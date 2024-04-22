12 best spring jackets for women that you’ll want to wear on repeat

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
From trench coats to classic denim styles, these are the standouts we’re wearing this season
Ask any millennial for their idea of “the perfect date” and those in the know will reply with the following quote from Miss Congeniality: “I’d have to say April 25th, because it’s not too hot, not too cold. All you need is a light jacket,” says Heather Burns in the role of pageant queen Cheryl Frasier.
The best spring jackets, however, do a lot more than simply prevent you from catching a chill. They are, for all intents and purposes, the most important part of any outfit at this time of year – after all, your jacket is likely going to be the first thing people see when it comes to your ensemble.
Spring jackets can also play a big part in adding to your outfit’s overall silhouette, whether you’re pairing a baggy jacket with slim jeans, or a tighter jacket with a flowing maxi skirt, for example.
There are some practical considerations, too. You want to feel comfortable but not be at risk of overheating when you’re rushing around during your morning commute. Nor do you want to feel cold if you’re spending the day in a pub garden. Some jackets are better suited for casual wear, while others can be called upon for formal occasions, too. Others, meanwhile, simply serve as fun fashion statements.
Whatever style you’re looking for this season, we’ve got you covered with our pick of the best spring jackets.
Given the unpredictable nature of the British weather and the endless environments within which you’ll need a jacket, we’ve tried and tested the best spring jackets that will keep you comfortable, dry and stylish throughout the season. From statement styles to hooded puffer gilets, we considered quality, fit and value for money, to help you uncover the spring jackets worth your investment.
When it comes to spring jackets, you can’t get better than this. Denim? Check. Statement print? Check. Pockets? Two of them – and large ones at that. This is perfect for anyone wanting to earn ample compliments on their jacket choice this season – we received four in a single day.
The leopard print is more subdued than pictures show, meaning it’s remarkably easy to wear while adding some subtle fun to even the most basic of looks. We love it over a red sundress for barbecues, or you could simply wear it over a white T-shirt and jeans. It’s very well made, too – despite being oversized, it won’t overwhelm your figure. We adore it.
Trench coats provide a stylish outer option at this time of year, and we love this offering from George at Asda. It comes with a classic double breast and belt, while also including belting around the sleeves, for added pizzazz.
It fits well – particularly when you wear it with the belt, to cinch in the waist – and, because of the length, it’s a particularly warm option. It does come up small, though, so, you’re best off opting for the size above your usual fit, just in case.
Denim jackets are spring staples for any wardrobe but why not mix things up this season and opt for this oversized version from AllSaints? We loved its unique fit and the large pockets on either side. Plus, it comes in a stone grey shade that works well with all skin tones and is really easy to pair with brighter spring colours – we’d wear this over vibrant red T-shirts or statement yellow trousers.
It’s comfortable and warmer than you’d think for such a lightweight jacket but, for colder evenings, you might want to slip a jumper underneath. Thankfully, because of the oversized fit, there’s plenty of room underneath for extra layers, without making you look bulky.
Every wardrobe needs a good blazer, and this uniquely stylish and sporty option comes courtesy of yoga brand of the moment Alo Yoga.
With an oversized fit, the jacket works well over most outfits, while creating a slick silhouette, thanks to its shoulder pads and lapels. You can wear it over gym leggings for a slightly smarter athleisure look or take it out on the town over jeans or a short dress. It’s lightweight and soft, which, thankfully, means it won’t crease, though it does gather dust quickly, so be careful to go over it with a lint roller before heading out. It also does a good job of keeping you warm but it would fit over a jumper if needed.
Barbour is a classic British brand for any time of year but we think its quilted jackets excel most during spring, thanks to how lightweight and wearable they are. We love this army green style, which is warm without being too weighty. There’s an oversized cord collar for extra warmth, and two large open pockets on either side, bringing a contemporary edge to what some may perceive as a somewhat old-fashioned style of jacket. We love it with blue jeans or a denim mini skirt but this versatile jacket will go with just about anything.
Gilets have a dreadful reputation as an item of clothing reserved for badly dressed boys on Made in Chelsea, but a few brands are working wonders to subvert this. Lululemon is one of them, and we love its super-cropped take on the puffer jacket gilet here. There might not be much to this jacket, given how cropped it is (it comes up higher than our waist) but it does feature a large hood and the padding is thick, meaning it somehow manages to offer a significant amount of warmth. The slate colour is great for this time of year, too, and can be worn with almost anything. We love wearing this one over our activewear to the gym.
Want the trench look without the length? With its boxy fit and large lapels, & Other Stories’s cropped trench coat is the ideal spring jacket for shorter women, and can be worn with a mini skirt, or a pair of high-waisted jeans. It’s warm, too, given the high quality of & Other Stories’s materials, and manages to maintain its shape after several wears. A solid investment.
Classic denim jackets are so easy to get wrong. The wrong shade can wash you out, making you look like you haven’t had a good night’s sleep in weeks. Too soft, and there’s not enough structure to the shape. Too stiff, and it’s just uncomfortable. Thankfully, this jacket manages to get it just right in terms of shape, fit and colour.
The vintage-style wash of denim is particularly easy to wear and will suit almost everyone. It’s a boxy, oversized fit but we found it still fits true to size – if you want it properly oversized, we suggest opting for a size up from your usual.
This jacket is comfortable and the denim is soft enough for you to roll up the sleeves on a particularly balmy day. We can see this jacket being a big hit on the festival circuit, too.
You get two jackets for the price of one here, as this gilet is reversible. We love the loose fit of this gilet, which comes down to our hips, making it ideal to wear with leggings for long walks or bus journeys to the yoga studio. Given its sleek look and fit, though, you can definitely wear this gilet beyond the gym. You can easily fit a jumper underneath, too, for added warmth, though, on particularly sunny spring days, this will be more than enough to get you through. Just be slightly wary of the zip – given that it works for both sides, it can tricky to make sure you’re using the right one.
The black and khaki colourway we tested is out of stock at the moment but the pebble and truffle version is currently available in a few sizes.
Every spring wardrobe needs a leather jacket, and while vintage options are great, it can be nice to invest in something a little less worn, such as this brown faux style from Urban Outfitters. We love the chic, boxy fit it offers, giving it more of an aviator-style look than a biker aesthetic. It’s warm and comfortable, too, and works well over dresses, smocks, and everything else you could want to reach for this season. There are two pockets, however, as they’re slanted, they’re not necessarily as reliable at keeping your possessions safe.
Everyone needs a reliable blazer for spring. It’s time to do away with the dark velvet variations, though, and make space for lighter and brighter styles, such as this double-breasted one from Mango. With strong shoulder pads and a double-breasted button, it’s a very flattering and stylish fit. The houndstooth pattern is easier to wear than you might think, too, given how light the colours are.
We found this jacket worked great with jeans for a day in the office. It’s a tight fit, though, so bear this in mind when choosing your size. You could get away with a thin jumper underneath but any more than that would probably ruin the shape, so, best to save for those days when you can just sling it on over a T-shirt or vest.
Faux-leather jackets in this chic blazer style are having a moment, and this option looks startlingly like the real thing. It’s soft and comfortable, too, but also has a tailored fit, meaning it will give your outfit a more elevated feel. The panelling on the back also gives it an extra bit of design flair that adds to the jacket’s overall sophisticated but trend-driven feel. We love wearing this one on spring nights out, paired with a short skirt and knee-high boots, but it would work well over straight-leg jeans and a graphic tee, too.
If you’re looking for a head-turner spring jacket that will also keep you warm and offer ample storage, we couldn’t recommend the Balzac Paris Marais style more highly. For something more affordable and timeless, the trench coat from Asda will serve you very well indeed, and for a fraction of the price. Meanwhile, if you’re after a classic oversized denim option, turn to Asos or AllSaints.
Looking for some new season footwear? We’ve tried and tested the best white trainers for women
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in