Relaxed fit
    • Thicker fabric than most
    • Sustainable
    • Lined
    • Deep side pockets
    • Belt detail on arms
    • True to size
    • Versatile
  • Take note
    • May be too long for petite frames

Nobody’s Child is one of my favourite sustainable fashion brands, and the single-breasted trench coat is a firm favourite of mine.

Trench coats with large lapels can make it near impossible to fasten shut on a brisk day, hence why I prefer the tight, short collar on this design, to combat those pesky draughts. A versatile coat suitable for any occasion, wear it over loungewear or to the office. It is quite a weighty creation in comparison with other trench coats, which I prefer, as it holds its straight relaxed fit better, and provides insulation from the elements. While it may protect against wind and light rain, it’s not fully waterproof but, then again, not many trench coats are.

The single-breasted trench coat fits my size 10 frame (and broad shoulders) perfectly, though if you are petite, or in between sizes, I recommend you size down.

John Lewis Anyday lightweight trench coat

Best women’s trench coats IndyBest review John Lewis Anyday lightweight trench coat
  • Best: Lightweight trench coat
  • Colourways: Navy
  • Sizes: XS to XL
  • Material: Polyester, viscose and elastane blend
  • Why we love it
    • Everyday wear
    • Ultra-lightweight
    • Deep pockets
    • Long lapels
    • Shoulder padding
  • Take note
    • The shade is more royal blue than deep navy
    • Better suited for mild to warm seasons

If you are shopping for a timeless, lightweight and versatile coat to layer over any outfit, while still looking put together, this John Lewis trench coat ticks all those boxes.

It features the traditional traits expected from a trench coat, such as long lapels, double-breasted front fastening, a straight cut, and midi length.

I’m 5ft 11in and found the sleeves were short on me, but this was easily resolved by hoisting up the sleeves to my elbows, which is how I typically style my trench coats anyway. The Anyday lightweight trench coat is better suited for the spring and summer months, as it is unlined and is not made from weatherproof fabrics, so, it is not the most insulating or protective outerwear option – I would liken it to a lightweight duster coat.

Good American uniform denim trench coat

Best women’s trench coats Indybest review Good American uniform denim trench coat
  • Best: Denim trench coat
  • Colourways: Black denim
  • Sizes: XXS to XXXL
  • Material: Cotton
  • Why we love it
    • Oversized
    • Thick
    • Insulating
    • Responsibly sourced fabric
    • Large pockets
  • Take note
    • Can’t dry clean
    • Heavy
    • Too long on shorter frames

Good American was founded by Emma Grede and Khloe Kardashian, and this denim trench was my first introduction to the brand – and I was pleasantly surprised.

Admittedly, I expected the denim twist on the neutral classic to be flimsy and lightweight, but I couldn’t have been more wrong – Good American’s denim trench is a far cry from stereotypical denim jackets. In fact, this outerwear staple, which is also described as a robe because of the absence of a button front, is the thickest and warmest trench coat I have tried.

The midaxi length was ideal for my 5ft 11in frame, and provided the desired coverage, while being extremely insulating. If you are petite, however, this trench coat may swamp you. The fabric felt heavy, which I liked, but it means this is better suited for colder weather.

This coat is evidently hot property because only the black denim colourway is currently available to buy – and it’s on sale.

Allsaints Hendry relaxed-fit trench coat

Best women’s trench coats IndyBest review Allsaints Hendry relaxed fit trench coat
  • Best: Leather trench coat
  • Colourways: Black
  • Sizes: Extra small to large
  • Material: Nappa leather
  • Why we love it
    • Soft leather
    • Premium quality
    • Durable
    • Subtle buckle tie around the collar
    • Insulating
    • Dropped raglan shoulders
    • Storm flap detail
    • Recycled lining
    • Available in a cropped version
  • Take note
    • Expensive
    • Size up if in between sizes

Allsaints is celebrating 30 years in the fashion industry, and while there is a bountiful selection of iconic garments from the grunge-glam brand, it truly excels when it comes to its leather creations.

The Hendry relaxed-fit trench coat is made from ultra-soft nappa leather, which makes this design weightier than other trench coats, which is ideal for colder months. The midi-length trench features the classic double-breasted front, tie waist, storm flap, dropped wide sleeves, large lapels and a collar, plus a subtle buckle on the neck, to keep cold draughts at bay. The waistbelt is only a tie rather than a buckle, which I personally prefer, for a relaxed finish.

Despite the price tag, I can’t fault this timeless, versatile and stylish trench coat, and I consider it a worthy investment piece.

Anine Bing Randy classic-collar trench coat

Best women’s trench coat IndyBest review Anine Bing Randy classic-collar trench coat
  • Best: Luxury trench coat
  • Colourways: Taupe brown
  • Sizes: Extra small to medium
  • Material: 98 per cent cotton, 2 per cent elastane
  • Why we love it
    • Smart finish
    • Contrast logo buttons
    • Branded lining
    • Classic collar
    • Side pockets with button fixture
    • Belted cuffs
    • Back vent
    • Super soft exterior
  • Take note
    • Expensive
    • May fall too long on shorter frames

Giving old-money vibes, there’s no denying this trench coat is uber luxurious and high quality (with a price to match), from the super-soft cotton exterior, the straight fit that falls effortlessly on the body, and the tight classic collar for a smart finish to the single-breasted, branded button-front fastening. I personally love the longer length of this trench coat, as it provided more coverage, and paired well with a maxi skirt, dress, or jeans.

Anine Bing has taken extra care with the details, from the logo on the contrast buttons running down the centre of the coat, as well as on the side pockets, to the branding on the inner lining. However, the metal buttons were too bold for me, and those who prefer a timeless and simple trench coat may feel the same.

Maje long trench coat

Best women’s trench coat IndyBest review Maje long trench coat
  • Best: Alternative trench coat
  • Colourways: Light beige
  • Sizes: UK 6 to 12
  • Material: Cotton
  • Why we love it
    • Premium quality
    • Durable
    • Oversized fit
    • Lined
    • Midweight
    • Thick collar
    • Leather belt accents
    • Buckle belt fastening around the waist
    • Secret inner pockets and deep side pockets
    • Raglan sleeves
  • Take note
    • Expensive
    • Limited sizes

Maje’s long trench coat is a stunning twist on the classic, and a design with which I am head over heels. While it comes with a hefty price tag, it is absolutely worth it. It features some classic trench coat elements, such as the neutral tone and belt tie centre, while the wide sleeve is a raglan cut. Instead of large lapels, this creation boasts a short, thick collar.

The main talking point of this design is the black leather buckles with gold accents on the neck, waist and sleeves, which instantly elevates this design. There are numerous ways to style this trench coat but I preferred the finished look when the top buckle around the neck was fastened and the body of the coat billowed out into an A-line shape, almost like a cape, rather than cinching the belt around my waist.

Topshop minimal trench coat

Best women’s trench coat IndyBest review Topshop minimal trench coat
  • Best: Buttonless trench coat
  • Colourways: Taupe
  • Sizes: Extra small to large
  • Material: Cotton, polyester and nylon blend
  • Why we love it
    • Machine washable at low temperature
    • Adjustable belt detail on the cuff
    • Tie waistbelt
    • True to size
    • Wide arms
    • Buttonless
  • Take note
    • Not very insulating

I spent my teenage years working in Topshop stores, and I still appreciate the high quality of the high street brand’s designs. This trench coat features a smooth and structured finish, which looks more premium than it is; a straight fit; super-wide arms; large lapels; adjustable belt detail on the cuffs; a tie waistbelt, and it comes in the traditional neutral colour palette.

Many prefer the classic buckle belt to cinch in their waist, but Topshop has tweaked this detail in a subtle way. Instead, this trench has separate adjustable fastenings on both sides of the belt to cinch in your frame evenly, before tying in a knot at the front. It is not the most insulating coat, which is unsurprising considering this buttonless design is unlined, but the longer length and wide arms means there is plenty of room to add layers.

The verdict: Women’s trench coats

Having tested all the styles listed here, I could easily add every single one to my wardrobe, as they all impressed me in different ways. River Island’s trench coat looked far more premium than I expected for the price, and it is a design I would re-wear year after year. There is no denying Maje’s creation is a thing of beauty, and breaks the fashion rulebook when it comes to trench coats, but it is better suited for those with a larger budget. For a classic, and reasonably priced, timeless trench coat, Mango’s shower-proof design gets top marks.

