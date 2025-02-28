Here’s why I wouldn’t recommend Beauty Pie’s new LED face mask

If you like affordable, effective skincare (who doesn’t?) then I have no doubt Beauty Pie is on your radar. For those not familiar with the retailer, Beauty Pie launched in 2016 with a goal of providing access to high-quality cosmetics without inflated prices. The platform offers its members everything from moisturisers to shower gels, all made by the same manufacturers as many luxury brands you know and love but at a lower price point by cutting out retail markups.

As of 2023, the brand extended its UK product roster and jumped aboard the beauty tech bandwagon with the release of a C-wave LED face mask (from £120, Beautypie.com). Naturally, with competitor brands like Currentbody and Omnilux charging customers in excess of £300, skincare buffs across the nation flocked to get ahold of the seriously discounted device. In fact, one of the early stock releases sold out in less than two hours.

Nearly two years on, the mask is back in stock and now – as a result of some regulation changes – it complies with both UK and US standards. The question is, is it really as good as the leading brands? Beauty Pie declared to users on Instagram that it’s “the exact same quality and irradiance level as the $300+ market-leading LED mask”. But, as someone who loves the Currentbody mask (my guess for the market-leading competitor), I wanted to see how Beauty Pie’s alternative compared in practice. Keep reading for my honest review.

How I tested

open image in gallery I tested the mask for a total of four weeks ( Lucy Smith )

Applying the mask to either freshly cleansed or moisturised (without SPF) skin, I used the Beauty Pie device over the course of four weeks. The general advice is that users should test for a minimum of four weeks, with consistent use (around three to five times a week) to see the best results. I used the mask daily and, based on my experience with the Currentbody mask and the Silk’n dual LED mask, hoped to see a positive change in my skin’s texture, plumpness and fine lines. For context, I have oily, shine-prone skin and suffer with hormonal breakouts. In terms of fine lines, I’m 27 years old and haven’t shown any major signs of ageing (yet!) but have noticed small developments in the crows feet, laughter lines and ‘elevens’ between my eyebrows. After daily treatments over an extended period with both the Currentbody and Silk’n masks, I saw a reduction in breakouts and blackheads, boosted skin elasticity and a smoother, less translucent complexion. So, let’s see how Beauty Pie’s iteration compared below.

Why you can trust us

As a beauty writer with more than five years of experience speaking to aestheticians and dermatologists, I’ve garnered quite the bit of know-how in the field of skin tech. What’s more, I’m currently in the process of reviewing a total 15 LED light masks for The Independent’s wider product review. I’ve been testing the masks in excess of 16 weeks and am familiar with the designs, technology and skin results that a good LED mask will present.