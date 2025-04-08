Jump to content
Independent
25 best wedding guest dresses for every type of celebration

Nuptials season is here, and we’ve found the looks to say ‘yes’ to

Daisy Lester
Tuesday 08 April 2025 12:33 EDT
Brands such as Zara, Free People and Damson Madder are serving up trend-led and timeless designs
Our Top Picks

Wedding season is getting underway, so it’s time to find the best wedding guest outfit.

When deciding on your frock, there are a few things to think about. Firstly, consider the dress code (black tie, cocktail or semi-formal). Then there’s the climate. Is it a local, British-based nupital or are you heading to a balmy destination wedding? Finally, consider how much you’re willing to spend; after all, being a wedding guest does add up.

Whether you’re going to a black-tie soirée, beach affair or city hall party, your chosen outfit should be comfortable enough for day-to-night wear and sufficiently breathable for warmer weather (fingers crossed).

Wedding guest dresses can be on the pricey side, so make sure it’s classic enough for year-after-year wear. This doesn’t restrict you from leaning into this season’s hottest trends, however – from butter-yellow, picnic-ready plaids and fruity reds to higher hemlines, animal print and bohemian silhouettes, the choice is endless.

Above all, you want to feel just as good as you look. To help you on your way, we’ve rounded up some of the best wedding guest dress options across the high street, from destination-wedding styles to evening gowns and classic printed options.

How we tested

Our team of fashion experts put a range of dresses to the test
We looked for wedding guest dresses that don’t just serve a singular purpose – most of the styles below can be reworn during summer holidays, birthday parties or even to the office (just add ballet flats or loafers). Considering cost per wear, comfort and the quality of the materials, we judged these dresses on fit and style. As well as seeking out trend-led pieces, we’ve found timeless frocks, too. Our team of testers differ in height, size and body type, so we’ve selected dresses from across the board. These are the best styles to ensure you’re the best dressed guest this season.

The best wedding guest dresses for 2025 are:

  • Best overall – Asos Design structured ruched full skirt maxi dress in apricot: £85, Asos.com
  • Best budget buy – Zara printed tulle camisole dress: £22.99, Zara.com
  • Best floral design New Look pink satin floral print ruffle trim midi dress: £29.99, Newlook.com
  • Best for choice of colours – Free People free-est ruffle it up midi: £98, Freepeople.com

1
Asos Design structured ruched full skirt maxi dress in apricot

Best wedding guest dress Indybest review Asos Design structured ruched full skirt maxi dress in apricot
  • Best: Overall
  • Size range: UK 4-18
  • Colourways: Apricot
  • Materials: Polyester, cotton
  • Why we love it
    • Comfortable
    • Striking colour
    • Wearable beyond wedding season

This style ticks every box for the perfect wedding guest dress. For a high street dress, it’s designed with plenty of attention to detail – see the curved low-rise waistline and dramatically pleated A-line skirt. The fitted body accentuated our figure and we found the ruching detail a flattering touch that resembles dresses from the likes of Tove and Ganni (but cost four times the price of this one).

Best wedding guest dresses IndyBest review Asos Design structured ruched full skirt maxi dress in apricot
The Asos dress features a ruched body and apricot finish (Daisy Lester)

The apricot hue is a timeless choice that works just as well for wedding season as it does for day or night summer events. Crafted from a polyester and cotton blend, there’s a lot of fabric and volume in the dress to help it keep its shape throughout the day or night. This is a dress you’ll wear on repeat.

Daisy Lester

  1.  £85 from Asos.com
2
Zara printed tulle camisole dress

Best wedding guest dress IndyBest review Zara printed tulle camisole dress
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Size range: S, M, L
  • Colourways: Pink
  • Materials: Polyester, elastane
  • Why we love it
    • Flattering
    • Comfortable

Zara is often first on our list when shopping for a last-minute occasion dress. True to form, the brand’s spring/summer collection has a style for everyone – and all at impressively affordable prices.

Zara wedding guest dress
The Zara dress boasts a Nineties cowel neckline (Daisy Lester )

The midi dress has a Nineties-inspired cowel neckline and open back with tie fastening that provides a glove-like fit, making it perfect for a hot destination wedding (but equally, you can style it with trainers or sandals on a hot sunny day in Blighty). It’s also got a nice amount of stretch to it.

Daisy Lester

  1.  £22 from Zara.com
3
New Look pink satin floral print ruffle trim midi dress

Best wedding guest dress IndyBest review New Look pink satin floral print ruffle trim midi dress
  • Best: Floral design
  • Size range: UK 6-20
  • Colourways: Red mix, green mix
  • Materials: Polyester
  • Why we love it
    • Bold colour
  • Take note
    • Creases easily
    • Isn’t very breathable

You can rely on New Look for affordable and classic dresses – this dress is a case in point. With its bold floral pattern and statement ruffle sleeves, this design certainly packs a punch. As for the fit, we found the A-line cut to skim the body nicely, creating a nice silhouette.

new look wedding guest dress
The style is finished in a red and pink floral print (Daisy Lester )

It’s lightweight and floaty, but make sure you have a clothes steamer on hand, as it creases very easily. We’d recommend sticking to the colour palette and styling with red heels.

Daisy Lester

  1.  £39 from Newlook.com
4
M&S printed V-neck midaxi dress

Best wedding guest dress IndyBest review M&S printed V-neck midaxi dress
  • Best: Tea dress
  • Size range: UK 6-20 (petite, regular and tall sizes available)
  • Colourways: Blue
  • Materials: Viscose
  • Why we love it
    • Laidback and comfortable

Simple but sophisticated, M&S’s ditsy print floral dress is a fail-safe choice for wedding season and beyond. The timeless tea silhouette is fitted around the bust and waist before falling into a slightly flared hem. Elevated by the delicate cream lace panelling through the V-neckline, waist and hem, we’d recommend jazzing it up with strappy heeled sandals, statement jewellery and a metallic clutch bag.

M&S wedding guest dress
M&S’s tea silhouette features delicate cream lace panelling (Daisy Lester )

We found the fabric to be light and airy, so this style will serve you right through spring and into summer. Ensuring you get your value for money, the dress is laidback enough for everything from the office to spring city breaks, too.

Daisy Lester

  1.  £45 from Marksandspencer.com
5
Realisation Par the Allegra in Verona

Best wedding guest dresses IndyBest review Realisation Par the Allegra in Verona
  • Best: Investment dress
  • Size range: XXS-XXL
  • Colourways: Yellow floral, black floral, black, red spot
  • Why we love it
    • Beautiful fabric
    • Wearable beyond wedding season
    • Timeless print
  • Take note
    • Expensive

Realisation Par is synonymous with occasion wear, thanks to its figure-hugging selection of vintage-inspired dresses. This style is a bestseller for good reason, lending itself to wedding guest attire, city breaks and summer holidays. The ankle-grazing piece is fitted in all the right places, thanks to the bias-cut silk fabric, fishnet detail along the hem, and wide straps.

Realisation Par the Allegra in Verona yellow wedding guest dress
The floral detailing is a timeless twist on this season’s biggest shade (Daisy Lester)

While the dress’s butter-yellow hue is this season’s hottest shade, the floral detailing gives it a timeless feel, making it a real investment piece you’ll wear summer after summer. The dress is slightly sheer, owing to the unlined design, so make sure to wear skin-coloured underwear.

Daisy Lester

  1.  £250 from Realisationpar.com
6
Reserved viscose-rich maxi dress

Best wedding guest dresses IndyBest review Reserved viscose-rich maxi dress
  • Best: Maxi dress
  • Size range: XS-XL
  • Colourways: Multicolour
  • Materials: Viscose

Reserved is seriously underrated when it comes to formal wear; the label marries function and fashion in its affordable styles – and we were really impressed with this design. Don’t let the cream colourway put you off; the blue, floral patterning is bold and covers the entire dress.

The dress leans into the boho trend with its ruffle detailing (Daisy Lester)

Whether you’re heading to a countryside ceremony or town hall reception, this dress features a flattering V-neckline and ruffle detailing in a nod to the boho trend. The fabric lends itself to creating a lovely, floaty silhouette, and we’d recommend pairing it with a white pointed heel and raffia bag.

Daisy Lester

  1.  £59 from Reserved.com
7
Free People free-est ruffle it up midi

Best wedding guest dresses IndyBest review Free People free-est ruffle it up midi
  • Best: For choice of colours
  • Size range: XS-XL
  • Colourways: Brownie, sugar coral, morning frost, ivory, Niagara river, pink chalk, summer peach, umber earth
  • Materials: Cotton
  • Why we love it
    • Good-quality cotton
    • Elasticated back
    • Pockets
  • Take note
    • Runs large

Crafted from a heavyweight cotton, Free People's ‘ruffle it up’ midi sits relatively crease-free on its own. We did give it a quick steam before wearing, but it doesn't necessarily warrant it for more casual occasions. The elasticated back gives a sculpted fit, while the tie straps enable you to create your own bust support with a tight bow. Larger busts might not find this dress the best fit, given that the open back would reveal even a strapless bra, but the versatility offered in terms of being able to wear the ruffles up or across the shoulder is a definite bonus.

Best wedding guest dress IndyBest review free people best wedding guest dresses
The back of the dress is elasticated for a sculpted fit (Lucy Smith)

Something worth noting: this dress runs a touch big – our tester normally sits on the larger end of medium and required a small for a good fit. We really liked that it’s a practical design which is machine washable and comes complete with pockets.

Lucy Smith

  1.  £98 from Freepeople.com
8
Topshop tie shoulder jacquard mini dress in buttermilk

Best wedding guest dresses Indybest review Topshop tie shoulder jacquard mini dress in buttermilk
  • Best: Mini dress
  • Size range: UK 4-18
  • Colourways: Buttermilk
  • Materials: Polyester, elastane
  • Why we love it
    • Adjustable shoulders
    • Comfortable and lightweight

If you’re heading to a balmy destination wedding or pinning your hopes on a warm countryside affair, you might be after a mini hemline. Enter: Topshop’s jacquard dress. The playful style is characterised by a high neckline and regular cut. Elevated by adjustable tie shoulder detailing and ruched detailing on the left arm, the dress is finished in a gorgeous buttermilk hue.

Best wedding guest dress IndyBest review topshop mini wedding guest dress
The simplicity of the dress calls for statement accessories (Daisy Lester )

The jacquard print awards the dress a vintage feel, while the simple design means you can go big on accessories – think an animal print bag and platform heels. Made from a polyester and elastane blend, there’s no zip and not much give but, once you’ve wrestled yourself into the dress, it’s comfortable, super lightweight and soft against skin for all-day wear.

Daisy Lester

  1.  £55 from Asos.com
9
Abercrombie & Fitch Julia slip halter neck midi dress, yellow

Best wedding guest dress IndyBest review The A&F Julia Slip Halter Maxi Dress
  • Best: Halterneck dress
  • Size range: XXS-XXL
  • Colourways: Yellow, white, lush green, lilac blue
  • Materials: Polyester, viscose
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight
    • Comfortable
    • Versatile

Butter yellow is the colour of the season, and the added pop of pink in this Abercrombie & Fitch style gives a fresh take on the trend. The dress is super comfortable to wear, while the halter-neck detailing makes for a super flattering fit.

Best wedding guest dress IndyBest review bercrombie yellow best wedding guest dresses
This lightweight dress boasts a flattering halter-neck (Mollie Burdell)

This design is perfect for a wedding abroad, as it’s pleasingly lightweight and you can dress it up with open-toe heels or dress it down with a pair of sandals. A note of caution: if you have a bigger bust, there may not be enough support in this dress, so, you may need to invest in some boob tape.

Mollie Burdell

  1.  £100 from Abercrombie.com
10
Nobody's Child green abstract linen-blend Palermo mini dress

Best wedding guest dresses IndyBest review Nobody's Child green abstract linen-blend Palermo mini dress
  • Best: Printed dress
  • Size range: UK 4-18 (petite and regular options available)
  • Colourways: Green, cream, black, brown paisley and pink pinstripe
  • Materials: Organic cotton, linen
  • Why we love it
    • Versatile
    • True to size
    • Good colour range
    • Breathable linen material
  • Take note
    • Green colour is darker in person, compared with images on the website

This mini shift dress is a great option for those wanting a slightly more casual, summery look that still oozes style. The linen material is super breathable, making it ideal for hot summer weddings or even beach ceremonies. It’s also super versatile – simply add some strappy heels for a more formal effect, or pair with your old converse trainers for a relaxed look you can wear on warm summer days.

Nobodys Child best wedding guest dresses indybest
Linen makes this a breathable style for summer weddings (Ella Duggan)

The green colour is gorgeous and very on trend but it looks a bit darker in person than in the online imagery. We found the dress to be true to size, hanging perfectly in a flattering mod style. The price is excellent, too, especially for a linen blend. Overall, it’s a breezy, chic little dress for wedding season and beyond.

Ella Duggan

  1.  £55 from Nobodyschild.com
11
River Island black sleeveless spot mix ruffle maxi dress

Best wedding guest dresses Indybest review River Island black sleeveless spot mix ruffle maxi dress
  • Best: Polka dot design
  • Size range: UK 8-18
  • Colourways: Navy polka dot
  • Materials: Viscose
  • Why we love it
    • Timeless
    • Comfortable
    • Versatile

River Island is going from strength to strength of late, thanks to timeless takes on trends – and we can’t believe this expensive-looking dress hails from the high street stalwart. This maxi style could just as easily be from Rixo. Distinguished by a sweeping hem and ruffle cap shoulders, the dress features a V neck and fitted body.

River Island black sleeveless spot mix ruffle maxi dress
This dress can be worn to the office after the upcoming nuptial (Daisy Lester )

The contrasting polka dot prints create structure in the dress and work to flatter your figure. Comfortable, lightweight and roomy, it’s a dream to wear. If you’re not styling it for a wedding, it can just as effortlessly be worn to the office with loafers.

Daisy Lester

  1.  £69 from Riverisland.com
12
Kitri Zelda butter-yellow satin dress

Best wedding guest dress IndyBest review Kitri Zelda butter-yellow satin dress
  • Best: For spring weddings
  • Size range: UK 6-16
  • Colourways: Yellow
  • Materials: Viscose
  • Why we love it
    • Flattering
    • Premium
    • Eye catching

You get what you pay for with this butter-yellow satin dress – the material feels and looks super premium, and the black lace trim detailing is the icing on the cake. The V neck is a timeless and elegant cut to wear, and we love the fact you can tie it at the back, which creates an even more flattering fit.

kitri yellow wedding guest dress
This is a premium dress for those who like a longer sleeve (Mollie Burdell)

Pair with black pointed heels or opt for a flash of metallic in your footwear. This is an ideal option if you’re an evening wedding guest or just prefer a dress with long sleeves.

Mollie Burdell

  1.  £215 from Kitristudio.com
13
Mango asymmetrical crease-effect dress

Best guest wedding dress IndyBest review Mango asymmetrical crease-effect dress
  • Best: Asymmetrical dress
  • Size range: UK 6-14
  • Colourways: Sky blue
  • Materials: Polyester
  • Why we love it
    • Flattering
    • Lightweight

Mango consistently puts a contemporary spin on occasion wear, and this asymmetrical blue gown is a case in point. Crafted from polyester for a satin-effect finish, the dress features a draped neckline, sleeveless design and waist panelling to flatter your figure.

Mango asymmetrical crease-effect dress best wedding guest dress
The wrinkled effect of this dress affords it a vintage look (Daisy Lester )

The asymmetric straps mirror the asymmetric skirt, while the purposeful wrinkled effect gives it a vintage feel. The gorgeous blue shade is the perfect match for gold jewellery, too.

Daisy Lester

  1.  £89 from Mango.com
14
Monsoon Molly floral print satin dress

Best wedding guest dress IndyBest review Monsoon Molly floral print satin dress
  • Best: Long-sleeve design
  • Sizes: UK 6-24
  • Colourways: Green, black
  • Materials: Ecovero and viscose
  • Why we love it
    • Simple, statement design

A black-tie wedding deserves a simple yet statement look that will be turning heads over cocktail hour, and this dress offers the perfect combination of a classic bias-cut with a cowl neckline, flute sleeves and a statement print.

Monsoon Molly floral print satin dress wedding guest dress
This dress is characterised by its rich olive-green colour and flute sleeves (Nicole Ocran)

The rich olive-green colour will work beautifully against so many different skin tones, too. Accessorise this dress with a white strappy heel, a pearlescent statement clutch and gold jewellery, for added elegance.

Nicole Ocran

  1.  £130 from Monsoon.co.uk
15
Topshop puff sleeve square neck shirred maxi dress in buttermilk

Best wedding guest dress Indybest review Topshop puff sleeve square neck shirred maxi dress in buttermilk
  • Best: Versatile design
  • Size range: UK 8-18
  • Colourways: Yellow, white, black, green
  • Materials: Cotton, polyester
  • Why we love it
    • Comfortable
    • Flattering

All the best dresses come in butter yellow this season, and Topshop’s maxi milk-maid-style dress is no exception. The vibrant hue lends it to wedding season, while the wearable silhouette means you can easily style it for everyday wear. Complete with a square neckline and short puffy sleeves, the fitted shirred body flows down into an A-line maxi skirt.

Topshop puff sleeve square neck shirred maxi dress in buttermilk best wedding guest dress
We love that this milk-maid-style dress is bra-friendly (Daisy Lester )

The dress is bra-friendly (hurrah!) while the polyester and cotton blend fabric is crisp and structured. For wedding season, style with chunky gold jewellery and black kitten heels before switching to ballet flats for the office.

Daisy Lester

  1.  £55 from Asos.com
16
AllSaints lala floral maxi dress

Best wedding guest dress IndyBest review AllSaints lala floral maxi dress
  • Best: For Bohemian style
  • Size range: UK 6-18
  • Colourways: Floral patchwork
  • Materials: Recycled polyester, elastane
  • Why we love it
    • Super comfortable
    • Fun print

Thanks to fashion designer Chemena Kamali’s debut at Chloé, boho fashion is officially back on the map. Characterised by its floral and foliage patchwork print and ruffled shoulders, the AllSaints lala dress is perfect for leaning into the trend. The fit is super flattering, with a body-skimming cut through the top and volume in the maxi skirt. There’s a zip at the side, for easy entry, while the polyester fabric is lightweight and floaty. The material is soft and comfortable against skin but not the most breathable (something to keep in mind if you’re heading to a balmy destination).

Best wedding guest dresses IndyBest review allsaints wedding guest dresses
Tap into the boho trend with its floaty silhouette and ruffled shoulders (Daisy Lester )

Though an initial investment, rest assured you’ll get your value for money with this frock, whether styled with flats day-to-day or with boots and chunky knits during the colder months. As for weddings, embrace the boho feel with wedge heels or clogs and a suede or studded bag.

Daisy Lester

  1.  £299 from Allsaints.com
17
Mango asymmetrical floral dress

Best wedding guest dress IndyBest review Mango asymmetrical floral dress
  • Best: Red dress
  • Size range: UK 4-16
  • Colourways: Red floral
  • Materials: Polyester
  • Why we love it
    • Flattering
    • Lightweight
    • Breathable

A red wedding guest dress isn’t the taboo it once was. This Mango style ticks all the right boxes for occasion wear, from the luxuriously deep red hue to the floral embellished finish and floaty fabric. Featuring a V neck and midi length, the asymmetrical shoulder straps are mirrored by the asymmetric hem. The design is fully lined and perfectly lightweight for spring and summer occasions.

Best wedding guest dresses IndyBest review mango wedding guest dress
The vintage look can be worn well beyond wedding season (Daisy Lester )

We love the vintage feel of the dress, which transcends wedding season and can easily be worn for a garden party or birthday soiree. The red shade pairs perfectly with neutral and white tones – styling with black thong sandals and a raffia mini handbag.

Daisy Lester

  1.  £89 from Mango.com
18
Anthropologie the Lily one-shoulder satin maxi slip dress

Best wedding guest dress IndyBest review Anthropologie the Lily one-shoulder satin maxi slip dress
  • Best: Affordable bridesmaid dress
  • Size range: UK 6-16
  • Colourways: Light green, light blue, coral and navy
  • Materials: Ecovero viscose, viscose
  • Why we love it
    • Not too clingy for a satin slip
    • All colour options are stunning
    • Feels super soft and cool
    • Great length
  • Take note
    • A little slippy around the bust (may need taping in place)

Wearing this dress feels effortless. Unlike many silky designs, it didn’t cling or bunch awkwardly. Instead, it draped beautifully over the stomach and hips, creating a smooth and flattering silhouette. The one-shoulder asymmetrical cut felt ever so chic – no bold prints or loud colours, just an elegant, timeless style. We did notice the fit around the bust was a little tricky, with some risk of slippage, so we'd recommend keeping some boob tape at hand – especially if you’re planning to hit the dance floor.

Anthropologie best wedding guest dresses indybest review
Choose this timeless piece in one of several gorgeous pastel colourways (Ella Duggan)

Available in a range of stunning pastel shades, it’s an ideal option for affordable bridesmaid dresses. We particularly loved the gorgeous mint green colourway, which complements fairer complexions perfectly.

Ella Duggan

  1.  £128 from Anthropologie.com
19
House of CB Vivien apricot cotton midi sundress

Best wedding guest dresses Indybest review House of CB Vivien apricot cotton midi sundress
  • Best: Corset-style dress
  • Size range: XS-XL, plus cup sizing
  • Colourways: Apricot, gingham, white, peach
  • Materials: Cotton, spandex
  • Why we love it
    • Perfectly fitted bodice
    • Available in regular and bigger cup size
    • Standout colour

As we’ve seen, the butter yellow is all the rage but, after getting our hands on this dress, we’re planning to invest in more apricot-toned pieces for spring/summer. The square neckline offers a universally flattering shape, and the fitted bodice ensures it accentuates you in all the right places.

Best wedding guest dresses IndyBest review house of cb best wedding guest dress apricot
Move over butter yellow, we’re a fan of this apricot shade (Mollie Burdell)

Owing to the material being nice and weighty, this design is a worthy investment that’s ideal for classic British summer weddings, and we love the threaded ribbon trims and cute pockets.

Mollie Burdell

  1.  £189 from Houseofcb.com
20
Damson Madder Simone slip midi dress

Best wedding guest dresses IndyBest review Damson Madder Simone slip midi dress
  • Best: Butter-yellow dress
  • Size range: UK 6-20
  • Colourways: Butter yellow
  • Materials: Polyester
  • Why we love it
    • Gorgeous colour
    • Comfortable fit
    • Adjustable design

Damson Madder is one of the buzziest brands in British fashion right now. While its co-ords, gilets and everyday mini dresses might dominate your Instagram feed, its occasionwear is equally stellar. In the new-in section, the Simone slip dress stands out for its radiant look. In real life, it’s even better. Finished in this season’s trending butter-yellow hue, the bias-cut style drapes beautifully into a maxi hemline.

Best wedding guest dress IndyBest review damson madder wedding guest dress
This dress features adjustable ruffle shoulder straps and cherry-red embroidery (Daisy Lester )

The brand is all about details and this dress is packed with them – think ruffle shoulder straps and sweet cherry-red embroidery. Plus, the dress is complete with adjustable shoulder ties that help you customise your look (cross them over your back, for a flattering halter neckline). Made from recycled polyester, the slip is as light as a feather and boasts a luxurious sheen finish. Style with pointed heels and the matching scrunchie bag (£55, Damsonmadder.com) for a stylish but comfortable wedding guest look.

Daisy Lester

  1.  £125 from Damsonmadder.com
21
Next green/pink placement floral satin cami midi slip dress

Best wedding guest dress IndyBest review Next green/pink placement floral satin cami midi slip dress
  • Best: Affordable dress
  • Size range: UK 6-22 (petite and regular sizes available)
  • Colourways: Pink placement floral, black/white spot print and brown leopard print
  • Materials: Recycled polyester
  • Why we love it
    • Super lightweight and breezy
    • Fun varied pattern options
    • Great for a hot summer wedding or beach ceremony
  • Take note
    • Straps aren’t adjustable

If you’re gearing up for a season full of weddings, finding stylish yet affordable outfit options is key, and Next is here to help. This dress features a classic midi silhouette, while the silky fabric offer a flattering fit across various body types. The versatile design means you can easily wear it beyond wedding season, too. We loved how lightweight and breezy this dress felt – perfect for keeping cool at summer celebrations.

Next best wedding guest dresses indybest
The lightweight material is ideal for warmer weather (Ella Duggan)

While we would have preferred adjustable straps to ensure a more secure fit, we still felt comfortable and confident overall. Given its lower price point, the fabric isn’t as luxurious as some higher-end options, but it passed the all-important see-through test and felt comfortable against the skin – no itchiness or overheating here. The green and pink colour combo in the exaggerated floral design looked effortlessly cool, too.

Ella Duggan

  1.  £42 from Next.co.uk
The verdict: Wedding guest dresses

Marrying affordability, style and comfort, Asos’s beautiful apricot dress is a winner for wedding guest season, while River Island’s timeless polka-dot style, Abercrombie’s yellow halter-neck dress and Damson Madder’s cherry-embroidered slip will ensure you’re dressed to impress. If you’re willing to spend a little more, Realisation Par’s floral yellow or leopard print styles, Kitri’s knitted dress and Rixo’s gorgeous floral style are investments to wear this wedding season and beyond.

For more sartorial inspiration, check out our guide to the best high street wedding dress brands

