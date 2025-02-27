7 best shapewear pieces that support and define your curves

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
From bodysuits to everyday underwear, these tried-and-tested figure-hugging styles will give you a boost
Shapewear isn’t for everyone – and it certainly doesn’t need to be used to conform your body to any kind of silhouette if you’re uncomfortable wearing it.
However, if you’re firmly in the “pro” category and love it for its confidence-boosting capacity – or if you’ve never tried shapewear before and are looking to dip a toe to see what all the fuss is about – you’ve come to the right place. After a lot of trial and error, we’ve brought together our favourite pieces to make the search for your next (or first) style a little easier.
Despite the meteoric success of Kim Kardashian’s sellout Skims brand, it’s not an effortless task to find the perfect piece to suit you. There’s a lot of options out there – from full bodysuits to waist cinchers and everything in between – all with a variety of features, such as plunge backs or no seams. But this abundance can be more than a little intimidating, not to mention time-consuming to scroll through.
This edit aims to help narrow down the choices for you. All you need to do is pinpoint what your needs are and start from there. Do you want to focus on shaping a certain part of your body, for example? Or prioritise feeling sexy while supported? Perhaps you have a specific outfit in mind, or need a more versatile piece that works under everything?
The good thing is, shapewear is an area in fashion that’s only getting more inclusive; from the wide spectrum of skin tone hues to sizes ranging up to UK 30. No matter what you’re after, we hope you’ll find something here that works for you.
Anyone who’s ever tried to squeeze themselves into a pair of Spanx knows trying on shapewear is not an easy task. At IndyBest, we take our role as reviewers seriously, so, we tried on more than 30 pieces of shapewear, across 15 different brands, to decipher which are the best items worth your money.
The pieces that did it for us after the first try made it to our second round of trials, which meant taking these pieces out on the town and seeing how they fared after a few hours – some stayed put, some didn’t. Some we forgot we were wearing (hello, Heist), and some we desperately wanted to rip off by the time we got back home (don’t worry, they didn’t make the cut).
We judged based on four factors: comfort, effectiveness, price and versatility. Some excelled in different areas, and we’ve highlighted which pieces we think are the best shapewear for different circumstances.
Emily Dawes has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to fashion, covering everything from trends to the products that are worth your money. As a freelance fashion writer for The Independent, she tested a whole host of different shapewear pieces to find the picks that will allow you to feel supported and comfortable. While brands such as Skims and Spanx are well-known favourites, she did not allow their status to impact her review. Emily rigorously tested each piece over a number of weeks, styling each one with different outfits to assess how they made her feel, their comfort, effectiveness, price and versatility.
Let’s all agree, trying on shapewear isn’t the most fun of activities, with all that wriggling and breathing in. Howevet, discovering Heist’s highlight shorts during our trials almost made it all worth it. These glided on (compared with others we tried), and felt extremely secure once in place.
Firm but not too tight, the shorts leave you feeling supported in all the right places, while still being able to move – and breathe – comfortably, which is always a plus. Body-contouring panels smooth thighs and hips, while flattening the lower stomach, cinching in the waist at the top and lifting the bottom. The second-skin material moulds to you, with a seamless free-cut edge for zero VPL, and certainly no thigh bulge. Plus, there’s a no-slip waistband, to avoid any dreaded rolling.
There are two colour options: almond and black (which you could probably even wear as cycling shorts during the morning coffee run). Plus, they’re breathable, with 20,000 laser perforations in the fabric to stop you from getting all hot and bothered. They’re great all-rounders that you can throw on under a huge range of outfits whenever you need that extra little confidence boost.
We all know how dependable M&S is for lingerie (if you don’t, where have you been hiding? And what underwear have you been wearing?), so it’s hardly a surprise it has made it into our line-up. These firm-control knickers do exactly what they say on the label – a great option if you want to try out the world of shapewear to see if it’s for you.
There’s no VPL, so you can throw them on under anything, which makes them great for everyday wear. Most importantly, the firm control panelling at the front does a great job of holding you in. They’re comfortable despite the high level of support and, going up to a size 24, they make a great plus-size option. You can always count on M&S.
These mid-waist briefs are super light, flexible and, most importantly, comfortable. The wide size range is a huge plus, as well as the fact there are 10 different shades to choose from.
We tried these under everything during testing – from dresses to suits and jeans – and can vouch for how easily they slip into your wardrobe and make everything look just that little bit better. We’d say they’re more medium than firm control – they’re designed to enhance your shape rather than dramatically change it. If you’re looking for a great balance of comfort and support, they get our vote.
After shapewear that does the job, still makes you feel sexy and doesn’t get in the way of clothes? The answer is to invest in this piece of magic. Yes, it’s expensive, but for the feel-good factor it brings, we think it’s worth it. Of course, Spanx has a reputation for being the best and there’s a reason for that. The original shapewear brand has been perfecting its technology for more than 20 years, so it remains hard to beat.
You’ll have to squeeze into this one but, once it’s up, it’s incredibly smoothing all over, and very comfortable as shapewear goes. Features include five-way convertible and detachable straps for halter-neck and racerback options; additional clear straps and a hook-and-eye back for extra support. Meanwhile, a thoughtfully designed double gusset opening is not to be under-appreciated in a restaurant or bar toilet situation.
The lightly padded cups provide excellent lift and support in place of a bra, although – full disclosure – our tester is only an A cup. From delving into online reviews, it sounds like the oncore mid-thigh super firm shaping bodysuit (£92, Next.co.uk) may be better suited to larger busts (D and over), while still having impressive comfort and shaping features.
Self-conscious about your arms? In need of some upper-body streamlining? There’s no one that does bodies better than Skims (thanks, Kim). Acting like a second skin that hugs you in all the right places, this thong bodysuit is very comfortable. If you have a long-sleeved crew-neck dress or top, it would sit invisibly underneath it.
With a hugely inclusive size range, this style works for every body, moulding to your shape and, well, just making it look better – which is what we all want from our shapewear, right? Although there’s no panelling here and the fabric is quite light, the body feels surprisingly supportive and produces great slimming results, especially on the arms. The seamless design is super flattering, and unless you’re desperate for extra lift, you shouldn’t need to wear a bra with this – that’s how supported we felt.
If you’re feeling like you need a little extra support for your bump, these Spanx maternity shapewear shorts offer just that, without any restrictive feeling. The high-rise waistline goes over and above the bump with a non-compression area at the front that grows with you, and nice firm support in the rear to help with any lower-back pain. The shorts feel like a thick tights material, so there’s no sucking in needed, but they do give a great lift on the bum and smoothing support around the thighs – perfect for a pick-me-up if you’re ever feeling particularly self-conscious in an outfit.
Made from the same material as its super comfortable tights, Heist’s contour bodysuit is a dream to wear. Designed to give medium, even compression in all the right places, it creates a flattering and seamless silhouette underneath clothes, with adjustable straps ensuring the perfect fit.
Subtly enhancing cleavage, thanks to the flexible knit cups that mould to your size (you could forgo a bra with this suit), it cinches you in at the waist while smoothing your torso. Supportive yet not constrictive, the sleek design will give you a layer of confidence underneath clothes.
The right shapewear also depends on what you’re wearing it for. According to lingerie brand Bravissimo, if you’re looking for something to wear every day, briefs are a great way to give a bit of tummy control and shape your bum for that sleek look. High-waist briefs are also ideal if you’re looking for that little bit more tummy control and a discreet cinch at the waist.
Bodysuits are a versatile option, if you don’t want to hide your shapewear, as they can be worn under outfits or with jeans for a stylish underwear-is-outerwear look. While you want to create a smooth silhouette by wearing your shapewear, you’re ultimately not going to be confident if you aren’t comfortable.
According to Spanx, if you’re between sizes – a size medium waist and a size large hips, for example – it is recommended to choose a seamless product. The brand suggests sizing based on your largest measurement – if you prefer a more relaxed fit, size up.
It’s hard to select one overall winner when everything leads within its own different category. However, if we were to purchase just one piece right now, whether as an introduction to shapewear or to bolster an existing collection, it would have to be Heist’s highlight shorts. Versatile, comfortable and extremely effective at streamlining and smoothing to provide that welcome confidence boost, what’s not to like?
