From being energising to stress-relieving, there are many benefits to having essential oil diffusers in your home
When it comes to home fragrances, essential oil diffusers are great for introducing scent into living areas, without the hassle of keeping an eye on burning candles. Whether you’re looking for an aroma to create an uplifting or relaxing vibe in your home, essential oil diffusers come in reed or electronic forms, complete with perfumed oils that can be released constantly or in time-controlled bursts.
Some diffusers are aromatherapy-focused, while others have perfume-style scents. Generally speaking, reed diffusers last for up to four months before the oil runs out, while electronic diffusers are long-term options that you can keep refilling with the scents of your choice.
Reed diffusers are cheaper and electrical diffusers are more of an investment buy, often looking like an interior accessory when in situ. Whether you’d like to add scent to a home office, bathroom, bedroom or any other living space, an essential oil diffuser is a quick and easy flame-free option.
They can provide a spa-like ambience for unwinding, an uplifting fragrance if you’re entertaining guests and a pleasing scent for those of us with pets.
From well-known brands to budget options, we’ve put the best oil diffusers through their paces, to bring you a list of the ones that will make your home smell amazing.
We spent several weeks testing a selection of reed and electronic oil diffusers. During this time, we looked at scent strength, fragrance notes, longevity, and packaging. Keep reading for our full verdict on the best oil diffusers to suit all price points.
The two main types you will have to consider when looking for the perfect diffuser are reed and electric. Reed diffusers use wooden sticks, often rattan or bamboo, that soak up the scent until it evaporates at the tip and dispurses into the air naturally. Whereas electric diffusers are, well, electric. They feature heating elements that, when combined with a blend of water and your chosen essential oil, evaporate into the air and create a lovely aroma. Electric diffusers tend to be on the pricier side, whereas reed options are usually much more affordable, depending on the brand.
Our best diffuser overall is Aromatherapy Associates atomiser connect, for being easy to use, aesthetically pleasing and offering a luxurious scent. Meanwhile, the Cowshed relax calming diffuser is an option for unwinding before bed, and Acqua di Parma’s buongiorno reed diffuser serves up a sophisticated cologne-style scent. Finally, if you’re looking for an electronic diffuser starter kit, ESPA aromatherapy essential oil diffuser starter kit has both fragrance mist and soothing light options.
