8 best bath towels to upgrade your bathroom

Little luxuries can make a big difference. Often overlooked, swapping your weathered old bath towel for a newer, fluffier version can take your shower to the next level. Leaving you with that five-star spa feeling every time.

The fundamental purpose of a bath towel is to dry you off, so you definitely need to replace old ones if they are no longer drying you effectively, are faded, have stains that can’t be removed or if they feel rough and frayed. Don’t pay too much attention to how soft towels feel in the shop, however – this can change dramatically once a towel is washed, so, it pays to look a little closer at the details on the label instead.

The most luxurious towels are made of 100 per cent cotton and have a noticeable weight when held. The weight of a towel is measured in GSM (grams per square metre), and this will give you an indication of how plush and durable it is. Look for one of more than 600 GSM for the full hotel-towel feel, though bear in mind that towels with a higher thread count may take a little longer to dry than thinner ones.

Other features to look for include reinforced edges to prevent fraying; and dense, long loops of yarn that will make the towel even more absorbent. With all towels, it’s important to avoid using fabric conditioner when washing, as this reduces absorbency. Also remember to air towels between uses, if possible, and to try to only wash them with other towels, to prevent snagging.

How we tested

open image in gallery A selection of the towels we tested ( Siobhan Grogan )

We washed every towel before use, as advised, then used them after baths and showers, to judge how quickly they dried us – no one wants soggy specimens cluttering up the bathroom – and how snuggly they were. We noticed if any left stray fluff behind and how good each one looked on our towel rail. We also paid particular attention to how well each towel washed. One thing’s for sure: we’ve never been cleaner.

The best bath towels for 2024 are: