One of our favourite clothing brands to shop online, River Island has seen an impressive upgrade to its standards in recent years, with a range of artist collaborations (such as Nephthys Illustrated and Joe Horner), designer dupes and fast-selling tailored styles.

River Island has remained on the high street when other brands have fallen through the cracks, continuing to produce beautiful clothing inspired by the latest trends and the brand’s heritage style archives. Nearly all of the brand’s pieces are designed in-house in London, and it remains dedicated to providing purse-friendly, stylish fashion.

If you’ve had your eye on a pair of barrel jeans or a pretty cotton dress in time for the warmer weather, there are a bunch of ways that you can save on your next River Island shop.

Top River Island discount codes

All about River Island promo codes

River Island is a fashion retailer that frequently offers discount codes, especially to new customers. Right now, you can get 10 per cent off your first order, that’s £50 or more, when you sign up to receive newsletters. It may seem like a small saving but every penny counts – especially when you’re revamping your wardrobe for a new season.

We’d use the opportunity to save and shop some beautiful pieces for the summer, such as the red long-sleeve embroidered dress (£59, Riverisland.com), which looks a lot more expensive than it is.

Regular flash sales often appear, with discount codes that will save you as much as 25 per cent on your order, along with category-specific offers such as 60 per cent off seasonal bestsellers. So, be sure to keep checking back here for the latest news on River Island savings.

You can always save big with River Island’s clothing sale – even when there’s not a big event on. Although you won’t be shopping new in styles, many of the brand’s pieces can be worn in every season, such as denim jeans and blazers. We love these blue mid rise wide-leg jeans (was £48, now £17, Riverisland.com), which are more than 50 per cent off and come in short, regular and long leg lengths.

Meanwhile, this blue embroidered lace jacket (£25, Riverisland.com) will make a perfect spring addition to your wardrobe, made from 100 per cent cotton and with beautiful floral detailing.

More ways to save at River Island

If you’ve already shopped online at River Island, or have been a long-standing subscriber to the newsletter, you may still be in luck. Students save 10 per cent at River Island when verifying their status through Unidays, as do NHS workers with a Blue Light Card.

Shopping for something small? Avoid paying delivery fees and enjoy free click-and-collect from more than 250 stores when you spend more than £250, or get free home delivery when you spend £50. You can find your nearest store here.

Summer staples at River Island

( River Island )

We’re really impressed with River Island’s spring and summer staples, with a great selection of new dresses, bags, jeans and more.

The white sleeveless strappy corset midi dress (£59, Riverisland.com) was named our best white dress for summer. “Cups and A-line pleating down the skirt adds to the chic look,” said senior shopping writer, Daisy. “The minimalist white colour means it will slot into your existing wardrobe, whether styled with flip flops on holiday or red kitten heels in the evening.”

If you're jetting off to sunnier climes, check out the blue sleeveless geometric print tunic top (£28, Riverisland.com), which is made from 40 per cent cotton for a cool fit that can be dressed up or down. Is this the year of weddings for you? River Island has got you covered with a gorgeous selection of occasionwear, including this showstopping beaded grab bag (£46, Riverisland.com).

