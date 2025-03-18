Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When it comes to size inclusivity, the fashion industry is often under scrutiny for its lack of inclusive representation. From runways to high street clothing collections, there’s still a way to go in creating a more diverse landscape.

As well as failings in size, there’s a serious lack of height inclusivity – something that I know only too well as a 6ft woman. Mainstream fashion has historically catered for average height – which is 5ft 4in for a woman in the UK – making many pieces inaccessible to taller shoppers. For those of us who stand head and shoulders above this national average, fashion can seem a little shortcoming – literally.

From short cuffs to even shorter hems, finding clothes online, or even in store, that will fit comfortably can be challenging. So, as more and more tall sections trickled into high-street stores, my 6ft-frame breathed a sigh of relief.

Long Tall Sally was a pioneer but Topshop and M&S soon followed suit by introducing tall sections more than 10 years ago. More recently, Asos, Abercrombie & Fitch and River Island have all launched longer-length sizes for trend-led fashion, making clothes that fit even more accessible.

Beyond explicitly tall clothing lines, some labels are increasingly offering longer inseams and stocking fuller-length styles – think Nudie Jeans and Zara. So, with more options on the market for taller women like me, I have rounded up all the best brands that cater to longer lengths – considering inseams, style, quality, value for money and the breadth of options available from both specifically tall ranges and labels that tend to sell height-friendly pieces.

open image in gallery Some of my favourite tall clothing brands, from Realisation Par to M&S ( Daisy Lester )

One thing to remember is to always check the inseam – for women 5ft 9in and above, the inseam is best being 32in (81cm) or longer. And for the six-footers, we’d recommend going for inseams from 34in (86cm), if you like a longer length.

From jeans, cargo trousers and office-ready trousers to mini skirts, trench coats and dungarees, we’ve curated all the brands helping us avoid the dreaded ankle swingers.

Abercrombie & Fitch

open image in gallery ( Abercrombie & Fitch )

Abercrombie & Fitch might not be the first place you think of for tall-friendly clothing, but the American label’s trousers, jeans and jumpsuits range is not only height inclusive but also excellent quality. The brand’s high-rise 90s style (£72, Abercrombie.com) is a go-to in my wardrobe, thanks to its full-length and durable denim design.

Coming in long (33in) and extra long (34in) lengths, choose between 12 finishes of the staple jeans style. The long length is also available in its TikTok-viral pair of barrel jeans (£75, Abercrombie.com) and other trouser styles.

Asos Tall

The tall edit from Asos is a go-to for trend-led and affordable pieces in longer styles. Boasting far more options for tall sizing than most shops – the retailer has its own collections as well as tall stock from third-party brands – it’s a consistently reliable place to buy jeans. With its clear waist and inseam lengths, ranging from W24in and L36in to W38in and L38in, there are plenty of fits to choose from, whether you opt for a pair of relaxed linen wide-leg jeans (£28, Asos.com) or a pair of grey wide-leg trousers (£35, Asos.com) for the office.

With brands like Vera Moda, JDY, Only and Topshop (more on that later) all on its roster, you’ll spoiled for choice with denim, dresses, jumpers, bodysuits, occasion-wear, coats and more, making it a no-brainer location for key pieces that don’t scrimp on length.

Djerf Avenue

Founded by Swedish influencer Matilda Djerf, her namesake fashion label Djerf Avenue embodies the Scandi minimalist aesthetic – think neutrals, unstructured trousers and Nineties-style cuts. Its jean and trouser selection is a highlight and, best of all, comes in the option of regular or tall lengths.

The label’s everyday black pants (£120, Djerfavenue.com) are a wardrobe staple with their flattering mid-waisted fit and tailored cut. Or, for something more everyday, the black straight leg jeans (£120, Djerfavenue.com) are a wardrobe hero. The label gets extra kudos for its inclusive sizing, with all Djerf Avenue’s trousers coming in XXS-3XL.

Free People

With Free People’s vast jean collection, there are plenty of opportunities to find a pair that meets lengthier requirements. The American brand leans toward the bohemian, with its flowy dresses and wafty shirts, with its jeans collection boasting a similar feel. From full-length pairs to flared and wide-leg fits, the styles put a retro twist on classic jean styles.

The label’s mid-rise barrel jeans (£98, Freepeople.com) are one of its most coveted – and it’s not hard to see why. Featuring a horse shoe silhouette and mid-rise waist cut, the style is available in 21 shades. Free People offers short, regular and tall lengths on some styles while others simply boast a longer inseam (it’s always best to check before buying). This long barrel pair is 89-94cm, providing ample length for taller women.

Long Tall Sally

As the name suggests, Long Tall Sally caters solely for taller women and has been supplying long-length wares since 1976. From basics and dresses to jeans and accessories, the brand’s size range goes from UK 8-28 with inseams from 32-38in. As any long-limbed woman knows, when it comes to tights, they’ve either ripped within the hour or you spend the entire day yanking them up, as most standard sizing mostly concerns the waist rather than the inseam.

This trusty – and affordable – pack from Long Tall Sally (£5, Longtallsally.com) has endured multiple wears, with no rips yet (touch wood) to be seen. Made from stretchy fabric, the tights come in packs of three, helping you avoid those last-minute Primark dashes.

Lucy & Yak

open image in gallery ( Lucy & Yak )

This independent brand has been making waves in recent years with its sustainably sourced, ethical and organic handmade dungarees that come in an array of colours, styles and, most importantly for us, lengths. Lucy & Yak tall pieces ranges from 80-83cm (31-32in). The longer pieces also have an extra 5cm on the torso.

We love the retro style of this denim pair of dungarees in midwash blue (£79, Lucyandyak.com). Boasting five pockets, including two large hip pockets, and a high-waisted fit with belt loops, the piece can be fastened on the shoulders with the brand’s signature tie straps. Slightly oversized and with a straight-leg fit, there’s even enough room to turn up the hems.

Marks and Spencer

M&S has been a fail-safe location for taller women and teenagers for decades, with longer versions of its fashionable and functional lines. From midi skirts – I love this gingham style with a ruched waist (£39.50, Marksandspencer.com) – to jeans, trousers and dresses, you’ll find just about everything in M&S’s tall-friendly lines. Plus, many of the pieces not only come in long lengths, but also extra-long, helping you find the perfect fit for your height.

If you need some shopping inspiration, these animal print wide-leg trousers are bang on trend (£35, Marksandspencer.com) while these elegant brown trousers (£39, Marksandspencer.com) are complete with a matching linen longline waistcoat (£45, Marksandspencer.com).

Mango

Much-loved for its pocket-friendly and trend-focused fashion, Mango is – somewhat surprisingly – another great high-street option for taller women. Take, for example, this pair of wide leg jeans (£35.99, Mango.com) which boast an inseam of 32in. Mango’s long-length cuts aren’t just restricted to denim, the brand is also a great destination for longer-length jumpsuits, mini skirts and dresses that still have enough length in them for tall girls.

Monki

You might already head to Swedish label Monki for its brightly coloured pieces and boldly patterned designs – but you can also expect tall clothing. The brand has extra-long lengths of its imoo wide leg jeans (£44.99, Monki.com) and naoki style (£44.99, Monki.com) and kimono jeans (£40, Monki.com), meaning they’re not only available in waist size range 24-40in, but also in an inseam length of 34in. Welcome news for tall fans of the brand’s high-quality yet affordable clothes, let’s hope Monki expands its tall range even further soon.

New Look

Even though New Look only introduced its tall range a couple of years ago, the high-street favourite has already made a range of essentials in longer lengths and continues to sell trend-led fashion with all shapes and sizes in mind. We love to see it. From bodysuits and loungwear to jumpers and dresses, the tall range is pocket-friendly and wide-ranging, making it a great destination for everyday basics. This khaki waistcoat (£29.99, Newlook.com) and stone trench coat (£54.99, Newlook.com) from the tall range are timeless wardrobe investments.

Nudie Jeans

One of our favourite sustainable denim brands, Nudie Jeans is brimming with styles that transcend trends and the label gets extra kudos for enforcing strict social and environmental standards in its mills. Happily for us, it caters for tall women with its 36in lengths, while its waist sizing is just as inclusive, ranging from 24-38in. Whether you opt for skinny styles, wide-leg, straight-leg or flared, the variety of designs leave you spoilt for choice – think this indigo straight leg style (£145, Nudiejeans.com) and this vintage-inspired faded denim pair (£145, Nudiejeans.com).

Topshop Tall

No tall clothing round-up is complete without Topshop Tall, which, at one time or another, has been a staple in every tall woman’s wardrobe, and for long-limbed teens it’s been a clothing saviour (let us not forget the joni jean era). In the last year, it’s clothing has gone from strength to strength on its new home at Asos. From jeans like this low-rise wide-leg style (£46, Asos.com) and mid-rise loose-fit pair (£50, Asos.com) to dresses, skirts, T-shirts and more, the iconic British fashion brand is a go-to destination for tall women’s capsule wardrobes.

Zara

open image in gallery ( Zara )

While Zara has a lot of headway to make with its size inclusivity, it has made good gains with its offering for women wanting lengthier styles. Though some styles still fall short and Zara doesn’t list inseam lengths on its website, I’ve found the trousers and jeans labelled “full length” to be a consistently reliable bet for my 6ft frame – and, better still, affordable.

From these cool, crossover waist wide leg jeans (£35.99, Zara.com) to this pair of classic high waisted jeans (£35.99, Zara.com), Zara rarely puts a sartorial foot wrong. If you’re in the market for lengthier jeans and trousers, the high-street favourite is tall-girl-approved.

Realisation Par

You’ve likely seen Aussie It-girl label Realisation Par all over your Instagram feeds, from its cult Gia animal print long sleeve maxi dress (£275, Realisationpar.com) to the Allegra yellow floral slip (£250, Realisationpar.com). I can confirm both maxi styles fall at the perfect ankle grazing length for tall girls, with the label favouring flattering floor-length cuts. Make this brand your go-to for stylish occasion wear.

Looking for more sartorial inspiration? We’ve found the best online clothes shops