The best swimwear brands to bookmark for summer 2025 holidays

Whether you’re eyeing up a new bikini or shopping for a one-piece, the best swimwear brands for 2025 have you covered for flattering yet functional beachwear.

Alongside your SPF, summer dress, passport and beach read, swimwear is a non-negotiable in your summer holiday suitcase – but searching for the right style might leave you drowning in a sea of options.

From comfortable one-pieces, cut-out designs and supportive high waisted fits to bold prints, tie-string bikinis and halterneck silhouettes, there’s more choice than ever when it comes to budget, sustainability and inclusivity. Labels like Skims and Away That Day combine classic swimwear designs with up to 4XL sizing, while Eighties brand Hunza G has only gone from strength to strength since its relaunch in 2015 (Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber are all fans of its one-size-fits-all crinkle costumes).

When it comes to trend-led styles (think polka dot, gingham or stripes for this season), the high street consistently delivers. Asos, Mango, New Look and River Island are a go-to for stylish swimwear on a budget, while Cos, Arket and & Other Stories offer slightly more elevated – and pricier – takes on trends.

Whether it’s using recycled materials or econyl (a fabric made from ocean waste, fishing nets and plastic bottles), plenty of brands are making sustainability a priority, too – see Hunza G, Away That Day and Damson Madder. So, whether you’re having a eurosummer or enjoying the warm weather at home, these are the best swimwear brands to bookmark for your next haul.

High street swimwear brands

Asos

open image in gallery Asos has petite, tall and curve ranges available ( Asos )

Among the nearly 1000 brands sold through Asos, 123 sell swimwear, offering plenty of choice. For sporty styles, search for Nike, Adidas and Speedo or lean into trends with bikinis from Asos Design, Pull & Bear and Topshop. Thanks to regular sales, you can pick up a new set for as little as £15, like this simple black triangle bikini top (£8, Asos.com) and matching bottoms (£7, Asos.com). Also hailing from its in-house line, this red crochet bikini has gone straight to the top of our wish list (£24, Asos.com).

River Island

River Island has upped its game in recent years with some of the sharpest styling on the high street – swimwear included. The styles lean more toward trends than practicality – think ruffled one-pieces and sequin adorned bikinis that will earn you best dressed at the beach club. This white spot bikini top (£22, Riverisland.com) and the matching tie bottoms (£18, Riverisland.com) are elevated by sweet frill detailing.

New Look

A failsafe destination for budget swimwear, New Look has options for every taste. As well as simple sets from its in-house line like this black beaded bikini (£16.99, Newlook.com), it sells one-pieces, bikinis and cover ups from South Beach, Gini London and Urban Bliss. It’s got great options for kids too, as well as men.

Topshop

While we patiently await Topshop’s imminent return to the high street, you can still shop the British stalwart on Asos. From its retro-motif Amalfi bikini (£44, Asos.com) to the stylish but practical Athens black and white one-piece (£38, Asos.com), there’s something for everyone among its swimwear offering, whether you got bold for prints or prefer something more classic.

M&S

open image in gallery ( M&S )

M&S has long been a favourite for swimwear, thanks to its size inclusivity (its one-pieces come in petite, regular and long lengths) and commitment to quality fabrics at affordable prices. This season, it’s embraced the animal print trend with a triangle leopard bikini set (£12.50, Marksandspencers.com) and nodded to Hunza G’s viral styles with this textured scoop neck swimsuit (£29.50, Marksandspencer.com).

& Other Stories

Just like its clothing, & Other Stories’ swimwear is considered and classic. From elevated one-pieces like this tie-shoulder red style (£57, Stories.com) to this textured square-neck bikini top (£27, Stories.com), its styles come in various colours to transcend trends.

Speedo

If you’re after pure practicality, look no further than Speedo. From zip-up, high neck styles like the hydrasuit (£40, Speedo.com) to the legsuit for extra coverage (£42, Speedo.com), the brand’s performance swimwear is less for sunbathing and more for swimming - all at pleasingly affordable price points.

Mango

Mango’s swimwear follows a similar ethos to its clothing lines: trend-led with a classic feel. From its pink textured swimsuit (£49.99, Mango.com) to ribbed bandeau brown bikini (£22.99, Mango.com), the high street label’s swimwear is the kind to invest in this season but wear for years to come.

H&M

open image in gallery ( H&M )

Whether it’s a butter yellow bandeau bikini (£14.99, Hm.com) or leopard print, high-cut one-piece (£22.99, Hm.com), H&M’s swimwear is the perfect mix of trending prints and flattering cuts. Each summer season you can rely on it to always be eclectic and, most importantly, affordable.

Nobody’s Child

Often complementing the prints on its summer dresses, Nobody’s Child’s swimwear is playful and stylish. Simple silhouettes are elevated by stylish detailing – see the red ribbed swimsuit with subtle palm tree embroidery (£38, Nobodyschild.com) or the striped one-piece with a front bow (£38, Nobodyschild.com)

TU at Sainsburys

At Sainsburys, you can buy stylish swimwear at the same time you do your weekly food shop thanks to Tu Clothing. The styles are simple but classic, helping you get your wear summer after summer. This gingham swimsuit looks far more expensive than it is (£18, Tuclothing.Sainsburys.co.uk).

Lounge

Lounge’s swimwear is designed to be as sculpting and flattering as its lingerie line. From bikinis with detachable straps and high-waisted bottoms that cinch you in to reversible one-pieces like this floral style (£40, Lounge.com), its customisable swimwear offers great value for money.

Mid-range swimwear brands

Fruity Booty

open image in gallery ( Fruity Booty )

Independent underwear label Fruity Booty has grown a cult following, owing to its vintage-inspired prints and sexy sets with a bit of edge. Plus, its limited-edition pieces are all sustainably sourced and made using repurposed fabrics, including its swimwear. The Carmen bikini (£58, Fruitybooty.co.uk) is a timeless investment.

Toco Swim

Founded in 2016 with the mission to make high-quality swimwear at palatable prices, Toco Swim has grown a loyal following. Its core collection includes everything from cut-out one-pieces to plunge bikinis, combining sculpting fabrics with flattering silhouettes. The bestselling Paria bikini set (£50, Tocoswim.com) is available in 16 colours and prints for every taste.

Free People

Free People’s in-house brand Free-est offers a varied mix of swimwear, from bold prints and California cool-girl bikinis to reversible one-pieces. All of its pieces are made from recycled materials, too. There’s plenty of choice when it comes to colours in many of the core styles, with the Amber one-piece (£158, Freepeople.com) available in a whopping 21 hues.

Solid and Striped

Swimwear and beach wear label Solid & Striped counts Alexa Chung and Taylor Swift among its fans. Its signature styles are infused with a vintage feel, from the button-up Marina blue striped one-piece (£155, Solidandstriped.com) to the red floral ditsy print bandeau bikini (£155, Solidandstriped.com). Though pricey, many of its styles are reversible for extra styling versatility.

Skims

open image in gallery ( Skims )

Just like its cult lingerie, Skims’ swimwear line aims to smooth, sculpt and lift your figure. Case in point: the square neck one-piece (£136, Skims.com), which is designed in a stretchy fabric to flatter your curves. Don’t expect bold prints in its swimsuits and bikinis – instead, the swimwear complies by Skims’ signature colour palette.

Frankies Bikinis

Founded in 2012, Frankies’ Bikinis fast became the hottest bikini brand on Instagram. In the decade since, it’s collaborated with the likes of Bella Hadid and Sofia Richie on California-inspired swimwear lines. Pastel hues, skimpy silhouettes and coordinating beachwear characterises its collections.

Triangl Swim

Expect dopamine-inducing colours, crochet or sparkle embellishment and bold prints at Triangl Swim. With inclusive sizing, bandeau or halterneck silhouettes and various shapes available in the bottoms, there’s plenty of choice when it comes to fit.

Osale Swim

Founded in 2022, Osale’s swimwear is inspired by Ibizan beachwear style. Though pricey, each style boasts plenty of attention to detail – like the luxe gold hardware and removable pads in the Positano Edie lurex set (£115, Osale-page.com).

Tala

open image in gallery ( Tala )

Activewear brand Tala has branched into swimwear and it doesn’t disappoint. Following the same spirit of its athleisure lines, the sets and one-pieces are available in various silhouettes but in the same colourways. Our favourites include the one-piece with adjustable tie sides (£69, Wearetala.com) and the gathered teal bikini (£42, Wearetala.com).

Luxury swimwear brands

Hunza G

open image in gallery ( Hunza G )

The Eighties-label Hunza G was responsible for the iconic blue and white Pretty Woman dress, which it brought back after it relaunched in 2021. Its other claim to fame are the viral crinkle bikinis and swimsuits, loved by A-listers including Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa. The bubblegum square neck swimsuit (£175, Hunzag.com) is a style you’ll wear again and again.

Good American

Founded by Khloe Kardashian, Good American’s swimwear is loved for its size inclusivity (up to 5XL) and elevated details (think satin finishes or zip-up fastenings). Paying homage to the Noughties, we love the ruched finish and flower motifs on this champagne bikini set (£78, Goodamerican.com).

Elce Swim

Swimwear from Australian label Elce wouldn’t be out of place in a soft focus Slim Aarons poolside photograph. Its USP is timeless prints (think houndstooth or ditsy floral) and pastel block colours. This houndstooth, underwired one-piece (£166, Elceswim.com) promises to be supportive and flattering.

Reformation

Reformation’s swimwear is infused with the same effortlessly cool LA-style as its clothing. Take this one-piece swimsuit, which boasts an ivory finish and sporty red panelling (£148, Thereformation.com) or this pale blue bikini set with white pearl detailing (£98, Thereformation.com). Plus, the label uses renewable fabrics in its designs.

Away That Day

open image in gallery ( Away That Day )

Sustainable label Away That Day uses econyl in its swimwear, an alternative to nylon made from waste products. Beyond its eco-credentials, it’s one of the best independent labels for beautifully fitting and stylish swimwear. The Sorrento espresso set (£85, Awaythatday.com) is a staple to invest in now and wear summer-after-summer.

