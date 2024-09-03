Jump to content
18 best essential oil diffusers that will leave your home smelling fresh

From being energising to stress-relieving, there are many benefits to having essential oil diffusers in your home

Helen Wilson-Beevers,Olivia Perl
Tuesday 03 September 2024 05:11 EDT
We tested a wide range of reed and electric oil diffusers to suit every budget
We tested a wide range of reed and electric oil diffusers to suit every budget
Our Top Picks

When it comes to home fragrances, essential oil diffusers are great for introducing scent into living areas, without the hassle of keeping an eye on burning candles. Whether you’re looking for an aroma to create an uplifting or relaxing vibe in your home, essential oil diffusers come in reed or electronic forms, complete with perfumed oils that can be released constantly or in time-controlled bursts.

Some diffusers are aromatherapy-focused, while others have perfume-style scents. Generally speaking, reed diffusers last for up to four months before the oil runs out, while electronic diffusers are long-term options that you can keep refilling with the scents of your choice.

Reed diffusers are cheaper and electrical diffusers are more of an investment buy, often looking like an interior accessory when in situ. Whether you’d like to add scent to a home office, bathroom, bedroom or any other living space, an essential oil diffuser is a quick and easy flame-free option.

They can provide a spa-like ambience for unwinding, an uplifting fragrance if you’re entertaining guests and a pleasing scent for those of us with pets.

From well-known brands to budget options, we’ve put the best oil diffusers through their paces, to bring you a list of the ones that will make your home smell amazing.

How we tested

We put myriad oil diffusers to the test, and our home has never smelt so good
We put myriad oil diffusers to the test, and our home has never smelt so good

We spent several weeks testing a selection of reed and electronic oil diffusers. During this time, we looked at scent strength, fragrance notes, longevity, and packaging. Keep reading for our full verdict on the best oil diffusers to suit all price points.

The best oil diffusers for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Aromatherapy Associates atomiser connect: £185, Aromatherapyassociates.com
  • Best budget buy – White Collection Indian island reed diffuser: £6, Boots.com
  • Best for a cult classic scent – Molton Brown re-charge black pepper aroma reeds diffuser, 150ml: £48, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for spa vibes – Champneys calm reed diffuser, 100ml: £18, Champneys.com
  • Best electronic oil diffuser starter kit – ESPA aromatherapy essential oil diffuser starter kit, positivity: £95, Lookfantastic.com

Aromatherapy Associates atomiser connect

Aromatherapy Associates atomiser connect
  • Best: Overall
  • Type of diffuser: Electric
  • Scent: Sold separately
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to use
    • Aesthetically pleasing
  • Take note
    • Expensive
  1.  £185 from Aromatherapyassociates.com
White Collection Indian island reed diffuser

Best diffusers White Collection Indian island
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Type of diffuser: Reed
  • Scent: Amber, vanilla and coconut
  • Why we love it
    • Scent isn’t overpowering
  1.  £6 from Boots.com
Neom real luxury pod luxe starter pack

Best diffusers Neom real luxury pod luxe starter pack
  • Best: For scent throw
  • Type of diffuser: Electric
  • Scent: Lavender, jasmine and Brazilian rosewood
  • Why we love it
    • Stylish design
    • Remote controlled
  • Take note
    • Expensive
  1.  £135 from Neomorganics.com
Molton Brown re-charge black pepper aroma reeds diffuser

best reed diffuser oil diffuser
  • Best: For a cult classic scent
  • Type of diffuser: Reed
  • Scent: Madagascan black pepper, ginger and vetiver
  • Why we love it
    • Recognisable scent
    • Can see how much you have left
    • Long-lasting
  1.  £48 from Amazon.co.uk
Neal’s Yard Remedies esta aroma diffuser

best reed diffuser oil diffuser
  • Best: Eco oil diffuser
  • Type of diffuser: Electric
  • Scent: Sold separately
  • Why we love it
    • Sustainably sourced
    • Good price
  • Take note
    • Needs constant wiping to avoid damage
  1.  £60 from Nealsyardremedies.com
Sanctuary Spa signature collection luxury reed diffuser

best reed diffuser oil diffuser
  • Best: For the bathroom
  • Type of diffuser: Reed
  • Scent: Jasmine, grapefruit and vanilla
  • Why we love it
    • Looks great
    • Great for bathrooms and kitchens
  1.  £25 from Amazon.co.uk
Grace Cole fragrant diffuser

Grace Cole.jpg
  • Best: Reed diffuser
  • Type of diffuser: Reed
  • Scent: Vanilla and peony
  • Why we love it
    • Great choice of scents
    • Blended by perfumers
    • Long-lasting
  1.  £30 from Gracecole.co.uk
Diptique un air de Diptyque electric diffuser

Diptique un air de Diptyque electric diffuser.jpg
  • Best: Oil diffuser for looks
  • Diffuser type: Electric
  • Scent: Sold separately
  • Why we love it
    • Well-known luxury brand
    • Beautiful design
  • Take note
    • Slightly confusing instructions
    • Expensive
  1.  £245 from Net-a-porter.com
Yankee Candle reed diffuser, clean cotton, 120ml

best reed diffuser oil diffuser
  • Best: For a fresh linen scent
  • Type of diffuser: Reed
  • Scent: Bergamot, leafy greens, rose, and cedar
  • Why we love it
    • Effective spread of fragrance
    • Long-lasting
  1.  £25 from Amazon.co.uk
Miller Harris figue diffuser

best reed diffuser oil diffuser
  • Best: Recyclable diffuser
  • Type of diffuser: Reed
  • Scent: Fig
  • Why we love it
    • Minimalist
    • Completely recyclable
    • Successfully battles pet smells
  1.  £70 from Lookfantastic.com
Paul Smith early bird diffuser

best reed diffuser oil diffuser
  • Best: Stylish reed diffuser
  • Type of diffuser: Reed
  • Scent: Iris, suede and patchouli
  • Why we love it
    • Colourful and stylish
    • Can be repurposed afterwards
    • Refreshing
  1.  £110 from Paulsmith.com
Champneys calm reed diffuser

best reed diffuser oil diffuser
  • Best: For spa vibes
  • Type of diffuser: Reed
  • Scent: Geranium, cedar wood and eucalyptus
  • Why we love it
    • Spa-style aroma
    • Calming
  1.  £18 from Champneys.com
Soapsmith Whitechapel scented reed diffuser

Soapsmith Whitechapel scented reed diffuser
  • Best: For a clean scent
  • Type of diffuser: Reed
  • Scent: Violet and lilac
  • Why we love it
    • Chic holder
    • Appealing aroma
  1.  £25 from Soapsmith.com
Ancienne Ambiance Adriatica fig reed diffuser

Best diffusers Ancienne Ambiance Adriatica fig reed diffuser
  • Best: For a woody scent
  • Type of diffuser: Reed
  • Scent: Fig tree and fig fruit
  • Why we love it
    • Luxurious scent
  1.  £48 from Ancienneambiance.com
ESPA aromatherapy essential oil diffuser starter kit, positivity

ESPA aromatherapy essential oil diffuser starter kit, positivity
  • Best: Starter kit
  • Type of diffuser: Electric
  • Scent: Jasmine, gardenia and rose geranium
  • Why we love it
    • Calming light settings
  1.  £95 from Lookfantastic.com
Cowshed relax calming diffuser

Best diffusers Cowshed relax calming diffuser
  • Best: Refillable reed diffuser
  • Type of diffuser: Reed
  • Scent: Lavender and eucalyptus
  • Why we love it
    • Refill options available
  1.  £32 from Cowshed.com
Acqua di Parma buongiorno reed diffuser

Best diffusers Acqua di Parma buongiorno reed diffuser
  • Best: For a sophisticated fragrance
  • Type of diffuser: Reed
  • Scent: Grass, linen and moss with woody notes
  • Why we love it
    • Luxurious
  • Take note
    • Pricey
  1.  £88 from Spacenk.com
Aldi hotel collection no.1 lime, basil and mandarin reed diffuser, 100ml

best reed diffuser oil diffuser
  • Best: Supermarket diffuser
  • Type of diffuser: Reed
  • Scent: Lime, basil and mandarin
  • Why we love it
    • Super cheap
    • Smells more expensive than it is
  1.  £3 from Aldi.co.uk
Oil diffusers FAQs

What are the different types of oil diffuser?

The two main types you will have to consider when looking for the perfect diffuser are reed and electric. Reed diffusers use wooden sticks, often rattan or bamboo, that soak up the scent until it evaporates at the tip and dispurses into the air naturally. Whereas electric diffusers are, well, electric. They feature heating elements that, when combined with a blend of water and your chosen essential oil, evaporate into the air and create a lovely aroma. Electric diffusers tend to be on the pricier side, whereas reed options are usually much more affordable, depending on the brand.

The verdict: Oil diffusers

Our best diffuser overall is Aromatherapy Associates atomiser connect, for being easy to use, aesthetically pleasing and offering a luxurious scent. Meanwhile, the Cowshed relax calming diffuser is an option for unwinding before bed, and Acqua di Parma’s buongiorno reed diffuser serves up a sophisticated cologne-style scent. Finally, if you’re looking for an electronic diffuser starter kit, ESPA aromatherapy essential oil diffuser starter kit has both fragrance mist and soothing light options.

