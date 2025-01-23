Laundry is a chore that can often seem relentless. Just as you take a load to the washing machine, more clothes and towels are added to the basket, which means you can end up using a lot of detergent in your quest to keep on top of the piles of dirty washing.

In recent years, more and more new laundry detergents have come onto the market, offering luxurious scents and sustainable ingredients. There’s also been an increase in supermarket-own brand detergent, which can be a quarter of the price of those from bigger brands.

With so much choice, it can be hard to pick which detergent is best to use in your washing machine, as they all promise to tackle tough stains and odors while protecting the fabric of your clothes.

Fear not, though, as we’ve done the dirty work for you – ploughing through hundreds of loads of laundry to work out which detergents are worth your hard-earned cash.

Whether you’re seeking a solution for sensitive skin, a powerhouse for stubborn grime, or a budget-friendly option that doesn’t compromise on performance, this guide has you covered.

How we tested

open image in gallery We powered through the laundry piles, to bring you the best detergents on the market ( Zoe Griffin/The Independent )

We tested each laundry detergent over a period of two weeks, doing a minimum of one wash a day. In a household with four young children and two adults, each week involves washing a mixture of bedsheets, towels, school uniform, muddy PE kit, work clothes and adult sportswear. We also put each detergent through a control test, staining a towel with ketchup and mud and seeing what it looked like after one wash, without stain remover or fabric conditioner. During testing, we looked at scent, ease of use, stain-removing capabilities and eco-credentials before picking our favourite formulas.

Why you can trust us

Zoe Griffin has been testing and reviewing products for IndyBest since 2021, covering everything from home appliances to kids’ toys. When it comes to everyday essentials such as laundry detergent, her approach considers options for every budget, including supermarket own-brands and more-premium home delivery subscription services. Zoe always provides her honest opinion on products, based on real-world testing.

The best laundry detergents for 2025 are: