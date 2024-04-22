Jump to content
12 best spring jackets for women that you’ll want to wear on repeat

From trench coats to classic denim styles, these are the standouts we’re wearing this season

Olivia Petter
Monday 22 April 2024 10:16 EDT
A pub garden essential, they should be comfortable, warm and stylish
A pub garden essential, they should be comfortable, warm and stylish (iStock/The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Ask any millennial for their idea of “the perfect date” and those in the know will reply with the following quote from Miss Congeniality: “I’d have to say April 25th, because it’s not too hot, not too cold. All you need is a light jacket,” says Heather Burns in the role of pageant queen Cheryl Frasier.

The best spring jackets, however, do a lot more than simply prevent you from catching a chill. They are, for all intents and purposes, the most important part of any outfit at this time of year – after all, your jacket is likely going to be the first thing people see when it comes to your ensemble.

Spring jackets can also play a big part in adding to your outfit’s overall silhouette, whether you’re pairing a baggy jacket with slim jeans, or a tighter jacket with a flowing maxi skirt, for example.

There are some practical considerations, too. You want to feel comfortable but not be at risk of overheating when you’re rushing around during your morning commute. Nor do you want to feel cold if you’re spending the day in a pub garden. Some jackets are better suited for casual wear, while others can be called upon for formal occasions, too. Others, meanwhile, simply serve as fun fashion statements.

Whatever style you’re looking for this season, we’ve got you covered with our pick of the best spring jackets.

How we tested the best spring jackets for women

A selection of the best spring jackets we put to the test
A selection of the best spring jackets we put to the test (Olivia Petter)

Given the unpredictable nature of the British weather and the endless environments within which you’ll need a jacket, we’ve tried and tested the best spring jackets that will keep you comfortable, dry and stylish throughout the season. From statement styles to hooded puffer gilets, we considered quality, fit and value for money, to help you uncover the spring jackets worth your investment.

The best spring jackets for 2024 are:

  • Best spring jacket overall – Balzac Paris coffee leopard Marais jacket: £140, Balzac-paris.com
  • Best budget spring jacket – George Asda camel trench coat: £45, Asda.com
  • Best denim spring jacket – AllSaints Hettie oversized denim shacket: £129, Allsaints.com
  • Best faux-leather spring jacket – Urban Outfitters BDG dex faux-leather jacket: £69, Urbanoutfitters.com

Balzac Paris coffee leopard Marais jacket

best spring jackets 2024 review indybest Balzac Paris coffee leopard Marais jacket
  • Best: Spring jacket overall
  • Sizes: UK 6-16
  • Colourways: Leopard print, blue denim
  • Why we love it
    • Statement print
    • Large pockets

When it comes to spring jackets, you can’t get better than this. Denim? Check. Statement print? Check. Pockets? Two of them – and large ones at that. This is perfect for anyone wanting to earn ample compliments on their jacket choice this season – we received four in a single day.

The leopard print is more subdued than pictures show, meaning it’s remarkably easy to wear while adding some subtle fun to even the most basic of looks. We love it over a red sundress for barbecues, or you could simply wear it over a white T-shirt and jeans. It’s very well made, too – despite being oversized, it won’t overwhelm your figure. We adore it.

  1.  £140 from Balzac-paris.com
Prices may vary
George Asda camel trench coat

best spring jacket 2024 review indybest George Asda camel trench coat.
  • Best: Budget spring jacket
  • Sizes: UK 6-24
  • Colourways: Camel
  • Why we love it
    • Looks just like a designer trench coat

Trench coats provide a stylish outer option at this time of year, and we love this offering from George at Asda. It comes with a classic double breast and belt, while also including belting around the sleeves, for added pizzazz.

It fits well – particularly when you wear it with the belt, to cinch in the waist – and, because of the length, it’s a particularly warm option. It does come up small, though, so, you’re best off opting for the size above your usual fit, just in case.

  1.  £45 from Asda.com
Prices may vary
AllSaints Hettie oversized denim shacket

best spring jackets 2024 review indybest All Saints Hettie oversized denim shacket
  • Best: Denim spring jacket
  • Sizes: UK 6-16
  • Colourways: Grey
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight
    • Easy to wear

Denim jackets are spring staples for any wardrobe but why not mix things up this season and opt for this oversized version from AllSaints? We loved its unique fit and the large pockets on either side. Plus, it comes in a stone grey shade that works well with all skin tones and is really easy to pair with brighter spring colours – we’d wear this over vibrant red T-shirts or statement yellow trousers.

It’s comfortable and warmer than you’d think for such a lightweight jacket but, for colder evenings, you might want to slip a jumper underneath. Thankfully, because of the oversized fit, there’s plenty of room underneath for extra layers, without making you look bulky.

  1.  £129 from Allsaints.com
Prices may vary
Alo Yoga first class blazer

best spring jacket 2024 review indybest Alo Yoga first class blazer.
  • Best: Blazer for spring
  • Sizes: XS-L
  • Colourways: Black, white
  • Why we love it
    • Strong silhouette that makes any outfit look smart
  • Take note
    • The logo on the side of the arm won’t be for everyone

Every wardrobe needs a good blazer, and this uniquely stylish and sporty option comes courtesy of yoga brand of the moment Alo Yoga.

With an oversized fit, the jacket works well over most outfits, while creating a slick silhouette, thanks to its shoulder pads and lapels. You can wear it over gym leggings for a slightly smarter athleisure look or take it out on the town over jeans or a short dress. It’s lightweight and soft, which, thankfully, means it won’t crease, though it does gather dust quickly, so be careful to go over it with a lint roller before heading out. It also does a good job of keeping you warm but it would fit over a jumper if needed.

  1.  £255 from Aloyoga.com
Prices may vary
Barbour Gosford quilted jacket

best spring jacket 2024 review indybest Barbour Gosforf quilted jacket
  • Best: Spring jacket for countryside walks
  • Sizes: UK 12-18
  • Colourways: White, green, navy
  • Why we love it
    • Casual
    • Warm
    • Versatile

Barbour is a classic British brand for any time of year but we think its quilted jackets excel most during spring, thanks to how lightweight and wearable they are. We love this army green style, which is warm without being too weighty. There’s an oversized cord collar for extra warmth, and two large open pockets on either side, bringing a contemporary edge to what some may perceive as a somewhat old-fashioned style of jacket. We love it with blue jeans or a denim mini skirt but this versatile jacket will go with just about anything.

  1.  £149 from Barbour.com
Prices may vary
Lululemon wunder puff super-cropped vest

best spring jackets 2024 review indybest Lululemon wunder puff super-cropped vest
  • Best: For wearing to the gym
  • Sizes: UK 4-24
  • Colourways: Grey
  • Why we love it
    • Warm and comfortable
    • Very cropped so can be hard to wear with layers

Gilets have a dreadful reputation as an item of clothing reserved for badly dressed boys on Made in Chelsea, but a few brands are working wonders to subvert this. Lululemon is one of them, and we love its super-cropped take on the puffer jacket gilet here. There might not be much to this jacket, given how cropped it is (it comes up higher than our waist) but it does feature a large hood and the padding is thick, meaning it somehow manages to offer a significant amount of warmth. The slate colour is great for this time of year, too, and can be worn with almost anything. We love wearing this one over our activewear to the gym.

  1.  £119 from Lululemon.co.uk
Prices may vary
& Other Stories short trench coat jacket

best spring jackets 2024 review indybest & Other Stories short trench coat jacket
  • Best: Cropped spring jacket
  • Sizes: XS-L
  • Colourways: Beige, khaki
  • Why we love it
    • Stiff material that doesn’t crease
    • Cropped fit so can’t be worn with everything

Want the trench look without the length? With its boxy fit and large lapels, & Other Stories’s cropped trench coat is the ideal spring jacket for shorter women, and can be worn with a mini skirt, or a pair of high-waisted jeans. It’s warm, too, given the high quality of & Other Stories’s materials, and manages to maintain its shape after several wears. A solid investment.

  1.  £135 from Stories.com
Prices may vary
Asos Design oversize 90s denim jacket in mid-wash blue

Asos Design oversized denim jacket
  • Best: For a vintage look
  • Sizes: XS-L
  • Colourways: Mid-blue, black
  • Why we love it
    • Vintage-wash denim that is very easy to wear
  • Take note
    • Not particularly warm

Classic denim jackets are so easy to get wrong. The wrong shade can wash you out, making you look like you haven’t had a good night’s sleep in weeks. Too soft, and there’s not enough structure to the shape. Too stiff, and it’s just uncomfortable. Thankfully, this jacket manages to get it just right in terms of shape, fit and colour.

The vintage-style wash of denim is particularly easy to wear and will suit almost everyone. It’s a boxy, oversized fit but we found it still fits true to size – if you want it properly oversized, we suggest opting for a size up from your usual.

This jacket is comfortable and the denim is soft enough for you to roll up the sleeves on a particularly balmy day. We can see this jacket being a big hit on the festival circuit, too.

  1.  £40 from Asos.com
Prices may vary
Tala reversible multiway gilet, pebble and truffle

Tala reversible multiway gilet pebble and truffle
  • Best: Women’s gilet
  • Sizes: XXS-4XL
  • Colourways: Black and khaki, pebble and truffle grey
  • Why we love it
    • Warm
    • Versatile
  • Take note
    • No hood

You get two jackets for the price of one here, as this gilet is reversible. We love the loose fit of this gilet, which comes down to our hips, making it ideal to wear with leggings for long walks or bus journeys to the yoga studio. Given its sleek look and fit, though, you can definitely wear this gilet beyond the gym. You can easily fit a jumper underneath, too, for added warmth, though, on particularly sunny spring days, this will be more than enough to get you through. Just be slightly wary of the zip – given that it works for both sides, it can tricky to make sure you’re using the right one.

The black and khaki colourway we tested is out of stock at the moment but the pebble and truffle version is currently available in a few sizes.

  1.  £99 from Wearetala.com
Prices may vary
Urban Outfitters BDG dex faux-leather jacket

best spring jackets 2024 review indybest Urban Outfitters BDG dex faux leather jacket
  • Best: Faux-leather jacket
  • Sizes: XXS-XL
  • Colourways: Brown, neutral
  • Why we love it
    • Retro fit
    • Warm

Every spring wardrobe needs a leather jacket, and while vintage options are great, it can be nice to invest in something a little less worn, such as this brown faux style from Urban Outfitters. We love the chic, boxy fit it offers, giving it more of an aviator-style look than a biker aesthetic. It’s warm and comfortable, too, and works well over dresses, smocks, and everything else you could want to reach for this season. There are two pockets, however, as they’re slanted, they’re not necessarily as reliable at keeping your possessions safe.

  1.  £69 from Urbanoutfitters.com
Prices may vary
Mango houndstooth wool-blend blazer

best spring jackets 2024 review indybest Mango houndstooth wool-blend blazer
  • Best: For the office
  • Sizes: XXS-4XL
  • Colourways: Beige
  • Why we love it
    • Sturdy fit with power shoulders that flatter any figure
  • Take note
    • Slim fit, so, size up if you want to wear with layers

Everyone needs a reliable blazer for spring. It’s time to do away with the dark velvet variations, though, and make space for lighter and brighter styles, such as this double-breasted one from Mango. With strong shoulder pads and a double-breasted button, it’s a very flattering and stylish fit. The houndstooth pattern is easier to wear than you might think, too, given how light the colours are.

We found this jacket worked great with jeans for a day in the office. It’s a tight fit, though, so bear this in mind when choosing your size. You could get away with a thin jumper underneath but any more than that would probably ruin the shape, so, best to save for those days when you can just sling it on over a T-shirt or vest.

  1.  £79 from Mango.com
Prices may vary
New Look black leather-look blazer

best spring jackets 2024 review indybest New Look black leather-look blazer
  • Best: For date nights
  • Sizes: UK 6-22
  • Colourways: Black
  • Why we love it
    • Stylish and easy to wear
  • Take note
    • Faux leather is not the highest quality

Faux-leather jackets in this chic blazer style are having a moment, and this option looks startlingly like the real thing. It’s soft and comfortable, too, but also has a tailored fit, meaning it will give your outfit a more elevated feel. The panelling on the back also gives it an extra bit of design flair that adds to the jacket’s overall sophisticated but trend-driven feel. We love wearing this one on spring nights out, paired with a short skirt and knee-high boots, but it would work well over straight-leg jeans and a graphic tee, too.

  1.  £47 from Newlook.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: Spring jackets for women

If you’re looking for a head-turner spring jacket that will also keep you warm and offer ample storage, we couldn’t recommend the Balzac Paris Marais style more highly. For something more affordable and timeless, the trench coat from Asda will serve you very well indeed, and for a fraction of the price. Meanwhile, if you’re after a classic oversized denim option, turn to Asos or AllSaints.

Looking for some new season footwear? We’ve tried and tested the best white trainers for women

