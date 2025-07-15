The age-old question when it comes to haircare is: why isn’t my hair doing what I want? Getting your locks to look their best can often be a struggle, especially if you have textured, coloured or damaged hair, as so many of us do. Often, it’s the products we think are helping our hair that are actually harming it, so, it’s time to reach for the best sulphate-free shampoos.

Sulphates are the chemicals and ingredients added to shampoos that give you that clean-hair feeling. They remove dirt, grease and other impurities, and create that bubbly lather we all know and love. However, they can also strip hair of its natural oil and moisture, leaving it more brittle, lifeless and likely to shed or snap.

So, what do we do? Well, the good news is sulphate-free shampoos are gradually becoming the norm, providing nourishing alternatives that can cleanse your hair and scalp without being too harsh.

I spoke to Emma Vickery, art director at Percy and Reed, who’s spent most of her career obsessing over how we should look after our hair. “Products are far more gentle and kind to the hair and skin without sulphates – any other good ingredients in the formulations are now no longer compromised by being intermixed with them,” says Vickery.

As for finding the right product for your particular locks, I’ve put a whole range of formulas through their paces. No matter what you’re looking for – from frizz-fighting to colour protection – you’re sure to find the best sulphate-free shampoo for you in this round-up.

How I tested the best sulphate-free shampoos

Trying out a wide range of sulphate-free shampoos – from luxury salon-style buys to budget-friendly brands – I have never looked at my hair so closely before, making sure to take note of even the slightest changes. This started by making sure I kept the rest of my haircare routine the same, so any changes could be attributed to the new shampoo.

In action trying out the sulphate-free shampoos ( The Independent/Ella Duggan )

When testing, I considered key factors such as:

Ease of use: I looked at how effortlessly each product lathered (despite the absence of sulphates), how simple it was to rinse out, and whether the packaging was practical and user-friendly. Shampoos that required excessive effort to distribute evenly or left behind residue were marked down, while those that provided a smooth, intuitive washing experience stood out.

I looked at how effortlessly each product lathered (despite the absence of sulphates), how simple it was to rinse out, and whether the packaging was practical and user-friendly. Shampoos that required excessive effort to distribute evenly or left behind residue were marked down, while those that provided a smooth, intuitive washing experience stood out. Scent: While personal preference varies, I prioritised shampoos with pleasant fragrances that didn’t overpower or linger too long after rinsing. Since sulphate-free formulas often rely on more natural ingredients, I also noted whether the scent felt clean and fresh or overly artificial.

While personal preference varies, I prioritised shampoos with pleasant fragrances that didn’t overpower or linger too long after rinsing. Since sulphate-free formulas often rely on more natural ingredients, I also noted whether the scent felt clean and fresh or overly artificial. Results: The final look and feel of the hair were central to testing. I assessed how each product left the hair after washing – looking for softness, shine, manageability, and overall health. Shampoos that made hair feel clean but not stripped, smooth but not weighed down, ranked highest. I also noted improvements in frizz control, curl definition, or volume where relevant.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Ella Duggan has been writing product reviews for IndyBest since 2023, covering a wide range of topics, from the best cleansers to the best body wash. In order to bring you only the very best, Ella rigorously tests products, from bargain buys to designer picks, offering her honest opinions and highlighting products that work as they should.

The best sulphate-free shampoos for 2025 are: