This is what the CurrentBody LED face mask did to my skin in just six weeks

My before and after photos speak for themselves

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Tuesday 01 October 2024 11:31 EDT
The mask is loved by celebrities and experts alike
The mask is loved by celebrities and experts alike

CurrentBody’s LED face mask – which promises to minimise fine lines and smooth the complexion – launched in 2018 but skyrocketed in popularity when it appeared in Netflix’sEmily in Paris season three.

It’s also been popular with celebrities from Kim Kardashian to the UK’s own Suki Waterhouse and, off the back of the product’s success, the brand has now released a series two edition (£399, Currentbody.com) with almost double the LED lights.

With its mass popularity and lower (by £100) price point, I wanted to put the original CurrentBody LED light therapy face mask (£299, Amazon.co.uk) to the test. With 132 LEDs and a lofty promise to reduce “visible signs of ageing in just four weeks”, the mask capitalises on red and near-infrared wavelengths to delve up to 4mm into the skin and produce more impactful results than other anti-ageing powerhouses, such as vitamin A (retinoids like retinol and retinal) and peptides.

Naturally, it sounds impressive on paper, but how does it fare in reality? Scroll to find out.

How I tested

We tested the mask every night from 15 August to 30 September, as time-stamped above.
We tested the mask every night from 15 August to 30 September, as time-stamped above.

With most reviewers in the beauty sphere testing CurrentBody’s mask for four weeks in line with the brand’s own criteria for seeing results, I wanted to go one step further and test the product for six weeks. Why? To allow for human error. The average person taking home the CurrentBody LED mask isn’t going to begin a regimented routine of scheduled use and, certainly, there will be times when after-work drinks, late nights and just plain laziness will mean skipping your daily mask session. As such, the extra two weeks (and four days, to be exact) made up for my own human error and the nights where 10 minutes of mask time simply couldn’t be justified in lieu of immediately toppling into my sumptuously soft mattress. Aside from a few lapses in sleepy skewed judgement, I used the mask nightly as the final step in my skincare routine, documenting my skin’s progress from day dot (15 August) until now (30 September).

The state of the fine lines on my forehead with eyebrows raised one week into testing (left) and the same fine lines with eyebrows raised five weeks later on 30 September (right)
The state of the fine lines on my forehead with eyebrows raised one week into testing (left) and the same fine lines with eyebrows raised five weeks later on 30 September (right)

Admittedly, I’m only 27 and so, with regards to the mask’s anti-ageing effects, I could only pay attention to the first signs of ageing I’ve noticed: the fine lines on my forehead. Of course, this isn’t a major concern of mine and I’m well aware that my skin is still young; though, as I’ll discuss further down, my results (above) would come to be more noticeable than anticipated. Things I noted throughout the trial included my skin’s plumpness, elasticity and any filling of fine lines.

After one week of testing (left) and after three and a half (right), as time-stamped
After one week of testing (left) and after three and a half (right), as time-stamped

Speaking to the mask’s ability to smooth my complexion, I have oily, bumpy and redness-prone skin and so, in this department, the LEDs had a lot to get working on. During my review, I focused on the appearance of new black/whiteheads, blemishes and sun spots, and recorded any improvements or setbacks over the six weeks. Keep reading to discover how I got on.

CurrentBody skin LED light therapy mask

currentbody skin led light therapy face mask review indybest
  • Number of LEDs: 132
  • Wavelengths used: Red and near-infrared
  • Material: Silicone
  • Flexible or solid: Flexible
  • Wireless: Yes
  • Charge type: USB
  • Treatment time: 10 minutes
  • Why we love it
    • Quick to integrate within daily routine
    • Makes topical skincare products more effective
    • Works especially well when combined with a retinol/retinal
    • Does smooth complexion with consistent use
    • Successfully plumps skin
  • Take note
    • Not overly comfortable
    • Expensive
    • Doesn’t work to heal or soothe irritated skin

The CurrentBody LED mask comes with a handy travel dust bag and is powered by a little portable charger. You charge the tiny power pack (it measures 2cm x 2cm x 15cm if that) with a USB to USB-C lead for around four hours and, after unplugging from your mains supply, attach the pack to your mask via another USB cord. The charge lasts for one to two weeks and my only bugbear with the process was that the portion which attaches to the mask (with the small power pack at one end) was a little annoying to drag around and keep hold of if I wanted to multitask mid-treatment.

In terms of comfort, it’s unoffensive if used without the included eye guards (which slot into the mask to protect the eyes from any potential risks) but with them, I found the mask to dig into the bridge of my nose and the inner corners of my eyes. Then again, it’s a very short 10-minute treatment and is only discomfort as opposed to actual pain.

I tested the mask in two ways during my trial: before my evening skincare and after. The mask is said to prep the skin well for products and so I began my review using it as such, pre-skincare. Switching things up around week three, I tried using the mask as a final step in my routine and, personally, this was when I started noticing more significant results. Removing the mask when used in this second manner, post-skincare, I would find my products had almost steamed under the mask and I’d finish the treatment feeling they’d fully absorbed into the skin. Often I go to bed feeling my silk pillowcase is going to get more of a retinol hit than my face, so this was certainly something I appreciated.

I was, admittedly, sceptical of the mask actually making any improvements to my skin and after one to two weeks of use I had noticed no changes. In fact, I’d actually experienced a minor pimple breakout. This product is really one you have to stick with and, while I can’t say with certainty whether or not my breakout was caused by the initial use of the mask or my usual hormonal fluctuations, I do think it was responsible for the positive changes I saw around weeks three and four. How can I know this? I’ve been using retinol, AHA or BHA, and SPF in my routine for as long as I can remember without noticing any reduction in my fine lines.

For those not in the know, the LEDs act to rejuvenate the collagen in the skin, giving the cells deep below the epidermis (the skin we see) a good jolt to get a move on, as it were.

Indeed, I inspected my forehead, nasolabial creases and crow’s feet weekly to scout out any noticeable improvements and, as above (with eyebrows raised in both instances), I truly believe that both the former areas appeared filled, more plump and more hydrated towards the end of the testing period. As for my crow’s feet, I’ve yet to see these fine lines dissipate, but with the eye area being protected by the included guards, this is no surprise.

As for my complexion and the areas of irritation and redness exemplified above, I again saw a noticeable difference. It’s possible that the mask allowed my complexion-friendly skincare products – peptides, soothing vitamin E and the like – to be better absorbed and perform more effectively. Naturally, there’s no real way to measure this, not to mention the red and near-infrared lights do promise to brighten and improve skin texture themselves. From this, I’d deduce that it’s likely a combination of the LEDs as well as the improved topical skincare performance.

The verdict: CurrentBody skin LED light therapy face mask

All in all, I feel six weeks of using CurrentBody’s LED mask has undoubtedly improved the state of my skin. I was a real sceptic about the product and have had to eat my words given the visible results I’ve seen, from a smoother texture to a more full, springy appearance. I will say that the mask isn’t a miracle worker and couldn’t reset my skin after a run-in with too many harsh skincare actives. For boosted collagen production and an actual step towards anti-ageing, though? Yes, I think it does exactly what it says on the tin. The keywords here: consistency is key.

