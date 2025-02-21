Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s easier than ever for people to find brands that align with their values surrounding sustainability and animal welfare. Case in point: vegan-friendly handbags can now be found across every price backet and, here, we’re delving into the names to know, from designer to indie labels.

In term of luxury brands, Stella McCartney has earned its place as an icon, beloved for perhaps the most famous vegan-friendly handbag of all: the falabella. Meanwhile, brands such as JW PEI (with its influencer-favourite gabbi bag) and Melie Bianoc, with its alternative to the viral woven Bottega bag, are making vegan accessories more accessible.

When it comes to genuine leather, animal welfare and the environmental impact of deforestation, water use and methane emissions from cattle ranching are cause for concern, but vegan-friendly doesn’t automatically mean sustainable. Synthetic leather can be problematic, as it often contains plastic, but plant-based materials are evolving in exciting ways – think material made from mushrooms, cactus leaves and apple waste.

Faux leather is often used to craft handbags but this doesn’t necessarily make them vegan-friendly. The most reliable way to make sure no animal-derived materials have been used is to check whether the brand or bag has been certified by a third-party organisation – keep an eye out for the Peta-approved vegan label or the The Vegan Society Trademark.

Here, we’ve stuck to the brands creating vegan-friendly pieces, so you can browse without needing to double-check their animal-friendly credentials. Whether you’re after a tote for work, a mini bag for an evening out or a statement piece, keep scrolling to discover the brands to bookmark.

Roop

This brand’s cool, whimsical accessories are crafted at Roop’s studio in Manchester. The vegan-friendly company champions an eco-conscious approach, using deadstock, vintage and other eco-friendly fabrics for its bags and scrunchies, which span a hold-all to mini bags (these would make wonderfully quirky wedding party accessories). The brand does use bamboo silk in some of its designs but this is the only new fabric being used.

open image in gallery ( Roop )

The collection is full of personality, with bows and scrunched, puffy detailing. Its furoshiki bags (£82, Itsrooper.co.uk) are influenced by the traditional Japanese wrapping cloth, and have a fun, scrunchie-style strap. There’s also a crossbody bottle bag (£35, Itsrooper.co.uk) in the brand’s signature style that’s sure to be a talking point.

Themoirè

With a Peta-approved certification, this Milan-born brand boasts high-fashion appeal, but respect for the planet is at its core. Using recycled plastic bottles and nylon made partially of reclaimed fishing nets for its linings, labels and stitching, the label also looks to plant-based leathers made from apple and cactus, as well as cork, cotton and “eco-fur”, which is made from recycled polyester.

Fashion-forward and fun, its designs range from moc croc to pillowy clutches. Our favourite was a slender PU leather baguette bag – the handle has been slightly re-designed since we tried it but the bag feels smooth and plush, and it hangs so perfectly you’d forget it was there (£232, The-moire.com). The label also plants a tree for every bag sold.

It costs €50 (£42) to ship to the UK, and duties are not included, but you can also find Themoire over at UK-based retailer Farfetch.

Stella McCartney

open image in gallery ( Stella McCartney )

Think vegan-friendly fashion and you’ll probably picture Stella McCartney’s eponymous label. Since its inception more than a decade ago, its cruelty-free offerings have been worn by the likes of Kate Moss, Rhianna and Kim K – perhaps most notably, that falabella tote (£925, Stellamccartney.com). Circularity and sustainability have long been key pillars of the brand, too, whether that’s pushing for innovative materials (think mushroom leather and a vegan-friendly silk alternative), or becoming a zero-deforestation label back in 2016.

With the brand being big on recycled materials, all the bags are lined with recycled polyester, and whether you’re after something for a night out or a large raffia tote to take to the beach (here’s hoping), the choices are numerous, spanning metallics, mock croc, denim and crochet. We love the chic simplicity of the Stella hobo shoulder bag (£570, Stellamccartney.com), with its super structured shape that fits snugly beneath the shoulder. Made with a combination of PU and recycled polyester, it feels built to last, while the soft interior is lush.

Matt & Nat

open image in gallery ( Matt & Nat )

If you’re looking for elegant, timeless design, you’ll find it in abundance at Matt & Nat. The Montreal-born vegan-friendly clothing and accessories label delivers simple, clean designs, particularly when it comes to its bags. From totes to weekenders, satchels to shoulder bags, the brand has you covered, and, in our experience, it doesn’t disappoint when it comes to quality. Not only does our tote (which is sadly no longer available) still look almost as good as new after many, many uses, we’ve received heaps of compliments about it. The company gets extra points for using lining material made from recycled plastic bottles, too.

Thamon

An ode to nature, Thamon’s bags are one of a kind. From bucket to shoulder to clutch bags, each piece from the London-born, now Bangkok-based brand looks like it’s fallen from the trees because, well, it has. Handcrafted using fallen teak leaves that have been handpicked, treated and dyed, they each have their own unique, organic pattern and colourway, from green to black, beige and blue.

Tracing our fingers along the slightly raised leaf pattern on the box vegan crossbody (£55, Thamon.co) was a truly unique experience, while the piece itself is lightweight and of high quality. There’s a little inner pocket, too, which would be perfect for stashing cards and train tickets, if you’re without a purse for the evening.

Beauty isn’t their only schtick though, as the teak leaf is naturally durable and lighter than real leather, and collecting leaves from the ground means there are less to potentially cause forest fires once the dry season arrives. It’s an unusual, eye-catching collection that’s definitely worth a browse.

Deliveries on orders of more than £100 are free but it’s worth noting that duties aren’t included. You can also order from its UK-based collection, which will be shipped much more speedily.

Frida Rome

open image in gallery ( Frida Rome )

Peta-certified, Manchester-based Frida Rome is the brainchild of two friends-turned-business-partners who wanted to bring personality, luxury and fun to the market. After two years searching for the most realistic alternatives for leather and suede, the pair plumped for faux leather made from cactus and apple, as well as recycled cotton and eco-suede containing partially recycled PET plastic. We can vouch for the fact the look and feel of the cactus leather is uncanny, too.

Though the range is small, with just a boxy crossbody bag, slouchy totes and shoulder bag backpack, each style is sophisticated, slick and just a little bit punk. All the bags are made in the UK, are PVC- and cruelty-free and, tapping into the “bad girls who do good things” tagline, have an (optional) erotic story laced into the lining, a USP that raised a few eyebrows during a Dragons’ Den pitch (spoiler: they got the gig).

We tried the brand’s debut bag, the week/end crossbody (£335, Fridarome.com), which is a punky, gold-studded work of art, and you can swap the shoulder strap for the handle, if you’re headed to a swankier affair. Pretty cool, too, is that the whole bag can be completely deconstructed – handy if you’re packing it away. The bags also come in recyclable packaging, which is a nice touch.

Wilby

Chelsea-born-and-bred brand Wilby – which was founded in 2013 – was originally focused on the clutch but its collection now spans sophisticated totes, classic handbags and country bags, all of which are Peta-approved and designed and made in the UK. Chic, practical and, with clutches starting at about £30, relatively accessible price-wise, expect PU, cork crocskin, organic cotton and recycled cloth.

Jw Pei

open image in gallery ( JW PEI )

Worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski, LA-based JW PEI taps into current trends and, rejoice, many of its bags sit comfortably below the £100 mark. Made from canvas, PU, recycled nylon and fabric made with recycled plastic bottles, the brand’s styles are minimalist but playful, with both zingy and muted colour palettes. From crossbodys to shoulder bags, satchels and totes, expect pillowy styles, ruched straps, chunky chains and sleek mock croc patterns.

We’re beyond obsessed with this dreamily daring custard yellow gabbi bag (£89, Jwpei.co.uk) with its ruched handle and satisfying snap-to-close – it’s sturdy but supple and buttery smooth. This is an endlessly versatile piece that could be both the focal point and finishing flourish of any outfit.

Melie Bianco

Far more luxurious than their prices suggest, each bag from LA-based Melie Bianco is Peta-approved and free from PVC. What’s more, its Larissa woven faux-leather shoulder bag (£88, Anthropologie.com) has been compared with the covetable Bottega jodie bag (£2,150, Bottegaveneta.com) while costing more than £2,000 less than the luxury fashion house’s bag. Founded in 2003, Melie Bianco, which is Peta-approved vegan, creates trendy collections using PU. From gloriously garish to muted, designs, whether you’re looking for a night-out bag, a crochet style for the beach or a smart, simple tote for work, there’s a style to suit. It is worth noting customs and import duties are not included.

Murmali

This is something a little different: by using only natural materials, Murmali is all about bringing us closer to nature. Based in London, it’s Peta-approved bags are made with cork hailing from Southern Spain and Portugal, and each bag is completely unique, biodegradable and sustainable, as cork trees live for about 180 years and regenerate after the cork has been harvested. Giving back to nature, using cork ensures the cork trees’ survival, which is great news for the planet, as the trees are said to suck up 14 million tons of CO2 a year.

You can trust cork to weather some wear and tear, too, while each bag is also water-resistant, should you be caught in any unexpected drizzle. We love the handy outside pockets on the beta style (£175, Murmali.com), which also comes with a handy shoulder strap. Looks-wise, we wouldn’t be surprised if the naturally beautiful cork pattern turns a few heads.

LaBante London

Slow fashion brand LaBante plumps for cruelty-free, sustainable styles that are not only Peta-approved but totally PVC-free. It uses microfibre, plant-based leather made from agricultural waste and wood pulp, and vegetable-based PU faux leather and suede, while the linings use recycled plastic bottles, thus diverting plastics from landfill and using far less water, relieving a small amount of pressure on our planet’s resources.

Our favourite was this forest green zip-up tote (£320, Labante.co.uk) – with its minimal, gold-coloured detailing, it feels really robust and perfect for morning commutes. From totes to crossbody bags, if you’re after sturdy sophistication, you’re in the right place.

Sinbono

Bang on trend, New York-based Sinbono is Peta-approved and uses reclaimed apple skins to make its bags, lining them with responsibly sourced recycled plastic bottles. Style wise, from bucket and shoulder bags to clutches and satchels, expect jewel tones, mock croc patterns, ruched drawstring handles and chunky chain straps.

If you’re looking for a matching purse, or indeed a gold-coloured chain to accessories with, this brand has got it. We were drawn to this elegant ivory shoulder bag (£72, Sinbono.com), which boasts a handy adjustable strap and inline pocket, and doesn’t totally blow the bank. Shipping is free on orders worth more than $109 (£64), and duties are included in the price shown at the checkout.

Alkeme Atelier

open image in gallery ( Alkeme Atelier )

Hailing from across the pond, Alkeme Atelier delivers striking and sophisticated style – think geometric designs, matte gold and rich colour palettes. Its bags, which are all Peta-approved, are crafted from pineapple-leaf fibres, cactus leaves, grape leather (made from wine industry waste) and, exclusive to the brand, “Alkeme vegan fibre”, which, while synthetic, is largely made of recycled materials. It’s another brand funnelling single-use plastic into something useful, with around 10 recycled plastic bottles going into each lining.

We love this fun, off-piste half moon design (£441, Shopalkemeatelier.com), made from buttery-smooth PU, and the wide detachable strap saves it from being too OTT for everyday wear. We like that the label has thought of reducing waste, too, as each bag comes with a 100 per cent natural and biodegradable dust bag made of bamboo fibre.

Shipping to the UK is free but duties are not included, however, you can shop the brand via Wolf & Badger.

Collection and Co

Kicking off in 2016, Collection and Co started with shoes. More specifically, vegan-friendly shoes that were designed to closely emulate real leather. But the label also produces affordable bags, using pineapple fibres, canvas, velvet, raffia, faux fur and discarded fishing nets. Circularity plays a large role, which we love, with efforts being made to funnel waste from past collections into new pieces. There are other vegan accessories to peruse, from boots and belts to hair clips, as well as products from a few sustainable, ethical and vegan-friendly independent brands – think soaps and bamboo toothbrushes.

