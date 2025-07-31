The best leave-in conditioners work wonders at detangling or smoothing flyaways, with some formulas even doubling as heat protectors and hair growth boosters. As certified trichologist Izabella Bordignon puts it, “a leave-in tailored to your hair will improve texture, softness and resilience.” On top of that, they can “play a crucial role in maintaining the hair’s pH balance,” says hair stylist Patricia Davis.

Haircare has certainly come a long way over the decades. Long gone are the days of ‘one size fits all’ hair products, and whether you have an afro texture or poker-straight hair, there’s a formula to suit your hair type. There’s something for every budget, too, from Palmer’s bargain conditioner to ultra-luxe lotions from Oribe.

The tough part is knowing which ones will work best for you. Pretty packaging and slick advertising are all well and good, but none of that is worth the splurge if the formula leaves your hair in a matted mess. The key is to know which ingredients to seek out. While natural oils and butters take well to kinky and coily styles, humectants will bring hydration to all hair types.

With all that in mind, two testers and I put the best leave-in conditioners to the test to find the right formulas for straight, curly and afro styles. Plenty of products didn’t make the cut, but after dozens of hair washes, blow-dries, and diffusing sessions, we whittled down the options to our favourite tried-and-tested leave-in conditioners on the market right now.

How we tested

We tried these conditioners on several hair types ( The Independent )

Fionola Delaney, Ella Duggan and I spent six weeks testing more than 20 leave-in conditioners on sopping wet, damp or dry hair. Our hair ranges from straight 1b/c to coily 4A hair, so we could see how these different conditioners worked for different hair types. During testing, we paid close attention to several key criteria:

As IndyBest’s resident beauty writer, Lucy Smith has covered everything from the best shampoos and conditioners to the best hair dryers. She’s spoken to hair stylists and trichologists, and she knows which brands offer good value for money.

Ella Duggan is a certified ‘curly girl’ and has penned a range of reviews for IndyBest, including the best sulfate-free shampoos.

Fionola Delaney has coilier 3C/4A curls, and has also contributed to IndyBest’s guide to the best hair brushes. Here, the trio tested all of the top creams, milks and serums to discover the very best leave-in conditioners.

The best leave-in conditioners for 2025 are: