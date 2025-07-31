The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
13 best leave-in conditioners that are deeply hydrating for every hair type
For smoothing and taming flyaways, find the right leave-in conditioner for your hair type
The best leave-in conditioners work wonders at detangling or smoothing flyaways, with some formulas even doubling as heat protectors and hair growth boosters. As certified trichologist Izabella Bordignon puts it, “a leave-in tailored to your hair will improve texture, softness and resilience.” On top of that, they can “play a crucial role in maintaining the hair’s pH balance,” says hair stylist Patricia Davis.
Haircare has certainly come a long way over the decades. Long gone are the days of ‘one size fits all’ hair products, and whether you have an afro texture or poker-straight hair, there’s a formula to suit your hair type. There’s something for every budget, too, from Palmer’s bargain conditioner to ultra-luxe lotions from Oribe.
The tough part is knowing which ones will work best for you. Pretty packaging and slick advertising are all well and good, but none of that is worth the splurge if the formula leaves your hair in a matted mess. The key is to know which ingredients to seek out. While natural oils and butters take well to kinky and coily styles, humectants will bring hydration to all hair types.
With all that in mind, two testers and I put the best leave-in conditioners to the test to find the right formulas for straight, curly and afro styles. Plenty of products didn’t make the cut, but after dozens of hair washes, blow-dries, and diffusing sessions, we whittled down the options to our favourite tried-and-tested leave-in conditioners on the market right now.
How we tested
Fionola Delaney, Ella Duggan and I spent six weeks testing more than 20 leave-in conditioners on sopping wet, damp or dry hair. Our hair ranges from straight 1b/c to coily 4A hair, so we could see how these different conditioners worked for different hair types. During testing, we paid close attention to several key criteria:
- Hair’s appearance: The main goal was to find formulas that left us with enviable locks, without weighing down strands at the roots.
- Ease of application: We considered how quick and easy it was to work the formulas through our hair.
- Detangling: We assessed whether each product was able to combat tangles.
- Extra benefits: As fans of multi-purpose products, we noted if the leave-in conditioners also offered heat protection or boosted hair growth.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
As IndyBest’s resident beauty writer, Lucy Smith has covered everything from the best shampoos and conditioners to the best hair dryers. She’s spoken to hair stylists and trichologists, and she knows which brands offer good value for money.
Ella Duggan is a certified ‘curly girl’ and has penned a range of reviews for IndyBest, including the best sulfate-free shampoos.
Fionola Delaney has coilier 3C/4A curls, and has also contributed to IndyBest’s guide to the best hair brushes. Here, the trio tested all of the top creams, milks and serums to discover the very best leave-in conditioners.
- Best overall – Davines OI all in one milk: £23.50, Sephora.co.uk
- Best budget buy – Palmer's coconut oil formula leave-in conditioner: £5.99, Superdrug.com
- Best for damaged hair – K18 biomimetic hairscience leave-in molecular repair hair mask: £70, Cultbeauty.co.uk
- Best for 3c/4a hair – As I Am Jamaican black castor oil leave-in conditioner, £7.95, Amazon.co.uk
1Davines OI all in one milk
- Best: Leave-in conditioner overall
- Hair types: All, though silicones can weigh down less structured curls
- Key ingredients: Vitamin B5, behentrimonium chloride, cetrimonium chloride, glycerin, sunflower seed oil, silicones, fragrance
- For use on: Clean, towel-dried hair
- Application type: Spray
- Extra benefits: Heat styling protection up to 230C, frizz taming, ease of detangling
- Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free: Yes
- Size: 135ml
- Why we love it
- Clean, soapy scent
- Distributes easily and evenly
- Accentuates waves
- Creates healthy shine, even after air-drying
- Take note
- Not ‘curly girl’ approved
The Davines OI milk has been on my radar since last year. Re-testing a year on, the all-in-one formula did not disappoint, with lightweight yet nourishing ingredients.
Some products in this list (Color Wow’s carb-infused treatment, for instance) need heat to work. However, this milk’s blend of moisture-attracting humectants, smoothing silicones, conditioners and lightweight oils makes for healthy hair, however you style it. I discovered that this conditioner even works after committing the cardinal sin of sleeping on wet hair – when I woke up, I couldn’t believe the silkiness and shine.
When using this product as a pre-styling heat protector, I loved how it improved my usually frizzy hair. On the whole, this product is versatile and, while some certified ‘curly girls’ might dislike Davines’s use of silicones for ringlet/coil maintenance, I’m seeing lots of respected brands reintroducing the ingredient after a recent TikTok-driven boycott.
2Palmer's coconut oil formula leave-in conditioner
- Best: Budget leave-in conditioner
- Hair types: Dry, frizzy hair (perhaps not for curls, kinks and coils)
- Key ingredients: Coconut oil, coconut extract, vitamin E, silicones, tiaré flower, sunflower seed oil, keratin, aloe vera, vitamin B5, alcohol, fragrance
- For use on: Towel dried/damp hair
- Application type: Pump spray
- Extra benefits: Styling protection
- Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free: No
- Size: 250ml
- Why we love it
- Pleasant, summery scent
- Left hair smooth, shiny and silky during testing
- Huge number of hair-loving ingredients
- Take note
- Requires quite a lot to saturate strands
- Doesn’t detangle instantly
- Can build-up around scalp
A product I used to reach for in my teens, Palmer’s has since reformulated its affordable leave-in formula with twice as much coconut oil. For less than £10 (often reduced to less than £5), the ingredients – from keratin to strengthening vitamin B5 – set out to revitalise lacklustre locks.
The spray leaves a gorgeous, healthy sheen after blow-drying, and I loved how it maintained my hair’s volume and thickness while minimising frizz. Though it didn’t weigh down my hair, I saw more of an oily buildup around my roots less than a day after washing, but this could be a case of over-zealous spritzing.
In terms of detangling, it wasn’t the best knot-buster on the block, but it got the job done nonetheless. For me, this leave-in conditioner comes into its own in a styling/finishing setting, with the featured silicones working to protect from heat damage, while boosting gloss. It’s a great option if you’re on a budget.
3Olaplex no.5 moisturise and mend leave-in conditioner
- Best: Leave-in conditioner for coloured hair
- Hair types: All, but best for dry hair
- Key ingredients: Glycerin, exfoliating lactic acid, squalane, argan oil, murumuru seed butter, Olaplex patented bond builder (bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate), 12 amino acids, lightweight silicone (amodimethicone), fragrance
- For use on: Clean, damp hair
- Application type: Pump
- Extra benefits: 232C heat protection, seals split ends, reduces further breakage
- Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free: Yes
- Size: 100ml
- Why we love it
- Signature sugary Olaplex scent
- Results after just one use
- Take note
- Works best with full Olaplex product roster
As someone who loves using Olaplex’s no. 7 bonding oil (£28, Sephora.co.uk) as a finisher, I was excited to see if the no. 5 leave-in conditioner would render my locks quite as soft and silky. As anticipated, this formula left my roots fluffy and light and my lengths smooth and hydrated. Application is easy – I have shoulder-length hair and only needed one to two pumps.
With a limited dose, I was sceptical that the claimed heat protection would adequately coat every strand; however, my hair appeared neither brittle nor frazzled after blow-drying, so I’d say it distributed better than expected.
These results were amplified when I combined the leave-in formula with the brand’s no. 4 and 5 shampoo and conditioner for fine hair, but the benefits when used solo still stand. With the many hair-loving ingredients included here, this product is worth the price tag.
4Noughty let's bond, bond repair leave-in treatment
- Best: Leave-in conditioner to combat breakage
- Hair types: Fragile and damaged hair, including dyed and curly hair
- Key ingredients: Cetyl alcohol, silicone alternative (brassicamidopropyl dimethylamine), agents to repair internal hair shaft (hydroxypropylgluconamide, hydroxypropylammonium gluconate), coconut oil-derived softeners, vitamin E, amino acids (arginine, glycine, alanine, serine), fragrance
- For use on: Clean, damp hair
- Application type: Squeezy tube
- Extra benefits: Reduces breakage and boosts hair resistance
- Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free: Yes
- Size: 125ml
- Why we love it
- Smells pleasant (like coconut and vanilla)
- Boosts shine
- Doesn’t weigh down hair
- Take note
- Perhaps not nourishing enough for ultra-dry strands
I reviewed Noughty’s let’s bond leave-in for a separate feature, so it was given a slightly longer individual test and perhaps had a leg up on the other products here. However, I’ve since stopped using it consistently and, even with sporadic use, this budget formula continues to impress.
