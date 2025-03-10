The best high street wedding dress brands that marry style and affordability

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With the cost of a wedding getting more expensive each year, many brides look to save where they can. The good news is that the high street is going strength to strength when it comes to affordable yet stylish wedding dresses.

Any modern-day bride will know that planning a wedding all comes down to priorities. If you’re looking to splash the cash on a venue, photographer, flowers or four-course feast, there’s zero shame in spending less on a dress. Nowadays, high street options can look four times their actual price.

Catering for the contemporary bride, Rixo and Reformation’s bridal collections have a luxurious, vintage-inspired look that belies their price tag, while Nobody’s Child and Aligne put a playful spin on classic wedding attire – think giant bows and mini hemlines.

Whether it’s a minimalist slip from Ghost or a romantic style from Whistles, these inexpensive dresses can easily be mistaken as designer. And while more affordable stores might not offer customisation services, you could take it to your local tailor at a fraction of the cost of a designer boutique dress shop.

Most high street and mid-range wedding dresses cost less than £1,000 and are crafted with the same silk fabrication as more luxurious labels. But if this still seems steep, there are plenty of sub-£400 styles from the likes of Monsoon and Omnes.

Whether you’re tying the knot at the town hall, planning a countryside affair or heading further afield for your nuptials, we’ve rounded up the best high street wedding dress shops where you can find “the one”. Plus, the brand’s to bookmark for hen-do frocks and pre-wedding day party dresses.

Aligne

open image in gallery ( Aligne )

The contemporary London-based womenswear label Aligne has just debuted its first-ever bridal collection. Infused with the same functional yet fashionable feel as its ready-to-wear lines, the capsule comprises of four pieces for the modern, stylish bride. The A-line dress (£145, Aligne.co) with bow shoulder detailing and puff sleeve mini (£145, Aligne.co) are both signature styles for the brand, and the white finish lends them both to the hen-do, wedding brunch or evening party. Meanwhile, the bow-tie blazer (£145, Aligne.co) is a chic take on wedding outerwear (it’s perfect for spring or autumn weddings), and the peplum top with bow detailing (£115, Aligne.co) is designed for those in-between wedding moments.

Nobody’s Child

Nobody’s Child is fast becoming one of the best destinations on the high street for every kind of dress, from workwear to wedding guest styles. When it comes to bridal attire, the brand’s capsule combines modern silhouettes with classic design details – see this flattering A-line, halter neckline mini dress with an oversized bow (£180, Nobodyschild.co.uk) or this 1920s-inspired gown with oversized sleeves and a plunge neckline (£200, Nobodyschild.co.uk). There are plenty of styles for the more laidback bride, too, with this bandeau jumpsuit (£120, Nobodyschild.co.uk) and customisable strap mini dress (£160, Nobodyschild.co.uk) which are both practical and flattering.

Omnes

Already a go-to for bridesmaid dresses and occasion wear, Omnes has now ventured into bridalwear. Just like its main collection, the pieces are classic, wearable and simple. The fitted silhouette and halter neckline on the Santorini style (£140, Omnes.com) oozes elegance while the bandeau bodice and floral ivory print of the Sicily dress (£140, Omnes.com) is a more unique choice. Plus, the maxi gowns are complete with an extra longer skirt so you can get it tailored for the perfect fit. When it comes to mini hems, this off the shoulder, long-sleeve style (£120, Omnes.com) is perfect for a hen-do or wedding brunch.

Ghost

Ranging from £95 to £195, the Ghost wedding collection is designed for more minimalist brides – think lace trimmed satin dresses (£99, Ghost.co.uk) or fitted button-down midi’s (£159, Ghost.co.uk). The bias-cut pieces are a classic choice for pre-nuptials events or an understated wedding. This chic halter neckline maxi dress (£179, Ghost.co.uk) has a stylish Nineties feel while the river V-neck style (£179, Ghost.co.uk) has a timeless, vintage look.

Rixo

open image in gallery ( Rixo )

Since launching its bridal suite in the flagship King’s Road store, Rixo’s wedding dress range is more popular than ever. With party-ready options for the night before, as well as ivory silk gowns for the nuptials, there’s a dress for every occasion, all designed in Rixo’s signature vintage aesthetic. The form-fitting dune satin gown (£495, Rixolondon.com) boasts flattering halterneck detailing while the Thirties-inspired Natalia gown (£1,250, Rixolondon.com) features a low scoop back and romantic train. Meanwhile, the Seline midi dress with a feathered neckline (£545, Rixolondon.com) and Toni feathered mini dress (£395, Rixolondon.co.uk) are sophisticated but playful hen-do options.

Meshki

For flattering silhouettes and stylish design details, Meshki delivers on both fronts. From the Orelia strapless, plunge style (£109, Meshki.co.uk) to the Suzette taffeta bow mini dress with sculpted busts (£199, Meshki.co.uk), the mini dresses are for stylish brides looking to make a statement on their hen-do’s. When it comes to the ceremony, the classic ivory gowns range in price, from less than £200 for this belted bandeau style (£199, Meshki.co.uk) and wrap strapless dress (£179, Meshki.co.uk), to upwards of £700 for a luxe satin, off-shoulder gown (£715, Meshki.co.uk) and corset design (£715, Meshki.co.uk).

Asos Design

It might seem crazy to order your wedding dress on Asos, but many brides beg to differ. The affordable collection is brimming with classic bridal options that mostly cost less than £300. This structured drop waist satin maxi dress (£235, Asos.com) feels on trend yet classic while the draped one shoulder maxi dress (Asos.com) is a steal at just £155. There are also plenty of options for bridal parties and hen-do’s, too, like this stylist ivory shift dress (£115, Asos.com) or square neck structured mini dress with a full skirt (£135, Asos.com).

Monsoon

Monsoon’s new bridal collection has a vintage flair, with floral ivory finishes, tea-dress silhouettes and embroidered fabrics. There’s a style for every kind of bride, with dresses that offer ample coverage to more daring mini or off-shoulder designs. The Andrea feather long-sleeve dress is perfect for wedding celebrations (£350, Monsoon.co.uk) while the elegant Grace shirt dress (£250, Monsoon.co.uk) is an understated choice for the ceremony. The cali embellished cape sleeve dress (£550, Monsoon.co.uk) boasts a comfortable, loose silhouette for movement while the Luisa feather cuff wedding jacket (£250, Monsoon.co.uk) caters for the more contemporary brides.

Reformation

open image in gallery ( Reformation )

Reformation is the ultimate cool-girl Californian label, so it’s no surprise that its bridal collection is a masterclass in understated elegance. From the Anakin satin dress (£298, Thereformation.com) and chic, champagne hued two-piece blazer and shorts (£498, Thereformation.com) for stylish hen-do’s to the drape Jovie silk dress (£748, Thereformation.com) and long-sleeve, minimalist Adwen silk dress (£898, Thereformation.com), the pieces combine premium fabrics with timeless silhouettes.

Whistles

The Whistles bridal collection showcases what the brand does best: effortless yet sophisticated clothing. Its wedding gowns are simple, well crafted and flattering, from the Nicole V-neck style (£599, Whistles.com) with twisted shoulder straps to the Lettie square neckline dress (£899, Whistles.com) with a full, A-line skirt. Spearheading a new approach to bridalwear, Whistles also sells separates like this long-sleeve cover up (£199, Whistles.co.uk) to mix and match with other bridal pieces throughout the celebrations.

House of CB

Each festive party or wedding guest dress season, House of CB likely dominates your Instagram feed. Loved for its figure-enhancing and uber-flattering dresses, the label’s bridal collection has a similar look. The Lillianna ivory Italian satin gown (£999, Houseofcb.com) boasts a corseted bodice that cinches you in, the Gabrielle (£1,399, Houseofcb.com) features a striking ruffle tiered skirt and the Delphine draped gown (£639, Houseofcb.com) is crafted from the brand’s weighty Duchesse satin. Some more affordable styles include the Ines strapless corset bridal gown (£349, Houseofcb.com) and the Francoise balconette corset bridal gown (£549.99, Houseofcb.com).

Club L

Whether you’re after a modern jumpsuit like this feathered style (£120, Clubllondon.com), a maxi dress with a unique cape detail (£255, Clubllondon.com) or a more classic halterneck line silhouette (£120, Clubllondon.com), Club L London has more than 100 bridal options that start from just £75. The label has put its spin on bridal party wear, too, with fun frocks like this ruffle trim mini (£80, Clubllondon.com) and tailored bandeau button-down mini (£80, Clubllondon.com) ensuring you’ve still got plenty of your wedding budget left over.

Self Portrait

open image in gallery ( Self Portrait )

British ready-to-wear label Self Portrait is known for its intricate lace pieces and feminine detailing, both of which define its bridal collection. A go-to for stylish brides, the pieces favour free-flowing fabrics, lace, bows and structured silhouettes. The white crepe tailored maxi dress (£480, Self-portrait.com) is perfect for a spring or autumn town hall wedding while the lace paneled, A-line mini dress (£400, Self-portrait.com) with a statement bow and white tulle satin bow mini dress (£400, Self-portrait.com) are both distinctive hen-do choices.

