11 best wardrobes with smart storage space for every budget

These wardrobes might not lead to Narnia, but they will help organise your bedroom
A clutter-free bedroom starts with decent storage. Enter, our trusty friend, the wardrobe.
When we’re in the mood and feeling inspired, a good old wardrobe sort out can be deeply satisfying – we all know how good it feels to have a calm bedroom space. Not only does it boost our sense of wellbeing each time we walk in, but it’s also known to help with improving our sleep.
Unless you have a wall of fitted closets, which are both expensive and permanent, you’ll need to invest in a good-sized and sturdy freestanding wardrobe to accommodate your growing collection of garbs.
Whether you’re sharing wardrobe space with your other half, or you’re looking for a furniture piece with integrated drawers for extra bedding or accessories, the key to getting organised is to think carefully about your storage needs.
There are lots of factors to consider, with some contemporary wardrobes allowing you to change up the interiors, adding split-level hanging rails or extra shelving for those neatly folded sweaters. Meanwhile, others forego the internal fixtures to prioritise hanging space – which will be music to your ears if you have an enviable collection of lengthy maxi dresses.
While some furniture brands offer wardrobes that arrive fully formed, most require some self-assembly. But if this really isn’t your forte, we’d advise you look for brands that will put your wardrobe together on delivery – and, with luck, take the packaging away with them.
Our round-up comprises a variety of standalone wardrobes chosen for their all-important functionality alongside their aesthetic appeal, suiting different spaces, tastes, and budgets. We tested the wardrobes in different areas of the bedroom, looking for quality of craftsmanship, where appropriate how easy they were to put together, and whether they gave us a decent amount of storage, not only in the hanging space but in the additional drawers and any internal shelving, too.
Ali is a writer and interiors editor with a passion for great design. She has regularly contributed interior design content to The Independent since 2019, including review features such as best corner sofas, sofa beds, dining tables, bean bag chairs and so much more. When it comes to wardrobes, she knows the brands to trust for space-saving solutions, value for money and aesthetic appeal.
This is a brand synonymous with high quality and so it came as no surprise to find our wardrobe beautifully made and perfectly finished. Unlike most wooden furniture pieces on offer, Oak Furnitureland’s products are crafted from 100 per cent solid oak, meaning no flimsy backs of wardrobes or inferior materials on the interior bits of the drawers.
The wardrobe boasts impressive woodwork: think smart front panelling and neat dovetail joints, while the warm honey-toned oak is waxed to bring out its rustic mature grain and give it its charming antique aesthetic. Timeless in look and simple in design, the wardrobe boasts one large hanging space and a generously sized under-drawer. It also arrives in two pieces for easy assembly – and to ensure it gets through the front door.
Combining a decent amount of hanging space with three external drawers is Argos Home’s offering – part of the brand’s Nordic range with matching furniture pieces. This one proves great value for money at just over £250, is sufficiently sturdy, and importantly, looks more expensive than it is – and that’s thanks to its finish.
In the chic grey colourway with contrasting natural wood handles it is traditional and homely in feel. We loved the decorative panelling of the doors. It’s also made from FSC-certified pine, scoring points on sustainability. This self-assembly wardrobe requires two DIY-ers with a bit of patience.
We love this brand for its industrial locker room aesthetic and its contemporary use of colour. The Twinny is entirely practical, too with its versatile storage spaces. Inside the double doors, you’ll find various options for storing clothes including easy-to-move adjustable shelving and hanging rods. While this chic metal wardrobe works perfectly in grown-up bedrooms, it’s also a no-brainer for the nursery, the lower clothes rail and shelving being the perfect height for inquisitive tots learning to dress themselves. As with all of Mustard Made’s offering, this one comes in a tantalising range of colours from olive to lilac to poppy. We love the way the strict monochrome colourway continues on every surface in the interior, too.
With its deeply textured, woven front, this double-door wardrobe brings a laid-back, bohemian vibe to the bedroom. While it looks every bit solid oak, it is, in fact made from MDF, which brings the price right down. That said, it’s not without its luxurious touches. The discreet gold knobs offer a slice of understated glamour, and the exposed hinges, in the same finish, are made into a stylish feature. When it comes to storage, this one boasts a sturdy shelf that sits a quarter of the way down the length of the wardrobe, leaving us with plenty of hanging space.
This is a beautifully crafted furniture piece that confidently mixes traditional and boho stylings. It is fashioned from a mix of solid, sustainably sourced oak in a weathered finish, natural rattan and veneer. Unusually, this one boasts decorative touches at the bottom: its cabriole legs hint at classic Queen Anne furniture. But of course, the wardrobe is all about the rattan frontage with its attractive texture and variation in tone. It also boasts generous hanging space and features a deep drawer for extra storage. It isn’t cheap but it proves a timeless – and impeccably made – investment piece.
Celebrating sustainability is this contemporary wardrobe that makes a feature out of its mismatched reclaimed wood. Wonderfully rustic, the frontage boasts a full spectrum of natural shades from ashy blonds to warm browns to dark charcoal, and when put together it creates an eye-catching visual texture. The wardrobe is boxy in design, boasts ample hanging space, and has a clean-lined and fuss-free silhouette, while the drawers are satisfyingly deep for additional storage. It also features discreet metal handles, that tonally blend with the recycled wood. This one’s perfectly solid, stylish, and planet-friendly to boot.
This is not a cheap wardrobe but it is a beautiful furniture piece that looks every bit like a beloved family heirloom – and it promises to age well. The double Camille is crafted from a mix of solid oak and premium quality oak veneers in a limewash finish, which awards it a charming, weathered look while accentuating the natural wood grain. We loved the way the flounced edges at the bottom of the piece echo the curves on the doors, giving the wardrobe a pretty fairy tale quality.
Inside you’ll find a generous amount of hanging space complete with a substantial wooden pole, while the under drawer is wide and deep and easily accessible. Finished with delicate antique-style button knobs, this one’s timeless, practical and ever-so-pretty.
This is one substantial and imposing triple wardrobe that offers oodles of versatile storage space, including a pair of hanging rails and no less than seven internal shelving spaces. These aren’t adjustable but they are sufficiently roomy, while the rails are positioned high enough to accommodate both long winter coats and summer maxi dresses.
The wardrobe is made from manufactured wood in a mid-toned oak effect, complete with authentic-looking wood grain. What we loved most about this one was its trio of mirrors on the sliding doors. While most mirrored wardrobes offer a simple wall of glass, these handy full-length mirrors are stylishly framed.
This is another stylish triple wardrobe but one that prioritises drawers and shelving over hanging space. We loved the Swanson for its pleasing symmetry. The central section opens up with double doors while the three neat drawers that sit on either side are met with left and right opening cupboards.
The wardrobe is made from manufactured wood and boasts a pale and rustic finish which, despite the piece’s heft, brings Scandi-influenced calm to sleeping spaces. Be prepared to roll your sleeves up on the self-assembly front, but we think, given this one’s affordable price tag, that’s well worth the labour.
This stylish and sturdy mirrored wardrobe boasts a cleverly designed interior that maximises storage space. At 200cm it feels luxuriously wide with two double compartments that include ample hanging space and handy shelving up top.
While most mirror-fronted wardrobes are sliding door affairs, this one, unusually, opens up via four hinged doors, which means all-round access. It’s worth noting that with sliding doors, only one section can be opened at a time. The mirrored front is offset with a choice of rustic oak, alpine white or Nocce (a rich dark walnut) in manufactured wood. The best bit is that this one is put together by the delivery team, so all you have to do is put the kettle on and watch.
Measuring just 134cm in height, this small but mighty wardrobe is perfect for those with low ceilings, or those kitting out a loft room complete with awkward eaves. But, cleverly, the diminutive closet features full hanging space inside. Cirencester’s Painted Wardrobe Company is known for its quality wooden furniture pieces and this one’s no exception. The strong and sturdy Oxford is customisable with a range of subtle paint shades on offer, while our favourite hardware can be selected too, from antique brass knobs to more contemporary chrome handles. This is a beautifully crafted wardrobe that’s both pretty and practical.
Oak Furnitureland’s original rustic solid oak double wardrobe proved a hit in our bedroom. It is a beautifully crafted furniture piece that suits any décor, thanks to its classic stylings. That it came in two sections made it easy to deliver and assemble once we found its perfect spot. We also loved Mustard Made’s twinny for its cool, industrial aesthetic and its versatile storage. And Feather & Black’s Sienna wardrobe was our favourite high-end pick. With its solid make and its timeless look, it promises to last for generations.
