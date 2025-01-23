Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
We took bio and non-bio options for a spin
Laundry is a chore that can often seem relentless. Just as you take a load to the washing machine, more clothes and towels are added to the basket, which means you can end up using a lot of detergent in your quest to keep on top of the piles of dirty washing.
In recent years, more and more new laundry detergents have come onto the market, offering luxurious scents and sustainable ingredients. There’s also been an increase in supermarket-own brand detergent, which can be a quarter of the price of those from bigger brands.
With so much choice, it can be hard to pick which detergent is best to use in your washing machine, as they all promise to tackle tough stains and odors while protecting the fabric of your clothes.
Fear not, though, as we’ve done the dirty work for you – ploughing through hundreds of loads of laundry to work out which detergents are worth your hard-earned cash.
Whether you’re seeking a solution for sensitive skin, a powerhouse for stubborn grime, or a budget-friendly option that doesn’t compromise on performance, this guide has you covered.
We tested each laundry detergent over a period of two weeks, doing a minimum of one wash a day. In a household with four young children and two adults, each week involves washing a mixture of bedsheets, towels, school uniform, muddy PE kit, work clothes and adult sportswear. We also put each detergent through a control test, staining a towel with ketchup and mud and seeing what it looked like after one wash, without stain remover or fabric conditioner. During testing, we looked at scent, ease of use, stain-removing capabilities and eco-credentials before picking our favourite formulas.
Zoe Griffin has been testing and reviewing products for IndyBest since 2021, covering everything from home appliances to kids’ toys. When it comes to everyday essentials such as laundry detergent, her approach considers options for every budget, including supermarket own-brands and more-premium home delivery subscription services. Zoe always provides her honest opinion on products, based on real-world testing.
Plant-based Ineos draws on the power of botanical science to clean and freshen up clothes, even on cooler washes. There’s no animal enzymes, which means fewer chemicals to irritate skin and damage clothes. We found Ineos detergent consistently left clothes soft and fresh, without making us itch or scratch.
It performed brilliantly on all types of washes. It left white sheets vibrant, without being stiff, and it shifted a pen stain from a school shirt. Whether we washed at 30C or 40C, our load came out clean and beautifully scented – we enjoyed coming home to a whiff of rhubarb in the air, when we’d left fresh laundry drying around the house. The just-washed smell lasted for longer than any other detergent we tested – we could still detect it on our kids’ jumpers after a couple of days.
While the bottle is made of plastic, we like the fact it can be refilled at least 1,000 times with Ineos refills, which come in cardboard packaging.
Working out at less than 10p per wash, Morrisons brings us the most affordable laundry detergent on the market. For the price, we didn’t expect much but we were pleasantly surprised by how well it cleaned all types of laundry loads, from towels to delicates. We were impressed by its fresh fragrance, which lingered on laundry, leaving clothes smelling pleasant for days. We also liked how well the gel lifted food stains our children acquired after school or nursery lunches. It dissolved well in the load, too, leaving no residue on our clothes or inside the drum.
On whites, however, we would suggest using a stain remover alongside this detergent, as it didn’t quite leave our sheets as bright as some other detergents did. We spotted a little foundation trace left on a pillow, which meant we had to throw it back in for another wash. This gel is perfectly adequate for coloured washes, though, and an excellent option for anyone looking to bring down the cost of their weekly shop.
Dermatologically tested to ensure it’s gentle on skin (it’s also certified by the Skin Health Alliance), Fairy non-bio laundry detergent has been used in millions of households since its launch in 1989.
Available in powder, liquid, laundry tablet and gel form, each has a light, fresh scent that’s not overpowering, because the formulas use fewer perfume allergens than other detergents. We found our clean, dry laundry had the tiniest whiff of scent if we really smelled it, but it didn’t linger.
In terms of cleaning power, it handled everything we threw at it. From everyday wear to tougher stains such as food spills and mud on kids’ clothes, it left everything looking fresh and spotless. It was also effective at cleaning whites without a stain remover, which is not something all non-bio detergents can do. Our only gripe is the plastic packaging, as there aren’t any refill pouches available.
Miniml laundry liquid has a plant-based, biodegradable formula to keep clothes fresh while being kinder to the environment. Unlike conventional detergents, it contains no harsh chemicals, phosphates, or synthetic fragrances, making it safe for sensitive skin and aquatic ecosystems.
The detergent is packaged in reusable, refillable containers, significantly reducing single-use plastic waste, too. You can either fill bottles at designated refill stations in stores or order refills in returnable containers. This reduces single-use plastic waste significantly.
From the first load, we noticed how effective it was at tackling stains. We washed a mix of heavily soiled workout clothes and delicate fabrics, and everything came out looking vibrant and without any nasty odours. There’s not much scent coming from the detergent itself and we’d say it has the lightest fragrance out of all the ones we tested, but people tend to be split in the importance of strong scent and this Miniml detergent would appeal to those with a sensitive nose.
If you like your detergent to act like a second perfume (we do), you may be interested to hear the scent of this Method laundry detergent lasted the longest on clothes during testing. We’ve previously used the brand’s wild lavender option, too, and found the fragrance equally inexhaustible.
Compared with powder detergents, liquid formulas, such as Method’s, are more effective at releasing fragrance molecules into fabrics, as they dissolve quicker and more evenly. Not all are great for the environment, however, as some use chemicals that are never broken down. That’s why we rate Method’s detergent, which is kinder to the planet. At first glance, we weren’t sure about the packaging but Method bottles are made from post-consumer recycled plastic and are fully recyclable, adding to the brand’s eco credentials
Over time, most colourful and dark clothes fade in the wash. If you feel like your garments are looking past their best, the Dylon blossom colour detergent is an affordable way of transforming your wardrobe. This formula promises to make faded colours brighter in just 10 washes, as well as revitalise fabrics by removing pills, bobbles and fuzz.
It’s recommended to use 50ml for a light load and 80ml for normally soiled laundry, which feels like a lot. However, we could start to see the kids’ blue PE sweatshirts get brighter over time, which was impressive. Dylon is so confident its product works, the brand offfers a money back guarantee, promising to refund anyone who doesn’t notice a difference in their clothes after 10 washes.
Just note that it’s a biological formula, so, it might not be suitable for sensitive skin. The formula also isn’t fully biodegradable.
Dr Beckmann laundry sheets offer a mess-free option that’s easy to store and use. All we had to do was place a sheet in the drum with our laundry, and it dissolved completely, delivering powerful cleaning action, without leaving residue. In a house where cupboard space is at a premium, we appreciated the packaging, as the sheets come in an cardboard box (50 sheets are included) that’s about the same size as an A5 piece of paper.
The sheets have a gentle botanical aroma called ‘spring fresh’, which gave a revitalising zing to our laundry, making clothes smell invitingly clean, without the use of harsh chemicals. Ideal for both everyday washing and special garments, the sheets have been designed to deliver a powerful clean while being gentle on fabrics. Each sheet works out as less than 20p, which is excellent value for something that’s sustainable and safe for sensitive skin.
This is an affordable supermarket own-brand option, so, we never imagined it would be one of the best on test at handling food, mud, make-up and sweaty sports kit. We had a few shirts with food and grass stains but, after just one wash using this gel, the stains were completely gone. Seriously sweaty sports kit worn for a two-hour bike ride came out soft and smelling like new. It’s clear Ocado’s laundry liquid has some serious stain-fighting power, rivaling more-expensive brands.
The scent is also impressive. It’s a subtle, fresh fragrance that lingers on clothes, without being overpowering. It’s not overly floral or artificial, just clean and pleasant, making laundry feel fresh, without offending the nostrils.
Each of the 27 Smol pods included in this pack contains 14ml of detergent, which is recommended for a 5kg load of laundry. As we normally put on an 8kg family load of laundry at a time, we had to use two pods, making this option more expensive than other detergents we tested. However, it’s worth it for the packaging, which is completely plastic free. The pods come in a cardboard box, whether you order directly from the Smol website or from Sainsbury’s. If you like the convenience of having detergent delivered to your door, you can subscribe to Smol and set a delivery schedule but we prefer the flexibility of ordering from the supermarket, as and when needed.
The first time we used one in our machine, we weren’t sure if these little Shreddie-sized pods would dislodge the dried-on porridge the kids spilled on their pyjamas or a splash of mud a little one acquired at forest school, but we underestimated the dirt-busting power of this detergent. Smol’s formula is so concentrated, a tiny amount goes a really long way.
We would have rated these higher if they had more of a scent, as we prefer clothes to smell as fresh as they look, but that’s a personal preference. They’re also pretty expensive when you have to use two per load, as you’re then paying £7 for around 14 loads, or around 50p per wash, which is five times the price of some other detergents we tested.
Ariel bottles have a label emblazoned with a claim the detergent can wash clothes at temperatures as low as 15C, so, we put it to the test. We tried it on a variety of garments in 20C washes, from everyday clothes to delicate fabrics, and it performed remarkably well all round. Despite the lower temperature, the gel still effectively lifted dirt, removed stains, and left our clothes looking fresh.
Washing on a low heat is better for garments, preventing fading that can sometimes happen with higher heat – plus, the lower temperatures help save on household energy bills and are kinder to the environment. However, the formula itself doesn’t have so many environmental benefits, as it has not been designed to biodegrade, which could end up having a negative impact on the planet.
Spice Girl Emma Bunton is a co-founder of Kit & Kin, which started as an eco baby nappy and skincare range before branching out into household products. Every product is designed to be kind to the planet and delicate skin, and the company is now a B-corp. The brand’s laundry detergent is fragrance free and accredited by Allergy UK.
The product comes in a pouch, which is a bit tricky to store – we found it kept falling over – but we’ll put up with that for the eco-benefits, as Kit & Kin will collected pouches free of charge, to be cleaned and refilled or recycled with their specialist UK partner.
The detergent itself tackled our washing well in terms of removing dirt but we didn’t quite feel it took the smell out of stinky sports apparel, as it still had a musty whiff when dried.
Ecover zero laundry liquid has been specially formulated to minimise the risk of exacerbating allergies, with zero fragrance, enzymes and colouring.
The liquid is thinner than some of the viscose gels we tested – it’s easy to measure out the set amount and pour it directly into the drawer. Each litre bottle should cover you for 22 washes, making for budget-friendly 25p loads.
During testing, it tackled food stains, wet towels and sweaty sports kit with ease, leaving clothes feeling soft. Although it doesn’t have a fragrance, it managed to neutralise the smell of sweat on leggings, sports bras and vest tops, so we felt fresh the next time we wore them. We were impressed by how this formula delivered a powerful clean on delicate cycles, giving a sense of vibrancy to both wool and silk garments.
Further brownie points come from the fact the bottle and lid are made from fully recycled plastic, and you can take the bottle to be refilled in some eco-friendly local shops, to minimise plastic waste even more.
Sustainable, beautifully scented and with excellent stain-shifting abilities, the Ineos laundry detergent impressed us on many levels. We love how our laundry smelled after using it, and the scent lasted for ages.
Method detergent also had a lovely long-lasting scent but we used more in each wash, and it’s more expensive to buy in the first place. For those on a budget, meanwhile, the Morrison’s non-bio laundry gel does a solid job for just 10p per load.
