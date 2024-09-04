17 best lip glosses that offer long-lasting shine

Lip gloss is very much in vogue. While it didn’t exactly go anywhere, there’s certainly been a notable shift in people opting for a shiny finish.

Case in point, make-up artist Anna Payne has noted an increased preference for gloss, with people opting to apply high-shine formulas over matte lipstick. The reason? She attributes it to a desire for a “fresh and youthful” finish. A gloss, she says, “adds another dimension to your make-up and can make your lips look bigger, juicier and healthier”.

Thankfully, long are the days of overly sticky formulas, with brands now opting for skin-loving ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, vitamin E and natural oils, to create a shiny sheen, but also help to moisturise and hydrate our lips at the same time.

In a bid to find the ones that are worth your money, we tested a whole host of different lip glosses, trialling plumping formulas, those best suited to dry lips and more. Keep reading for the ones that made the cut.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our tester in action trying out the best lip glosses of 2024 ( Ella Duggan )

To bring you the best lip glosses, we tested a whole host of different formulas, assessing colour, shine, consistency and application. Those that were sticky, sickly or drying did not make the cut. We wore each lip gloss throughout a busy day, seeing how well it held up against straws and coffee cups, and noted how often we had to reapply.

The best lip glosses for 2024 are: