19 best summer dresses for your warm-weather wardrobe

The search for your perfect holiday, festival, party and pub outfit starts (and ends) here

Daisy Lester
Thursday 08 May 2025 12:52 EDT
Choose from playful minis, sweeping maxis or everyday midis
Choose from playful minis, sweeping maxis or everyday midis (Getty/iStock/The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Whether you’re jetting off to a beach holiday, planning a weekend in the countryside or simply enjoying the sunshine at home, the best summer dresses will keep you comfortable, cool and stylish. With hot weather finally upon us, now’s the time to invest in a design that will prop up your wardrobe for the season ahead.

Whether it’s a dress made from kaftan, denim, cotton or linen, the high street is brimming with novel iterations of classic summer fabrics, as well as fresh takes on looks straight from the SS25 catwalks.

This season’s trends are as fascinating as ever. Bold prints have replaced ‘quiet luxury’ dressing – think gingham, plaid, polka dot, stripes and kitsch florals. When it comes to silhouettes, the Eighties-era bubble hem continues to dominate designs from Free People, M&S and Mango, while contemporary drop-waist styles take inspiration from the 1920s.

Moving from the high street to the catwalk, Louis Vuitton and Bottega Veneta made a case for tomato red designs, while the butter yellow trend shows no sign of stopping, with new designs dropping from Alaïa, Toteme, and Chanel.

Whether you plump for feminine frocks from Realisation Par or Damson Madder; go big with bold prints from the likes of Abercrombie & Fitch and Kitri; lean into vintage-inspired pieces as seen at Free People; or want an affordable everyday dress from River Island, Asos or New Look, you’re spoiled for choice with our edit of the best summer dresses.

How we tested

A selection of the tried and tested summer dresses
A selection of the tried and tested summer dresses (Daisy Lester)

Taking note of trends while looking for pieces that will stand the test of time, we considered quality, wearability and comfort during hot weather, and considered options for all budgets. We always advocate shopping consciously for pieces you’ll wear summer after summer, so dresses had to fit the bill to make it into our edit.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Daisy Lester is a senior shopping writer at The Independent. She specialises in reviewing fashion, so she knows what makes a well-crafted, comfortable and on-trend garment. Where summer dresses are concerned, she turns to the best brands that combine affordability and quality, looking for trend-led styles that are still timeless investments.

The best summer dresses for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Uniqlo linen blend mini dress: £35, Uniqlo.com
  • Best budget buy – Asos Design scoop neck crinkle maxi dress: £32, Asos.com
  • Best midi dress – M&S pure cotton textured midi waisted dress: £35, Marksandspencer.com
  • Best mini dress – Free People full of sunshine cotton-linen mini: £60, Freepeople.com
  • Best yellow dress–Abercrombie & Fitch linen drop-waist dress, yellow: £115, Abercrombie.com

1
Uniqlo linen blend mini dress

uniqlo summer dresss
  • Best: Overall
  • Size range: XXS-XL
  • Colours: Yellow, red, black, green
  • Materials: Linen, viscose
  • Why we love it
    • Throw-on-and-go dress
    • Lightweight and breathable
  • Take note
    • Prone to creases

Demonstrating Uniqlo’s commitment to elevated basics at affordable prices, this linen blend dress is a summer wardrobe hero piece. Simple, flattering and easily styled, the mini hemline and crew neckline create a contemporary look. The cut is straight and relaxed but slightly fitted at the waist, giving more structure to the silhouette. Crafted from a linen and viscose blend, it’s lightweight and breathable with a textured finish.

The straight, relaxed cut is slightly fitted at the waist (Daisy Lester )

Complete with pockets (hurrah!), the dress is available in four colourways. Butter yellow is the shade of the season, while tomato red creates more of an impact. Black is best for the office (style with ballet flats and a straw tote), and the sage green will look great paired with an oversized denim jacket. The Uniqlo dress can’t be faulted for comfort but may require a steam between wears, as the linen fabric is easy to crease.

  £34 from Uniqlo.com
2
Asos Design scoop neck crinkle maxi dress

asos design summer dress indybest
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Size range: UK 4-18
  • Colours: Black, steel blue, aqua blue, floral
  • Materials: Polyester
  • Why we love it
    • Stretchy fit
    • Adjustable straps
    • Comfortable
  • Take note
    • Thin fabric on the skirt

The drop-waist silhouette on this sundress reminds us of Dissh designs without the hefty price tag. A hardworking addition to your summer wardrobe, the laidback style features a stretch-shirred bodice, flattering-shaped waist and crinkle-textured A-line skirt.

asos design summer dress indybest
This inexpensive dress looks much more expensive than it is (Daisy Lester )

We love the contrasting textures of the body and skirt, too. Complete with adjustable straps to help find the perfect fit, the wafty design is lightweight and airy for hot summer days. Available in a black or brown floral print, it’s perfect for those days when you don’t know what to wear. Just bear in mind that the lightweight fabric can feel a little flimsy.

  £32 from Asos.com
3
M&S pure cotton textured midi waisted dress

m&s white summer dress indybest
  • Best: Midi dress
  • Size range: UK 6-18, petite, regular, tall
  • Colours: White, black
  • Materials: Cotton
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight
    • Breathable
    • Comfortable fit
    • Timeless design
  • Take note
    • The white skirt is slightly see-through

Thanks to a new creative direction, M&S is starting to replace Zara and Next as a hero high street destination for fashion. Combining comfort and affordability, M&S’s spring and summer collection is its best yet, and this dress is a steal at just £35. Crafted from 100 per cent cotton, the design is simple yet elegant, characterised by a regular fit, flattering square neckline and shirred bodice that accentuates your figure.

m&s white summer dress indybest
This was one of the most comfortable dresses we tested (Daisy Lester)

The body of the dress is stretchy, too, making for an incredibly comfortable fit. Complete with a voluminous A-line midi skirt, the dress scores extra points for its handy pockets. The white colour is easy to style, whether with statement jewellery and kitten heels in the evening or ballet flats and a cardigan at the office. My only gripe is that the skirt could do with a lining, because in some lights it's a little see-through – nude underwear is the way to go with this one.

  £35 from Marksandspencer.com
4
Damson Madder Simone slip midi dress

damson madder summer dress indybest
  • Best: Slip dress
  • Size range: UK 8-20
  • Colours: Yellow
  • Materials: Recycled polyester
  • Why we love it
    • Flattering bias-cut
    • Can be dressed up for occasion-wear
    • Multiwear straps
  • Take note
    • Expensive for polyester

Damson Madder is one of the buzziest brands in British fashion right now. While the brand’s co-ords, gilets and everyday mini dresses might dominate your Instagram feed, its occasionwear is equally stellar. The Simone slip dress stands out from all of its newest designs. Finished in this season’s trending butter-yellow hue, the bias-cut style drapes beautifully into a maxi hemline.

damson madder summer dress indybest
This luxury dress has a soft, luxe finish (Daisy Lester )

The brand is all about details, and this dress is packed with them, from the ruffled shoulder straps to the sweet cherry embroidery. Plus, the dress is complete with adjustable shoulder ties that help you customise your look. You can cross them over your back for a flattering halter neckline. Made from recycled polyester, the slip dress feels light and boasts a luxurious sheen finish. Style with pointed heels for a stylish but comfortable evening look, or pair with trainers and a T-shirt for an everyday outfit.

  £125 from Damsonmadder.com
5
M&S animal print round neck mini shift dress

m&s leopard summer dress indybest
  • Best: Leopard print dress
  • Size range: UK 6-18, petite, regular, tall
  • Colours: Leopard print
  • Materials: Polyester
  • Why we love it
    • Statement print
    • Available in different length

Leopard print is perennially cool, but the style is back in a big way this summer. If you’re going full Kat Slater, consider M&S’s playful take on the trend. The mini frock boasts a body-skimming cut that flatters your silhouette, and there’s a back zip for easy entry. Unlike other dresses in this cut, it runs true to size.

m&s leopard summer dress indybest
The fabric has an understated texture (Daisy Lester )

The shift-style dress is crafted from a subtle textured fabric finished in an all-over leopard print. Complete with a laidback crew neckline and mini hemline, the polyester fabric has a jersey feel that’s soft against skin. M&S also helpfully offers petite, regular and tall lengths, so you can find the perfect fit. We’ll be styling this dress with biker boots for festival season and ballet flats for day-to-day wear.

  £29 from Marksandspencer.com
6
Abercrombie V-neck linen blend mini dress, yellow gingham

abercrombie gingham summer dresses indybest
  • Best: Gingham dress
  • Size range: XXS-XXL, petite, regular, tall
  • Colours: Yellow gingham, red gingham, black, blue, green spot
  • Materials: Linen, cotton
  • Why we love it
    • Flattering fit
    • Pockets
    • Can conceal a bra

This dress embraces two of this season’s biggest trends: butter yellow and gingham. The playful mini hemline and super flattering V-neck makes for a figure-hugging fit. We love the attention to detail, from the handy pockets to the wide adjustable straps that help support and lift your bust, and the straps are wide enough to conceal a plunge bra.

abercrombie gingham summer dresses indybest
Made from a breathable mix of cotton and linen, this dress is perfect for heatwaves (Daisy Lester )

The fabric is a blend of cotton and linen, so the dress is breathable during hot summer days. There’s also elastane smocking at the back, for extra comfort. This is the ultimate mini dress to make you look effortlessly put together, whether you dress it up for dinner with kitten heels or throw it over your bikini for beach days.

  £52 from Abercrombie.com
7
Next polka dot mini dress

next polka dot summer dress indybest
  • Best: Polka dot dress
  • Size range: UK 6-22, petite, regular
  • Colours: Polka dot, blue gingham, red floral, pink, shell print
  • Materials: Linen, livaeco, elastane, viscose
  • Why we love it
    • Pockets
    • Comfortable
  • Take note
    • Comes up short

Polka dot never really goes out of style, but the kitsch print is dominating this season. If you’re after an easy-breezy everyday take, look no further than this Next dress. Made from a lightweight linen, viscose and elastane blend, the dress features a button and zip-up fastening at the back, as well as stitched panelled detailing to create a flattering silhouette.

next polka dot summer dress indybest
Clever pockets make this dress pretty and practical (Daisy Lester )

We liked its thin straps, racer-style high neck and mini hemline, but its standout feature is the handy pockets. It comes in regular and petite lengths, but we would have liked the option of a tall length, too; our tester is 6ft and found the regular length came up a little short. If the ivory and black polka dot isn’t for you, the style is also available in pink, red geo print, black shell print, and trendy gingham.

  £36 from Next.co.uk
8
River Island white sleeveless strappy corset midi dress

river island summer dresses indybest
  • Best: White dress
  • Size range: UK 6-18
  • Colours: White, black, orange
  • Materials: Cotton, elastane
  • Why we love it
    • Structured design
    • Crisp cotton material

River Island is at the top of its game right now. You’d never guess this white midi dress hails from the high street (it looks like a Reformation number) and costs less than £60. Featuring a sweetheart neckline and super-flattering corset-style body, this dress has a zip fastening for easy entry and adjustable straps to help it fit snug around the bust.

river island dress summer dress indybest
The adjustable straps ensure a good fit (Daisy Lester )

Cups and A-line pleating down the skirt adds to the chic look. Made from cotton with a bit of elastane for stretch, the material feels crisp and structured. The minimalist white colour means it will slot into your existing wardrobe, whether styled with flip flops on holiday or red kitten heels in the evening.

  £59 from Riverisland.com
9
Mango linen dress with puffed hem

mango yellow dress summer dress indybest
  • Best: Bandeau design
  • Size range: XS-L
  • Colours: Yellow
  • Materials: Linen
  • Why we love it
    • Timeless design
    • Premium linen fabric

Another take on the butter-yellow trend, this dress is beautifully minimalistic. Crafted from 100 per cent linen with a pure cotton lining, it’s excellent quality with just the right amount of weight to keep its A-line shape.

mango yellow dress summer dress indybest
The bandeau neckline held up all day (Daisy Lester )

The bandeau neckline is contrasted by the playful puffed hem, fastened with a concealed zip at the back. Complete with corset-inspired panelling down the body, the strapless style passed the test for all-day wear. This simple design lends itself to balmy city breaks with a pair of mesh ballet flats or heeled sandals and statement jewellery for summer evenings.

  £139 from Shop.mango.com
10
Free People full of sunshine cotton-linen mini

free people linen dress summer dresses indybest
  • Best: Mini dress
  • Size range: XS-XL
  • Colours: 14
  • Materials: Cotton, linen
  • Why we love it
    • Good range of colours
    • Lightweight and breathable materials
    • Easy to style
  • Take note
    • Easy to crease

Simple and effortless, this mini frock ticks all our boxes for the perfect summer dress. Crafted from a cotton and linen blend, it’s not only lightweight and breathable for balmy weather, but rolls up small enough to make it easy to fit into hand luggage.

FREE PEOPLE RED DRESS
This flattering dress comes in 14 colours (Daisy Lester )

Featuring a scoop neckline, sleeveless silhouette, low-cut armholes and a flattering deep scoop back, the relaxed cut makes it extra airy and comfortable. Available in 14 colours from bold red to sunny yellow, this easy-breezy mini has you covered for everything from beach days to al fresco dinners.

  £60 from Freepeople.com
11
Aligne Grace denim pocket mini dress

Aligne summer dress indybest
  • Best: Denim dress
  • Size range: UK 4-22
  • Colours: Denim
  • Materials: Cotton
  • Why we love it
    • Well-made
    • Wearable year-round
  • Take note
    • Expensive

The perfect transitional number for the unpredictable British summer, this frock is crafted from a cotton-blend stretch denim fabric, complete with a mini hem. The super flattering yet comfortable style takes the form of an A-line silhouette with a relaxed, oversized fit.

Aligne summer dress indybest
This comfortable style has a cute A-line silhouette (Daisy Lester )

Aligne always nails the detailing, and this Grace dress features large gold buttons, a smart collar and exaggerated sleeves. We’ll be styling this right into autumn, swapping bare legs and loafers for tights and boots when the weather cools.

  £99 from Aligne.co
12
Nobody’s Child cream tie front Penelope midi dress

nobodys child summer dresses indybest
  • Best: Feminine style
  • Size range: UK 6-18
  • Colours: Cream
  • Materials: Organic cotton
  • Why we love it
    • Timeless
    • Lightweight

Nobody’s Child is quickly becoming one of the best destinations for affordable and trend-led fashion. Its summer dress selection is particularly good, and there’s no better example than this cream tie-front Penelope midi dress. The perfect feminine frock for hot days, the Penelope has a vintage-inspired pleated bodice, pretty tie detailing and a flattering square neckline.

NOBODYS CHILD DRESS
The Penelope is perfect for evenings out on holiday (Daisy Lester )

Falling down into a slightly flared and pleated skirt, the midi dress is finished in a timeless cream shade. The thick straps ensure they don’t fall down throughout the day, while the fit is comfortably relaxed. Made from 100 per cent organic cotton, the dress is pleasingly soft and breathable. You can lean into the feminine feel by styling with dainty pumps.

  £62 from Nobodyschild.com
13
Gap gingham smock dress

gap summer dresses indybest
  • Best: Smock dress
  • Size range: XS-XL
  • Colours: Black gingham, blue floral
  • Materials: Cotton
  • Why we love it
    • Comfortable stretchy design
  • Take note
    • Comes up a little small
    • Creases easily

Gingham is officially back in vogue, and the whimsical picnic-blanket print is perfect for the spring and summer months. Gap’s mini dress is a stellar throw-on-and-go frock in a classic fit-and-flare silhouette. It’s crafted from 100 per cent cotton with a mini hemline and playful short puff sleeves. The square neck with adjustable tie front closure adds detail, while the smocked waist helps cinch you in.

GAP dress summer dress indybest
This relaxed dress is perfect for pub gardens (Daisy Lester )

Finished in an all-over black-and-white gingham, the monochrome colour palette is easy to style for everything from the office to pub jaunts and summer holidays. Like all the best dresses, it has nifty pockets. Although we found it to be soft and stretchy for a comfortable fit, we’d suggest sizing up, as it runs a little small around the body. We also found the fabric creases easily, so have a clothes steamer on hand before you wear it.

  £45 from Gap.co.uk
14
Realisation Par the Allegra in Verona

realisation par verona
  • Best: Luxury style
  • Size range: XXS-XXL
  • Colours: Yellow floral, black, red spot, floral
  • Materials: Silk crepe
  • Why we love it
    • Premium silk material
    • Drapes beautifully
    • Timeless
  • Take note
    • Very expensive

Realisation Par is almost synonymous with occasion wear thanks to its figure-hugging selection of vintage-inspired dresses. This style is a bestseller for good reason, lending itself to wedding guest attire, city breaks and summer holidays. The ankle-grazing piece is fitted in all the right places, thanks to the bias-cut silk fabric, fishnet detail along the hem, and wide straps.

realisation par verona summer dress indybest
The Allegra in Verona is perfect for attending a wedding (Daisy Lester )

While the dress’s butter-yellow hue is this season’s hottest shade, the floral detailing gives it a timeless feel, making it a real investment piece you’ll wear summer after summer. The dress is slightly sheer, owing to the unlined design, so make sure to wear skin-coloured underwear, though this may not be an issue in the other prints. Though we love it, £250 is a lot to spend on a dress.

  £250 from Uk.realisationpar.com
15
Topshop puff-sleeve square-neck shirred maxi dress in buttermilk

topshop summer dresses indybest
  • Best: Maxi dress
  • Size range: UK 4-18
  • Colours: Yellow, black, white, green
  • Materials: Polyester, cotton
  • Why we love it
    • Statement design
    • Can be dressed up or down
    • Bra-friendly

All the best dresses come in butter yellow this season, and Topshop’s maxi milk-maid-style dress is no exception. The vibrant hue makes it an elevated everyday style, with the wearable silhouette taking you from your desk to dinner.

topshop summer dresses indybest
This is one of the few bra-friendly summer dresses (Daisy Lester )

Complete with a square neckline and short, puffy sleeves, the fitted shirred body flows down into an A-line maxi skirt. The dress is bra-friendly, while the polyester and cotton blend fabric is crisp and structured. For day-to-day wear, style with gold jewellery and ballet flats before switching to kitten heels in the evening.

  £55 from Asos.com
16
House of CB seren pistachio floral lace back maxi dress

house of cb summer dresses indybest
  • Best: Evening dress
  • Size range: XS-XL, plus cup sizing
  • Colours: Pistachio, pink, white, black, floral
  • Materials: Polyester, polyamide, elastane
  • Why we love it
    • Versatile
    • Comfortable
  • Take note
    • See-through skirt

House of CB dresses are famous for fitting like a glove. If you have a wedding to attend this summer, this romantic gown might earn you the title of best-dressed guest. Characterised by the brand’s signature corset-inspired detailing, the dress has a vintage-inspired lace-up back and jacquard finish in a lovely pistachio shade.

house of cb summer dresses indybest
The vintage look is perfect for dressier occasions (Daisy Lester )

Embellished with floral patterning, the fabric is slightly sheer, so opt for nude underwear. The cups are supportive enough to go without a bra, and, thanks to the bodice’s curved hem and floaty, maxi skirt, the silhouette is universally flattering. We’ll be keeping the accessories simple with strappy silver heels and silver jewellery.

  £189 from App.houseofcb.com
17
Mango halterneck linen dress

mango halterneck summer dresses indybest
  • Best: Halterneck design
  • Size range: XS-XL
  • Colours: White
  • Materials: Linen, cotton, viscose
  • Why we love it
    • Simple but elegant design
    • Can be dressed up or down
  • Take note
    • Limited sizes

This dress may be simple but it oozes sophistication. Designed from a viscose and linen blend, the style boasts a cotton lining for extra comfort. The dress’s appeal is all in the details, from the flattering plunge halter neck to the fitted waist and subtle pleating on each side. We found it fits true to size with a concealed zip and buttons on the neck strap.

mango halterneck summer dresses indybest
This halterneck is simple but elegant (Daisy Lester )

Thanks to the effortlessly elegant design, it’s the kind of dress that will save you suitcase space, as you can wear in the daytime with flip flops before swapping to heels when dining out. The material is crisp and doesn’t crease easily, either, which is a big plus. Howeer, the sizing is a little limited.

  £99 from Shop.mango.com
18
Abercrombie & Fitch linen drop-waist dress, yellow

abercrombie yellow dress summer dresses indybest
  • Best: Yellow dress
  • Size range: XXS-XXL, petite, regular, tall
  • Colours: Yellow, white
  • Materials: Linen, elastane, cotton
  • Why we love it
    • Removable straps
    • Breathable linen design
    • Different lengths available
  • Take note
    • Expensive

We love a dress that can be customised depending on the occasion or mood, and this style fits the bill nicely. Designed with a strapless body, you can wear it as a bandeau or with hook-on spaghetti straps for extra support and detailing. The frock comes complete with a functional belt, but it can be removed for a more seamless look.

abercrombie yellow dress summer dresses indybest
There are so many ways to customise this dress (Daisy Lester )

Crafted from 100 per cent linen with a cotton lining and elastane for stretch, flattering drop waist and pleated skirt, fits true to size. It comes in petite, regular and tall lengths, too. Though breathable, the fabric has some weight in it, making it perfect for summer evening wear. In real life, we’d say it’s more of a neutral butter yellow compared to the images on the brand’s website.

  £115 from Abercrombie.com
19
New Look black gingham bow-back midi dress

new look summer dress indybest
  • Best: For workwear
  • Size range: UK 6-22
  • Colours: Black gingham, blue gingham, red gingham, yellow gingham
  • Materials: Viscose, cotton, linen
  • Why we love it
    • Everyday appeal
    • Timeless
  • Take note
    • It isn’t very breathable

This gingham number is the perfect everyday style for the office. Featuring a flattering V-neck and puffed sleeves, the dress has a timeless, relaxed cut and midi hemline. There’s a concealed side zip and elegant bow detailing on the back, and the dress fits true to size.

new look summer dress indybest
We think this is the perfect dress for the office (Daisy Lester )

Crafted from a cotton and linen blend, it’s lightweight but not quite as breathable as we would have liked. For the purse-friendly price, however, this is a hard-working dress, whether worn to the office with sliders or reached for on milder days. As well as the classic black gingham colourway, this dress is available in blue, red and on-trend yellow.

  £25 from Newlook.com
The verdict: Summer dresses

Affordable, comfortable and easily styled, Uniqlo’s linen swing dress is the perfect summer dress to prop up your wardrobe during warm weather. It’s available in four colours, but the butter-yellow shade is this season’s hottest hue. Mango’s halterneck dress, River Island’s white dress and Aligne’s denim dress offer similar everyday wearability, while Realisation Par’s yellow Verona, Nobody’s Child’s Penelope, Abercrombie & Fitch’s bandeau style and Damson Madder’s Simone dress are best for summer occasionwear.

Want more sartorial inspiration? Check out our guide to the best wedding guest dresses

