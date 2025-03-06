Perhaps your dishwasher has flooded the kitchen, your tumble dryer is leaving your clothes as wet as when they went in, or your hair straighteners have started to lose power – we’ve all been there, and unfortunately, when one thing goes wrong at home, everything else seems to follow.

You can always count on Currys to have everything you need, from juicers and automatic pet feeders to electric scooters and TVs. The leading retailer of technology products and services has a huge presence both on the high street and online, stocking big name brands like Apple, Shark, Ring and Ninja.

Despite their necessity in the home, appliances and tech come with a hefty price tag, and nobody likes having to fork out for big ticket items. So that you can shop for upgrades on your washing machine, smartphone or running headphones, our team of deal hunters have used their expertise to source the best Currys discount codes. You’re welcome..

If you love a bargain, always check out the Currys sale section before paying full price for anything. Having a sift through, we found plenty of fantastic deals, like £120 off the Haier pro series 5 WiFi washing machine (was £499, now £379, Currys.co.uk). The machine comes in two colours and drum capacities, and gives you the choice of 60 specialised cycles – even letting you start your laundry to suit the weather.

open image in gallery

If you’ve got an electrical appliance that you love, but it’s seen better days, it’s still worth checking out Currys. Whether your appliance still runs perfectly or is non-working, you can get a 10 per cent off discount code at Currys when you trade in before 25 March 2025. Simply enter the above discount code at the checkout, and you’ll see the price of your new appliance, like the Smeg retro filter coffee machine (was £199, now £179.10, Currys.co.uk) drop down. Better still, some offers double up right now – like the offer of up to three months of Apple Music when making a purchase.

open image in gallery

The same 10 per cent off trade in discount is available on vacuums, which are one of the home’s essentials. Use the savings to buy your very own Dyson gen5detect (was £749.99, now £674.99, Currys.co.uk), which landed the top spot in our round-up of the best Dyson vacuum cleaners. Our tester, Siobhan Grogan, described the vacuums cleaning power as “downright astonishing”.

Using the above discount code, you can also get a helpful 10 per cent off when you buy any two large appliances, which makes it the perfect time to buy the Logik fridge freezer (was £189, now £170.10, Currys.co.uk), with its 173 litre capacity and adjustable shelves. If you’re only buying one new item, use the above discount code and get five per cent off when you spend over £399 on kitchen appliances.

One of the most annoying parts when it comes to buying a new appliance is getting rid of the old one. Collections can be costly, and often, your hefty old machine won’t fit in your car. Currently, if you buy the Bosch series 2 WiFi dishwasher (was £499, now £449, Currys.co.uk), you’ll also get free recycling of your old appliance, along with an extended five year warranty and guaranteed reward between £10 and £10,000. Tempting, right?

Students may not find themselves drawn in by discounts on large appliances, but the discounts don’t end there. Using a verified Student Beans discount account, you can enjoy an extra 10 per cent off on selected LG TVs and all Windows laptops – for the perfect university balance of work and play.

