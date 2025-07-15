Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
20 best sulphate-free shampoos for healthy locks, tried and tested

Bring your mane back to life, with these tried and tested shampoos

Ella Duggan
Tuesday 15 July 2025 06:23 EDT
Sulphate-free shampoos are becoming the norm, providing nourishing alternatives that can cleanse your hair and scalp without being too harsh
Sulphate-free shampoos are becoming the norm, providing nourishing alternatives that can cleanse your hair and scalp without being too harsh (The Independent)
Our Top Picks

The age-old question when it comes to haircare is: why isn’t my hair doing what I want? Getting your locks to look their best can often be a struggle, especially if you have textured, coloured or damaged hair, as so many of us do. Often, it’s the products we think are helping our hair that are actually harming it, so, it’s time to reach for the best sulphate-free shampoos.

Sulphates are the chemicals and ingredients added to shampoos that give you that clean-hair feeling. They remove dirt, grease and other impurities, and create that bubbly lather we all know and love. However, they can also strip hair of its natural oil and moisture, leaving it more brittle, lifeless and likely to shed or snap.

So, what do we do? Well, the good news is sulphate-free shampoos are gradually becoming the norm, providing nourishing alternatives that can cleanse your hair and scalp without being too harsh.

I spoke to Emma Vickery, art director at Percy and Reed, who’s spent most of her career obsessing over how we should look after our hair. “Products are far more gentle and kind to the hair and skin without sulphates – any other good ingredients in the formulations are now no longer compromised by being intermixed with them,” says Vickery.

As for finding the right product for your particular locks, I’ve put a whole range of formulas through their paces. No matter what you’re looking for – from frizz-fighting to colour protection – you’re sure to find the best sulphate-free shampoo for you in this round-up.

How I tested the best sulphate-free shampoos

Trying out a wide range of sulphate-free shampoos – from luxury salon-style buys to budget-friendly brands – I have never looked at my hair so closely before, making sure to take note of even the slightest changes. This started by making sure I kept the rest of my haircare routine the same, so any changes could be attributed to the new shampoo.

In action trying out the sulphate-free shampoos
In action trying out the sulphate-free shampoos (The Independent/Ella Duggan)

When testing, I considered key factors such as:

  • Ease of use: I looked at how effortlessly each product lathered (despite the absence of sulphates), how simple it was to rinse out, and whether the packaging was practical and user-friendly. Shampoos that required excessive effort to distribute evenly or left behind residue were marked down, while those that provided a smooth, intuitive washing experience stood out.
  • Scent: While personal preference varies, I prioritised shampoos with pleasant fragrances that didn’t overpower or linger too long after rinsing. Since sulphate-free formulas often rely on more natural ingredients, I also noted whether the scent felt clean and fresh or overly artificial.
  • Results: The final look and feel of the hair were central to testing. I assessed how each product left the hair after washing – looking for softness, shine, manageability, and overall health. Shampoos that made hair feel clean but not stripped, smooth but not weighed down, ranked highest. I also noted improvements in frizz control, curl definition, or volume where relevant.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Ella Duggan has been writing product reviews for IndyBest since 2023, covering a wide range of topics, from the best cleansers to the best body wash. In order to bring you only the very best, Ella rigorously tests products, from bargain buys to designer picks, offering her honest opinions and highlighting products that work as they should.

The best sulphate-free shampoos for 2025 are:

  • Best sulphate-free shampoo overall – Umberto Giannini curl jelly wash: £8.95, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best budget sulphate-free shampoo – Faith in Nature shampoo bar, lavender and geranium: £5.25, Hollandandbarrett.com
  • Best sulphate-free shampoo for damaged hair – Olaplex no.4 bond maintenance shampoo: £22.40, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best frizz-fighting shampoo – Living proof frizz shampoo: £29, Livingproof.co.uk
  • Best science-powered shampoo – Act + Acre cold processed stem cell shampoo: £40, Actandacre.co.uk
  • Best sulphate-free shampoo for a clean feel – Kevin Murphy scalp spa wash: £29, Kevinmurphystore.com

1
Umberto Giannini curl jelly wash

Umberto-gianni-shampoo-indybest
  • Best: Sulphate-free shampoo overall
  • Key ingredients: Vitamin B5 formula
  • USP: Bouncy, light and defined hair
  • Size: 250ml
  • Why we love it
    • Brings out the best in your natural hair pattern
    • Suits multiple hair types
    • Vegan
    • Cruelty-free

When I say this shampoo single-handedly changed my relationship with my hair, I’m not exaggerating. This sulphate-free shampoo may be simple enough but this pink magic was able to pick out curls, define them, free them of frizz and add shine to top it all off. It is designed to help all hair, from a little wave to a cacophony of coils look their absolute best. The vitamin B5 formula softens and defines curls while cleansing and nourishing the follicle.

In the shower, the product has a subtle but sweet smell of floral lavender, and patchouli and is infused with hints of cardamom and vanilla. It created a light lather that coated the hair easily, plus I loved that the pink theme on the outside followed through to the actual shampoo – a product fit for Barbie herself, I think. I got plenty of compliments on my hair whenever I used this shampoo, particularly on wash days, and found it maintained its benefits and bounce for several days and sleeps, meaning I was able to wash my hair less often.

I do have to say I ended up going through this product quite quickly but, at less than £10 per bottle, you won’t be breaking the bank.

  1.  £8 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

2
Faith in Nature shampoo bar lavender & geranium

The-faith-in-nature-bar-indybest
  • Best: Budget sulphate-free shampoo
  • Key ingredients: Lavender oil and geranium oil
  • USP: Harnesses the calming benefits of lavender to relax the mind and soothe the scalp
  • Size: 85g
  • Why we love it
    • Sustainable
    • Vegan
    • 100% natural ingredients
    • Great for travel
    • Cruelty free
  • Take note
    • May not be deep cleaning enough for very thick hair

Now, I’m aware that I may lose some of you at the words ‘shampoo’ and ‘bar’ – and I was also sceptical, until I tried this bar, as it does a surprisingly great job at washing hair.

Using the bar takes some work – the advice on the box says to lather in your hands and then apply it to hair but I found it was much easier and more effective to rub the bar directly into the hair and scalp. This produced a thick bubbly lather that coated hair surprisingly well. The more rubbing and the more water you use, the bigger the lather.

This bar also had one of my favourite scents, with wafts of lavender and geranium. It wasn’t the deepest clean I had but it was certainly sufficient and my hair felt soft afterwards. I think this shampoo would make a perfect swap for those looking for a more sustainable shampoo.

The bar would also make a great travel buddy, as it lasts a long time, is affordable, compact, and won’t take up any precious real estate in your liquids bag.

  1.  £5 from Hollandandbarrett.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

3
Olaplex no.4 bond maintenance shampoo

Olaplex-shampoo-indybest
  • Best: Sulphate-free shampoo for damaged hair
  • Key ingredients: Sunflower seed oil, apricot kernel, rosemary leaf extract, banana fruit
  • USP: Repairs, strengthens and nourishes hair
  • Size: 250ml
  • Why we love it
    • Gives coloured hair a new lease of life
    • Works over time to create healthier hair

You might have been living under a haircare rock if you’ve never heard of Olaplex. The hair restoration brand shares the same origins with many of the tech giants, starting out in a garage in California. Since 2014, the company has exploded, all thanks to its patented hair technology, spearheaded by its famous ingredient, bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate, nicknamed “the invention”. This ingredient allows hair to reach new heights, making colours brighter, strands stronger and overall healthier locks.

Needless to say, after trying this shampoo ourselves, I was smitten. A little bit goes a long way – one or two squirts was more than enough to make my hair feel coated and cleansed. In the shower, my locks felt smoother and softer, and the brand’s signature citrusy scent was a welcomed aroma.

Once dried, I noticed my dyed-blonde hair looked brighter, with a new shine and softness that I didn’t have before. For a brand that’s considered luxurious in its formula, I thought the shampoo was pretty good value for money – especially if it saves on emergency trips to the salon.

  1.  £22 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

4
Sukin natural balance shampoo

Sukin-shampoo-indybest
  • Best: All-natural sulphate-free shampoo
  • Key ingredients: Shea butter, coconut extract, olive oil
  • USP: Naturally balances hair and provides moisture protection
  • Size: 500ml
  • Why we love it
    • Huge bottle
    • Affordable
    • Defines natural hair pattern
    • Vegan

This natural shampoo ticked a lot of boxes for me. Initially, I was impressed by the generous size, especially considering the very affordable price. The label on the bottle lists all the harmful chemicals that won’t be found in this shampoo, such as sulphates (obviously), parabens, detergents, animal derivatives, artificial colours, synthetic fragrances and many more. Instead, most of the ingredients featured would be at home in a botany book, with burdock, nettle and horsetail extracts being used to cleanse, and baobab oil used to moisturise.

During testing, I found it to have a standard shampoo consistency and a pleasant mandarin, vanilla and lavender scent. The lather was extremely bubbly and coated my hair well.

The end results were pleasantly surprising, too. Although it doesn’t claim to have specific curly hair benefits, when compared with other formulas, I found my curls looked more defined. Beyond that, my hair felt simply like my own, but on a really good hair day.

  1.  £3 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

5
Living proof frizz shampoo

Living-proof-sulphate-free-shampoo-indybest
  • Best: Frizz-fighting sulphate-free shampoo
  • Key ingredients: Proprietary amino cleansing complex
  • USP: Smooths and stops frizz
  • Size: 236ml
  • Why we love it
    • Smells amazing
    • Reduces frizz after just one wash
  • Take note
    • Struggled to penetrate very thick hair

This shampoo has more going for it than just the sleek bottle it comes in. Once I squirted out the first blob, the shower was filled with a lovely aroma, which the brand calls “light citrus” and was probably my favourite scent out of all the shampoos I tested.

The product lathered up nicely and my hair seemed instantly smoothed during the washing process, helping with tangles before we even got to the conditioner. That being said, despite the brand claiming the shampoo gets rid of dirt, sweat, pollution and product build-up, I felt it wasn’t the deepest clean that I’ve had.

Once dried, my locks felt lighter than usual, and there was a very clear reduction in frizz after just one wash, which blew me away. So much so, I didn’t have to apply the usual frizz-busting oil that can often lead to greasy hair or product build-up, so that was a big win for me.

  1.  £29 from Livingproof.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

6
Percy & Reed I need a hero wonder shampoo

Percy-and-reed-sulphate-free-shampoo-indybest
  • Best: Multi-issue sulphate-free shampoo
  • Key ingredients: Sunflower seed extract, antioxidants and vitamins
  • USP: Moisture balancing, colour protection, environmental defence, hair health
  • Size: 250ml
  • Why we love it
    • Good for volume

Percy & Reed has been synonymous with British haircare for more than 15 years, thanks to its bestselling serums and styling products. This shampoo, however, claims to be the cure for all your hair-related needs at once.

The shampoo’s shimmery, almost glittery appearance was a nice surprise, and, as for the scent, I’d liken it to the shampoos used at swanky salons, which has to be a good sign.

The bottle’s label says it will provide moisture balancing, colour protection, environmental defence and improve overall hair health. It also promises to produce a rich lather – and that it did. I was impressed with how quickly it turned into a thick, cream-like formula, and it penetrated my hair with ease, getting down to the scalp for a good clean. Once my hair was dry, it was hard to tell which of the many USPs were at work but, overall, my locks looked defined and voluminous.

As formulas go, this is a great pick for those wanting to tackle many hair-related issues at once.

  1.  £26 from Percyandreed.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

7
Hair by Sam McKnight rich cleanse shampoo

Hair-by-sam-mcknight-shampoo-indybest
  • Best: Sulphate-free shampoo to use before styling products
  • Key ingredients: Amino acids, quinoa protein
  • USP: Nourishing, hydrating, repairing, cleansing
  • Size: 250ml
  • Why we love it
    • Enhances styling products
    • Lovely signature scent
  • Take note
    • Had to use a lot of product to thorougly cover thick hair

Hair by Sam McKnight has been gaining popularity online for its styling products, especially its dry shampoos. To see what the fuss was about, I tested the brand’s sulphate-free shampoo.

The rich cleanse shampoo is a gentle product that nourishes and heals damaged hair, as well as the scalp. On initial use, it took a bit of work (and water) to get a good lather going but, once I did, the shower filled with a gorgeous scent. I ended up having to use a lot of the product before I felt that my hair and scalp were thoroughly covered. However, I was glad that I did, as the results once dried were great – curls looked defined and frizz was minimised.

My main takeaway from this shampoo is it allowed my hair to be a perfect canvas for my other styling products, which went on easier and performed to the highest of their capabilities.

  1.  £28 from Spacenk.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

8
Nécessaire the shampoo

Necessaire-shampoo-indybest
  • Best: Treatment-style sulphate-free shampoo
  • Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, biomimetic peptide, green tea extract
  • USP: Supports hair growth, helps hair look fuller and healthier
  • Size: 250ml
  • Why we love it
    • Helps to encourage hair growth
    • Good for treating dandruff
  • Take note
    • No smell
    • Have to use daily

This bottle looks so chic, it’s almost intimidating. Its cool package is not the only difference here, as this product is designed to be used daily on damaged or distressed hair. Calling itself a scalp serum, this formula uses ingredients well-known to freshen up your scalp. Hyaluronic acid, one of the biggest trends in skincare in recent years, is used here to hydrate the scalp with the aim of encouraging and supporting hair growth. It also uses the anti-inflammatory properties in green tea extract to help reduce itchiness and flakiness.

When I used the shampoo, I was impressed with how well the water-light serum reached my roots, even through my often-impenetrable thick hair. Curls looked defined, especially towards the roots, and I definitely received a compliment or two on how good my hair looked. That being said, I was a little disappointed that, after one night’s sleep, my locks lost their lustre a bit. Perhaps this lends itself to being an everyday treatment rather than a typical shampoo.

  1.  £28 from Spacenk.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

9
Moroccan Oil smoothing shampoo

Moroccanoil-shampoo-indybest
  • Best: Argan oil sulphate-free shampoo
  • Key ingredients: Argan oil and argan butter
  • USP: Frizz fighting, softening and smoothening
  • Size: 250ml
  • Why we love it
    • Smells lovely
    • Well-known haircare ingredients
    • Highly concentrated formula, so it goes further

By now, most of us are well aware of the powerful hair-perfecting properties of using argan oil. No one knows this more so than Moroccan Oil founder Carmen Tal, who discovered the benefits in 2008 after her own hair nightmare was saved by an argan oil hair treatment in a salon in Tel Aviv. Her hair was restored and the brand Moroccan Oil was born.

This shampoo uses a combination of argan oil and argan butter to help smooth and soothe frizzy and unruly hair. It’s also a great choice for those with naturally oily-prone hair who would be hesitant to use the oil in its concentrated form but who still want all the benefits. The scent of this shampoo is one I’d happily wear as a perfume, and I loved the bottle’s turquoise pop of colour in my shower.

The smoothing shampoo special blend is designed to restore the depleted amino acids that are vital for smoothing and strengthening hair. It does all this while attempting to align with your hair’s natural keratin production, and for all those fellow frizzy-haired sufferers out there, you’ll know how important keratin is for smooth, sumptuous locks.

  1.  £20 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

10
Kevin Murphy scalp spa wash

Kevin-murphy-scalp-spa-wash-indybest
  • Best: Sulphate-free shampoo for a clean feel
  • Key ingredients: Micellar water, celery seed extract, rose water, coconut oil
  • USP: Cleans, balances and promotes a healthy scalp
  • Size: 250ml
  • Why we love it
    • Left our hair feeling super clean
    • Good for penetrating thick hair
  • Take note
    • Could go through the product very quickly

Kevin Murphy is a well-known and well-trusted luxury haircare brand that sets itself apart from competitors by applying the same philosophies as skincare to your hair. For starters, I loved the packaging of this shampoo – I would happily display it in my bathroom. I also happened to be a fan of what’s inside the bottle.

With a loose, milky-like consistency, the shampoo feels very moisturising and calming on our scalp – I was impressed by how easily it penetrated my thick, curly hair, too. Because of this, it could be a great product for those who struggle with product build-up – a common problem when using a shampoo that isn’t cleaning hair or reaching the scalp well enough. This shampoo could also help with those battling oily hair, as it uses micellar water to dissolve the impurities that make the hair appear greasy.

Our one small gripe is that, due to the shampoo’s loose consistency, and the added instruction to rinse and repeat when using, I found I ended up using a lot of product for just one wash, making it quite a pricey option in the long run. That said, out of all the shampoos I tested, this one left my locks looking the cleanest, which resulted in additional shine, too.

  1.  £29 from Kevinmurphystore.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

11
Palmers moisture boost shampoo

Palmers-shampoo-indybest
  • Best: Sulphate-free shampoo for coconut-lovers
  • Key ingredients: Tahitian monoi and coconut oil
  • USP: For dry, damaged or coloured hair
  • Size: 400ml
  • Why we love it
    • Yummy coconut smell
    • Very affordable
  • Take note
    • Can cause some frizz

Many people will know Palmers, although, they may associate it more with body butters and lip balms rather than shampoos. The brand is more than 175 years old and is credited as one of America’s first skincare companies. When I picked up its shampoo, I wasn’t sure what to expect, but found myself pleasantly surprised.

The iconic coconut scent is instant and, of course, delicious. When wet, my hair felt instantly smooth and nourished – it was so soft to the touch despite my curly hair usually being on the knotty side when washing. Once dried, my locks were the softest they’d been during testing. That said, the soft nature of the hair unfortunately lent itself to a frizzier quality than usual, so, I would probably recommend this shampoo to my non-frizz-fighting friends. Lucky them, as I couldn’t help but smile every time we caught a hint of coconut in the air.

  1.  £7 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

12
Ouai thick hair shampoo

Ouai-shampoo-indybest
  • Best: Sulphate-free shampoo for thick hair
  • Key ingredients: Avocado oil, shea butter, marshmallow root
  • USP: Manages big hair that is prone to frizz
  • Size: 300ml
  • Why we love it
    • Detangles
    • Fights frizz
    • Conquers thick hair with ease
  • Take note
    • Scent may not appeal to everyone

If you’re someone with thick hair, I’m sure that you’re used to rolling your eyes when seemingly every single shampoo advert promises thicker, more voluminous hair. So, you can imagine my excitement when I saw the multitude of options Ouai offers – from thick to thin, detox to dandruff, there really is something for everyone.

I tried the thick hair shampoo, containing avocado oil and shea butter to calm frizz, and marshmallow root for those tangles that thick hair knows far too well. I found the scent to be slightly reminiscent of a grandmother’s perfume but the upside is the product was very thick and cleansed my hair thoroughly with a creamy lather – the word “luxurious” came to mind several times. Despite this deep clean, hair didn’t feel stripped or dry at all but instead had a lovely shine to it.

  1.  £28 from Spacenk.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

13
Color Wow colour security shampoo

Colour wow-shampoo-indybest
  • Best: Sulphate-free shampoo for coloured hair
  • Key ingredients: Japanese amino acids
  • USP: Clean and healthy hair using ingredients often found in skincare
  • Size: 250ml
  • Why we love it
    • Colour protection
    • Reduces product build-up
  • Take note
    • Thick hair will need two applications

The clue is in the name with this shampoo, Color Wow is synonymous with giving colour-dyed hair the best treatment possible. This shampoo is designed specifically to promote hair and scalp health, encouraging hair growth in even the most thoroughly dyed hair. It also claims to be leagues above other shampoos by being 100 per cent clean, leaving zero residue or ingredients behind on the hair. In other words, it gets in, does its job and goes down the drain, leaving your locks build-up free.

The product itself has that lovely salon-shampoo smell without being overpowering, and the thick, jelly-like consistency lathered up really well. It did slightly struggle to completely coat my hair, but managed it just fine with a second dose. Hair felt positively polished and clean in the shower, and once dry, it had a matte finish – not in a dull way but in a clean way. I couldn’t keep our hands off my locks, as they were so light and soft. A great shampoo for those trying to get their colour-damaged hair back to its natural balance.

  1.  £15 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

14
Act + Acre cold processed stem cell shampoo

Act-Acre-shampoo-indybest
  • Best: Science-backed sulphate-free shampoo
  • Key ingredients: H2 Grow Complex, caffeine, hyaluronic acid and apple stem cells
  • USP: Cleanses and hydrates the scalp to promote thicker, fuller hair
  • Size: 296ml
  • Why we love it
    • Backed by science and hair experts
    • Easy-application pump
  • Take note
    • Expensive

If you’re looking for a shampoo that helps hair growth, follicle stimulation and promotes generally healthier hair, all backed by some pretty serious science, this may just be for you. Helen Reavey is a former backstage hairstylist for Sam McKnight and stylist to stars such as Harry Styles and Alicia Keys. She created this brand due to her frustration with “ordinary shampoos”, finding they focussed on removing grease and dirt, but in doing so neglected or even stripped the scalp. The scalp is, according to the brand, the secret to perfect hair, controlling how voluminous, shiny and healthy hair will look.

This shampoo uses apple stem cells and caffeine to unclog and protect hair follicles and remove impurities from the scalp, which, in due course, prevents thinning and shedding, resulting in fuller, thicker and better-looking hair. The science behind it is backed up by clinical studies produced by Princeton Labs.

When I tried the product, it left my hair squeaky clean – quite literally making my wet locks squeak. Unsurprisingly, the foamy lather had no issue getting to my scalp, although, I did use a big pump in doing so. Once dried, I noticed an instant shine to my locks, though, I reckon the true benefits of this product may take more than a couple of washes.

This product is on the pricier side, so would suit those looking to invest in a science-backed luxury shampoo to boost their hair health and growth.

  1.  £40 from Actandacre.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

15
Provoke Touch Of Silver brightening purple shampoo

Purple-shampoo-indybest
  • Best: Sulphate-free purple shampoo
  • Key ingredients: Violet and blue pigments
  • USP: Brightens colour and removes brassy tones
  • Size: 200ml
  • Why we love it
    • Hair looked less brassy after just one wash
  • Take note
    • Could feel a little stripping on the hair

Don't be alarmed by the colour of this shampoo – it may turn your shower purple, but only temporarily. Purple shampoos use purple pigments to neutralise yellow and brassy tones, and Provoke’s Touch of Silver does just that, at a very affordable price.

The shampoo itself is strong in scent and looks. While I quite enjoyed the floral soapy smell, others may find it a little overpowering. The shampoo lathered well and coated strands, it did feel slightly on the stripping side, though. Once dry, my dyed-bonde hair was noticeably less brassy, a really great hair pick-me-up for between salon appointments. This shampoo did not help with frizz, however, so, I’d recommended using this shampoo just for its colour-enhancing benefits, which I loved, especially given the price.

  1.  £2 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

16
OGX argan oil of Morocco sulphate free shampoo for dry hair

Argan-oil-indybest
  • Best: Sulphate-free shampoo for all hair types
  • Key ingredients: Moroccan Argan oil
  • USP: Strengthens, nourishes and protects all hair types
  • Size: 385ml
  • Why we love it
    • Suits multiple hair types
    • Very affordable price

OGX prides itself on being gentler on hair than other high-street brands. At such an affordable price, this sulphate-free shampoo was remarkably nourishing for my hair, although, the product does come out in big blobs, so watch out. A little goes a long way, and my hair was coated in a bubbly lather within moments. While it didn’t necessarily leave my hair feeling the softest it’s ever been, the product certainly was not stripping or drying.

This shampoo is designed to suit all hair types, using argan oil to moisturise and strengthen the hair. Once my curly hair was dry, it looked defined yet soft. I also noticed my hair kept its shape and definition well, despite a sweaty workout and several nights of sleeping on it.

  1.  £4 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

17
Noughty detox dynamo clarifying shampoo

noughty-shampoo-indybest
  • Best: Curl-defining sulphate-free shampoo
  • Key ingredients: Peppermint and sorrel leaf
  • USP: Fights product build-up and pollution to detoxify and clarify hair
  • Size: 250ml
  • Why we love it
    • Super-defined hair
    • Really soft but with minimal frizz
    • Affordable
    • 97 per cent natural ingredients

To put it lightly, I was blown away by this shampoo. My curls were so defined and frizz-free once dried – it was a good hair day, to say the least. This was made all the more surprising, as, during the shampooing process, I didn't think much of the shampoo. It had a subtle citrusy floral smell and made a fine lather but hair had no noticeable ‘new’ feel during washing. So, when we woke to defined, almost ringlet curls I was ecstatic. I had even gone to bed with damp hair, which usually means I end up with slightly lacklustre locks, but not this time. The formula itself boasts 97 per cent natural ingredients, which is always reassuring, and aims to clarify and detoxify hair from pollution and product build-up – an admirable hair mission, in my eyes.

  1.  £8 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

18
Monday hair care repair shampoo

Monday-repair-shampoo-indybest
  • Best: Affordable keratin sulphate-free shampoo
  • Key ingredients: Keratin, vitamin E, coconut oil and shea butter
  • USP: Deeply nourishes and protects dry and damaged hair
  • Size: 354ml
  • Why we love it
    • Packaging looks great and is efficient
  • Take note
    • Had to use a good few pumps’ worth

Oh, how I love shampoos with pumps – they are just so much more civilised than squeezing the life out of slippery bottles. This shampoo from haircare brand Monday features some of my favourite packaging, especially considering its price bracket. It also comes with some impressive ingredients for the price. Keratin and vitamin E are used to enhance the fibre in moisture, creating a silky concoction for your hair. Shea butter and coconut oil follow, to support the formula and ensure hair looks satin-soft.

When using it on my hair, as much as I loved the pump, I did have to use it a few times to get my desired lather. However, once I got a thick bubble going, it felt great on the hair. Once dry, I did have a slight sheen going and my hair was certainly soft. I predict, as is the case with many shampoos, the more you use this product over time, the better the results will be. For the price, size and amount of keratin included, you can consider me a fan.

  1.  £5 from Lookfantastic.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

19
Giovanni smooth as silk shampoo

Giovanni-shampoo-indybest
  • Best: Vegan sulphate-free shampoo
  • Key ingredients: Grapefruit, apple, aloe extracts and vegetable proteins
  • USP: Revitalises unruly hair, while controlling frizz and flyaways to reveal sleek, smooth locks with improved manageability
  • Size: 250ml
  • Why we love it
    • Vegan
    • Recyclable
    • Smells amazing
    • Good for frizz and flyaways
    • Cruelty-free
  • Take note
    • Slippery bottle
    • Not the best lather

This is another great affordable sulphate-free shampoo – it’s packed with hair-happy ingredients that soothe dry and damaged hair, control frizz and add shine. It uses grapefruit, apple, aloe extracts and vegetable proteins to help build stronger hair follicles. Those fruits also give the shampoo a really unique and lovely grapefruit scent. It’s also totally vegan, and cruelty-free, infused with natural botanical ingredients, plus the packaging is recyclable.

After washing my hair, I noticed it did have a nice sheen to it, while frizziness and flyaways had reduced. My one gripe is, as nice as the bottle looks, the angular shape does make it a particularly slippery bottle to squeeze in the shower.

  1.  £11 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

20
The Powder Shampoo strengthening & soothing powder shampoo for normal & sensitive scalps

The Powder Shampoo strengthening and soothing powder shampoo for normal and sensitive scalps
  • Best: Waterless sulphate-free shampoo
  • Key ingredients: Pre and probiotics, grapefruit essential oil, licorice root
  • USP: Waterless
  • Size: 3.5oz
  • Why we love it
    • Plastic-free
    • Refillable
    • Vegan
    • Lathers easily
  • Take note
    • Not cheap
    • Powder clumps together if it gets wet

Trickling into nearly every product’s ingredient list, water is everywhere in the beauty industry. But this is where The Powder Shampoo does things differently. The company’s shower products don’t use any fresh water in the production process and come in a powder form that you mix with water once you’re in the shower. That’s less wasted water and, in theory, a longer-lasting product.

Housed in refillable bottles made from aluminum instead of plastic, the powder is lathered up in the hands or sprinkled onto your hair, a process that takes seconds. Several formulas are available depending on hair type, all of them made without sulphates and free from silicones, parabens, phthalates and synthetic fragrances.

The strengthening and soothing shampoo is formulated for balanced and sensitive scalps, and features thyme, grapefruit essential oil and licorice root to cleanse while simultaneously alleviating irritation and inflammation. I noticed a very faint, sweet scent as I lathered the product through my hair and found my strands were left feeling soft, refreshed and thoroughly cleansed (but not at all dry) after use.

  1.  £20 from Thepowdershampoo.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Sulphate-free shampoo FAQs

What is the best sulphate-free shampoo?

I can not recommend enough the defining, frizz-fighting and softening benefits of Umberto Giannini’s curl jelly wash to anyone with a slight texture or curl to their mane – thank me later, is all I have to say. Meanwhile, the Olaplex no.4 bond maintenance shampoo gave me soft, shiny, defined curls and lots of compliments. Close behind is Living Proof’s frizz shampoo, as it did exactly as it said on the tin, defeating any frizz in sight and leaving me with a gorgeous scent I’ll keep coming back for. I was also blown away by the capabilities and natural ingredients of Sukin’s natural balance shampoo, especially as the size is so generous for the price.

What are sulphates?

Essentially, sulphates are chemicals used as a cleaning agent in products such as shampoo, shaving gel and shower wash. It’s what causes the foam when washing your hair, which, for most people, tells them it’s doing its job of removing dirt. But, for certain types of hair – such as curly hair – using sulphates can be damaging, and it can even cause skin irritation for some.

What does a sulphate-free shampoo actually do?

This type of shampoo works much like any other regular formula but the ingredient list is where you’ll find the most differences, due to the lack of sulphates.

While they might sound harmless, sulphate ingredients can cause the scalp’s natural oils, which help to keep strands healthy, to be stripped away, and they can even cause some skin irritation.

Is sulphate-free shampoo good for hair?

Some people prefer their shampoo to be foamy, in which case sulphate-free shampoo might not be for you. However, there are a lot of benefits to be had from staying clear of this chemical, such as reducing frizz and scalp irritation, as well as leaving hair softer and better conditioned, while it can also help curly hair stay intact.

How can I tell if my shampoo is sulphate-free?

The majority of the time, if a shampoo is sulphate-free, it will say so on the packaging. If you want to be extra sure, the best thing to do is double check the label for the two most common sulphates found in shampoos: sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) and sodium laureth sulfate (SLES).

Should I use sulphate-free shampoo on hair extensions?

This is largely dependent on whether your extensions are made from synthetic hair or natural hair.

If it's synthetic hair, you should use a clarifying shampoo that will help remove build-up of products, grime and smells. However, if they’re made from human hair, a sulphate-free shampoo is best, as it will be gentler on strands.

Want more treats for your tresses? Check out our review of Dyson’s new airwrap id

