11 best wardrobes with smart storage space for every budget

A clutter-free bedroom starts with decent storage. Enter, our trusty friend, the wardrobe.

When we’re in the mood and feeling inspired, a good old wardrobe sort out can be deeply satisfying – we all know how good it feels to have a calm bedroom space. Not only does it boost our sense of wellbeing each time we walk in, but it’s also known to help with improving our sleep.

Unless you have a wall of fitted closets, which are both expensive and permanent, you’ll need to invest in a good-sized and sturdy freestanding wardrobe to accommodate your growing collection of garbs.

Whether you’re sharing wardrobe space with your other half, or you’re looking for a furniture piece with integrated drawers for extra bedding or accessories, the key to getting organised is to think carefully about your storage needs.

There are lots of factors to consider, with some contemporary wardrobes allowing you to change up the interiors, adding split-level hanging rails or extra shelving for those neatly folded sweaters. Meanwhile, others forego the internal fixtures to prioritise hanging space – which will be music to your ears if you have an enviable collection of lengthy maxi dresses.

While some furniture brands offer wardrobes that arrive fully formed, most require some self-assembly. But if this really isn’t your forte, we’d advise you look for brands that will put your wardrobe together on delivery – and, with luck, take the packaging away with them.

How we tested

Our round-up comprises a variety of standalone wardrobes chosen for their all-important functionality alongside their aesthetic appeal, suiting different spaces, tastes, and budgets. We tested the wardrobes in different areas of the bedroom, looking for quality of craftsmanship, where appropriate how easy they were to put together, and whether they gave us a decent amount of storage, not only in the hanging space but in the additional drawers and any internal shelving, too.

Why trust us

Ali is a writer and interiors editor with a passion for great design. She has regularly contributed interior design content to The Independent since 2019, including review features such as best corner sofas, sofa beds, dining tables, bean bag chairs and so much more. When it comes to wardrobes, she knows the brands to trust for space-saving solutions, value for money and aesthetic appeal.

The best wardrobes for 2025 are: