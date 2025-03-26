13 best bronzing drops for an instant sun-kissed glow

The best bronzing drops are fast becoming a holy grail beauty product. Blurring the lines between fake tan and make-up, these supercharged formulas give your face a golden glow without the sun damage of a natural tan.

Unlike other face tanning products, bronzing drops have a serum-like consistency and are fully customisable, whether mixed with your go-to moisturiser for a subtle tint or applied alone for a deeper bronzed look.

Packed with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe vera and jojoba oil, there’s none of the patchiness or dryness that can come with a face fake tan. The lightweight formulas sit nicely under make-up and SPF and are easily washed off at the end of the day, so there’s no long-wear commitment.

The benefits don’t stop there, with drops doubling up as a liquid alternative to bronzer. Simply apply around the cheekbone, forehead and nose for a natural-looking contour.

Arguably responsible for this latest beauty craze, Drunk Elephant’s sunshine drops can barely stay in stock, while budget favourites Elf and Revolution have launched their own takes. Other beauty editor favourites include Glow Recipe’s niacinamide drops and Isle of Paradise’s new sunny serum. Whether you’re after a buildable tan that develops gradually or an instantly bronzed look, there are more choices than ever when it comes to bronzing drops.

How we tested

open image in gallery The best bronzing drops for testing in 2025 ( Daisy Lester )

With spring here and summer on the way, I tasked myself with finding the crème de la crème of bronzing drops. Testing dozens of brands over the last year, I’ve included long-standing favourites as well as newer releases. I considered each product’s skincare benefits, the consistency of the formula (you don’t want to add anything too heavy and cakey), application (did it slot seamlessly into my current routine?) and the end results. These are the best bronzing drops for a natural-looking glow in 2025.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Senior writer Daisy has been covering beauty here at The Independent for the past four years. She’s an expert on every style of fake tan, covering everything from graduals to mousses. Besides using fake tan herself weekly, Daisy has investigated the best ways to apply fake tan and has written several individual reviews for tanners, including St Tropez and Bare by Vogue. Now, she’s pulled together a definitive guide to the best bronzing drops.

The best bronzing drops for 2025: