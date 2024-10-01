The CurrentBody LED mask comes with a handy travel dust bag and is powered by a little portable charger. You charge the tiny power pack (it measures 2cm x 2cm x 15cm if that) with a USB to USB-C lead for around four hours and, after unplugging from your mains supply, attach the pack to your mask via another USB cord. The charge lasts for one to two weeks and my only bugbear with the process was that the portion which attaches to the mask (with the small power pack at one end) was a little annoying to drag around and keep hold of if I wanted to multitask mid-treatment.

In terms of comfort, it’s unoffensive if used without the included eye guards (which slot into the mask to protect the eyes from any potential risks) but with them, I found the mask to dig into the bridge of my nose and the inner corners of my eyes. Then again, it’s a very short 10-minute treatment and is only discomfort as opposed to actual pain.

I tested the mask in two ways during my trial: before my evening skincare and after. The mask is said to prep the skin well for products and so I began my review using it as such, pre-skincare. Switching things up around week three, I tried using the mask as a final step in my routine and, personally, this was when I started noticing more significant results. Removing the mask when used in this second manner, post-skincare, I would find my products had almost steamed under the mask and I’d finish the treatment feeling they’d fully absorbed into the skin. Often I go to bed feeling my silk pillowcase is going to get more of a retinol hit than my face, so this was certainly something I appreciated.

I was, admittedly, sceptical of the mask actually making any improvements to my skin and after one to two weeks of use I had noticed no changes. In fact, I’d actually experienced a minor pimple breakout. This product is really one you have to stick with and, while I can’t say with certainty whether or not my breakout was caused by the initial use of the mask or my usual hormonal fluctuations, I do think it was responsible for the positive changes I saw around weeks three and four. How can I know this? I’ve been using retinol, AHA or BHA, and SPF in my routine for as long as I can remember without noticing any reduction in my fine lines.

For those not in the know, the LEDs act to rejuvenate the collagen in the skin, giving the cells deep below the epidermis (the skin we see) a good jolt to get a move on, as it were.

Indeed, I inspected my forehead, nasolabial creases and crow’s feet weekly to scout out any noticeable improvements and, as above (with eyebrows raised in both instances), I truly believe that both the former areas appeared filled, more plump and more hydrated towards the end of the testing period. As for my crow’s feet, I’ve yet to see these fine lines dissipate, but with the eye area being protected by the included guards, this is no surprise.

As for my complexion and the areas of irritation and redness exemplified above, I again saw a noticeable difference. It’s possible that the mask allowed my complexion-friendly skincare products – peptides, soothing vitamin E and the like – to be better absorbed and perform more effectively. Naturally, there’s no real way to measure this, not to mention the red and near-infrared lights do promise to brighten and improve skin texture themselves. From this, I’d deduce that it’s likely a combination of the LEDs as well as the improved topical skincare performance.