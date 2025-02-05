Rimmel oh my gloss! butter me up
- Size: 15ml
- Shades: Vanilla frost, bubblegum, coral breeze, latte delight, red velvet and mellow mocha
- Vegan: Yes
- My favourite shade: Latte delight
- Why we love it
- Unique angled applicator makes for foolproof application
- Feels super hydrating
- Great shine
- Take note
- Not particularly long-lasting
- Lips feel slightly dry in between applications
- High pigmented colours split and separated on the lips during testing
Rimmel describes this buttery gloss as its most advanced lip product yet. The formula includes skincare actives such as peptides, hyaluronic acid and squalane, which work to add instant and long-lasting hydration.
For me, the unique applicator shape was one of the main selling points of this buttery gloss. Its severe hooked angle hugged my lips as I applied it, making for foolproof and precise application. I also enjoyed the lack of any heavy fragrance or added flavour. There was also no stickiness, which is always appreciated, especially on windy days.
Colour-wise, I found performance differed between the shades. My favourite was ‘latte delight’, a subtle brown neutral that could go from looking practically clear to the perfect moody autumnal shade once combined with a lip liner or given an extra coat. However, the more heavily pigmented shades struggled. For instance, the purple-hued ‘mellow mocha’ split and separated on my lips, requiring some blending and fiddling to get an even colour. I also found that while my lips felt super nourished, I did have to reapply quite frequently, to maintain that shiny sheen and hydrated feeling.
Something I can’t argue with, though, is the price. It is at a much more reasonable price point than Summer Fridays’s formula, meaning I found myself to be much more likely to buy multiple shades to find my perfect fit.