19 best summer dresses for your warm-weather wardrobe

The search for your perfect holiday, festival, party and pub outfit starts (and ends) here
Whether you’re jetting off to a beach holiday, planning a weekend in the countryside or simply enjoying the sunshine at home, the best summer dresses will keep you comfortable, cool and stylish. With hot weather finally upon us, now’s the time to invest in a design that will prop up your wardrobe for the season ahead.
Whether it’s a dress made from kaftan, denim, cotton or linen, the high street is brimming with novel iterations of classic summer fabrics, as well as fresh takes on looks straight from the SS25 catwalks.
This season’s trends are as fascinating as ever. Bold prints have replaced ‘quiet luxury’ dressing – think gingham, plaid, polka dot, stripes and kitsch florals. When it comes to silhouettes, the Eighties-era bubble hem continues to dominate designs from Free People, M&S and Mango, while contemporary drop-waist styles take inspiration from the 1920s.
Moving from the high street to the catwalk, Louis Vuitton and Bottega Veneta made a case for tomato red designs, while the butter yellow trend shows no sign of stopping, with new designs dropping from Alaïa, Toteme, and Chanel.
Whether you plump for feminine frocks from Realisation Par or Damson Madder; go big with bold prints from the likes of Abercrombie & Fitch and Kitri; lean into vintage-inspired pieces as seen at Free People; or want an affordable everyday dress from River Island, Asos or New Look, you’re spoiled for choice with our edit of the best summer dresses.
Taking note of trends while looking for pieces that will stand the test of time, we considered quality, wearability and comfort during hot weather, and considered options for all budgets. We always advocate shopping consciously for pieces you’ll wear summer after summer, so dresses had to fit the bill to make it into our edit.
Demonstrating Uniqlo’s commitment to elevated basics at affordable prices, this linen blend dress is a summer wardrobe hero piece. Simple, flattering and easily styled, the mini hemline and crew neckline create a contemporary look. The cut is straight and relaxed but slightly fitted at the waist, giving more structure to the silhouette. Crafted from a linen and viscose blend, it’s lightweight and breathable with a textured finish.
Complete with pockets (hurrah!), the dress is available in four colourways. Butter yellow is the shade of the season, while tomato red creates more of an impact. Black is best for the office (style with ballet flats and a straw tote), and the sage green will look great paired with an oversized denim jacket. The Uniqlo dress can’t be faulted for comfort but may require a steam between wears, as the linen fabric is easy to crease.
The drop-waist silhouette on this sundress reminds us of Dissh designs without the hefty price tag. A hardworking addition to your summer wardrobe, the laidback style features a stretch-shirred bodice, flattering-shaped waist and crinkle-textured A-line skirt.
We love the contrasting textures of the body and skirt, too. Complete with adjustable straps to help find the perfect fit, the wafty design is lightweight and airy for hot summer days. Available in a black or brown floral print, it’s perfect for those days when you don’t know what to wear. Just bear in mind that the lightweight fabric can feel a little flimsy.
Thanks to a new creative direction, M&S is starting to replace Zara and Next as a hero high street destination for fashion. Combining comfort and affordability, M&S’s spring and summer collection is its best yet, and this dress is a steal at just £35. Crafted from 100 per cent cotton, the design is simple yet elegant, characterised by a regular fit, flattering square neckline and shirred bodice that accentuates your figure.
The body of the dress is stretchy, too, making for an incredibly comfortable fit. Complete with a voluminous A-line midi skirt, the dress scores extra points for its handy pockets. The white colour is easy to style, whether with statement jewellery and kitten heels in the evening or ballet flats and a cardigan at the office. My only gripe is that the skirt could do with a lining, because in some lights it's a little see-through – nude underwear is the way to go with this one.
Damson Madder is one of the buzziest brands in British fashion right now. While the brand’s co-ords, gilets and everyday mini dresses might dominate your Instagram feed, its occasionwear is equally stellar. The Simone slip dress stands out from all of its newest designs. Finished in this season’s trending butter-yellow hue, the bias-cut style drapes beautifully into a maxi hemline.
The brand is all about details, and this dress is packed with them, from the ruffled shoulder straps to the sweet cherry embroidery. Plus, the dress is complete with adjustable shoulder ties that help you customise your look. You can cross them over your back for a flattering halter neckline. Made from recycled polyester, the slip dress feels light and boasts a luxurious sheen finish. Style with pointed heels for a stylish but comfortable evening look, or pair with trainers and a T-shirt for an everyday outfit.
Leopard print is perennially cool, but the style is back in a big way this summer. If you’re going full Kat Slater, consider M&S’s playful take on the trend. The mini frock boasts a body-skimming cut that flatters your silhouette, and there’s a back zip for easy entry. Unlike other dresses in this cut, it runs true to size.
The shift-style dress is crafted from a subtle textured fabric finished in an all-over leopard print. Complete with a laidback crew neckline and mini hemline, the polyester fabric has a jersey feel that’s soft against skin. M&S also helpfully offers petite, regular and tall lengths, so you can find the perfect fit. We’ll be styling this dress with biker boots for festival season and ballet flats for day-to-day wear.
This dress embraces two of this season’s biggest trends: butter yellow and gingham. The playful mini hemline and super flattering V-neck makes for a figure-hugging fit. We love the attention to detail, from the handy pockets to the wide adjustable straps that help support and lift your bust, and the straps are wide enough to conceal a plunge bra.
The fabric is a blend of cotton and linen, so the dress is breathable during hot summer days. There’s also elastane smocking at the back, for extra comfort. This is the ultimate mini dress to make you look effortlessly put together, whether you dress it up for dinner with kitten heels or throw it over your bikini for beach days.
Polka dot never really goes out of style, but the kitsch print is dominating this season. If you’re after an easy-breezy everyday take, look no further than this Next dress. Made from a lightweight linen, viscose and elastane blend, the dress features a button and zip-up fastening at the back, as well as stitched panelled detailing to create a flattering silhouette.
We liked its thin straps, racer-style high neck and mini hemline, but its standout feature is the handy pockets. It comes in regular and petite lengths, but we would have liked the option of a tall length, too; our tester is 6ft and found the regular length came up a little short. If the ivory and black polka dot isn’t for you, the style is also available in pink, red geo print, black shell print, and trendy gingham.
River Island is at the top of its game right now. You’d never guess this white midi dress hails from the high street (it looks like a Reformation number) and costs less than £60. Featuring a sweetheart neckline and super-flattering corset-style body, this dress has a zip fastening for easy entry and adjustable straps to help it fit snug around the bust.
Cups and A-line pleating down the skirt adds to the chic look. Made from cotton with a bit of elastane for stretch, the material feels crisp and structured. The minimalist white colour means it will slot into your existing wardrobe, whether styled with flip flops on holiday or red kitten heels in the evening.
Another take on the butter-yellow trend, this dress is beautifully minimalistic. Crafted from 100 per cent linen with a pure cotton lining, it’s excellent quality with just the right amount of weight to keep its A-line shape.
The bandeau neckline is contrasted by the playful puffed hem, fastened with a concealed zip at the back. Complete with corset-inspired panelling down the body, the strapless style passed the test for all-day wear. This simple design lends itself to balmy city breaks with a pair of mesh ballet flats or heeled sandals and statement jewellery for summer evenings.
Simple and effortless, this mini frock ticks all our boxes for the perfect summer dress. Crafted from a cotton and linen blend, it’s not only lightweight and breathable for balmy weather, but rolls up small enough to make it easy to fit into hand luggage.
Featuring a scoop neckline, sleeveless silhouette, low-cut armholes and a flattering deep scoop back, the relaxed cut makes it extra airy and comfortable. Available in 14 colours from bold red to sunny yellow, this easy-breezy mini has you covered for everything from beach days to al fresco dinners.
The perfect transitional number for the unpredictable British summer, this frock is crafted from a cotton-blend stretch denim fabric, complete with a mini hem. The super flattering yet comfortable style takes the form of an A-line silhouette with a relaxed, oversized fit.
Aligne always nails the detailing, and this Grace dress features large gold buttons, a smart collar and exaggerated sleeves. We’ll be styling this right into autumn, swapping bare legs and loafers for tights and boots when the weather cools.
Nobody’s Child is quickly becoming one of the best destinations for affordable and trend-led fashion. Its summer dress selection is particularly good, and there’s no better example than this cream tie-front Penelope midi dress. The perfect feminine frock for hot days, the Penelope has a vintage-inspired pleated bodice, pretty tie detailing and a flattering square neckline.
Falling down into a slightly flared and pleated skirt, the midi dress is finished in a timeless cream shade. The thick straps ensure they don’t fall down throughout the day, while the fit is comfortably relaxed. Made from 100 per cent organic cotton, the dress is pleasingly soft and breathable. You can lean into the feminine feel by styling with dainty pumps.
Gingham is officially back in vogue, and the whimsical picnic-blanket print is perfect for the spring and summer months. Gap’s mini dress is a stellar throw-on-and-go frock in a classic fit-and-flare silhouette. It’s crafted from 100 per cent cotton with a mini hemline and playful short puff sleeves. The square neck with adjustable tie front closure adds detail, while the smocked waist helps cinch you in.
Finished in an all-over black-and-white gingham, the monochrome colour palette is easy to style for everything from the office to pub jaunts and summer holidays. Like all the best dresses, it has nifty pockets. Although we found it to be soft and stretchy for a comfortable fit, we’d suggest sizing up, as it runs a little small around the body. We also found the fabric creases easily, so have a clothes steamer on hand before you wear it.
Realisation Par is almost synonymous with occasion wear thanks to its figure-hugging selection of vintage-inspired dresses. This style is a bestseller for good reason, lending itself to wedding guest attire, city breaks and summer holidays. The ankle-grazing piece is fitted in all the right places, thanks to the bias-cut silk fabric, fishnet detail along the hem, and wide straps.
While the dress’s butter-yellow hue is this season’s hottest shade, the floral detailing gives it a timeless feel, making it a real investment piece you’ll wear summer after summer. The dress is slightly sheer, owing to the unlined design, so make sure to wear skin-coloured underwear, though this may not be an issue in the other prints. Though we love it, £250 is a lot to spend on a dress.
All the best dresses come in butter yellow this season, and Topshop’s maxi milk-maid-style dress is no exception. The vibrant hue makes it an elevated everyday style, with the wearable silhouette taking you from your desk to dinner.
Complete with a square neckline and short, puffy sleeves, the fitted shirred body flows down into an A-line maxi skirt. The dress is bra-friendly, while the polyester and cotton blend fabric is crisp and structured. For day-to-day wear, style with gold jewellery and ballet flats before switching to kitten heels in the evening.
House of CB dresses are famous for fitting like a glove. If you have a wedding to attend this summer, this romantic gown might earn you the title of best-dressed guest. Characterised by the brand’s signature corset-inspired detailing, the dress has a vintage-inspired lace-up back and jacquard finish in a lovely pistachio shade.
Embellished with floral patterning, the fabric is slightly sheer, so opt for nude underwear. The cups are supportive enough to go without a bra, and, thanks to the bodice’s curved hem and floaty, maxi skirt, the silhouette is universally flattering. We’ll be keeping the accessories simple with strappy silver heels and silver jewellery.
This dress may be simple but it oozes sophistication. Designed from a viscose and linen blend, the style boasts a cotton lining for extra comfort. The dress’s appeal is all in the details, from the flattering plunge halter neck to the fitted waist and subtle pleating on each side. We found it fits true to size with a concealed zip and buttons on the neck strap.
Thanks to the effortlessly elegant design, it’s the kind of dress that will save you suitcase space, as you can wear in the daytime with flip flops before swapping to heels when dining out. The material is crisp and doesn’t crease easily, either, which is a big plus. Howeer, the sizing is a little limited.
We love a dress that can be customised depending on the occasion or mood, and this style fits the bill nicely. Designed with a strapless body, you can wear it as a bandeau or with hook-on spaghetti straps for extra support and detailing. The frock comes complete with a functional belt, but it can be removed for a more seamless look.
Crafted from 100 per cent linen with a cotton lining and elastane for stretch, flattering drop waist and pleated skirt, fits true to size. It comes in petite, regular and tall lengths, too. Though breathable, the fabric has some weight in it, making it perfect for summer evening wear. In real life, we’d say it’s more of a neutral butter yellow compared to the images on the brand’s website.
This gingham number is the perfect everyday style for the office. Featuring a flattering V-neck and puffed sleeves, the dress has a timeless, relaxed cut and midi hemline. There’s a concealed side zip and elegant bow detailing on the back, and the dress fits true to size.
Crafted from a cotton and linen blend, it’s lightweight but not quite as breathable as we would have liked. For the purse-friendly price, however, this is a hard-working dress, whether worn to the office with sliders or reached for on milder days. As well as the classic black gingham colourway, this dress is available in blue, red and on-trend yellow.
Affordable, comfortable and easily styled, Uniqlo’s linen swing dress is the perfect summer dress to prop up your wardrobe during warm weather. It’s available in four colours, but the butter-yellow shade is this season’s hottest hue. Mango’s halterneck dress, River Island’s white dress and Aligne’s denim dress offer similar everyday wearability, while Realisation Par’s yellow Verona, Nobody’s Child’s Penelope, Abercrombie & Fitch’s bandeau style and Damson Madder’s Simone dress are best for summer occasionwear.
