12 best spring jackets for women that you’ll want to wear on repeat

Ask any millennial for their idea of “the perfect date” and those in the know will reply with the following quote from Miss Congeniality: “I’d have to say April 25th, because it’s not too hot, not too cold. All you need is a light jacket,” says Heather Burns in the role of pageant queen Cheryl Frasier.

The best spring jackets, however, do a lot more than simply prevent you from catching a chill. They are, for all intents and purposes, the most important part of any outfit at this time of year – after all, your jacket is likely going to be the first thing people see when it comes to your ensemble.

Spring jackets can also play a big part in adding to your outfit’s overall silhouette, whether you’re pairing a baggy jacket with slim jeans, or a tighter jacket with a flowing maxi skirt, for example.

There are some practical considerations, too. You want to feel comfortable but not be at risk of overheating when you’re rushing around during your morning commute. Nor do you want to feel cold if you’re spending the day in a pub garden. Some jackets are better suited for casual wear, while others can be called upon for formal occasions, too. Others, meanwhile, simply serve as fun fashion statements.

Whatever style you’re looking for this season, we’ve got you covered with our pick of the best spring jackets.

How we tested the best spring jackets for women

open image in gallery A selection of the best spring jackets we put to the test ( Olivia Petter )

Given the unpredictable nature of the British weather and the endless environments within which you’ll need a jacket, we’ve tried and tested the best spring jackets that will keep you comfortable, dry and stylish throughout the season. From statement styles to hooded puffer gilets, we considered quality, fit and value for money, to help you uncover the spring jackets worth your investment.

The best spring jackets for 2024 are: