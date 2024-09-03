When it comes to home fragrances, essential oil diffusers are great for introducing scent into living areas, without the hassle of keeping an eye on burning candles. Whether you’re looking for an aroma to create an uplifting or relaxing vibe in your home, essential oil diffusers come in reed or electronic forms, complete with perfumed oils that can be released constantly or in time-controlled bursts.

Some diffusers are aromatherapy-focused, while others have perfume-style scents. Generally speaking, reed diffusers last for up to four months before the oil runs out, while electronic diffusers are long-term options that you can keep refilling with the scents of your choice.

Reed diffusers are cheaper and electrical diffusers are more of an investment buy, often looking like an interior accessory when in situ. Whether you’d like to add scent to a home office, bathroom, bedroom or any other living space, an essential oil diffuser is a quick and easy flame-free option.

They can provide a spa-like ambience for unwinding, an uplifting fragrance if you’re entertaining guests and a pleasing scent for those of us with pets.

From well-known brands to budget options, we’ve put the best oil diffusers through their paces, to bring you a list of the ones that will make your home smell amazing.

How we tested

open image in gallery We put myriad oil diffusers to the test, and our home has never smelt so good ( Helen Wilson-Beevers )

We spent several weeks testing a selection of reed and electronic oil diffusers. During this time, we looked at scent strength, fragrance notes, longevity, and packaging. Keep reading for our full verdict on the best oil diffusers to suit all price points.

The best oil diffusers for 2024 are: