11 best eco-friendly and natural cleaning products that actually work

A clean home is essential, but at what cost to the planet? For too long, too many of us have used products with harsh and toxic chemicals that can be harmful to humans, wildlife and the environment.

With spray cleaners such as furniture polish, you could inadvertently contribute to air pollution, not to mention breath in toxins.

That washing up liquid we pour down the drain when doing the dishes could cause chemicals to enter waterways and harm aquatic life. Then there is that mountain of plastic waste created when you have gone through your 100th bottle of window cleaner and the like.

While most people are keen to switch out their traditional cleaning products for more environmentally friendly alternatives, some fear formulas without strong chemicals are ineffective at shifting dirt and germs. After testing the products in this round-up, however, we can assure you quite the opposite is true.

We set out on a mission to find the best eco-friendly products that will get the job done while being kinder to the planet. Whether you need a surface cleaning spray that is made from non-toxic ingredients, or a plant-based and biodegradable washing-up liquid, read on to find out which products impressed us the most.

How we tested

We studied ingredients lists, to avoid solutions with harmful toxins and chemicals; checked the packaging, to find reusable or recyclable options; and put the products’ cleaning performance to the test, including on some of the ghastliest grime. It is time to clean up your cleaning act.

The best eco-friendly cleaning products for 2024 are: