8 best root touch-ups to see you through to your next hair appointment
Roots in need of a freshen up? Look to one of these top-rated formulas
Anyone who dyes their hair will be familiar with the inevitable appearance of roots. Whether you’re trying to stretch out your salon visits or touch up pesky greys, the best root cover-up products can save your dye job – and lots of money.
The options range from pigmented powders, sprays, temporary dyes, and mascara-style wands, depending on the type of coverage you’re after. Sprays, for example, can be great for a day or two but will wash out when you shampoo your hair. Box dyes provide more permanent coverage, but they may not be for you if you’re not confident when it comes to dying your hair and just want something to tide you over between salon visits.
“Layering is the secret to achieving 100 per cent coverage,” says Adam Russell, creative master colourist at Josh Wood Colour. “For sprays, hold the can a few inches away from the scalp and keep it moving, as if applying hairspray or dry shampoo,” he explains. “This technique works beautifully and creates a natural, seamless finish.”
Some products are best applied as you're drying your hair with a hair dryer, while others are for use on dry hair, explains Russell. It's worth checking the instructions on the product so you can make sure you find an option that will work for you and your routine.
But with so much on the market, it can be hard to find products that work for you, so I put the best options to the test. After months and months of testing, I’ve found the best root cover-up products to pop in your bathroom cabinet or handbag.
How we tested
After more than a decade of dying her hair to cover greys, I’m well-versed in a decent root cover-up product. From semi-permanent dyes to sprays and powders, I’ve tried them all in between salon visits.
The products featured here were put to the test throughout a wide range of day-to-day scenarios, including workouts. I also used them in different weather conditions to see how they fare come rain or shine. I considered the following key criteria:
- Application: Ease of use, lack of transfer, coverage and blendability were all important considerations.
- Results: I noted whether the products provide a natural-looking finish that holds well.
- Value for money: We also assessed whether the formulas offered good value for money.
The best root cover-ups for 2025 are:
- Best overall – Color Wow root cover up: £23.95, Amazon.co.uk
- Best budget buy – Superdrug Colour Fix instant root cover: £4.99, Superdrug.com
- Best permanent root cover-up – Josh Wood Colour permanent hair colour: £15, Joshwoodcolour.com
- Best coloured dry shampoo – Moroccan Oil dry shampoo: £19.50, Moroccanoil.com
1Color Wow root cover up
- Best: Root cover-up overall
- Size: 4.54g
- Cruelty-free: Yes
- Colour options: Platinum/light blonde, blonde, dark blonde, red, light brown, medium brown, dark brown, black
- Why we love it
- Buildable coverage
- Easy to apply and target specific areas
- Works to disguise thinning patches of hair as well
Applied using a small, soft brush (rather than a spray), Color Wow’s cover-up has won me over. Easy to apply, it offers impressive coverage, with the mineral powder tackling greys and roots with ease. It also worked beautifully for subtly filling in thinning patches of hair. What really stood out were the natural results, plus the fact that the soft powdered pigment didn’t leave hair looking heavily coated or waxy.
The powder comes in a case with an interior mirror and space for storing the dual-ended application brush, making it super easy for you to touch up on the go. This is a go-to product for celebrity stylist Chris Appleton, too, whose clients include Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, and Jennifer Lopez. Appleton uses this product to “blend extensions, make hairlines fuller and even create highlights”.
2Superdrug Colour Fix instant root cover
- Best: Budget root cover-up
- Size: 75ml
- Cruelty-free: Yes
- Colour options: Dark blonde, red brown, brown, dark brown, black
- Why we love it
- Easy to use
- Good for use on the go
- Take note
- Doesn’t have a pin diffuser nozzle, so harder to use sparingly
At less than a fiver, Superdrug’s instant root cover is a savvy choice for in between salon visits. It does what it says on the tin – covers roots and greys instantly, providing temporary colour.
I loved the slim spray can, as it was easy to slot into a bag for touch-ups on the go or after the gym. My only issue was that it lacks a pin diffuser nozzle, so you have to be careful not to spray too much in one area. It’s also limited to just a handful of hair colours – although there were a few shades to choose from for brunette hair, there isn’t much variety for redheads or blondes.
3L’Oreal Paris magic retouch instant root concealer spray
- Best: Root cover-up spray
- Size: 75ml
- Cruelty-free: No
- Colour options: Light golden blonde, dark blonde, mahogany brown, golden brown, brown, medium iced brown, dark brown, dark iced brown, black
- Why we love it
- Great value for money
- Strong coverage
- Quick to use
- Available in most supermarkets and pharmacies
There are many reasons why this root cover-up spray is a bestseller. It’s easy and quick to use; it gives strong coverage of greys and roots in an instant; it comes in a variety of shades, and the price tag won’t break the bank. It’s also available in a huge range of stores, meaning it’s easy to get hold of when you run out. I always have one of these stored away in my bathroom cabinet for emergencies.
It’s important to use the can from a distance of 10-15cm and spray in a constant, light stream. The drawback is the colour spotting on clothes (I used a towel over the chest and shoulders, to be on the safe side). When you’re done, it’ll simply wash out when you next shampoo your hair.
4Josh Wood Colour permanent hair colour
- Best: Permanent root cover-up
- Size: 100ml
- Cruelty-free: Yes
- Colour options: Black (2.0), natural black (3.0), darkest brown (4.0), dark brown (5.0), brown (5.5), light brown (6.0), lighter brown (6.5), lightest brown (7.0), darkest blonde (7.5), dark blonde (8.0), blonde (9.0)
- Why we love it
- Easy to use
- Glossy, natural-looking results
During the Covid-19 lockdowns, when salon doors were closed and access to a professional colourist was a pipe dream, Josh Wood’s permanent hair colour kits became bestsellers. Founded by the renowned “king of colour”, this eponymous brand offers box dyes that are easy to use and truly effective.
I loved the simple instructions, and all the kit in the box is clearly labelled. Even if you’re a newbie when it comes to at-home dyes, you should be able to follow along. The results are glossy, natural-looking colour and superb grey coverage, with shiny, smooth hair to boot. The formula is also vegan-friendly and doesn’t have any ammonia or bleach in it. Are there cheaper box dyes available? Sure, but this hair colour is worth every penny.
5Josh Wood Colour blending brush
- Best: Root touch-up brush
- Size: 20ml
- Cruelty-free: Yes
- Colour options: Blonde, dark blonde, copper red, light brown and dark brown
- Why we love it
- A little goes a long way
- Strong coverage
- Easy to apply via the product’s brush
- Take note
- Needs to be blow dried to lock in the product
Not only does Josh Wood Colour do a great box dye, the brand also has a nifty root touch-up blending brush that’s fantastic for coverage, too. The only issue is that it needs to be applied to damp hair and then blow-dried. The plus side, though, is that the colour won’t then transfer onto hands or clothes.
Once I’d figured out the best technique to apply the product, I was impressed with how well the blending brush worked and its results. It’s a great option ahead of a big event or night out, but definitely not one for when you’re rushing out the door to work.
6Indola color style mousse
- Best: Root cover-up mousse
- Size: 200ml
- Cruelty-free: Yes
- Colour options: Dark blonde, honey blonde, medium blonde, medium brown, beige blonde, copper, light brown, hazel, red, silver, silver lavender, pearl grey, anthracite, dark ash, strawberry rose, soft mauve
- Why we love it
- Wide range of colour options
- Easy to use
- Adds volume
- Take note
- Staying power depends on the shade chosen and hair condition
Available in 15 shades, spanning strawberry rose to dark ash, this product can be used as a leave-in styling mousse as well as a rinse-off tint. I opted for the medium brown and found the application straightforward (use gloves to prevent staining your hands). I also loved the voluminous result of the mousse.
While there is an abundance of sprays, powders and box dyes on the market, it is less common to find a colouring mousse, but I was sold after trying this one. The colour and coverage can last from 4-20 washes, depending on the amount of product used, shade chosen and hair condition.
7Schwarzkopf hair gloss shine treatment
- Best: Root cover-up for hair health
- Size: 150ml
- Cruelty-free: No
- Colour options: Beige blonde, light brown, cacao brown
- Why we love it
- Adds shine and softens hair
- Quick to use
- Take note
- Gloves not included
If you’re looking for a product to help make regrowth less noticeable but you also want to improve your hair health, Schwarzkopf’s gloss shine treatment is worth your attention. It deeply conditions, adds a sheen of colour and lasts up to six washes. Because of this, it can help soften the look of roots and greys.
This product can be used on coloured and non-coloured hair, and I loved how simple the gloss was to use – there’s no messing about with formulas, and it only needs to sit on your hair for five minutes. Don’t forget to wear gloves (not included), though, to avoid staining your hands.
8Moroccan Oil dry shampoo
- Best: Root cover up dry shampoo
- Size: 323ml
- Cruelty-free: Yes
- Colour options: Dark tones, light tones
- Why we love it
- Fantastic for adding volume
- Smells lovely
- Take note
- Only offers subtle colour coverage
Technically, this is not a root touch-up product, but on days when coverage needs are low, the Moroccan Oil dry shampoo works as a nifty alternative. Coming in ‘dark tones’ for brunettes, and ‘light tones’ for lighter-coloured hair, it delivers a hint of colour that blurs pesky greys.
It’s also one of my favourite dry shampoos, as it gives bounce and freshness to my hair without irritating my scalp or leaving a chalky residue. However, this works best when roots are just starting to show rather than when you need full-blown coverage.
What is the best root cover-up?
If you’re after flawless root coverage with natural-looking results, the Color Wow root cover up is a fabulous option. The handy compact makes it an easy choice for touch-ups on the go, and I loved how it helped subtly fill in thinner patches of hair. The L’Oreal Paris magic retouch instant root concealer spray is also one to have in your bathroom cabinet for quick, simple and high-coverage root touch-ups between salon visits. You can’t go wrong with having a can of this within easy reach. If that’s a little too expensive, the Superdrug Colour Fix instant root cover is an excellent choice on a budget.
