7 best hyaluronic acid serums for hydrated, dewy skin

Quench your skin with one of these calming and smoothing serums

Olivia Petter
Wednesday 25 September 2024 12:21 EDT
If you introduce one product to your morning and evening routine, make it one of these
If you introduce one product to your morning and evening routine, make it one of these (iStock/The Independent)
Our Top Picks

Today, establishing a good skincare routine is like trying to make your way through an overgrown forest. Everywhere you look, there’s some sort of new hurdle for you to overcome. So, you wind up going deeper and deeper, losing all sense of direction in the process, and not knowing where to go next. There is simply too much going on.

“Try this serum and clear your blemishes,” one brand will say. “Use this eye cream and wake up looking younger,” chirps another. The trouble is, with all of this messaging, it’s hard to know what our skin actually needs, beyond the basics (cleanser, toner, moisturiser and SPF). Hence why we’re here to tell you that if you’re going to add one thing to your routine, it should be hyaluronic acid.

Many people flinch at use of the word “acid” next to “skin” but this is truly a miracle product for many. You might already be using it, too, given that many companies now include it in various other products – sometimes it’s listed as hydrolysed hyaluronic acid, sodium acetyl hyaluronate or sodium hyaluronate.

The primary benefit of using a hyaluronic acid in the morning and evening (use it right before your moisturiser, for the best result) is hydration. Within just a few days, the right product will give you noticeable results in terms of smoothing the skin, reducing redness, and leaving you with that deeply moisturised dewy glow that’s coveted by many people.

How we tested

We put a range of hyaluronic acids to the test
We put a range of hyaluronic acids to the test (Olivia Petter)

You need to test these serums repeatedly over a longer period of time, to really get a sense of how they work for you. So, we used them for around five days each (although, our tester has used some for longer as part of her own regime) each morning and evening, to get a sense of how they improved our complexion over a period of repeated use. The best way to apply them is before your moisturiser in the morning and before your night cream in the evening. Keep scrolling to find out which ones impressed us the most.

The best hyaluronic acid products for 2024 are:

  • Best overall – Glossier super bounce hyaluronic acid and vitamin b5 serum: £34, Glossier.com
  • Best budget buy – Q+A hyaluronic acid facial serum: £6.50, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best luxury product – Dr Barbara Sturm hyaluronic serum: £265, Drsturm.com
  • Best for anti-ageing – Perricone MD high potency hyaluronic intensive serum: £66.40, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best for first-timers – The Ordinary hyaluronic acid 2% + B5 serum: £15.50, Lookfantastic.com

Glossier super bounce hyaluronic acid + vitamin b5 serum

glossier best hyaluronic acid serums 2024
  • Best: Overall
  • Size: 30ml
  • Why we love it
    • Lightweight
    • Great for hyaluronic newbies
    • Luxurious feel
    • Lasting moisture
    • Quick-acting results

This is a great lightweight option for those who are new to hyaluronic acid. Glossier might be renowned for its millennial pink aesthetic but its skincare products are just as impressive. With its soft milky formula, this serum feels luxurious when applied to the skin and is combined with vitamin B5, for lasting moisture. It promises to leave skin feeling smoother and softer in just four weeks but we noticed a difference after two. You only need to apply a few drops at a time, too, meaning this bottle should last you a little longer than some of the other serums listed here. A solid investment.

Q+A hyaluronic acid facial serum

Q + A best hyaluronic acid serums 2024
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Size: 30ml
  • Why we love it
    • Great price
    • Also has anti-ageing properties
    • Natural ingredients
  • Take note
    • On the sticky side

You can’t go wrong with a price tag like this. This fast-drying formula is a little on the sticky side but it offers a wide range of benefits beyond hydration. With anti-aging properties, this award-winning product is made almost entirely from natural ingredients, too, and promises to calm, soothe, and firm up the skin.

We noticed it doing all of the above after a week of regular use. Though the results were subtler, compared with those of other serums we’ve selected, this certainly does what it says on the tin – and for a very reasonable price. In addition to hyaluronic acid, it also contains biosaccharide gum (which reduces fine lines) and betatine, which helps to balance out the skin’s moisture.

Dr Barbara Sturm hyaluronic serum

St Barbara Sturm best hyaluronic acid serums
  • Best: Luxury product
  • Size: 30ml
  • Why we love it
    • Notice improvements after just a week
    • Reduction in redness and blemishes
    • Anti-ageing properties
  • Take note
    • Eye-wateringly expensive

There’s no two ways about it, this is one of the most expensive skincare products around but we promise it’s worth every penny. Favoured by celebrities and A-list stars such as Kate Moss, Bella Hadid, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Dr Barbara Sturm is a go-to for those in the know – and the hyaluronic acid is arguably one of the German company’s hero products.

It’s much richer than some of the other products listed here, so, it is, perhaps, best left for those who have been using hyaluronic acid for a while. Nonetheless, if you’re an experienced user, this could be a game-changing product for you.

After just a week of use, we noticed dramatic changes to our complexion, from boosted moisture and glow to a reduction in redness and blemishes. This is partly thanks to the fact it includes purslane, an anti-ageing ingredient that is known for its calming properties. Yes, this product will set you back a small fortune but, if you can afford to splurge, it’s one of the best beauty products money can buy.

The Ordinary hyaluronic acid 2% + B5 supersize serum

the ordinary best hyaluronic acid 2024
  • Best: For first-timers
  • Size: 30ml
  • Why we love it
    • Moisturises and hydrate to a great standard
    • Great for newbies
    • Dries quickly
    • Vitamin B5

This is a great all-round product for those who have never tried hyaluronic acid before. It does everything you need a hyaluronic acid to do – moisturises and hydrates – but isn’t as potent as some of the other products here, so would be a good gentle introductory item for people looking to add this to their routine.

It dries quickly on the skin, meaning it’s good for those in a hurry, too, and feels instantly hydrating. Like all of The Ordinary’s products, this is non-fussy, straightforward skincare at its best. The added bonus is that it also contains vitamin B5, which will add extra moisture.

Perricone MD high potency hyaluronic intensive serum

perricone best hyaluronic acid 2024
  • Best: For anti-ageing
  • Size: 59ml
  • Why we love it
    • Highly potent but not too rich
    • Noticed results in just a few days
    • Great for minimising fine lines

A lighter serum, this formula feels instantly hydrating, without being too rich. This is impressive, considering the “high potency” that is suggested in the name and reflected in the results – we noticed a brighter and more moisturised complexion within just a few days of regular use in the mornings and evenings. It’s great for those looking to minimise the appearance of fine lines and to create a more supple look, too. It also contains niacinamide (aka vitamin B3), which will add an extra brightening effect and stop you having to use a different B serum, if that’s a product you like to incorporate into your routine.

Beauty Pie triple hyaluronic acid lipopeptide serum

Beauty Pie best hyaluronic acids 2024
  • Best: For hydration
  • Size: 50ml
  • Why we love it
    • Plumping
    • Hydrating
    • Anti-ageing serum
  • Take note
    • Texture might feel diluted

Don’t let the texture of this product put you off – given how quickly it spreads across the skin, it might feel more diluted than some of the other serums. As the name suggests, this product contains three different weights of hyaluronic acid, in addition to polysaccharides, pro-ceramides and super peptides, all of which combine to create a plumping, hydrating, anti-ageing serum.

It’s suitable for all skin types, too, and you can actually buy it for only £24 if you’re a Beauty Pie member, so, it’s worth considering if you’re happy to purchase other skincare items from there, too. Given the slightly watery texture, it can feel a bit slippery to apply but it dries quickly and is far from greasy. We noticed a much brighter complexion after just a few days.

Sarah Chapman intense hydrating booster

sarah chapham best hyaluronic acids serum 2024
  • Best: For potency
  • Size: 30ml
  • Why we love it
    • Improves skin texture and hydration quickly
    • Free from oils

Another hero product from a celebrity-favoured beauty brand, this is a great option for those who can afford to splash the cash but without going all out on the likes of Dr Sturm. Just one or two drops in the morning and evening is enough to notice a substantial difference in skin texture and hydration after a few days of use. It’s free from oils, too, which makes it a great option for those with combination or oily skin, although it’s suited to all skin types. It also contains the added ingredient of rose water, giving it a pleasing floral scent, and this also leaves your skin feeling extra glowy. It’s not cheap but this one should also last you a while.

Hyaluronic acid FAQs

What is hyaluronic acid and how does it benefit your skin?

Hyaluronic acid is a gel-like substance that our own bodies naturally produce. Found in the eyes and joints, it is used to retain moisture and keep skin supple, and that’s what makes it such a powerhouse skincare ingredient. Of course, hyaluronic is used to help hydrate skin but it is also able to help skin flex and stretch, which in turn reduces wrinkles and fine lines.

When should I use hyaluronic acid, and how often?

For the best results, use your hyaluronic acid products both morning and night, post-cleansing. Like moisturiser, it is a great way to seal in the rest of your skincare products, so, if you’re using a toner, oils or serums, make sure to use hyaluronic acid last.

Can hyaluronic acid be used for all skin types?

Part of the beauty of hyaluronic acid is it suits all skin types, even sensitive or acne-prone. While some brands may specialise their product towards certain skin types, it’s generally a very safe and kind product for all to use.

Can hyaluronic acid and retinol be used together?

In short: yes. Retinol is a very strong skincare product (read our article on the best retinol, for more information on how best to use it) and, when combined with hyaluronic acid, they work together to help with a multitude of skincare concerns, creating a more youthful and radiant complexion when combined.

The verdict: Hyaluronic acid products

There are so many brilliant hyaluronic serums listed here but the winner has to be Glossier’s super bounce hyaluronic acid + vitamin b5 serum. We found it creates quick, lasting results after just a few uses. You also only need to use a small amount each time, meaning it should last you a while. It’s a premium product at a more reasonable price than Dr Sturm’s offering, which is definitely worth investing in if you can afford it. However, we found Glossier offers the best value for money. It also comes in a lovely pink bottle.

