Good news for us girls who aren’t your textbook 5ft 5in size 10 (hello, vast majority of the UK), the best petite clothing brands are going from strength to strength.

While we still have some way to go yet in terms of total body inclusivity in fashion, in recent years, we’ve been pleased to see a shift when it comes to catering for a broader range of body shapes and sizes.

The reality is, though, not all brands are doing size-specific collections yet and it takes much more time and effort to shop for clothes that are outside the standard measurements. In the past, we’ve researched the best plus size brands, and the best tall clothing brands to make life a little easier, and now it’s time we did the leg work for all the petite women out there – this one’s for you.

So, what counts as petite? Well, traditionally it’s those measuring 5ft 3in or less, and, contrary to popular belief, it has nothing to do with weight – just height. Ultimately, it comes down to the right proportions, which is why finding your equivalent size in standard collections doesn’t always work. Speaking as a tester who’s pushing 5ft 2in and has spent a lifetime rolling up shirt sleeves and avoiding maxi dresses and full-length trousers, it’s frustrating.

Sure, there are styling tricks to count on, such as the famous French tuck (thanks, Tan France), high waists and, of course, Bondaweb – the hemming hack that petite influencer Joanne of @petitesideofstyle swears by. But when it comes down to it, investing in clothes that are specifically tailored to our frame saves us a whole lot of will-it-won’t-it-fit hassle in the first place.

For all its fast-fashion flaws, the high street really does come up trumps when it comes to shopping for petite clothing. Influencer Georgie, of @petitegeorgie, swears by Topshop (still available via Asos) – who remembers the Petite range, perfect for jeans in particular? – while, Joanne recommends River Island and Next.

There’s more than the high street to turn to now as well. Zoe Anastasiou is a 5ft 1in fashion editor dedicated to discovering emerging and independent brands that cater to the petite market. Her go-tos? “The Shortlist and Reve The Label, are at the top of my agenda for brands to try, while US cult favourite Reformation is my go-to for dresses with no tailoring necessary.”

Whatever your needs, preferences and price range, this bumper directory of petite brands should cover it. Keep scrolling and feel those frustrations start to melt away…

Best petite clothing brands on the UK high street

Asos

More than anywhere else with affordable clothing, Asos makes it positively easy to shop for petites. Toggle to the clothing section of the Asos website and find a huge selection under “body fit”. There’s plenty to choose from courtesy of own brand Asos Design, including some excellent denim pieces, but the brand also excels when it comes to basics. There’s also a huge range from other retailers you might not think about, such as Stradivarius and Noisy May.

Miss Selfridge

There’s a huge range of everyday pieces available in petite sizes at Miss Selfridge (which is now sold via Asos), from biker jackets to denim. The key selling point has to be the dress and occasionwear selection. Whatever your event, Miss Selfridge probably has a style for it – including lots of jumpsuits, which are so difficult to find for petites usually.

Nasty Gal

For the latest street-style trends at a fraction of the usual price, Nasty Gal can’t be beaten. With petite versions of all its bestselling styles, you won’t have to feel like you’re missing out. Think tracksuit co-ords in cute pastels, puff-sleeved dresses and wide-leg trousers that actually fit.

Topshop

Topshop has long been known for its petite offering. As one of the first high street retailers to make it the norm to have tailored versions of its sellout styles, it’s a relief that, despite closing the stores and moving to Asos, you can still shop the brand’s petite styles online. The denim is particularly good, so don’t miss that.

Next

Next has always been a reliable go-to on the high street for great quality pieces you’ll keep in your wardrobe for seasons to come. Its petite section is no different, and it’s easy to see the brand has put a lot of thought into the designs. There are jumpsuits in shorter lengths as well as maxi and midi dresses designed to sit at the perfect lengths, so you can still nail these hugely popular trends, whatever your height.

River Island

River Island is just as good for petite as it is for standard sizing. All the brand’s best styles come in petite versions. There’s a lot of great suiting, coats and denim to try, too, and the garments all have a premium feel to them, despite the relatively affordable price tags.

John Lewis & Partners

Although not as extensive as its standard womenswear offering, there are a few petite brands, including Hobbs, worth checking out at John Lewis & Partners. From demure occasionwear dresses for event season to office-appropriate workwear, it’s a reliable option to call upon.

Marks and Spencer

M&S’s sartorial greatness is a fact universally acknowledged, isn’t it? Affordable, dependable quality, and on-trend with so much choice. Luckily for us shorter girls, the brand’s petite range has a lot to offer, too. Most of the brand’s trousers and jeans now come in shorter lengths, and, having tried them, we can vouch for them being perfectly proportioned. The best thing about M&S’s petite range though is it’s more size-inclusive than most, going up to a size 20, in most cases.

Oasis

Oasis excels in creating floral dresses that are perfect for everyday wear, and there are plenty on offer in its petite range. If you dream of wearing a midi dress that’s actually midi, don’t miss this collection. Since the brand’s relaunch under the Boohoo brand umbrella, it has also upped its trend game, with plenty of cute co-ords and smock-style blouses now on offer to elevate your wardrobe.

New Look

With a dedicated ‘petite’ tab on the menu and hundreds of pieces on offer, New Look is not one to overlook when searching for clothes that suit if you’re short. You can expect petite versions of the brand’s bestsellers as well as unique pieces specifically designed for the line. We particularly love it for classics that might otherwise swamp smaller sizes, such as chic trench coats and straight-leg jeans.

Mid-range petite clothing brands available in the UK

Boden

One of the best petite ranges we’ve come across is Boden’s. It hasn’t simply shrunk its best styles but brought out a considered collection of pieces that truly work for petite sizes. The jumpsuits are particularly good, and something that’s difficult to make work in standard sizing when you’ve got a shorter torso and legs. The excellent quality makes it worth that slightly higher price tag.

Seasalt

If you’re a fan of easy dresses and Breton tops, look to Seasalt for your petite styles. Based in Cornwall, it doesn’t get much more British than this. Highlights include petite raincoats (something that can easily swamp us shorter ladies), day dresses and wear-everywhere chinos.

Looking for clothes with a premium feel that don’t break the bank? Be sure to check out Me+Em. We’re big fans of its design-led take on smart styles you can wear at work or at weekends, day or night. These are investment pieces but the quality is excellent and the designs are timeless enough to last you season after season. There is a handy section on the website dedicated to pieces that work well for petite sizes, all with clever adjustable lengths or smaller sizes.

Madewell

Madewell is a US import that now ships worldwide (don’t worry, all duty and tax costs are included in the checkout price, so you won’t get any nasty surprises). Trust us, though, these styles are worth the slightly longer delivery times. Known for its impeccable denim in modern shapes, Madewell also does a great relaxed dress. The petite section on the website makes it easy for us shorties to shop.

Paige

Always searching for jeans that work on your petite frame? Paige is one of the only luxury denim brands that has a dedicated petite range. You’ll pay more for the designer name and premium quality but, when it comes to wardrobe staples you’ll wear again and again, it doesn’t hurt to invest in one or two great pairs you can truly count on.

Reformation

Fashion editor favourite Reformation is the place to shop for sustainable petite dresses. Whether it’s your wedding, your turn to be a bridesmaid, wedding guest or you’ve finally got a holiday coming up, most of Reformation’s planet-friendly styles come in perfectly tailored petite sizes. There’s also pretty co-ords and shorter length trousers. Another brand that started stateside, you can now get free express shipping, free returns and duties and taxes are already included when ordering from the UK. So, really, there’s no excuse not to take a scroll.

J.Crew

Finding tailored clothes for petites is difficult, to say the least, but J.Crew makes it easier. There are petite blazers, shirts and workwear-ready dresses, as well as day-to-day denim and holiday linens. The only problem is finding the petite section online – you’ll need to head to women’s clothing and select the petite size filter. Long-winded, yes, but this uncovers about 100 options, so, once you find it, it doesn’t come up short (sorry).

Karen Millen

Another high-street hero saved by the Boohoo group in recent years, Karen Millen now has a strong online presence and a dedicated petite section to boot. We love its premium tailored pieces, luxe leathers and form-fitting dresses.

Independent petite clothing brands

Elma Lingerie

Petite girls still want to have fun, right? If you struggle to find beautiful sexy lingerie in petite sizes, don’t miss Elma. These are handmade, made to order, and even bespoke (if that takes your fancy) garments designed specifically for petite frames. Plus, there are beautiful sleepwear options.

Little Women

This is a lingerie brand designed for those with smaller cup sizes. Although that doesn’t always go hand in hand with being petite, it can often be the case, so we wanted to include this brand. Back sizes range from 28-44 and cups up to a B – if that’s you, these designs are too beautiful to miss. From non-wired designs (£39, Littlewomen.com) to bras with padding (£39, Littlewomen.com), balconette options, briefs and more, there’s lace aplenty.

The Shortlist

“Born of the short girl struggle”, The Shortlist is an exciting destination for petites. Making small quantities of beautifully designed pieces, all in the UK, the collection consists of dresses and skirts you’ll want to wear to breakfast, lunch and dinner. It’s a small edit for now but we see a bright future for this inclusive brand.

Multi-brand petite clothing retailers

Zalando

Basically an online department store, Zalando offers an excellent range of brands, from high street to designer. The dedicated petite section is impressive, with trend edits and advice on the latest drops, as well as more than 500 styles from brands you probably won’t find anywhere else.

Debenhams

Debenhams has revamped itself as a new online destination and now stocks a range of high street petite brands with almost 5,000 products to choose from. Brands include Wallis, NastyGal and Dorothy Perkins, and there are often discounts to be had.

