From best-selling bags that have been favoured for decades to knitwear worn by royals, the world of designer clothing offers a glorious experience with luxury fabrics, top tier craftsmanship and coveted styles.

If you’re looking for somewhere to shop it all – from leather loafers to gold jewellery – we’d recommend making a beeline for Net-a-Porter. The online retailer launched in 2000 and has since been home to some of the world’s favourite designer brands including Gucci, Chloé, The Row, and Loewe, along with 40 specialist beauty brands, and new arrivals landing five times a week.

But, despite many designers absolutely nailing it with their timeless creations (think the Hermes Birkin and classic Christian Louboutin red bottoms), designer pieces don’t come cheap. Whether you’ve been saving up for an investment piece, or have a special occasion to celebrate, our deal-hunting team want to help you shop designer at a more purse-friendly price. Here’s everything you need to know on the ways to save up to 70 per cent on best-selling styles and shop new in for less.

One of the easiest ways to save is by signing up for the retailer’s newsletters, which will see you receive a 10 per cent off code. The discount may not seem huge, but when shopping for designer names like Chloé and Loewe, even the smallest discount can make a big difference.

We’d use the 10 per cent saving to shop for pieces that will become favourites as the warmer weather approaches. Farm Rio's garden tapestry jumpsuit (was £230, now £207, Net-a-porter.com) is cut in the brand's signature style, with breezy cotton-poplin fabric and billowy sleeves that are complimented by the matching belt.

We've seen DeMellier's iconic totes soar in popularity over the last season, with brand styles favoured by the likes of Catherine, Princess of Wales and Emily Blunt. You can use your 10 per cent discount code to buy your very own DeMellier New York tote (was £495, now £445.50, Net-a-porter.com), made from textured leather in a softly pleated style that's big enough for all your essentials. While burgundy would be our choice, the bag also comes in grey and sand.

If you’ve already signed up to receive newsletters, don’t stress. You can still get 10 per cent at Net-a-Porter by using the app for the first time.

Plumping an even bigger bargain? Check out Net-a-Porter’s sale where you’ll see up to 70 per cent off dresses, bags, jewellery and more. The Stella McCartney draped zebra-print silk midi dress (was £1,450, now £725, Net-a-porter.com), for example, has been heavily discounted and is beautifully draped with lustrous silk, and is easy to dress up or down. Toteme's classic designs swiftly become wardrobe favourites, so we were delighted to find the brand's striped wool-blend turtleneck jumper (was £420, now £252, Net-a-porter.com) with 40 per cent off.

How we choose the best Net-a-Porter discount codes

The Independent’s crack team of deal hunters are dedicated to finding you the best fashion deals so that you can shop designer pieces for less. With designer styles having big price tags, we’re always searching for new ways to help you save on your shopping, whether it’s through sales or discount codes. We also make sure all Net-a-Porter voucher codes are verified and working before sharing them with you.

Why you can trust us

The Independent has been a consumer champion since 1986, dedicated to helping its readers shop savvy, so, we only bring you deals from brands that we love and trust. To filter through the noise, our team of deal-hunters use their expertise to find the best savings on the latest trends, bestsellers and investment pieces.

