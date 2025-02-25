The 5 stand-out London Fashion Week trends to know

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

London Fashion Week 2025 concluded last night with a star-studded Burberry show, which was as quintessentially British as you’d expect. The countryside capsule featured check, leather, tartan, suede and knitwear galore. Guests included Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham, Lauryn Hill, Kim Cattrall, Anna Wintour and Damien Lewis, while actor Richard Grant, Lesley Manville and Naomi Campbell swapped the front row for the runway.

Unexpected celebrity cameos defined this season’s shows. Florence Pugh conducted a theatrical monologue at Harris Reed on Thursday evening; Alexa Chung, Bel Powley and Fiona Shaw made an appearance on the Simone Rocha runway; Debi Mazar acted in a QVS-inspired skit at Completed Works; and Drag Race’s Tayce and Bimini walked the Sinead Gorey and DiPesta’s shows, respectively.

Of the four big fashion weeks – Milan, Paris, New York and London – the UK capital was a markedly more muted affair this year. It lacked the influencer and A-Lister roll-call of the other weeks, while big-ticket names like JW Anderson and 16Arlington opted out of the schedule. But what it lost in viral moments, it made up for in unique, standout fashion from the city’s best independent designers.

Harris Reed’s show was elevated and punk-inspired, featuring sculptural sheer pieces and semi-nude models in bird cages and corset gowns, while Sinead Gorey’s facetious collection was a glorious walk of shame, with models eating KFC burgers, smoking cigarettes and holding chicken wings (guests even received a “chicken cheque” in a paper goody bag).

Elsewhere, Richard Quinn’s winter wonderland paid homage to London, with the snowy scene lit by street lamplights and models wearing Georgian gowns in a profusion of Fifties and Sixties haute couture silhouettes. As always, Simone Rocha’s A/W line was a blend of pieces born for both the runway and your wardrobe – think lace slip dresses, faux fur shawls, oversized cable knits and double-denim co-ords adorned with pearls.

Roksanda – loved by The Princess of Wales – showcased its signature bold and offbeat colouring and draped, sculptural gowns, with added scarf detailing and cinched-in waists. Sinead O’Dwyer continues to be dedicated to a more inclusive image of fashion, sending a cast of women with various body types and disabilities down the runway in mini skirts, ripped tights and stomping boots.

The London Fashion Week season has forecasted the trends we’ll be shopping in autumn and winter (think Eighties-style tailoring and power dressing, tweed, polka dot and leather outerwear). But they’re just as wearable this spring. To help curate your transitional wardrobe, these are the five trends to buy into now.

Eighties-inspired power dressing

open image in gallery ( Toga/Noon By Noor )

The Eighties came calling this season, putting padded shoulders, exaggerated blazers, structured shirting and oversized trousers on the map for autumn/winter. Power dressing was seen all over the runways, from flowing white shirts and cinched-in blazers at Toga to Florence Pugh imploring us to “be brave” and “unapologetically you” in a Maleficent-esque gown at Harris Reed.

Richard Quinn’s take on occasionwear featured hourglass silhouettes with gigantic sleeves. Paul Costelloe made a case for strong shapes with elegant details by balancing broad shoulders with mini hemlines. The myriad of faux fur coats across the shows felt very Eighties too – Toga’s boasted massive collars while Helen Anthony’s were shaggy and maxi-length.

To shop the trend now, try Aligne’s viral Daphne blazer (£175, Aligne.co), which boasts a fitted silhouette. For something more affordable, Zara’s luxury-looking double-breasted style (£49.99, Zara.com) is perfectly oversized and androgynous. We’d recommend styling with H&M’s bargain bootleg-style trousers (£24.99, Hm.com), Cos’s pleated trousers (£118, Cos.com) or & Other Stories tailored trousers (£77, Stories.com). As for shirting, let this sub-£20 Oxford shirt form (£19.99, Hm.com) be the base of your outfits.

Leather

open image in gallery ( Simone Rocha/Noon by Noor/Burberry )

Leather in brown, burgundy and black appeared in nearly every form – from Noon by Noor’s leather power skirt suit, Simone Rocha’s oversized jackets and Burberry’s trench coats. At Sinead Gorey, leather bustier dresses and halter neck unitards brought unapologetic party energy while Sinead O’Dwyer had a punk flavour, making a case for leather kilts and ripped tights. Elsewhere, a butter yellow leather trench from the SS Daley show is sure to be replicated across the high street, as is a pair of his burgundy leather slacks.

For replicating Simone Rocha’s runway looks, M&S’s leather bomber (£225, Marksandspencer.com) or laidback jacket (£69, Marksandspencer.com) are both perfect. While River Island’s leather A-line midi skirt (£42, Riverisland.com) is a nice take for the office. Kitri’s vinyl coat (£220, Kitri.co.uk) is already doing the rounds on Instagram and would make a great alternative to Burberry’s hero burgundy leather trench.

Print

open image in gallery ( Sinead Gorey/Bora Aksu/Burberry )

Quiet luxury has been replaced by prints a gogo this season, with designers injecting a playful energy into their autumn/winter collections. Bora Aksu took inspiration from Empress Elisabeth of Austria for his gothic romantic show and put threaded polka dots, floral motifs and pinstripe through his characteristically delicate, fanciful collection. Meanwhile, Sinead Gorey’s show was gloriously garish – pink check, lipstick motifs and tartan patterns were sent down the runway to house music. Though Burberry kept it classic with herringbone and tartan, Daniel Lee did inject colourful florals into his outerwear collection to brighten up the catwalk.

For an easy and endlessly wearable take on the trend for spring, turn to Massimo Dutti’s flowing check midi skirt (£119, Massimodutti.com) or Zara’s floaty tartan design (£59.99, Zara.com). Where polka dot is concerned, Ganni’s maxi skirt (£345, Ganni.com) will take you from your desk to dinner, but M&S’s ruched maxi dress (£35, Marksandspencer.com) is quite possibly the best polka dot dress we’ve seen on the high street this season.

Lace

open image in gallery ( Simone Rocha/Richard Quinn/Bora Aksu )

Whether layered at Bora Aksu, cut out at Simone Richa or draped at Jawara Alleyne, lace is set to return to our wardrobes come autumn. Richard Quinn used the romantic fabric in sheer, head-turning gowns while Simone Rocha featured lace panelling in her signature silky, slip dresses. Kate Moss’s favourite vintage supplier Annie’s Ibiza plumped for Renaissance-inspired lace sleeves and necklines, while Sinead Gorey took it back to basics with lace lingerie under a dramatic cape.

It couldn’t be easier to inject lace into your current capsule wardrobe. Bimba Y Lola’s panelled lace maxi skirt (£80, Bimbaylola.com) wouldn’t look out of place on the Simone Rocha mood board while Miista’s lace maxi dress (£108, Miista.com) can be thrown over black lingerie or a slip dress for a Richard Quinn-esque evening look. Meanwhile, Susamusa’s black lace shirt (£90, Susamusa.com) and Free People’s white lace long-sleeve style are stellar layering pieces (£32, Freepeople.com).

Textures

open image in gallery ( Simone Rocha/Sinead Gorey/Burberry )

From the dominance of faux fur coats and shaggy outerwear at the likes of Toga, Helen Anthony and Sinead Gorey to suede at Burberry and ELV Denim, London Fashion Week is your sign to add texture to your wardrobe. Chunky knits are also on the agenda, thanks to SS Daley (the “Stay FaithFul to Marrianne” style – a homage to the late Marianne Faithfull – is sure to be a bestseller) and Simone Rocha, while fabric spikes at Harris Reed and studded leather at Sinead Gorey were anything but boring.

H&M’s textured shirt (£22.99, Hm.com) is an elevated high street take on the trend while Cos’s fringed jumper (£135, Cos.com) and M&S textured crew neck jumper (£35, Marksandspencer.com) are transitional hero pieces you’ll turn to all year round. When it comes to injecting faux-furt into your outerwear collection, you can’t go wrong with this Zara faux fur coat (£135, Zara.com) or River Island’s oversized Mongolian coat (£50, Very.co.uk).

H&M x The White Lotus is the high street collab you need for your next holiday