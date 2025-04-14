These face tanning drops deliver the most natural sun-kissed glow

Finding the perfect face tanning drops is surprisingly tricky. Just like we wouldn’t use the same moisturiser on our face as we do on our body, it’s best to avoid using your favourite fake tan from head to toe. That said, from experience, even when you do use a separate facial tanner, it can be drying or even cause breakouts.

Luckily, the beauty industry’s best skincare brands have cottoned on and launched their own fake tan formulas – the latest of which is Caudalie. The brand uses natural and plant-based ingredients in its high-performing skincare and has cemented itself as a French pharmacy classic.

From the cult beauty elixir (£18, Boots.com) that’s loved by make-up artists and beauty editors alike (and Victoria Beckham, naturally) to innovative formulas like the vinoperfect dark spot brightening serum (made using sap that runs from the vine stalks) (£52, Boots.com), Caudalie’s formulas are reliable favourites, which is why I was particularly excited about the new launch. Clearly, I’m not the only one because since the launch last month, it’s already sold out one.

Promising to be fuss-free and hydrating, as a self-confessed fake tan addict, I had to get my hands on a bottle for testing.

How I tested

The 15ml bottle costs £19 ( Daisy Lester )

From mousses to clear water mists, I’m more than happy to sample various fake tans on my body, but I’m more fussy when it comes to my face. While a facial tanner can develop nicely within a few hours, by the following day, it’s at risk of going patchy under make-up or clinging to dry areas. When I find a face tanner that works, I tend to stick with it. But for one week, I swapped my trusty formula out in favour of Caudalie’s new self-tanner. Considering ease of application, the ingredients, longevity and how it faded, here’s my verdict. Spoiler: My original face tanner has been banished to the back of the bathroom cabinet.

Senior shopping writer Daisy Lester has been covering beauty here at The Independent for the past four years. She’s an expert on every style of fake tan, covering everything from bronzing drops and graduals to mousses. Besides fake tanning weekly, Daisy has investigated the best ways to apply fake tan and has written several individual reviews for tanners, including St Tropez and Bare by Vogue.