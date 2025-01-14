9 best laundry baskets that are functional and stylish

When it comes to the never-ending task of keeping our homes neat and tidy, humble laundry baskets play their part. Without them, we run the risk of it looking as though the contents of our wardrobes have exploded all over the place, with dirty laundry piling up here, there and everywhere.

Laundry baskets come in various shapes and sizes – and in a range of materials – so, you’re bound to find one to suit your needs and taste. Consider how many people are in your household – will you opt for one large basket that’s capacious enough to hold everyone’s dirty laundry, or would a couple of smaller baskets be the better option? How much space you have in the bathroom, bedroom or utility (or wherever you plan to stash the basket) will, of course, be a factor, too.

Also worth keeping in mind is how you’ll be transporting your laundry to the washing machine. There’s really no need to bundle clothes, towels and bedding into your arms before making a mad dash through the house, leaving a trail of socks in your wake. Some laundry baskets come with handles and are made to be lightweight, so they’re easier to carry when full, while others come with a removable liner that can be used to tote each load. Alternatively, you might want to invest in a second, ultra-lightweight laundry bag for this.

They may be functional items but laundry baskets certainly don’t have to be eyesores. We’ve been putting various designs to the test, including natural-looking woven options (look to Zara, Habitat and La Redoute) and more contemporary styles (see Joseph Joseph, Cox & Cox and Brabantia) for this review. Keep scrolling for our pick of the best laundry baskets we’d happily have in our own homes.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our expert reviewer tested a range of laundry baskets for several months ( Lois Borny/The Independent )

Over the course of several months, we’ve been testing a variety of laundry baskets in our own homes. We considered size, quality, how easy it would be to clean the baskets, and how practical they were in use. After filling each one with laundry, we kept in mind how easy it was to get the load from the basket to the washing machine.

The best laundry baskets for 2025 are: