13 best primers that keep make-up in place, according to a beauty editor

The unsung heroes of flawless make-up routines, the best primers not only fix your make-up in place all day, they target all manner of skin concerns, too. Not layering a primer over moisturiser and underneath coverage is one of the most common make-up mistakes to make. Yet so many of us are skipping this vital step, believing it’s just an added product brands want you to buy into.

However, if you’re leaving home with a perfected make-up look, only to glance in the bathroom mirror throughout the day to see your coverage sitting noticeably in lines, pores or caking around imperfections, drawing attention to rather than concealing problem areas, we bet you’re not using a primer.

The truth is, ask any top make-up artist and they’ll tell you that if you’re wearing foundation, you should be using primer, too. That’s because a powerful primer does two things: it creates a smooth base, by evening out the skin’s texture, providing an even surface for foundation, and it provides a gripping barrier for make-up to stick to, extending the longevity of your look.

What’s more, like so many make-up categories today, the best primers are multi-tasking. You’ll find hydrating primers, ideal for dry skin types and packed with moisturising ingredients. There are also mattifying primers for oily skin, helping to keep shine at bay. Blurring primers, meanwhile, soften the look of pores and lines, and colour-correcting formulas help conceal redness.

Before you pick your new perfect primer to partner with your foundation, be careful with formulations. A silicone foundation will work best with a silicon-based primer, and water-based products pair up the best with each other, too. Mix one type with another and they may not be compatible, leading to pilling (those dreaded tiny beads of peeling make-up).

How we tested

Our reviewer is an experienced beauty editor who has tested her way through the bestselling primers, as well as the latest new launches. To make this line-up of the best of the best, each product has been tested for a minimum of five days, under the same foundation.

Each primer was marked on how it played with the coverage, as well as how much it prolonged its wear. We were also keen to find formulas that go the extra beauty mile – be that radiance-boosting, mattifying, or blurring pores and fine lines.

The best primers for 2024 are: