Independent
Here’s why I wouldn’t recommend Beauty Pie’s new LED face mask

It’s fine, but is it worth the investment?

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Friday 28 February 2025 05:59 EST
(Beauty Pie/The Independent)

If you like affordable, effective skincare (who doesn’t?) then I have no doubt Beauty Pie is on your radar. For those not familiar with the retailer, Beauty Pie launched in 2016 with a goal of providing access to high-quality cosmetics without inflated prices. The platform offers its members everything from moisturisers to shower gels, all made by the same manufacturers as many luxury brands you know and love but at a lower price point by cutting out retail markups.

As of 2023, the brand extended its UK product roster and jumped aboard the beauty tech bandwagon with the release of a C-wave LED face mask (from £120, Beautypie.com). Naturally, with competitor brands like Currentbody and Omnilux charging customers in excess of £300, skincare buffs across the nation flocked to get ahold of the seriously discounted device. In fact, one of the early stock releases sold out in less than two hours.

Nearly two years on, the mask is back in stock and now – as a result of some regulation changes – it complies with both UK and US standards. The question is, is it really as good as the leading brands? Beauty Pie declared to users on Instagram that it’s “the exact same quality and irradiance level as the $300+ market-leading LED mask”. But, as someone who loves the Currentbody mask (my guess for the market-leading competitor), I wanted to see how Beauty Pie’s alternative compared in practice. Keep reading for my honest review.

How I tested

I tested the mask for a total of four weeks
I tested the mask for a total of four weeks (Lucy Smith)

Applying the mask to either freshly cleansed or moisturised (without SPF) skin, I used the Beauty Pie device over the course of four weeks. The general advice is that users should test for a minimum of four weeks, with consistent use (around three to five times a week) to see the best results. I used the mask daily and, based on my experience with the Currentbody mask and the Silk’n dual LED mask, hoped to see a positive change in my skin’s texture, plumpness and fine lines. For context, I have oily, shine-prone skin and suffer with hormonal breakouts. In terms of fine lines, I’m 27 years old and haven’t shown any major signs of ageing (yet!) but have noticed small developments in the crows feet, laughter lines and ‘elevens’ between my eyebrows. After daily treatments over an extended period with both the Currentbody and Silk’n masks, I saw a reduction in breakouts and blackheads, boosted skin elasticity and a smoother, less translucent complexion. So, let’s see how Beauty Pie’s iteration compared below.

Why you can trust us

As a beauty writer with more than five years of experience speaking to aestheticians and dermatologists, I’ve garnered quite the bit of know-how in the field of skin tech. What’s more, I’m currently in the process of reviewing a total 15 LED light masks for The Independent’s wider product review. I’ve been testing the masks in excess of 16 weeks and am familiar with the designs, technology and skin results that a good LED mask will present.

C-wave light facial dual light LED treatment mask

beauty pie led mask review indybest
  • Wavelengths used: Red and near Infrared
  • Material: Silicone
  • Wireless: Yes
  • Charge type: USB
  • Treatment time: 10 minutes
  • Why we love it
    • Skin does appear more plump after extended use
    • Decreases skin sensitivity
  • Take note
    • No top strap means it slips down the face
    • Eye inserts are uncomfortable
    • Doesn't help with breakouts or blackheads

Design

Upon first inspection of the Beauty Pie C-wave mask, it certainly appears as though it’s an imitation of the Currentbody mask, complete with both a flexible nose and protective eye inserts. Aside from the £179 price gap, the first difference I noticed between the two devices was the number of LEDs, with 58 in Beauty Pie’s versus 132 in Currentbody’s series one mask (there are 236 in series two). For those that don’t know, the number of bulbs in an LED mask affects how well the light can penetrate the skin. Generally speaking, the further the light has to travel, the less deep it can penetrate and get to work boosting collagen and cell turnover.

In terms of its physical makeup, the device is comprised of a silicone mask and an attached handheld power pack; this handheld portion is used to switch on the device and can be charged via a USB to USB-C cable. I found it needed charging around once a week with daily use. Regarding comfort, the mask did dig into the bridge of my nose where the eye inserts make contact with the skin and, without the help of an overhead strap, I found that it slipped down during the 10-minute treatment. That said, when wearing my hair up it was easy to negate the latter issue by resting the back strap on the bump of my ponytail.

As for its functions, the mask uses red and near infrared light at frequencies of 630nm and 830nm, respectively. To bring you up to speed, red light works primarily to tackle the surface appearance of the skin – skin texture and elasticity – while near infrared light penetrates more deeply to address inflammation. Both red and near infrared light stimulate the production of collagen and so, in theory, they’re somewhat of an anti-ageing powerhouse when used together.

Read more: What are peptides and are they anti-ageing for skin?

The results

As with all of the masks I’ve tried, my hormones fluctuated at various points throughout the testing process, prompting breakouts and blackhead flare ups. One of the things I noted after reviewing the Currentbody mask was the “smoother texture” it afforded my skin, leaving me with fewer concentrations of blackheads on the high points of my cheeks. In compariston, after extended use of the Beauty Pie mask, I didn’t see the same improvement and, instead, found that clusters of pustular acne and an influx of blackheads continued to wreak havoc on my skin.

Let’s be clear though – that’s not to say that the Beauty Pie mask caused these flare ups. In fact, I have no doubt they were the result of alcohol consumption and hormone fluctuations. However, while using both the Currentbody and Silk’n masks, I saw these pesky ‘time of the month’ byproducts minimise significantly. It’s worth qualifying that nowhere in Beauty Pie’s C-wave mask description does the brand claim that the product will reduce acne, but I’m just not sure whether the money saved versus competitor devices (£99-180, depending on whether you’re a Beauty Pie+ member) makes the absence of blemish-busting capabilities worthwhile.

On a positive note, when looking at the performance of the mask from an anti-ageing perspective, I do believe that it helped to bring a youthful springiness to my complexion, which can at times appear dull and dehydrated. When I found myself on two 23-hour aeroplane stints, I’d argue it was the mask that helped stave off the dreaded dryness and flaking we commonly experience from the in-flight air supply. And, for retinol/retinal users, the mask undoubtedly minimised my usual vitamin A sensitivity and irritation.

  1.  £120 from Beautypie.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: Beauty Pie C-wave light facial dual light LED treatment mask

On the whole, I didn’t see any remarkable differences in my fine lines and, if I had to provide a one-word verdict, I’d tell you that Beauty Pie’s C-wave LED mask is fine. Does it improve the feel and appearance of the skin? Yes, to a certain extent. Do I think it’s worth £120-200? Unfortunately, not. Even with the discount the brand offers versus competitors, I don’t think its functionality affords its cost. I might even argue that I’ve seen greater anti-ageing benefits from sub-£30 retinoids.

All that being said, I’m a big Beauty Pie fan, so I wouldn’t deem the C-wave mask and its poor performance to be a reflection of the wider brand. So, while I can’t endorse this particular device, rest assured that I’ll continue to reach for my favourite Beauty Pie products, namely the super healthy skin moisturiser and featherlight SPF.

