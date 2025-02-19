It’s likely you’re already familiar with Dyson – a brand at the top of the home appliance game, with its products found in many homes across the world. Once just regarded as a big name in vacuums, in 2018, Dyson branched out into beauty, with the innovative launch of the airwrap multi-styling tool.

Dyson’s products remain the gold standard in the tech field, often being the first to launch exciting new tools that other brands are quick to follow. If you’ve been hoping to a achieve salon-grade hair-do at home, or have noticed your cordless vacuum is running out of juice, it may be time to consider a Dyson purchase.

With many of the brand’s best-selling products landing top spots in our round-ups of handy appliances for the home, our team of savvy deal-hunters have been working hard to bring you the best of Dyson’s deals and discounts. Sold? Keep reading for our top tips when it comes to saving on your next purchase.

On Dyson’s website, the weekly deals don’t hang around for long. So, if you spot a deal you just can’t resist, snap it up while you can. Right now, you can save £130 on the Dyson V12 detect slim absolute – the brand's most powerful and lightweight cordless vacuum yet (was £499.99, now £369.99, Dyson.co.uk). You can also save £100 on the Dyson hot+cool air purifier (was £549.99, now £449.99, Dyson.co.uk) – a smart buy in time for the warmer months ahead.

The weekly deals also include discounts on the brand’s coveted beauty tools. A wet-to-dry straightener, the airstrait is reduced by £70 (was £449.99, now £379.99, Dyson.co.uk). This tool landed the top spot as the best alternative to hot plates in our guide to hair straighteners, in which our tester praised the device’s ability to style with minimal heat damage. The best-selling airwrap also features in the sale, with £30 off the Dyson airwrap i.d (was £479.99, now £449.99, Dyson.co.uk), and a free styling gift set worth £109 thrown in.

If you’re looking for a vacuum, you’re in luck. You can currently score up to 30 per cent off selected Dyson vacuum models. There’s an impressive saving of £100 to be had on the Dyson V8, which is already the brand’s most affordable model (was £329.99, now £229.99, Dyson.co.uk). The model was praised in our review, with our tester noting that despite its low price, “you won’t have any problem with this machine’s power” and it was “by far the quietest Dyson vacuum we tested”.

If you want to take the hassle out of housework, make use of the savings and go all out with the Dyson 360 vis nav robot vacuum (was £1,249.99, now £999.99, Dyson.co.uk). When tech writer (and robot vacuum expert) Steve Hogarty reviewed the model for his round-up, he said: “It’s effectively a properly powerful, full-size Dyson, shrunk down to the size of a robot.” So you get “superior suction and cleaning, thanks to those chunky, full-width roller brushes, and that signature ‘cyclone’ dust bin design”. The downside is its hefty price tag, so snap it up while it’s on offer.

Students can also make use of five per cent off at Dyson. To be eligible, students need to register for their exclusive code at Student Beans or Unidays. You'll also have the chance to save 15 per cent on the outlet prices, £70 off the Dyson corrale, and the supersonic hairdryer.

