The Gap x Dôen collection pieces I have my eye on for summer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

High street fashion brand Gap has been enjoying a renaissance. With creative director Zac Posen at the helm, it has launched the acclaimed GapStudio and dressed countless celebrities, including Anne Hathaway and Timothée Chalamet.

But it was a covetable collaboration with the California-cool dress label Dôen that officially won the fashion crowd back over. With Dôen’s dreamy, floaty frocks usually retailing at around £300, the Gap line gave fans the chance to own one for a fraction of the price. Unsurprisingly, the pieces sold out in a flash.

If you spent all of last summer on standby for a restock, the wait is over: Gap x Dôen is back for 2025. Infused with the same easy-breezy bohemian sensibility, the new styles build upon bestsellers from last year – think smocked babydoll styles and printed midi dresses.

At first glance, the two labels might appear a world away from one another. But both are aligned in their commitment to looking put together with minimal effort, whether it’s Gap’s form-flattering jeans or Dôen’s shirred midi dresses. “We were overwhelmed by the excitement and success of our first collection with Gap,” said Margaret Kleveland, co-founder and CEO of Dôen. “Our second collaboration blends the effortless femininity and timeless style of both brands.”

The second collaboration has also introduced menswear for the first time, as well as baby and toddler styles. The 32-strong capsule is a masterclass in summer dresses, defined by coastal colour palettes, gingham, nautical stripes and denim (it is a Gap collaboration, after all).

From the date of the launches to pricing, here’s everything you need to know about Gap x Dôen, including the standout pieces I’ll be shopping as soon as the stock drops.

When does Gap x Dôen launch?

Gap x Dôen launched in the US last month, but arrives in the UK on Thursday 22 May at 9am. You can shop online or in-store, but you need to be fast. Many of the pieces have already sold out in the US.

Gap x Dôen prices

The collaboration costs between £25 and £180, with items like sweatshirts setting you back £60, midi dresses between £120 and £180, mini dresses £80 and jackets £85. When it comes to menswear, expect £65 for a shirt and £50 for a T-shirt.

Gap x Dôen standout styles

Among the 32 pieces, the gingham midi dress is sure to be a bestseller thanks to its easy wearability and timeless print. The denim mini dress is similarly classic, with the sailor neckline adding stylish detailing. I’m also making a beeline for the sweet red pointelle knit blouse that will easily elevate a simple jeans and ballet flats look.

open image in gallery The red babydoll dress, denim mini and gingham midi ( Gap )

Serving you for wedding season and summer holidays, the blue ditsy floral shirred midi dress is reminiscent of Doen’s most popular silhouettes, while the red babydoll dress will take the guesswork out of warm weather dressing.

Labubu bag charms are everywhere – here’s where to get yours