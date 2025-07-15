Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Bring your mane back to life, with these tried and tested shampoos
The age-old question when it comes to haircare is: why isn’t my hair doing what I want? Getting your locks to look their best can often be a struggle, especially if you have textured, coloured or damaged hair, as so many of us do. Often, it’s the products we think are helping our hair that are actually harming it, so, it’s time to reach for the best sulphate-free shampoos.
Sulphates are the chemicals and ingredients added to shampoos that give you that clean-hair feeling. They remove dirt, grease and other impurities, and create that bubbly lather we all know and love. However, they can also strip hair of its natural oil and moisture, leaving it more brittle, lifeless and likely to shed or snap.
So, what do we do? Well, the good news is sulphate-free shampoos are gradually becoming the norm, providing nourishing alternatives that can cleanse your hair and scalp without being too harsh.
I spoke to Emma Vickery, art director at Percy and Reed, who’s spent most of her career obsessing over how we should look after our hair. “Products are far more gentle and kind to the hair and skin without sulphates – any other good ingredients in the formulations are now no longer compromised by being intermixed with them,” says Vickery.
As for finding the right product for your particular locks, I’ve put a whole range of formulas through their paces. No matter what you’re looking for – from frizz-fighting to colour protection – you’re sure to find the best sulphate-free shampoo for you in this round-up.
Trying out a wide range of sulphate-free shampoos – from luxury salon-style buys to budget-friendly brands – I have never looked at my hair so closely before, making sure to take note of even the slightest changes. This started by making sure I kept the rest of my haircare routine the same, so any changes could be attributed to the new shampoo.
When testing, I considered key factors such as:
Ella Duggan has been writing product reviews for IndyBest since 2023, covering a wide range of topics, from the best cleansers to the best body wash. In order to bring you only the very best, Ella rigorously tests products, from bargain buys to designer picks, offering her honest opinions and highlighting products that work as they should.
When I say this shampoo single-handedly changed my relationship with my hair, I’m not exaggerating. This sulphate-free shampoo may be simple enough but this pink magic was able to pick out curls, define them, free them of frizz and add shine to top it all off. It is designed to help all hair, from a little wave to a cacophony of coils look their absolute best. The vitamin B5 formula softens and defines curls while cleansing and nourishing the follicle.
In the shower, the product has a subtle but sweet smell of floral lavender, and patchouli and is infused with hints of cardamom and vanilla. It created a light lather that coated the hair easily, plus I loved that the pink theme on the outside followed through to the actual shampoo – a product fit for Barbie herself, I think. I got plenty of compliments on my hair whenever I used this shampoo, particularly on wash days, and found it maintained its benefits and bounce for several days and sleeps, meaning I was able to wash my hair less often.
I do have to say I ended up going through this product quite quickly but, at less than £10 per bottle, you won’t be breaking the bank.
Now, I’m aware that I may lose some of you at the words ‘shampoo’ and ‘bar’ – and I was also sceptical, until I tried this bar, as it does a surprisingly great job at washing hair.
Using the bar takes some work – the advice on the box says to lather in your hands and then apply it to hair but I found it was much easier and more effective to rub the bar directly into the hair and scalp. This produced a thick bubbly lather that coated hair surprisingly well. The more rubbing and the more water you use, the bigger the lather.
This bar also had one of my favourite scents, with wafts of lavender and geranium. It wasn’t the deepest clean I had but it was certainly sufficient and my hair felt soft afterwards. I think this shampoo would make a perfect swap for those looking for a more sustainable shampoo.
The bar would also make a great travel buddy, as it lasts a long time, is affordable, compact, and won’t take up any precious real estate in your liquids bag.
You might have been living under a haircare rock if you’ve never heard of Olaplex. The hair restoration brand shares the same origins with many of the tech giants, starting out in a garage in California. Since 2014, the company has exploded, all thanks to its patented hair technology, spearheaded by its famous ingredient, bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate, nicknamed “the invention”. This ingredient allows hair to reach new heights, making colours brighter, strands stronger and overall healthier locks.
Needless to say, after trying this shampoo ourselves, I was smitten. A little bit goes a long way – one or two squirts was more than enough to make my hair feel coated and cleansed. In the shower, my locks felt smoother and softer, and the brand’s signature citrusy scent was a welcomed aroma.
Once dried, I noticed my dyed-blonde hair looked brighter, with a new shine and softness that I didn’t have before. For a brand that’s considered luxurious in its formula, I thought the shampoo was pretty good value for money – especially if it saves on emergency trips to the salon.
This natural shampoo ticked a lot of boxes for me. Initially, I was impressed by the generous size, especially considering the very affordable price. The label on the bottle lists all the harmful chemicals that won’t be found in this shampoo, such as sulphates (obviously), parabens, detergents, animal derivatives, artificial colours, synthetic fragrances and many more. Instead, most of the ingredients featured would be at home in a botany book, with burdock, nettle and horsetail extracts being used to cleanse, and baobab oil used to moisturise.
During testing, I found it to have a standard shampoo consistency and a pleasant mandarin, vanilla and lavender scent. The lather was extremely bubbly and coated my hair well.
The end results were pleasantly surprising, too. Although it doesn’t claim to have specific curly hair benefits, when compared with other formulas, I found my curls looked more defined. Beyond that, my hair felt simply like my own, but on a really good hair day.
This shampoo has more going for it than just the sleek bottle it comes in. Once I squirted out the first blob, the shower was filled with a lovely aroma, which the brand calls “light citrus” and was probably my favourite scent out of all the shampoos I tested.
The product lathered up nicely and my hair seemed instantly smoothed during the washing process, helping with tangles before we even got to the conditioner. That being said, despite the brand claiming the shampoo gets rid of dirt, sweat, pollution and product build-up, I felt it wasn’t the deepest clean that I’ve had.
Once dried, my locks felt lighter than usual, and there was a very clear reduction in frizz after just one wash, which blew me away. So much so, I didn’t have to apply the usual frizz-busting oil that can often lead to greasy hair or product build-up, so that was a big win for me.
Percy & Reed has been synonymous with British haircare for more than 15 years, thanks to its bestselling serums and styling products. This shampoo, however, claims to be the cure for all your hair-related needs at once.
The shampoo’s shimmery, almost glittery appearance was a nice surprise, and, as for the scent, I’d liken it to the shampoos used at swanky salons, which has to be a good sign.
The bottle’s label says it will provide moisture balancing, colour protection, environmental defence and improve overall hair health. It also promises to produce a rich lather – and that it did. I was impressed with how quickly it turned into a thick, cream-like formula, and it penetrated my hair with ease, getting down to the scalp for a good clean. Once my hair was dry, it was hard to tell which of the many USPs were at work but, overall, my locks looked defined and voluminous.
As formulas go, this is a great pick for those wanting to tackle many hair-related issues at once.
Hair by Sam McKnight has been gaining popularity online for its styling products, especially its dry shampoos. To see what the fuss was about, I tested the brand’s sulphate-free shampoo.
The rich cleanse shampoo is a gentle product that nourishes and heals damaged hair, as well as the scalp. On initial use, it took a bit of work (and water) to get a good lather going but, once I did, the shower filled with a gorgeous scent. I ended up having to use a lot of the product before I felt that my hair and scalp were thoroughly covered. However, I was glad that I did, as the results once dried were great – curls looked defined and frizz was minimised.
My main takeaway from this shampoo is it allowed my hair to be a perfect canvas for my other styling products, which went on easier and performed to the highest of their capabilities.
This bottle looks so chic, it’s almost intimidating. Its cool package is not the only difference here, as this product is designed to be used daily on damaged or distressed hair. Calling itself a scalp serum, this formula uses ingredients well-known to freshen up your scalp. Hyaluronic acid, one of the biggest trends in skincare in recent years, is used here to hydrate the scalp with the aim of encouraging and supporting hair growth. It also uses the anti-inflammatory properties in green tea extract to help reduce itchiness and flakiness.
When I used the shampoo, I was impressed with how well the water-light serum reached my roots, even through my often-impenetrable thick hair. Curls looked defined, especially towards the roots, and I definitely received a compliment or two on how good my hair looked. That being said, I was a little disappointed that, after one night’s sleep, my locks lost their lustre a bit. Perhaps this lends itself to being an everyday treatment rather than a typical shampoo.
By now, most of us are well aware of the powerful hair-perfecting properties of using argan oil. No one knows this more so than Moroccan Oil founder Carmen Tal, who discovered the benefits in 2008 after her own hair nightmare was saved by an argan oil hair treatment in a salon in Tel Aviv. Her hair was restored and the brand Moroccan Oil was born.
This shampoo uses a combination of argan oil and argan butter to help smooth and soothe frizzy and unruly hair. It’s also a great choice for those with naturally oily-prone hair who would be hesitant to use the oil in its concentrated form but who still want all the benefits. The scent of this shampoo is one I’d happily wear as a perfume, and I loved the bottle’s turquoise pop of colour in my shower.
The smoothing shampoo special blend is designed to restore the depleted amino acids that are vital for smoothing and strengthening hair. It does all this while attempting to align with your hair’s natural keratin production, and for all those fellow frizzy-haired sufferers out there, you’ll know how important keratin is for smooth, sumptuous locks.
Kevin Murphy is a well-known and well-trusted luxury haircare brand that sets itself apart from competitors by applying the same philosophies as skincare to your hair. For starters, I loved the packaging of this shampoo – I would happily display it in my bathroom. I also happened to be a fan of what’s inside the bottle.
With a loose, milky-like consistency, the shampoo feels very moisturising and calming on our scalp – I was impressed by how easily it penetrated my thick, curly hair, too. Because of this, it could be a great product for those who struggle with product build-up – a common problem when using a shampoo that isn’t cleaning hair or reaching the scalp well enough. This shampoo could also help with those battling oily hair, as it uses micellar water to dissolve the impurities that make the hair appear greasy.
Our one small gripe is that, due to the shampoo’s loose consistency, and the added instruction to rinse and repeat when using, I found I ended up using a lot of product for just one wash, making it quite a pricey option in the long run. That said, out of all the shampoos I tested, this one left my locks looking the cleanest, which resulted in additional shine, too.
Many people will know Palmers, although, they may associate it more with body butters and lip balms rather than shampoos. The brand is more than 175 years old and is credited as one of America’s first skincare companies. When I picked up its shampoo, I wasn’t sure what to expect, but found myself pleasantly surprised.
The iconic coconut scent is instant and, of course, delicious. When wet, my hair felt instantly smooth and nourished – it was so soft to the touch despite my curly hair usually being on the knotty side when washing. Once dried, my locks were the softest they’d been during testing. That said, the soft nature of the hair unfortunately lent itself to a frizzier quality than usual, so, I would probably recommend this shampoo to my non-frizz-fighting friends. Lucky them, as I couldn’t help but smile every time we caught a hint of coconut in the air.
If you’re someone with thick hair, I’m sure that you’re used to rolling your eyes when seemingly every single shampoo advert promises thicker, more voluminous hair. So, you can imagine my excitement when I saw the multitude of options Ouai offers – from thick to thin, detox to dandruff, there really is something for everyone.
I tried the thick hair shampoo, containing avocado oil and shea butter to calm frizz, and marshmallow root for those tangles that thick hair knows far too well. I found the scent to be slightly reminiscent of a grandmother’s perfume but the upside is the product was very thick and cleansed my hair thoroughly with a creamy lather – the word “luxurious” came to mind several times. Despite this deep clean, hair didn’t feel stripped or dry at all but instead had a lovely shine to it.
The clue is in the name with this shampoo, Color Wow is synonymous with giving colour-dyed hair the best treatment possible. This shampoo is designed specifically to promote hair and scalp health, encouraging hair growth in even the most thoroughly dyed hair. It also claims to be leagues above other shampoos by being 100 per cent clean, leaving zero residue or ingredients behind on the hair. In other words, it gets in, does its job and goes down the drain, leaving your locks build-up free.
The product itself has that lovely salon-shampoo smell without being overpowering, and the thick, jelly-like consistency lathered up really well. It did slightly struggle to completely coat my hair, but managed it just fine with a second dose. Hair felt positively polished and clean in the shower, and once dry, it had a matte finish – not in a dull way but in a clean way. I couldn’t keep our hands off my locks, as they were so light and soft. A great shampoo for those trying to get their colour-damaged hair back to its natural balance.
If you’re looking for a shampoo that helps hair growth, follicle stimulation and promotes generally healthier hair, all backed by some pretty serious science, this may just be for you. Helen Reavey is a former backstage hairstylist for Sam McKnight and stylist to stars such as Harry Styles and Alicia Keys. She created this brand due to her frustration with “ordinary shampoos”, finding they focussed on removing grease and dirt, but in doing so neglected or even stripped the scalp. The scalp is, according to the brand, the secret to perfect hair, controlling how voluminous, shiny and healthy hair will look.
This shampoo uses apple stem cells and caffeine to unclog and protect hair follicles and remove impurities from the scalp, which, in due course, prevents thinning and shedding, resulting in fuller, thicker and better-looking hair. The science behind it is backed up by clinical studies produced by Princeton Labs.
When I tried the product, it left my hair squeaky clean – quite literally making my wet locks squeak. Unsurprisingly, the foamy lather had no issue getting to my scalp, although, I did use a big pump in doing so. Once dried, I noticed an instant shine to my locks, though, I reckon the true benefits of this product may take more than a couple of washes.
This product is on the pricier side, so would suit those looking to invest in a science-backed luxury shampoo to boost their hair health and growth.
Don't be alarmed by the colour of this shampoo – it may turn your shower purple, but only temporarily. Purple shampoos use purple pigments to neutralise yellow and brassy tones, and Provoke’s Touch of Silver does just that, at a very affordable price.
The shampoo itself is strong in scent and looks. While I quite enjoyed the floral soapy smell, others may find it a little overpowering. The shampoo lathered well and coated strands, it did feel slightly on the stripping side, though. Once dry, my dyed-bonde hair was noticeably less brassy, a really great hair pick-me-up for between salon appointments. This shampoo did not help with frizz, however, so, I’d recommended using this shampoo just for its colour-enhancing benefits, which I loved, especially given the price.
OGX prides itself on being gentler on hair than other high-street brands. At such an affordable price, this sulphate-free shampoo was remarkably nourishing for my hair, although, the product does come out in big blobs, so watch out. A little goes a long way, and my hair was coated in a bubbly lather within moments. While it didn’t necessarily leave my hair feeling the softest it’s ever been, the product certainly was not stripping or drying.
This shampoo is designed to suit all hair types, using argan oil to moisturise and strengthen the hair. Once my curly hair was dry, it looked defined yet soft. I also noticed my hair kept its shape and definition well, despite a sweaty workout and several nights of sleeping on it.
To put it lightly, I was blown away by this shampoo. My curls were so defined and frizz-free once dried – it was a good hair day, to say the least. This was made all the more surprising, as, during the shampooing process, I didn't think much of the shampoo. It had a subtle citrusy floral smell and made a fine lather but hair had no noticeable ‘new’ feel during washing. So, when we woke to defined, almost ringlet curls I was ecstatic. I had even gone to bed with damp hair, which usually means I end up with slightly lacklustre locks, but not this time. The formula itself boasts 97 per cent natural ingredients, which is always reassuring, and aims to clarify and detoxify hair from pollution and product build-up – an admirable hair mission, in my eyes.
Oh, how I love shampoos with pumps – they are just so much more civilised than squeezing the life out of slippery bottles. This shampoo from haircare brand Monday features some of my favourite packaging, especially considering its price bracket. It also comes with some impressive ingredients for the price. Keratin and vitamin E are used to enhance the fibre in moisture, creating a silky concoction for your hair. Shea butter and coconut oil follow, to support the formula and ensure hair looks satin-soft.
When using it on my hair, as much as I loved the pump, I did have to use it a few times to get my desired lather. However, once I got a thick bubble going, it felt great on the hair. Once dry, I did have a slight sheen going and my hair was certainly soft. I predict, as is the case with many shampoos, the more you use this product over time, the better the results will be. For the price, size and amount of keratin included, you can consider me a fan.
This is another great affordable sulphate-free shampoo – it’s packed with hair-happy ingredients that soothe dry and damaged hair, control frizz and add shine. It uses grapefruit, apple, aloe extracts and vegetable proteins to help build stronger hair follicles. Those fruits also give the shampoo a really unique and lovely grapefruit scent. It’s also totally vegan, and cruelty-free, infused with natural botanical ingredients, plus the packaging is recyclable.
After washing my hair, I noticed it did have a nice sheen to it, while frizziness and flyaways had reduced. My one gripe is, as nice as the bottle looks, the angular shape does make it a particularly slippery bottle to squeeze in the shower.
Trickling into nearly every product’s ingredient list, water is everywhere in the beauty industry. But this is where The Powder Shampoo does things differently. The company’s shower products don’t use any fresh water in the production process and come in a powder form that you mix with water once you’re in the shower. That’s less wasted water and, in theory, a longer-lasting product.
Housed in refillable bottles made from aluminum instead of plastic, the powder is lathered up in the hands or sprinkled onto your hair, a process that takes seconds. Several formulas are available depending on hair type, all of them made without sulphates and free from silicones, parabens, phthalates and synthetic fragrances.
The strengthening and soothing shampoo is formulated for balanced and sensitive scalps, and features thyme, grapefruit essential oil and licorice root to cleanse while simultaneously alleviating irritation and inflammation. I noticed a very faint, sweet scent as I lathered the product through my hair and found my strands were left feeling soft, refreshed and thoroughly cleansed (but not at all dry) after use.
I can not recommend enough the defining, frizz-fighting and softening benefits of Umberto Giannini’s curl jelly wash to anyone with a slight texture or curl to their mane – thank me later, is all I have to say. Meanwhile, the Olaplex no.4 bond maintenance shampoo gave me soft, shiny, defined curls and lots of compliments. Close behind is Living Proof’s frizz shampoo, as it did exactly as it said on the tin, defeating any frizz in sight and leaving me with a gorgeous scent I’ll keep coming back for. I was also blown away by the capabilities and natural ingredients of Sukin’s natural balance shampoo, especially as the size is so generous for the price.
Essentially, sulphates are chemicals used as a cleaning agent in products such as shampoo, shaving gel and shower wash. It’s what causes the foam when washing your hair, which, for most people, tells them it’s doing its job of removing dirt. But, for certain types of hair – such as curly hair – using sulphates can be damaging, and it can even cause skin irritation for some.
This type of shampoo works much like any other regular formula but the ingredient list is where you’ll find the most differences, due to the lack of sulphates.
While they might sound harmless, sulphate ingredients can cause the scalp’s natural oils, which help to keep strands healthy, to be stripped away, and they can even cause some skin irritation.
Some people prefer their shampoo to be foamy, in which case sulphate-free shampoo might not be for you. However, there are a lot of benefits to be had from staying clear of this chemical, such as reducing frizz and scalp irritation, as well as leaving hair softer and better conditioned, while it can also help curly hair stay intact.
The majority of the time, if a shampoo is sulphate-free, it will say so on the packaging. If you want to be extra sure, the best thing to do is double check the label for the two most common sulphates found in shampoos: sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) and sodium laureth sulfate (SLES).
This is largely dependent on whether your extensions are made from synthetic hair or natural hair.
If it's synthetic hair, you should use a clarifying shampoo that will help remove build-up of products, grime and smells. However, if they’re made from human hair, a sulphate-free shampoo is best, as it will be gentler on strands.
Want more treats for your tresses? Check out our review of Dyson’s new airwrap id
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in