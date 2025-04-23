18 best ballet flats that are stylish, comfortable and classic

While the ballet flat enjoyed huge favour in the Noughties (see the era’s It-girls Alexa Chung and Sienna Miller), the shoe’s pivot from ballet essential to fashion staple has its roots in the early 20th century, when designer Claire McCardell introduced them in her collections. Further popularising the style, Bridget Bardot and Audrey Hepburn wore ballet flats on the big screen during the Fifties and Sixties, while Jackie Kennedy and Princess Diana both regularly plumped for the dainty style. In the late 10s, however, ballet flats slowly fell from grace.

However, the humble ballet flat is back. The revival began with Miu Miu’s luxe satin pump, one of the most sought-after shoes in 2023, along with Ganni’s cult buckle ballerinas, The Row’s Ava flats and Dear Frances’s divisive mesh design.

With these luxury designers breathing fresh life into the classic shoe, this was no fleeting comeback. Alaïa’s crystal-adorned ballet flat, Chanel’s simple black option and The Row’s quiet-luxury looks are proving that pumps are anything but boring.

They’re not only popular with fashion houses. Runway takes on the style have trickled down into the high street, so ballet flats are proving to be a must-have shoe in 2025.

This season’s hottest trends – leopard print, metallic and butter yellow – can all be seen in the latest designs. From New Look and Monsoon to M&S and Anthropology, more and more high-street brands are launching budget alternatives to designer ballet flats.

How we tested

We wore each pair of ballet flats for hours ( Daisy Lester )

To ease you into the warmer months, we’ve rounded up the best options from this year’s spring and summer collections. There’s everything from affordable high street takes to the fashion pack’s latest print obsession, everyday staples, party-ready pumps and off-duty heroes.

We tested these ballet flats on busy commutes to the office, long days out, and even put them through their paces on the dancefloor. Considering cost-per-wear, aesthetic, quality, and, of course, comfort, these are the best ballet flats to invest in right now.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Daisy Lester is a senior shopping writer at The Independent. She specialises in reviewing fashion, so she knows what makes a well-crafted, comfortable and on-trend shoe. Where ballet flats are concerned, she turns to the best brands that combine affordability and quality, looking for trend-led styles that are still a timeless investment.

The best ballet flats for 2025 are: