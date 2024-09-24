The Ordinary’s retinal was the ‘most affordable and effective’ in our two-week test

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent Find out more

The Ordinary skincare is known for its affordability and, from the brand’s retinols to retinals, it champions getting the job done without the superfluous bells and whistles. That means no fragrance, no diamond-encrusted packaging and a roster of solid do-the-job formulas that we can always count on when our disposable income’s looking, well, not so disposable.

One of The Ordinary’s product heroes? The retinal 0.2% emulsion (£15.20, Lookfantastic.com). Pocket-sized and potent, this little serum has the power to firm and fill lack-lustre skin thanks to its vitamin A-derived formula.

If you’re not familiar with the difference between retinol and retinal, that little o-a switch in spelling means that the latter – retinal – is further along the vitamin A life cycle and therefore gets to work quicker on fine lines, boosting cell turnover and all its other anti-ageing benefits. Keep reading for everything you need to know about The Ordinary’s formula, plus our tried and tested review.

The Ordinary retinal 0.2% emulsion 15ml: £15.20, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( The Ordinary/The Independent )

With similar products from competitors like Medik8, Kate Somerville and K-beauty brand Naturium coming in at £45, £72 and £35, respectively, The Ordinary offers a £15 to £20 reduction in price while – in the case of Naturium – it also offers double the concentration of retinaldehyde (retinal’s full chemical name).

To that we might also add that The Ordinary’s retinal 0.2% features skin-protecting oats to combat the potential irritation that can go hand-in-hand with vitamin A formulas, especially given this retinal’s quick-working nature. Reviewing the product in our round-up of the best retinol creams over a two week period, our IndyBest tester commented that “it’s the most affordable and effective retinal formula we’ve found”.

After more anti-ageing skincare additions? Why not browse our exclusive review of CeraVe's first-ever anti-ageing eye cream

They enjoyed both the addition of calming oats for any dryness or inflammation and said that it is “suitable for all skin types”. Plus, boosting the product’s value for money even more so, they added that “only a pea-sized amount is needed a couple of times a week”, meaning this tube should” last you a few months”.

If you’ve been considering adding vitamin A into your nightly skincare, this retinal is the way to go – just make sure to introduce it into your routine gradually, increasing and decreasing use at your skin’s pace to minimise any reactions.