How to save up to 70% on designer brands at Harvey Nichols

Luxury high street stalwart Harvey Nichols houses gourmet food and drink, deluxe home decor and a roster of high-end fashion and beauty – ideal for gifts with guaranteed wow factor too, the retailer has it all.

Designer labels (think Jacquemus, Toteme, Valentino) can be found populating the digital shelves, as well as comparatively accessible names, from Missoma to Ganni and Veja, alongside some of the most lauded beauty brands, including Loewe and Charlotte Tilbury.

Designer items don’t come cheap of course, but with the Harvey Nichols designer sale, you can now save up to 70 per cent and may be able to justify the purchase after all. And the savings don’t stop there. You can also sign up for the Harvey Nichols newsletter which gets 10 per cent off your first purchase, but do keep in mind that exclusions will apply.

An important PSA for all students; when you use your UNiDAYS and Student Beans codes at the checkout you can get 10 per cent off fashion and beauty orders, whether you’re supplementing your transitional wardrobe with lightweight knitwear or you’re looking to re-buy your signature scent for less. Below you’ll find the top offers currently available, and keep scrolling for our top picks.

A lot of tempting deals can be found on designer handbags. Case in point, you can get more than £300 off the Coach bandit bag (was £550, now £250, Harveynichols.com). The pièce de résistance of the design is the silver branding. Similarly, there’s £280 off this Jacquemus le rond spiaggia woven raffia basket bag (was £560, now £280, Harveynichols.com), complete with geometric golden charms.

As for footwear, you could walk away with £65 off emerald green Veja sneakers (was £125, now £60, Harveynichols.com). If you prefer a chunkier silhouette, opt for Axel Arigato’s marathon runner sneakers (was £290, now £145, Harveynichols.com) while they’re £145 off.

Wide-leg jeans are an enduring staple, and while their price is still quite eye-watering, you can nab Alexander McQueen’s wide-leg denim jeans (was £890, now £356, Harveynichols.com) with more than £500 off. With a mid-rise fit and faded finish, they’ll be perfect with a white blouse for spring. Or, to inject a splash of colour into your wardrobe, Paul Smith’s striped socks (was £115, now £85, Harveynichols.com) are up to the task.

As for beauty bargains, there’s £50 off Acqua Di Parma’s signatures of the sun magnolia infinita eau de parfum (was £225, now £200, Harveynichols.com), described as elegant and floral. There’s an equally impressive deal on the Foreo luna mini 3 (was £168, now £118.30, Harveynichols.com). Teaming silicone with sonic pulsations to clean the skin, it’s touted for bringing the skin a healthy glow – and, similar model, the luna 4, was our favourite tried and tested cleansing tool, so this is a brand that you can trust.

