8 best root touch-ups to see you through to your next hair appointment

Anyone who dyes their hair will be familiar with the inevitable appearance of roots. Whether you’re trying to stretch out your salon visits or touch up pesky greys, the best root cover-up products can save your dye job – and lots of money.

The options range from pigmented powders, sprays, temporary dyes, and mascara-style wands, depending on the type of coverage you’re after. Sprays, for example, can be great for a day or two but will wash out when you shampoo your hair. Box dyes provide more permanent coverage, but they may not be for you if you’re not confident when it comes to dying your hair and just want something to tide you over between salon visits.

“Layering is the secret to achieving 100 per cent coverage,” says Adam Russell, creative master colourist at Josh Wood Colour. “For sprays, hold the can a few inches away from the scalp and keep it moving, as if applying hairspray or dry shampoo,” he explains. “This technique works beautifully and creates a natural, seamless finish.”

Some products are best applied as you're drying your hair with a hair dryer, while others are for use on dry hair, explains Russell. It's worth checking the instructions on the product so you can make sure you find an option that will work for you and your routine.

But with so much on the market, it can be hard to find products that work for you, so I put the best options to the test. After months and months of testing, I’ve found the best root cover-up products to pop in your bathroom cabinet or handbag.

How we tested

I put a range of root cover-ups to the test ( Amy Sedghi/The Independent )

After more than a decade of dying her hair to cover greys, I’m well-versed in a decent root cover-up product. From semi-permanent dyes to sprays and powders, I’ve tried them all in between salon visits.

The products featured here were put to the test throughout a wide range of day-to-day scenarios, including workouts. I also used them in different weather conditions to see how they fare come rain or shine. I considered the following key criteria:

Application: Ease of use, lack of transfer, coverage and blendability were all important considerations.

Ease of use, lack of transfer, coverage and blendability were all important considerations. Results: I noted whether the products provide a natural-looking finish that holds well.

I noted whether the products provide a natural-looking finish that holds well. Value for money: We also assessed whether the formulas offered good value for money.

The best root cover-ups for 2025 are: