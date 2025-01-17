For the converted, fake tan is a must-have to give your skin that post-holiday glow all year round. Warming up the face with a flush of sun-kissed colour, a face tanner masks uneven skin tone, reduces the need for make-up and can even be used to contour the face if you’re feeling quite confident with the application.

While trying face tan for the first time may seem quite scary, it’s actually much simpler than you might think. We sat down with tanning expert Emily Rose Lansley to help explain everything you need to know, no matter if you’re a face tan pro or an absolute beginner.

“The best way to tan your face to achieve an even application is to apply with a powder puff and lightly blend out after using a kabuki brush,” Emily explains as her first top tip. “I love to contour my face with tan. I spray my kabuki brush with fake tan and apply it to the contours of my face like I would a bronzer – so to the temples, cheekbones and jawline,” simple.

But what type of face tan should you go for? We hear you ask. Well, Emily has answered that too. “If your skin is dry and you need moisture, opt for a lotion, especially one with vitamin E, as this will be more nourishing”, she shared. “If your skin is oily, you should steer clear of tans that are oil-based or contain vitamin E as this may break you out. Instead, look for one that contains aloe vera to hydrate and soothe the skin, and a spray or a mousse will also work well as they are a lighter consistency. Finally, if you have sensitive skin, look for a tan that contains naturally derived ingredients”.

So, now we’ve heard from the expert, keep reading below to see our tried and tested favourites, from gradual lotions to mousse, mists and oils. We promise there really is something to suit everyone.

How we tested the best face tanners

open image in gallery Lauren spent months testing the best face tanners ( Lauren Cunningham )

Following Emily’s top tips, our beauty expert buffed and brushed countless tans onto the face over the course of two months to see which ones truly stood out as the best. Looking at ease of application, scent, feel and final look, the competition was tough, but these were our tried and reviewed favourite finds. Keep reading below to find out why.

The best face tanners for 2024 are: