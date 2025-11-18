Your questions about washing machines answered

What is the best washing machine?

The Haier i-pro series 7 plus had to be our best buy. This is a top-spec washing machine at a mid-range price, combining outstanding features, exceptional washing performance and excellent energy efficiency, which can be further improved using the app’s suggestions.

If your budget does not quite stretch to above the £500 mark, you can’t go far wrong with the Hoover H-wash 500, with its excellent price and generous drum. And if you live in a hard water area, the AEG 9000 AbsoluteCare washing machine is an excellent choice. Right now you can save up to 25 per cent on appliances, including washing machines, in AEG’s Black Friday sale.





Things to consider when buying a washing machine

A washing machine is a big purchase, so, we understand you don’t want to dive in unprepared. Before you start shopping, make sure you know what you’re after.

Energy efficiency and water use: Check the energy label of the washing machine for its energy efficiency rating, ranging from A to G (previously the rather more confusing A+++ to D), but do keep in mind this says nothing about its water use. So, don’t purchase a washing machine based on this rating alone. All washing machines should come with this label, which also shows the kWh usage and how many litres of water it uses per year.

Drum capacity: If your clothes can’t move around properly, they’re not washed as thoroughly as they should be. Overloading your machine can also affect its performance, so, be mindful of the capacity of your drum and the size of your load. The average washing machine can hold around 7-8kg, but there are also options for 6kg, which are ideal for those washing four times a week or fewer and want quicker cycles. For large, active families, a bigger 10kg drum capacity might work better, being ideal for around six washes a week and allowing you to do fewer, bigger loads rather than extra, smaller loads – saving on time and energy.

Spin speed: The spin cycle works to remove as much excess water from the load as possible. The normal speed for a washing machine is about 1,200rpm to 1,400rpm. Overall, you don’t really need to worry about spinning speed too much. This is really only of importance when washing delicate fabrics, such as silk, where you’d ideally want to change your settings to a lower spin speed (sometimes even as low as 400rpm).

Wash settings available: Nowadays, washing machines come with all types of special settings – most of which you’ll probably rarely ever use. The most important ones to look out for are a quick wash. which is good for small loads of lightly soiled clothes; cotton, for a hotter, more aggressive setting especially for this fabric; synthetics or easy care (ideal for polyester); delicate, which is the machine equivalent for hand washing; sports clothes; and easy iron, for less creasing.

How to maintain a washing machine

There are some things you can do to make the most of your machine and make sure it lasts a long time. Show it a little love every now and then, with these tips and tricks.

Firstly, how do you clean your washing machine? You’ll need to do a maintenance wash every now and then, meaning you do a deep-clean cycle with some cleaning solution to rinse the machine of bacteria, stains and mould that might’ve been building over long-term use. You can tell it’s time for a wash when you see little spots building behind the seal of the door.

All you need to do is make sure the machine is empty, add the special washing machine cleaning product and then start the cotton cycle on the hottest possible temperature. The detergent drawer can be cleaned by simply removing and washing in the sink, while the filter – located at the bottom of the machine – should be removed and rinsed with hot water about every four to six weeks.

What are the different types of washing machines?

There are lots of different washing machine types out there, all catering to different homes and requirements. They’re either top-loading or front-loading. Top-loading washing machines have a door on the top, and aren’t as common anymore. Front-loading machines have a door on the front that opens for you to dump your laundry in. They’re usually more energy-efficient and can handle bigger loads.

Integrated washing machines: These washing machines are designed to be built into the cabinetry of your kitchen or utility room. They’re usually front-loading machines and help save you space, plus look minimalistic and can easily be hidden away.

Free-standing washing machines: Pretty explanatory, free-standing washing machines are washing machines that can be placed anywhere with access to plumbing. They offer more versatility in terms of positioning.

Stackable washing machines: These are washer and driers that are stacked on top of each other. Think of the old-school launderette or your university halls.

Smart washing machines: These are the most modern (and usually most expensive) type of washing machine. They let you control your washes from your phone and keep an eye on them using an app.

How we tested washing machines

To provide you with the most robust review possible, we put each washing machine through several days of real-world testing after having them installed in our reviewers’ homes. We used the appliances just as you would in your own home, putting on cycles of clothing, bedding, towels, and baby and children’s items, with varying degrees of stains.

Performance: We looked at how clean and fresh our laundry came out after each cycle, making sure even tough stains were tackled effectively.

Differing programs: We tested a variety of programs, including intensive, antibacterial, delicates, quick wash and stain removal, to see how each handled different types of laundry.

Space and weight: We considered how much laundry each machine could hold comfortably, from small loads to larger family washes.

Energy efficiency: We noted how efficiently each machine used water and electricity, and whether it offered eco-friendly options.

Ease of use: We assessed how complicated (or easy) the controls were, how easy it was to load and unload laundry, and how simple it was to select the right settings.

Any special features: We paid attention to any extra functions, like steam cleaning, delay timers, or smart connectivity, and whether they added any real value.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Emily Goddard is a journalist who has written many home product reviews for IndyBest, including round ups of the best eco-friendly cleaning products, best ice cube trays, and best alcohol-free spirits.

The wider IndyBest team has also reviewed a wide array of home appliances, from the best washer-dryer combo machines the best electric heaters and dehumidifiers. Everything is tested in a real life environment, so we will only recommend the products we have used and loved.