Much like K18’s formula (see below), the let’s bond collection is somewhat of an alternative for Olaplex’s no. 3 perfector. Of course, it doesn’t feature the brand’s patented ingredient, but the hydroxypropylgluconamide makes a pretty effective imitation.
Hydroxypropylgluconamide (HPG) works by penetrating the hair shaft and forming bonds with the keratin proteins that make up our hair. These then get to work repairing breaks in hair structure.
As someone with natural hair, I couldn’t test this on bleach damage, but I could test it on heat damage. Heat damage can leave my hair brittle and poker straight, which this formula helped to counteract. After continued use, I saw the most damaged sections of hair (specifically, those towards the back and underside) looking more flicky and bouncy, while the hair all across my head appeared glossier.
5As I Am Jamaican black castor oil leave-in conditioner
- Best: Leave-in conditioner for 3C/4A curls
- Hair types: Coily and curly hair, generally types 2 to 4
- Key ingredients: Glycerin, sugar beet-derived humectant (betaine), castor oil, linseed extract (rich in omega-3), vitamin C, ceramides, vitamin E, fragrance
- For use on: Clean, wet hair
- Application type: Squeezy bottle
- Extra benefits: Supports hair growth and claims to ease combing by 40 per cent
- Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free: Yes
- Size: 237ml
- Why we love it
- A little goes a long way
- Produces bouncy, voluminous, long-lasting and non-crunchy curls
- Take note
- May cause a little tingling/itchiness for those prone to sensitivity
By Fionola Delaney
This Jamaican leave-in conditioner is a level up from the brand’s core conditioner and, with the addition of castor oil, sets out to provide added nourishment to damaged and dull strands. It left my curls looking defined, without shrinkage, and I loved how it toed the line between adequate hold and minimal crunch. I saw zero stiffness in the strands, with added volume and bounce even after a full night’s sleep.
This leave-in conditioner doesn’t banish frizz entirely, but I’d argue its more delicate approach maximises the appearance of length. However, in the same way that fragrance can prompt sensitivity, I did notice a slight uptick in scalp irritation as a result of the castor oil included in this formula.
6Mielle white peony sulfate-free leave-in conditioner
- Best: Leave-in conditioner for curl priming
- Hair types: All, but especially for curly, coily and textured hair prone to dryness or frizz
- Key ingredients: White peony root extract, glycerin, coconut oil, jojoba oil, argan oil, green tea extract, aloe vera, light silicone (amodimethicone), amino acids, fragrance
- For use on: Clean, damp hair
- Application type: Spray
- Extra benefits: Protects from heat damage, smooths, boosts shine and softness, de-frizzes, heightens hydration
- Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free: No
- Size: 240ml
- Why we love it
- Creates a beautiful, glossy finish
- Prevents crunchiness
- Helps other styling products absorb better
- Moisturises without weighing down curls
- Tames frizz
- Take note
- Spray nozzle is awkward at first
- Those with moderate sensitivity may see irritation from fragrance
By Ella Duggan
This is a lightweight wonder that delivers serious results. While the limited mist-style pump might be frustrating at first (I used in excess of 20 sprays), it’s actually a clever way to prevent overuse, which can lead to build-up and limp curls. Once applied, the formula left my hair soft, shiny and full of bounce – never greasy or heavy.
Ideal as a curl primer, this formula created a hydrated, silky base that enhanced other styling products and managed to prevent the dreaded crunch that other gels or mousses often leave behind. It’s also a frizz-tamer, which is especially effective if you diffuse or use other heat stylers. I found it added a glossy finish that made my curls look healthier and more defined.
Powered by white peony root, coconut, argan and jojoba oils, plus antioxidant-rich green tea extract, it deeply nourishes while remaining incredibly lightweight. For ‘curly girls’ seeking moisture, shine and softness without weight, this one’s a no-brainer.
7K18 biomimetic hairscience leave-in molecular repair hair mask
- Best: Leave-in conditioner for damaged hair
- Hair types: Hair damaged from bleach, dyes, chemicals or heat
- Key ingredients: Patented K18 peptide, coconut-derived oils and alcohols, wheat protein, softening wheat starch, vitamin E, fragrance
- For use on: Towel-dried, freshly shampooed hair
- Application type: Pump dispenser
- Extra benefits: Repairs damaged hair
- Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free: Yes
- Size: 50ml
- Why we love it
- Saves time in the shower
- Softens hair
- Leaves ends looking smoothed and freshly cut
- Take note
- Expensive
- Can weigh down roots if overused
This treatment is at the centre of a lot of discussion in the beauty industry, with rumours that it rivals Olaplex’s famed no.3 perfector. Where Olaplex uses bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate, a patented bond builder, K18’s patented ingredient (sh-oligopeptide-78) harnesses the power of peptides, aiming to rebuild bonds and broken polypeptide chains.
I wanted to get to the bottom of the hearsay, and after several treatments, it’s hard to deny that it’s a game-changer. As it’s a substitute for your normal rinse-out conditioner, it not only minimises the number of steps in your routine, but requires half the amount of product, too.
Specifically, with my hair a shoulder-grazing length, I found that one pump was adequate. While Olaplex no.3 requires you to rinse your pre-shampooed hair, apply the perfector and wait 10 minutes before your wash regimen, K18’s leave-in formula is simple to apply. All you have to do is shampoo your hair, rinse, towel dry, add the formula and style as usual.
My hair was left hydrated, and the breakage I normally see around the mid to end of the hair shaft appeared smoothed. It’s easy to lean into old habits and use more than the advised dose (starting with one pump and working up as needed), but I found this caused product build-up towards the roots. The only downside? The inordinate price. Though the cautious dosing approach means you get a touch more value for money, the best part of £70 is a lot for silky hair.
8Ouai leave-in conditioner and heat protectant spray
- Best: Leave-in conditioner for all-round hair care
- Hair types: All, bar those with moderate scalp sensitivity and/or very fine hair
- Key ingredients: Baobab, argan and evening primrose oil, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, pro-vitamin B5, amino acids, pea protein, silicones, vitamin C, vitamin E, scalp-soothing radish root, tamarind seed oil, fragrance
- For use on: Clean, unbrushed, damp hair
- Application type: Spray
- Extra benefits: Protects from heat styling up to 232C, detangles, smooths and boosts shine
- Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free: Yes
- Size: 140ml
- Why we love it
- Long-lasting scent
- Eases detangling and smooths
- Lightweight
- Take note
- Scent may be too sweet for some people
From the ingredients list alone, it’s clear Ouai’s leave-in conditioner is on a hair repair mission. Combining proteins with amino acids and antioxidants, it packs a nourishing punch and leaves hair feeling healthier. For me, this was obvious in the smoothed appearance of fraying strands, and in the hydration and shine from root to tip.
The scent is Ouai’s ‘North Bondi’, which the brand says features notes of raspberry, apple blossom and sandalwood. To me? It smells like chewy sweets. I loved it, finding the aroma to be youthful and long-lasting, though I can see how it might clash with a rich or mature perfume.
Much like the Davines formula included in this roundup, Ouai’s leave-in conditioner is a great multi-purpose pick and, thanks to added heat protection, keeps hair soft and non-brittle, even after blow-drying and curling.
9Color Wow dream cocktail carb-infused leave-in thickening treatment
- Best: Leave-in conditioner for fine hair
- Hair types: Fine and colour-treated hair (non-curly)
- Key ingredients: Glycerin, vitamin B5, silicones, corn starch, strengthening quinoa protein, keratin, hydrating oat, fragrance
- For use on: Towel-dried hair before blow-drying
- Application type: Pump dispenser
- Extra benefits: UV and heat protection
- Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free: Yes
- Size: 200ml
- Why we love it
- Starch adds weightless thickness to limp strands
- Leaves hair soft and smoothed
- Strengthens hair
- Take note
- Doesn’t detangle
This formula impressed me after just one wash. Despite this product’s thin, clear, serum-like consistency, the carb-infused cocktail left my blow-dried hair looking hydrated, lifted and bouncy. However, the formula is heat-activated, so it proved an ineffective detangler on wet hair. It’s probably not a good fit for curly hair types who only brush their hair when wet.
It uses a unique hair ‘filler’ made from cellulose, starch and oat bran. These ingredients add mass to every strand but, unlike the powdery or cloying feel of a dry shampoo or texture spray, Color Wow’s cocktail is weightless and undetectable. You’ll simply notice boosted volume from root to tip – no complaints here.
10Oribe run through detangling primer
- Best: Luxury leave-in conditioner
- Hair types: Brand says all, but I found it's not quite hydrating enough for coils and curls
- Key ingredients: Coconut oil, apricot kernel oil, pomegranate seed oil, edelweiss extract, watermelon extract, lychee extract
- For use on: Wet or dry hair
- Application type: Spray
- Extra benefits: Protects against heat, and seals the hair cuticle to boost shine
- Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free: Yes
- Size: 175ml
- Why we love it
- Features Oribe’s signature apple-like scent
- Dries into dry hair quickly
- Doesn’t weigh down roots
- Take note
- Expensive
- Perhaps not rich enough for afro hair types
This is an excellent choice for those with fine but dense hair. This hair type tends to tangle, but I found that a small amount of the product applied to my unbrushed hair worked wonders on knots, though it required a couple of firm tugs on my hairbrush to distribute it evenly. Once fully applied, it quickly smoothed through tangles and dried within minutes.
Though this primer is on the expensive side, it’s packed with ingredients such as AHAs and edelweiss, which help repair and revive hair. It’s particularly great for heat-damaged hair and features Oribe’s iconic fresh, apple-like scent. That said, if you have bleached or afro-textured hair, you might need something more quenching, as the coconut oil content didn’t feel nourishing enough for dry hair types.
11Sol de Janeiro Brazilian joia milky leave-in conditioner
- Best: Leave-in conditioner for a long-lasting scent
- Hair types: All
- Key ingredients: Babacu oil, cupuacu butter, Brazil nut oil, tucuma butter, glycerin
- For use on: Damp, slightly damp or dry hair
- Application type: Spray
- Extra benefits: Scented with cheirosa '62 and heat protection up to 232C
- Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free: Yes
- Size: 210ml
- Why we love it
- Scent lasts all day
- Leaves hair soft and hydrated
- Spray dispenser makes it easy to coat every strand
- Take note
- Doesn’t smooth flyaways
If you like Sol de Janeiro’s cheirosa 62 perfume mist, you’ll want to get your hands on the brand’s leave-in conditioner. While a spray nozzle may lead you to expect a watery formula, the consistency is actually serum-like, which makes for easy application on damp hair. After letting my hair air dry, I loved how the cupuacu, tucuma and Brazil nut oil came together to create a silky soft finish, with my ends feeling as if they had been freshly cut.
On dry hair, I found it was best to warm the serum between my palms before applying it to the mid-lengths and ends of my hair, to avoid dry or oversaturated patches. As for the scent, pistachio and caramel notes lingered pleasantly throughout the day, staying strong even six hours after washing. My only bugbear is that the formula doesn’t smooth down flyaways, even with the addition of slick, oily ingredients.
12Cantu weightless 15+ benefits daily leave-in
- Best: Leave-in conditioner for low-maintenance coil styling
- Hair types: Waves and curls
- Key ingredients: Glycerin, agave extract, shea butter, argan oil, coconut oil, linseed/flaxseed oil (rich in omega-3 fatty acids), vitamin B5, shine-boosting grape oil, aloe vera, pea protein, nettle extract (stimulates hair growth), silica-rich bamboo, green tea extract with antioxidants, protecting sunflower seed extract, amino acids, silicones, hydrating olive oil derivatives (hydrogenated olive oil unsaponifiables, hydrogenated ethylhexyl olivate), smoothing polyester, soothing spearmint, fragrance
- For use on: Wet and dry hair
- Application type: Squeezy bottle
- Extra benefits: Heat protection up to 250C
- Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free: Yes
- Size: 236ml
- Why we love it
- Plenty of beneficial ingredients
- Lovely bitter orange and eucalyptus scent
- Lightweight
- A little goes a long way
- Take note
- Doesn’t banish frizz entirely
By Fionola Delaney
Much like its original leave-in formula, Cantu’s weightless range sets out to combat frizz and, in this new featherlight consistency, do away with heaviness, too. Reasonably priced, this formula is scented with bitter orange and eucalyptus, and I found it was easy to distribute through my coily 3C/4A hair.
Plus, while many formulas can leave your hands covered in greasy product, Cantu’s disappeared without residue during testing. I loved the lustrous appearance of my curls and, while the leave-in formula didn’t defrizz entirely, it made for defined coils.
13Living Proof restore perfecting spray
- Best: Leave-in conditioner for wet hair
- Hair types: All
- Key ingredients: Glycerin, amino acids, cupuacu butter, seaweed extract (alaria esculenta)
- For use on: Damp hair
- Application type: Pump
- Extra benefits: UV protection and heat protection up to 232C
- Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free: Yes
- Size: 236ml
- Why we love it
- Signature fresh scent
- A little goes a long way
- Take note
- A tad greasy if used near roots
This spray dispenses a surprisingly small amount of product – around the size of a pea – but this is more than enough. Initially, I applied it to dry hair in a much larger quantity (which left a greasy residue), but when used as directed on damp hair, the product glides through effortlessly, leaving hair softer and silkier.
Much like a moisturiser for dry skin will leave a protective film, this spray coats the hair shaft, using ingredients such as cupuacu butter to moisturise and reduce frizz without excess oil. Other highlights include reduced breakage and pre-styling heat protection, so you can crack on with your usual straightening and curling routine without worrying about excessive damage.
Your questions on leave-in conditioners answered
What is the best leave-in conditioner?
After testing myriad leave-in conditioners, there’s no denying some formulas worked better than others. While Noughty’s let’s bond treatment proved affordable and effective, it was Davines’s OI all in one milk that landed the top spot thanks to its lightweight consistency, pleasing scent and added styling protection. For curly hair, Mielle’s sulfate-free leave-in conditioner performed well and even worked as a shine and bounce booster. Meanwhile, for coily hair, As I Am’s Jamaican black castor oil conditioner impressed, minimising shrinkage on tight coils.
What do leave-in conditioners do?
Hair stylist Patricia Davis explains that leave-in conditioners can be beneficial across four areas. They restore moisture and smooth and seal hair to reduce frizz and breakage. They protect against heat damage from hair tools and UV damage from the sun.
Scalp health expert trichologist Izabella Bordignon adds that leave-in conditioners help with detangling, and recommends picking a formula to suit your hair’s needs. She clarifies: “Hair health is shaped by internal factors like hormones and diet, and external factors like climate and styling habits. Understanding this and selecting ingredients that align with your specific goals is how you transform your hair care routine from generic to truly effective.”
How often should I use a leave-in conditioner?
“After every wash,” says Bordignon, but she adds that how much product you should use depends on your hair type and texture.
Davis advises those with coily hair to ensure full coverage when applying their leave-in, while Bordignon warns that those with finer strands might want to take a more cautious approach to avoid weighing down their hair at the roots.
Which ingredients are found in the best leave-in conditioners?
Bordignon and Davis have weighed in on the best components to suit every hair type and texture.
- For nourishing – especially suited to kinky and coily hair, Davis recommends “shea butter, avocado, coconut oil and natural oils/butters”. For Bordignon, babassu oil is a top pick, too.
- For hydrating – helpful across all hair textures, both experts recommend humectants (which draw moisture from the air) like glycerin and aloe vera.
- To strengthen and repair – Davis credits proteins and amino acids as the key to repairing breakage. Bordignon says that keratin, silk and wheat are great for strengthening, and arginine and cystine are great for repair. She adds: “Ceramides restore the lipid barrier to lock in moisture.”
- To smooth – though Davis suggests those with kinks and coils avoid heavy silicones, Bordignon claims some silicones (lightweight ones) can be helpful. Specifically, she lists amodimethicone and trimethylsiloxyamodimethicone, both of which are considered non-greasy. She also notes that “fatty alcohols like cetyl or stearyl alcohol can soften and seal”.
- To detangle – “Look for cationic surfactants like behentrimonium methosulfate or cetrimonium chloride, which smooth the cuticle and reduce friction,” says Bordignon. Cationic surfactants carry a positive charge that reduces static, too. Bordignon also looks to lightweight silicones here, as well as vitamin B5 to “enhance slip”.
- To boost shine – while coconut oil is nourishing, it’s argan oil Bordignon seeks out in the shine department, as well as dimethicone, phenyl trimethicone and camellia oil “for a luminous finish”.
Are silicones in leave-in conditioners bad?
Bordignon says: “Silicones have been unfairly villainised in recent years.” She describes how “silicones aren’t inherently bad”, explaining that they “create a breathable barrier on the hair, which shields it from heat, humidity and pollutants”, while also being “effective for smoothing and adding shine”. However, she clarifies that for “individuals with fine, curly or low-porosity hair, or those committed to ‘clean’ routines, silicone-free leave-ins may be preferable for better absorption and lighter feel”.
As for claims of build-up and heavy roots, Bordignon says this “can occur with excessive use and insufficient cleansing, but is easily managed with a clarifying shampoo”.
