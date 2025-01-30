Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From the ubiquitous buckle ballerinas and knitted logo vests to statement accessories (think balaclavas and keyrings), cool-girl label Ganni epitomises Copenhagen’s playful and print-heavy approach to fashion.

Responsible for some of the biggest trends of recent years, Ganni’s signature style has seeped into the high street. Not only has it put ballet flats and bows on the map, the label has also helped cause a leopard print renaissance.

The brand’s bestselling leopard print blouse (£185, Ganni.com) has been followed by similar styles at Asos (£7.50, Asos.com) and Damson Madder (£27.50, Damsonmadder.com), while you can shop alternatives to the label’s famous leopard print jeans (£235, Ganni.com) from the likes of Marks and Spencer (£45, Marksandspencer.com) and Nobody’s Child (£69, Nobodyschild.com).

Now, a leopard print puffer from Asda (yes, really) has gone viral on TikTok, due to it looking similar to Ganni’s coat (£625, Ganni.com) while costing nearly £600 less. Though one of the more unlikely destinations for trend-led fashion, the supermarket’s clothing line, George, is a go-to for budget alternatives to your favourite designer brands.

Costing just £38, George’s puffer is characterised by a similar bomber silhouette, hood and leopard print finish as Ganni’s garment. Here’s everything you need to know, including how to shop online.

George at Asda leopard print bomber: £38, Direct.asda.com

open image in gallery

If you’ve been hesitant about splashing out on Ganni’s signature coat (£625, Ganni.com), the good news is Asda’s alternative comes in at less than £40.

Ganni’s leopard print puffer jacket is instantly recognisable, thanks to its statement high collar, hood, front zipper closure and all-over leopard print. A standout piece that combines practicality and playful style, it’s no wonder the coat has reached cult status.

Asda’s alternative to the Scandi label’s coat features the same high neck style, a hood and a lengthened hem. Boasting an exaggerated puffer silhouette, too, the coat’s all-over leopard print has caused many people to liken it to Ganni’s design.

The budget-friendly coat hails from fashion journalist and influencer Erica Davies’s capsule with George at Asda. The collection cements the supermarket as one of the best destinations for expensive-looking clothing that costs less than your weekly shop. The first collaboration between Davies and George sold out last year, so, god speed shopping the leopard print puffer.

