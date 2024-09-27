8 best foundation sticks for a flawless finish

In one of beauty’s most unexpected comebacks, brands have been launching foundation sticks left, right and centre, and we’ve been busy searching for the best on offer. Foundation sticks have never been the stars of the beauty world but they had a solid footing in the late 2000s and the 2010s until they got shifted out of the way to make room for shiny new formulas.

While your mind may go straight to heavy, thick, full coverage, some of these new launches are really changing the game, with skin-tint sticks and complexion sticks offering super blendable, lightweight tints and even dewy finishes.

Thanks to their cream stick nature, many work great for contouring and highlighting, too, while another big advantage is how easy they are to pop in your bag, without having to worry about leaks. Watch out, though, as, like other types of make-up, foundation sticks can dry out if exposed to air for too long, so, keep that lid on.

As the popularity of foundation sticks shows no sign of slowing down, we set out to test the best on the market, to find out which are worth making the swap and will have you saying goodbye to your favourite liquid formula.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our expert in action applying the foundation sticks ( Elena Chabo )

We applied each product directly from the bullet to the skin and then experimented with fingers and brushes for blending. We considered how easy the foundation sticks were to use, how blendable the formulas were, what the finish was like, how the product felt on the skin, as well as what level of coverage they offered. We also looked at wear, shade range, value for money and packaging. Keep scrolling to find out which ones impressed us the most.

The best foundation sticks for 2024 are: