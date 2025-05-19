The Gap x Dôen collection pieces I have my eye on for summer
From gingham dresses to floaty blouses, the new collection starts from just £25
High street fashion brand Gap has been enjoying a renaissance. With creative director Zac Posen at the helm, it has launched the acclaimed GapStudio and dressed countless celebrities, including Anne Hathaway and Timothée Chalamet.
But it was a covetable collaboration with the California-cool dress label Dôen that officially won the fashion crowd back over. With Dôen’s dreamy, floaty frocks usually retailing at around £300, the Gap line gave fans the chance to own one for a fraction of the price. Unsurprisingly, the pieces sold out in a flash.
If you spent all of last summer on standby for a restock, the wait is over: Gap x Dôen is back for 2025. Infused with the same easy-breezy bohemian sensibility, the new styles build upon bestsellers from last year – think smocked babydoll styles and printed midi dresses.
At first glance, the two labels might appear a world away from one another. But both are aligned in their commitment to looking put together with minimal effort, whether it’s Gap’s form-flattering jeans or Dôen’s shirred midi dresses. “We were overwhelmed by the excitement and success of our first collection with Gap,” said Margaret Kleveland, co-founder and CEO of Dôen. “Our second collaboration blends the effortless femininity and timeless style of both brands.”
The second collaboration has also introduced menswear for the first time, as well as baby and toddler styles. The 32-strong capsule is a masterclass in summer dresses, defined by coastal colour palettes, gingham, nautical stripes and denim (it is a Gap collaboration, after all).
From the date of the launches to pricing, here’s everything you need to know about Gap x Dôen, including the standout pieces I’ll be shopping as soon as the stock drops.
When does Gap x Dôen launch?
Gap x Dôen launched in the US last month, but arrives in the UK on Thursday 22 May at 9am. You can shop online or in-store, but you need to be fast. Many of the pieces have already sold out in the US.
Gap x Dôen prices
The collaboration costs between £25 and £180, with items like sweatshirts setting you back £60, midi dresses between £120 and £180, mini dresses £80 and jackets £85. When it comes to menswear, expect £65 for a shirt and £50 for a T-shirt.
Gap x Dôen standout styles
Among the 32 pieces, the gingham midi dress is sure to be a bestseller thanks to its easy wearability and timeless print. The denim mini dress is similarly classic, with the sailor neckline adding stylish detailing. I’m also making a beeline for the sweet red pointelle knit blouse that will easily elevate a simple jeans and ballet flats look.
Serving you for wedding season and summer holidays, the blue ditsy floral shirred midi dress is reminiscent of Doen’s most popular silhouettes, while the red babydoll dress will take the guesswork out of warm weather dressing.
